Small World Coffee Nassau
649 Reviews
$$
254 Nassau St.
Princeton, NJ 08542
Coffee & Espresso
Drip Coffee - Single
10 fl oz of our House Blend, AKA Joe
Drip Coffee - Double
16 fl oz of our House Blend, AKA Double Joe.
Coffee of the Day - Single
10 fl oz of Black & Tan! This bi-chromatic blend of 50% dark-roasted, smoky-earthy Mexican Oaxaca and 50% rich, full-bodied Sumatra makes for a mighty tasty cup.
Coffee of the Day - Double
16 fl oz of Black & Tan! This bi-chromatic blend of 50% dark-roasted, smoky-earthy Mexican Oaxaca and 50% rich, full-bodied Sumatra makes for a mighty tasty cup.
Cappuccino - Single
One shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk and microfoam. 10 fl oz.
Cappuccino - Double
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and about 2 inches of fresh microfoam served in a 16 fl oz cup.
Cappuccino - Forte
Two shots of espresso and equal parts steamed milk and microfoam. 10 fl oz.
Au Lait
Half drip coffee, half steamed milk. 16 fl oz.
Latte - Single
One shot of espresso in steamed milk. 10 fl oz.
Latte - Double
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk. 16 fl oz.
Mocha - Single
One shot of espresso in steamed milk, mixed with our housemade chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Mocha - Double
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk, mixed with our housemade chocolate syrup. With or without shipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Macchiato - Single
A single shot of espresso with a dallop of fresh microfoam.
Macchiato - Double
A double shot of espresso with a dallop of fresh microfoam.
Cortado
Two shots of espresso, about two ounces of steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam.
Flat White
Two shots of espresso, about 3 ounces of steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam. 6 fl oz.
Espresso - Single
A single shot of espresso. Simple and delicious.
Espresso - Double
A double shot of espresso.
Americano - Single
One shot of espresso in hot water. 10 fl oz.
Americano - Double
Two shots of espresso in hot water. 16 fl oz.
Teas & Chai
Chai - Single
Our famous Tough Chai, made daily in our kitchen with organic ginger, freshly cracked spices including black and white pepper, cassia, and clove, and a little bit of honey. Spicy, not sweet. 10 fl oz.
Chai - Double
Our famous Tough Chai, made daily in our kitchen with organic ginger, freshly cracked spices including black and white pepper, cassia, and clove, and a little bit of honey. Spicy, not sweet. 16 fl oz.
London Fog
Earl Grey with housemade vanilla syrup, steamed milk and microfoam. 16 fl oz.
Arise Tea
Golden Yunnan tea from China. 16 fl oz
Chamomile Tea
Wonderfully floral chamomile tea. 16 fl oz.
Earl Grey Tea
Ceylon black tea blended with bergamot and blue cornflowers. Sri Lankan. 16 fl oz.
Green Tea
Sencha tea from Japan. 16 fl oz.
Jasmine Tea
Chinese green tea scented with jasmine blossoms. 16 fl oz.
Oolong Tea
Forever Spring oolong tea from Taiwan. 16 fl oz.
Peppermint Tea
Refreshing peppermint tea. 16 fl oz.
Scarlet Tea
Hibiscus flowers, rosehips, orange peel, rooibos, blueberry, passionfruit, and mango flavor. 16 fl oz.
Turmeric Ginger Tea
A blend of turmeric, ginger, licorice root, lemongrass, orange peel, lemon oil, and orange oil. 16 fl oz.
Hot Chocolates & Flavored Milks
Hot Chocolate - Single
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Hot Chocolate - Double
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Hot Flavored Milk - Single
Steamed milk with your shoice of flavor. 10 fl oz.
Hot Flavored Milk - Double
Steamed milk with your shoice of flavor. 16 fl oz.
Hot Honey Milk - Single
Steamed milk with honey. 10 fl oz.
Hot Honey Milk - Double
Steamed milk with honey. 16 fl oz.
Hot Milk - Single
Steamed milk. 10 fl oz.
