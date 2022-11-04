Smallcakes South Barrington
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Smallcakes: A Cupcakery and Creamery of South Barrington! We bake fresh gourmet cupcakes daily and make small batches of delicious homemade ice cream!
100 W Higgins Rd, suite H-65, South Barrington, IL 60010
