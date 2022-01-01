Small World Coffee imageView gallery

Small World Coffee Witherspoon

649 Reviews

$$

14 Witherspoon St

Princeton, NJ 08540

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Latte - Double
Drip Coffee - Double

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee - Single

Drip Coffee - Single

$3.00

10 fl oz of our House Blend, AKA Joe

Drip Coffee - Double

Drip Coffee - Double

$3.75

16 fl oz of our House Blend, AKA Double Joe.

Coffee of the Day - Single

Coffee of the Day - Single

$3.00

10 fl oz of Black & Tan! This bi-chromatic blend of 50% dark-roasted, smoky-earthy Mexican Oaxaca and 50% rich, full-bodied Sumatra makes for a mighty tasty cup.

Coffee of the Day - Double

Coffee of the Day - Double

$3.75

16 fl oz of Black & Tan! This bi-chromatic blend of 50% dark-roasted, smoky-earthy Mexican Oaxaca and 50% rich, full-bodied Sumatra makes for a mighty tasty cup.

Cappuccino - Single

Cappuccino - Single

$4.00

One shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk and microfoam. 10 fl oz.

Cappuccino - Double

Cappuccino - Double

$5.25

Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and about 2 inches of fresh microfoam served in a 16 fl oz cup.

Cappuccino - Forte

Cappuccino - Forte

$4.75

Two shots of espresso and equal parts steamed milk and microfoam. 10 fl oz.

Au Lait

Au Lait

$4.25

Half drip coffee, half steamed milk. 16 fl oz.

Latte - Single

Latte - Single

$4.00

One shot of espresso in steamed milk. 10 fl oz.

Latte - Double

Latte - Double

$5.25

Two shots of espresso in steamed milk. 16 fl oz.

Mocha - Single

Mocha - Single

$4.50

One shot of espresso in steamed milk, mixed with our housemade chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)

Mocha - Double

Mocha - Double

$6.00

Two shots of espresso in steamed milk, mixed with our housemade chocolate syrup. With or without shipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)

Macchiato - Single

Macchiato - Single

$3.25

A single shot of espresso with a dallop of fresh microfoam.

Macchiato - Double

Macchiato - Double

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with a dallop of fresh microfoam.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Two shots of espresso, about two ounces of steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Two shots of espresso, about 3 ounces of steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam. 6 fl oz.

Espresso - Single

Espresso - Single

$3.00

A single shot of espresso. Simple and delicious.

Espresso - Double

Espresso - Double

$3.75

A double shot of espresso.

Americano - Single

Americano - Single

$3.00

One shot of espresso in hot water. 10 fl oz.

Americano - Double

Americano - Double

$3.75

Two shots of espresso in hot water. 16 fl oz.

Teas & Chai

Chai - Single

Chai - Single

$4.25

Our famous Tough Chai, made daily in our kitchen with organic ginger, freshly cracked spices including black and white pepper, cassia, and clove, and a little bit of honey. Spicy, not sweet. 10 fl oz.

Chai - Double

Chai - Double

$5.25

Our famous Tough Chai, made daily in our kitchen with organic ginger, freshly cracked spices including black and white pepper, cassia, and clove, and a little bit of honey. Spicy, not sweet. 16 fl oz.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25

Earl Grey with housemade vanilla syrup, steamed milk and microfoam. 16 fl oz.

Arise Tea

Arise Tea

$3.50

Golden Yunnan tea from China. 16 fl oz

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$3.50

Wonderfully floral chamomile tea. 16 fl oz.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Ceylon black tea blended with bergamot and blue cornflowers. Sri Lankan. 16 fl oz.

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.50

Sencha tea from Japan. 16 fl oz.

Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Chinese green tea scented with jasmine blossoms. 16 fl oz.

Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Forever Spring oolong tea from Taiwan. 16 fl oz.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$3.50

Refreshing peppermint tea. 16 fl oz.

Scarlet Tea

Scarlet Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus flowers, rosehips, orange peel, rooibos, blueberry, passionfruit, and mango flavor. 16 fl oz.

Turmeric Ginger Tea

Turmeric Ginger Tea

$3.50

A blend of turmeric, ginger, licorice root, lemongrass, orange peel, lemon oil, and orange oil. 16 fl oz.

Hot Chocolates & Flavored Milks

Hot Chocolate - Single

Hot Chocolate - Single

$4.25

Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)

Hot Chocolate - Double

Hot Chocolate - Double

$5.95

Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)

Hot Flavored Milk - Single

Hot Flavored Milk - Single

$5.00

Steamed milk with your shoice of flavor. 10 fl oz.