Hot Milk - Double
Steamed milk. 16 fl oz.
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Single
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup and our own spicy blend of cinnamon, cayenne, and ancho pepper. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Double
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup and our own spicy blend of cinnamon, cayenne, and ancho pepper. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Seasonal
Ginger Tonic - Single
A warming blend of fresh ginger, honey, and lemon. 10 fl oz.
Ginger Tonic - Double
A warming blend of fresh ginger, honey, and lemon. 16 fl oz.
Hot Cider - Single
10 fl oz of hot cider from Terhune Orchards.
Hot Cider - Double
16 fl oz of hot cider from Terhune Orchards.
Golden Milk
A warm, caffeine- and dairy-free beverage made in-house with turmeric, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, coconut oil, honey, and oat milk. Golden in color. 10 fl oz.
Coffee & Espresso
NOLA Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Crispy Hippie coffee, mixed with milk and house-made vanilla syrup. Rich, smooth, and sweet. Large size only.
Cold Brew
Cold Brew made from our Morning Glory Blend. Rich and chocolatey. Large size only.
Iced Americano
Our classic Iced Joe: two shots of espresso in ice water. Large size only.
Iced Latte
Two shots of espresso in milk, served over ice. Large size only.
Iced Mocha
Two shots of espresso in milk, mixed with our house-made chocolate syrup, served over ice. With or without whipped cream. Large size only. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Iced Shot - Double
Two shots of espresso served over ice.
Iced Teas & Chai
Iced Chai
The iced version of our famous Tough Chai. Made from scratch from Assam tea, fresh ginger, pepper, and cassia, among other spices. Served with milk by default but available without. Large size only.
Iced London Fog
Our black iced tea with housemade vanilla syrup & whole milk.
Black Iced Tea
Our classic unsweetened iced tea. Large size only.
Green Citron Iced Tea
Iced jasmine green tea. Large size only.
Scarlet Iced Tea
Iced tea made from a blend of dried fruit and hibiscus. Deep red in color. No sugar added. Large size only.
Seasonal
Sodas
DONA - Juniper Lime
12 fl oz can of Juniper Lime soda from DONA.
DONA - Pink Peppercorn
12 fl oz can of Pink Peppercorn soda from DONA.
DONA - Turmeric Honeybush
12 fl oz can of Turmeric Honeybush soda from DONA.
Italian Soda
Made-to-order fountain soda with your choice of flavor. Large size only.
Soda Water
Seltzer water from our fountain. Large size only.
Water & Juice
Growlers
NOLA Iced Coffee Growler
64 fl oz of sweet, sweet NOLA.
NOLA Iced Coffee Extract Growler
64 fl oz of NOLA extract. No milk or vanilla included. Mix at home to taste or drink it as-is!
Cold Brew Growler
64 fl oz of our Morning Glory cold brew.
Chai Growler (Straight Up)
64 fl oz of our famous Tough Chai. Made from scratch from Assam tea, fresh ginger, pepper, and cassia, among other spices. All chai, no milk.
Milk
Scones
Blueberry Lemon Scone
Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.
Cardamom Ginger Scone
Our famous cardamom ginger scones, baked daily in our kitchen.
Cranberry Orange Scone
Cranberry orange scones baked daily in our kitchen.
Pumpkin Scone
Pumpkin scones baked daily in our kitchen.
Croissants
Almond Croissant
Locally baked croissant with almond paste, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar.
Butter Croissant
Locally baked classic butter croissant.
Chocolate Croissant
Locally baked chocolate croissant.
Ham & Swiss Croissant
A ham & swiss filled croissant from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.
Bagels
Everything Bagel
Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.
Plain Bagel
Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.
Sesame Bagel
Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.
Whole Wheat Bagel
Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Locally baked Blueberry Muffins.
Carrot, Zucchini, & Pumpkin Muffin
A healthier way to start your day and get some veg on! Cinnamon and nutmeg help make it heavenly. Made with organic ingredients, gluten free & vegan too!
