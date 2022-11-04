Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smallcakes South Barrington

No reviews yet

100 W Higgins Rd, suite H-65

South Barrington, IL 60010

Order Again

Popular Items

Birthday Cupcake
Dozen Signature Cupcakes
Cookies N Cream Cupcake

Signature Cupcakes

Birthday Cupcake

Birthday Cupcake

$4.00

vanilla cake and buttercream dipped in birthday sprinkles

Chocolate Cream Cupcake

Chocolate Cream Cupcake

$4.00

chocolate cake filled with vanilla buttercream, topped with decadent fudge icing and vanilla swirl

Chocoholic Cupcake

Chocoholic Cupcake

$4.00

chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream topped with chocolate curls

Hot Fudge Sundae Cupcake

Hot Fudge Sundae Cupcake

$4.00

chocolate cake filled with fudge, vanilla buttercream frosting topped with whipped icing, drizzled with fudge, cherry and sprikles on top

Peanut Butter Cup Cupcake

Peanut Butter Cup Cupcake

$4.00

chocolate cake with peanut butter cream cheese frosting, topped with peanut butter cup pieces

Pink Vanilla Cupcake

Pink Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00

vanilla cake and buttercream topped with pink sugar crystals

Vanilla N Chocolate Cupcake

Vanilla N Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

vanilla cake with chocolate buttercream, topped with chocolate curls

Coconut Cupcake

Coconut Cupcake

$4.00

vanilla cake with coconut cream cheese frosting, topped with coconut flakes

Boston Cream Cupcake

Boston Cream Cupcake

$4.00

vanilla cake filled with bavarian cream, decadent fudge frosting

Lemon Drop Cupcake

Lemon Drop Cupcake

$4.00

vanilla cake filled with lemon curd, lemon buttercream frosting

Famous Red Velvet Cupcake

Famous Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting, topped wtih red sugar crystals

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$4.00

carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, topped with chopped pecans

Cookies N Cream Cupcake

Cookies N Cream Cupcake

$4.00

chocolate cake with oreo cookie buttercream frosting, topped with oreo cookie crumbles

Pink Chocolate Cupcake

Pink Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

chocolate cake with pink buttercream frosting, topped with pink sugar crystals

Wedding Cupcake (Wed - Sun only)

Wedding Cupcake (Wed - Sun only)

$4.00

almond cake with almond buttercream frosting, topped with edible pearls ( only Wednesday-Sunday)

Signature Cupcake Boxes

1 Cupcake

$4.00

2 Cupcakes

$8.00

4 Cupcakes

$16.00

6 Cupcakes

$24.00

Dozen Signature Cupcakes

$40.00

Pupcake

Mini size Pupcake - 1 piece

$1.75

Mini size Pupcake - 4 pack

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Smallcakes: A Cupcakery and Creamery of South Barrington! We bake fresh gourmet cupcakes daily and make small batches of delicious homemade ice cream!

100 W Higgins Rd, suite H-65, South Barrington, IL 60010