Hot Flavored Milk - Double

Hot Flavored Milk - Double

$6.00

Steamed milk with your shoice of flavor. 16 fl oz.

Hot Honey Milk - Single

Hot Honey Milk - Single

$4.25

Steamed milk with honey. 10 fl oz.

Hot Honey Milk - Double

Hot Honey Milk - Double

$5.25

Steamed milk with honey. 16 fl oz.

Hot Milk - Single

Hot Milk - Single

$4.25

Steamed milk. 10 fl oz.

Hot Milk - Double

Hot Milk - Double

$5.25

Steamed milk. 16 fl oz.

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Single

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Single

$4.50

Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup and our own spicy blend of cinnamon, cayenne, and ancho pepper. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Double

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Double

$6.20

Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup and our own spicy blend of cinnamon, cayenne, and ancho pepper. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)

Seasonal

Ginger Tonic - Single

Ginger Tonic - Single

$4.00

A warming blend of fresh ginger, honey, and lemon. 10 fl oz.

Ginger Tonic - Double

Ginger Tonic - Double

$5.00

A warming blend of fresh ginger, honey, and lemon. 16 fl oz.

Hot Cider - Single

Hot Cider - Single

$4.85

10 fl oz of hot cider from Terhune Orchards.

Hot Cider - Double

Hot Cider - Double

$5.85

16 fl oz of hot cider from Terhune Orchards.

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$6.25

A warm, caffeine- and dairy-free beverage made in-house with turmeric, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, coconut oil, honey, and oat milk. Golden in color. 10 fl oz.

Coffee & Espresso

NOLA Iced Coffee

NOLA Iced Coffee

$5.25

Cold brewed Crispy Hippie coffee, mixed with milk and house-made vanilla syrup. Rich, smooth, and sweet. Large size only.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew made from our Morning Glory Blend. Rich and chocolatey. Large size only.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75

Our classic Iced Joe: two shots of espresso in ice water. Large size only.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25

Two shots of espresso in milk, served over ice. Large size only.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Two shots of espresso in milk, mixed with our house-made chocolate syrup, served over ice. With or without whipped cream. Large size only. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)

Iced Shot - Double

Iced Shot - Double

$3.75

Two shots of espresso served over ice.

Iced Teas & Chai

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.25

The iced version of our famous Tough Chai. Made from scratch from Assam tea, fresh ginger, pepper, and cassia, among other spices. Served with milk by default but available without. Large size only.

Iced London Fog

Iced London Fog

$4.25

Our black iced tea with housemade vanilla syrup & whole milk.

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Our classic unsweetened iced tea. Large size only.

Green Citron Iced Tea

Green Citron Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced jasmine green tea. Large size only.

Scarlet Iced Tea

Scarlet Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Iced tea made from a blend of dried fruit and hibiscus. Deep red in color. No sugar added. Large size only.

Seasonal

Iced Ginger Tonic

Iced Ginger Tonic

$5.00

Iced version of our Ginger Lemon Honey Tonic. Large size only.

Cold Brew - Pumpkin Cream

Cold Brew - Pumpkin Cream

$6.75

Cold brew topped with a sweet pumpkin cream. Made from scratch. Large size only.

Iced Cider

Iced Cider

$5.25

Cold cider from Terhune Orchards. 16 fl oz.

Sodas

DONA - Juniper Lime

DONA - Juniper Lime

$4.25Out of stock

12 fl oz can of Juniper Lime soda from DONA.

DONA - Pink Peppercorn

DONA - Pink Peppercorn

$4.25

12 fl oz can of Pink Peppercorn soda from DONA.

DONA - Turmeric Honeybush

DONA - Turmeric Honeybush

$4.25Out of stock

12 fl oz can of Turmeric Honeybush soda from DONA.

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50

Made-to-order fountain soda with your choice of flavor. Large size only.

Soda Water

Soda Water

$1.50

Seltzer water from our fountain. Large size only.

Water & Juice

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95

500ml spring water.

Tico's Juice - Mango Pineapple Orange

Tico's Juice - Mango Pineapple Orange

$9.50Out of stock

16 fl oz bottle of freshly-pressed juice from Tico's in Princeton.

Growlers

NOLA Iced Coffee Growler

NOLA Iced Coffee Growler

$31.95

64 fl oz of sweet, sweet NOLA.

NOLA Iced Coffee Extract Growler

NOLA Iced Coffee Extract Growler

$31.95

64 fl oz of NOLA extract. No milk or vanilla included. Mix at home to taste or drink it as-is!

Cold Brew Growler

Cold Brew Growler

$31.95

64 fl oz of our Morning Glory cold brew.