Double Chocolate Muffin
Super chocolaty! Gluten free, vegan, & organic too!
Brownies, Cookies, & Bars
Blueberry Crumb Bar (Vegan)
A vegan blueberry crumb bar from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.
Caramel Delight Bar (Gluten Free)
Gluten-free dessert from The Grain Exchange in Newtown, PA.
Energy Bar (Gluten & Dairy Free)
Pumpkin Bar
Pumpkin pie in bar form! From The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.
Raspberry Oat Bar
A sweet raspberry bar from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.
Goat Cheese Brownie
Sweet and savory combo of chocolate and goat cheese. From The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie
Rich and delicious topped with sea salt. (contains soy)
Oat Ganache Cookie
Two chocolate chip cookies held together by rich, creamy vegan ganache!
Chocolate Chip Mini Cookie
House-made mini chocolate chip cookie.
Molasses Ginger Mini Cookie
House-made mini molasses ginger cookie. A favorite for 20 years!
Cakes, Pies, & Breads
Other Desserts
Granola
Oats
Yogurt
Blends
Black & Tan Blend
A 50-50 blend of full-bodied Sumatran and dark roasted Oaxacan coffees. Low acidity. 12 oz bag.
Grumpy Monkey Blend
A blend of Papua New Guinea and Tanzanian Peaberry. Full-bodied with a bright, winey acidity. 12 oz bag.
House Blend
A blend primarily composed of Colombian del Patron, Sumatran, and Ethipian Yirgacheffe. Full-bodied with a bright acidity. Classic, vibrant, and complex. 12 oz bag.
Morning Glory Blend
A Guatemalan-based blend that includes Java and Paua New Guinea coffees. Full-bodied with a fruity, bittersweet acidity. 12 oz bag.
Rocket Blend
A Papua New Guinea-based blend that included Guatemalan and naturally-processed Ethiopian coffees. Full-bodied, chocolatey, and a slightly fruity acidity. 12 oz bag.
5 Lb House Blend
5 pounds of our classic house blend. Full-bodied, bright acidity.
Single Origin
Crispy Hippie
Our one true dark roast. Oaxacan coffee that is rich and slightly smoky. Low acidity. 12 oz bag.
Guatemalan Antigua
Guatemalan Antigua La Flor del Café. Medium body with a bittersweet acidity. 12 oz bag.
Sumatran
Sumatra Aceh Ketiara Fair Trade coffee. Full, earthy body, syrupy mouthfeel, and low acidity. 12 oz bag.
Decaf
Brew at Home
AeroPress Brewer
Durable and easy to clean coffee press that can brew drip or espresso style coffee. Uses the aeropress microfilter.
AeroPress Micro Filter
A pack of 350 filters for the Aeropress coffee maker.
Chemex 6 Cup Coffeemaker
Classic Chemex 6-cup pour over vessel. Uses the Chemex filter.
Chemex Filter Unbleached
A pack of 100 Chemex unbleached filter squares.
Hario V60 Dripper White
Hario V60 cone shape with large hole allows the user to control the water flow rate. Uses Hario V60 #2 filters.
Hario Filter #2
A pack of 100 Hario V60 #2 cone filters.
Melitta Coffeemaker
Melitta 6-cup carafe and pour over cone, made from BPA-free plastic. Uses Melitta #4 filters.
Melitta Filters #4
A pack of 100 Melitta #4 cone filters.
Glassware
Chocolates
Flavored Syrups
Loose Tea
Arise Tea Pack
A 2 oz package of Golden Yunnan tea for home steeping.
Scarlet Tea Pack
A 3 oz package of Scarlet fruit tea for home steeping.
Sencha Tea Pack
A 2 oz package of Sencha tea for home steeping.
Turmeric Ginger Tea Pack
A 3 oz package of Turmeric Ginger tea for home steeping.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
This location serves our traditional coffee house menu in addition to breakfast sandwiches, burritos, avocado toast, and grilled sandwiches from Small World Kitchen.