Chai Growler (Straight Up)

Chai Growler (Straight Up)

$31.95

64 fl oz of our famous Tough Chai. Made from scratch from Assam tea, fresh ginger, pepper, and cassia, among other spices. All chai, no milk.

Milk

Whole Milk Carton

Whole Milk Carton

$1.50

A half pint of whole milk.

Chocolate Milk Carton

Chocolate Milk Carton

$1.50

A half pint of chocolate milk.

Skim Milk Carton

Skim Milk Carton

$1.50

A half pint of skim milk

Scones

Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.

Cardamom Ginger Scone

Cardamom Ginger Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Our famous cardamom ginger scones, baked daily in our kitchen.

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry orange scones baked daily in our kitchen.

Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin scones baked daily in our kitchen.

Croissants

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Locally baked croissant with almond paste, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Locally baked classic butter croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95Out of stock

Locally baked chocolate croissant.

Ham & Swiss Croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

A ham & swiss filled croissant from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Bagels

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.95Out of stock

Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.95Out of stock

Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.

Raisin Bagel

Raisin Bagel

$1.95Out of stock

Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.95Out of stock

Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.

Whole Wheat Bagel

Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.95Out of stock

Made fresh daily by our friends at DB Bagel in Robbinsville.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Locally baked Blueberry Muffins.

Carrot, Zucchini, & Pumpkin Muffin

Carrot, Zucchini, & Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

A healthier way to start your day and get some veg on! Cinnamon and nutmeg help make it heavenly. Made with organic ingredients, gluten free & vegan too!

Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Super chocolaty! Gluten free, vegan, & organic too!

Other Pastries

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon buns from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Brownies, Cookies, & Bars

Blueberry Crumb Bar (Vegan)

Blueberry Crumb Bar (Vegan)

$3.75

A vegan blueberry crumb bar from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Caramel Delight Bar (Gluten Free)

Caramel Delight Bar (Gluten Free)

$5.75

Gluten-free dessert from The Grain Exchange in Newtown, PA.

Energy Bar (Gluten & Dairy Free)

Energy Bar (Gluten & Dairy Free)

$4.95
Pumpkin Bar

Pumpkin Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin pie in bar form! From The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Raspberry Oat Bar

Raspberry Oat Bar

$3.50

A sweet raspberry bar from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Goat Cheese Brownie

Goat Cheese Brownie

$4.25

Sweet and savory combo of chocolate and goat cheese. From The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie

Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Rich and delicious topped with sea salt. (contains soy)

Oat Ganache Cookie

Oat Ganache Cookie

$4.95

Two chocolate chip cookies held together by rich, creamy vegan ganache!

Chocolate Chip Mini Cookie

Chocolate Chip Mini Cookie

$1.25

House-made mini chocolate chip cookie.

Molasses Ginger Mini Cookie

Molasses Ginger Mini Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

House-made mini molasses ginger cookie. A favorite for 20 years!

Cakes, Pies, & Breads

Apple Cake

Apple Cake

$3.95

House-made apple cake from Grandma's recipe. Made with apples from Terhune Orchards.

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$2.95

House-made pumpkin bread.

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$4.50

Slice of zucchini bread from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Other Desserts

Banana Mousse

Banana Mousse

$4.25

A light and flavorful banana mousse from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.

Chocolate Ganache Cake Cup (Gluten Free)

Chocolate Ganache Cake Cup (Gluten Free)

$5.95
Tiramisu Cake Cup (Gluten Free)

Tiramisu Cake Cup (Gluten Free)

$5.95
Macaroon

Macaroon

$2.75

The ultimate chocolate chunk macaroon from Lillipies Bakery in Princeton.

Granola

Nutty Granola

Nutty Granola

$14.95

One pound of our house-made Nutty Granola, made with oats, almonds, cashews, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, and honey.

Grab & Go Granola

Grab & Go Granola

$6.45Out of stock

A smaller portion of our Nutty Granola.

Oats

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.50

Berry Yummy Overnight Oats: gluten-free rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, sea salt & fresh berries. Made for Small World with love by Fridge2Table in Princeton. 8.5 oz.

Yogurt

Plain Greek Yogurt

Plain Greek Yogurt

$3.50Out of stock

A 5.3 Oz. carton of Plain Greek Yogurt, 0% milkfat.

Strawberry Greek Yogurt

Strawberry Greek Yogurt

$3.50

A 5.3 Oz. carton of Greek Yogurt with Strawberries, 2% milkfat.

Blends

Black & Tan Blend

Black & Tan Blend

$16.95

A 50-50 blend of full-bodied Sumatran and dark roasted Oaxacan coffees. Low acidity. 12 oz bag.

Grumpy Monkey Blend

Grumpy Monkey Blend

$16.95

A blend of Papua New Guinea and Tanzanian Peaberry. Full-bodied with a bright, winey acidity. 12 oz bag.

House Blend

House Blend

$15.95

A blend primarily composed of Colombian del Patron, Sumatran, and Ethipian Yirgacheffe. Full-bodied with a bright acidity. Classic, vibrant, and complex. 12 oz bag.

Morning Glory Blend

Morning Glory Blend

$16.95

A Guatemalan-based blend that includes Java and Paua New Guinea coffees. Full-bodied with a fruity, bittersweet acidity. 12 oz bag.

Rocket Blend

Rocket Blend

$16.95

A Papua New Guinea-based blend that included Guatemalan and naturally-processed Ethiopian coffees. Full-bodied, chocolatey, and a slightly fruity acidity. 12 oz bag.

5 Lb House Blend

5 Lb House Blend

$89.95

5 pounds of our classic house blend. Full-bodied, bright acidity.

Single Origin

Crispy Hippie

Crispy Hippie

$17.95

Our one true dark roast. Oaxacan coffee that is rich and slightly smoky. Low acidity. 12 oz bag.

Guatemalan Antigua

Guatemalan Antigua

$16.95

Guatemalan Antigua La Flor del Café. Medium body with a bittersweet acidity. 12 oz bag.

Sumatran

Sumatran

$17.95

Sumatra Aceh Ketiara Fair Trade coffee. Full, earthy body, syrupy mouthfeel, and low acidity. 12 oz bag.

Decaf

Decaf House Blend

Decaf House Blend

$17.95

A blend of decaf Colombian and decaf Sumatran. Swiss water Processed. 12 oz bag.

5 Lb Decaf House Blend

5 Lb Decaf House Blend

$94.95

5 pounds of our decaf house blend comprised of Colombian and Sumatran coffees. Swiss Water Processed.

Salads

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$10.95

A colorful mixture of quinoa, kale, cauliflower, and chickpeas served with a Zhoug dressing on the side.

Brew at Home

AeroPress Brewer

AeroPress Brewer

$42.00

Durable and easy to clean coffee press that can brew drip or espresso style coffee. Uses the aeropress microfilter.

AeroPress Micro Filter

AeroPress Micro Filter

$5.75Out of stock

A pack of 350 filters for the Aeropress coffee maker.

Chemex 6 Cup Coffeemaker

Chemex 6 Cup Coffeemaker

$49.95

Classic Chemex 6-cup pour over vessel. Uses the Chemex filter.

Chemex Filter Unbleached

Chemex Filter Unbleached

$12.00Out of stock

A pack of 100 Chemex unbleached filter squares.

Hario V60 Dripper White

Hario V60 Dripper White

$29.95

Hario V60 cone shape with large hole allows the user to control the water flow rate. Uses Hario V60 #2 filters.

Hario Filter #2

Hario Filter #2

$8.25

A pack of 100 Hario V60 #2 cone filters.

Melitta Coffeemaker

Melitta Coffeemaker

$19.95

Melitta 6-cup carafe and pour over cone, made from BPA-free plastic. Uses Melitta #4 filters.

Melitta Filters #4

Melitta Filters #4

$7.95

A pack of 100 Melitta #4 cone filters.

Glassware

Sleep is for the Weak Mug

Sleep is for the Weak Mug

$7.95

The classic design on a classic C-handle mug.

Miir Travel Mug

Miir Travel Mug

$34.95

Double-walled, BPA-free, travel mug from MiiR, decorated with artwork by Nim Ben-Reuven.

Chocolates

Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans - 8oz

Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans - 8oz

$9.95

An 8 oz bag of dark chocolate covered espresso beans.

Flavored Syrups

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

$8.95

8 fl oz bottle of house-made pumpkin spice syrup.

Vanilla Syrup

Vanilla Syrup

$8.95

8 fl oz bottle of house-made vanilla syrup.

Loose Tea

Arise Tea Pack

Arise Tea Pack

$7.50

A 2 oz package of Golden Yunnan tea for home steeping.

Scarlet Tea Pack

Scarlet Tea Pack

$9.50

A 3 oz package of Scarlet fruit tea for home steeping.

Sencha Tea Pack

Sencha Tea Pack

$7.50

A 2 oz package of Sencha tea for home steeping.

Turmeric Ginger Tea Pack

Turmeric Ginger Tea Pack

$9.50

A 3 oz package of Turmeric Ginger tea for home steeping.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

This location serves a classic coffee house menu of drinks, pastries, granola, and grab and go healthy snacks and desserts.

Website

Location

14 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ 08540

Directions

Gallery
Small World Coffee image
Small World Coffee image

