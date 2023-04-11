Restaurant header imageView gallery

Small Cupcakes / Deli and Creamery 11016 Capital Blvd

11016 Capital Blvd

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Regular

Cupcakes Funnel Cake and Strawberry Shortcake

Funnel Cake powered sugar

Funnel Cake powered sugar

$7.99

Funnel vake with powder sugar fried fresh

Funnel Cake strawberries, whip cream

Funnel Cake strawberries, whip cream

$9.99
Funnel Cake chocolate whip cream

Funnel Cake chocolate whip cream

$9.99

freshly fried when you order , velvet top cream and powdered sugar and chocolate

Funnel cake caramel whip cream

$9.99

Freshly fried when you order gharedelli caramel and velvet top cream

Funnel Cake white choc, and whip cream

$9.99
4 Cupcakes

4 Cupcakes

$16.00

4 delicious cupcakes baked fresh guaranteed texture and flavor will suit your taste

6 Cupcakes

6 Cupcakes

$24.00

6 delicious cupcakes baked fresh guaranteed texture and flavor will suit your taste

12 Cupcakes

12 Cupcakes

$42.00

12 bakers choice cupcakes delicious cupcakes baked fresh guaranteed texture and flavor will suit your taste

1 slice of strawberry shortcake

1 slice of strawberry shortcake

$8.49

Vanilla cake velvet top whip cream and fresh strawberries

Cheesecakes Slices and Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.49

all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has fresh strawberries and banana

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$7.49

all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has fresh pineapple and coconut

Blueberry

Blueberry

$7.49

All smoothies are made with tart original yogurt base and fresh fruit and honey

Pineapple

Pineapple

$7.49

all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has fresh pineapple

P B and berries

P B and berries

$7.49

all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has peanut butter and strawberries

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$7.49

all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one is made with jiffy peanut butter

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.49
Strawberry Cheesecake 1 slice

Strawberry Cheesecake 1 slice

$8.99

homeade cheesecake with whip velvet top cream and strawberries

Blueberry Cheesecake 1 slice

Blueberry Cheesecake 1 slice

$8.99

1 slice of blueberry cheesecake loaded with fresh blueberries and velvet top whip cream and baked fresh

Caramel cheesecake

Caramel cheesecake

$8.99

1 slice of caramel cheesecake drizzled with Ghirardelli caramel, baked fresh here at Smallcupcakes

Chocolate cheesecake

$8.99

All cheesecakes are baked fresh chocolate contains Gharadellis chocolate

White chocolate cheesecake

$8.99

Cheesecake with velvet top whip cream and Garidelli white chocolate

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.49

Tart base strawberries and banana and honey

Banana smoothie

Banana smoothie

$7.49
Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie

Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie

$7.49

Banana and Peanut Butter, and tart plus honey

Pina Colada

$7.49

Strawberry Banana

$7.49

Island Strawberry

$7.49

Deli

Turkey lettuce tomatoes swiss cheese and mayo includes potato chips
Ham and Swiss

Ham and Swiss

$7.49Out of stock

Ham and Swiss and Mayo on a croissant bun with a bag of potato chips

Turkey Deluxe

Turkey Deluxe

$7.49

Turkey swiss cheese lettuce tomatoes mayo on a croissant bun and a bag of potato chips or Lays snack

Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Freshly baked chicken made into a chicken salad our secret recipe, on a croissant bun Swiss cheese lettuce tomatoes, and sunflower seeds

Apple Walnut Tuna Sandwhich

$7.49

Tuna Salad with lettuce tomatoes Swiss cheese and sunflower seeds on a croissant bun with potato chips pickle on the side

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.49

Ham, Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese 2 strips of bacon on bun and a bag of potato chips or Lays snack

BLT

$7.49

Bacon lettuce tomato and chips mayo

Cup of vegetable soup

Cup of vegetable soup

$4.49

avocado slices

$1.00
BLT sandwich

BLT sandwich

$8.99

bacon lettuce tomato mayo on a croissant or ciabatta bread select your bread please

Gluten Free

6 med. Gluten free cupcakes

6 med. Gluten free cupcakes

$12.00

no gluten in these delicious cupcakes 6 assorted flavors

Boba Tea 24 ounce

Boba Tea with strawberry poppers this drink does not contain tapioca pearls it has poppers instead
Avacado Boba tea

Avacado Boba tea

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Coconut Boba tea

Coconut Boba tea

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Coffee Boba tea

Coffee Boba tea

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and non dairy cream tapioca or strawberries must be selected

Cylon Boba tea

Cylon Boba tea

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Honey Dew Boba tea

Honey Dew Boba tea

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Peach

Peach

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

strawberry poppers

strawberry poppers

$0.25
tapioca pearls

tapioca pearls

$0.25

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Taro Boba tea

Taro Boba tea

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Thai Tea Boba tea

Thai Tea Boba tea

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Mango

Mango

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Raspberry

Raspberry

$5.99

your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected

Grass Jelly

$5.99

Sandwiches and drinks

Ham and Swiss

$7.49

ham lettuce tomatoes and swiss cheese

Garden Turkey

Garden Turkey

$8.49

Turkey lettuce tomatoes spring mix avocado swiss cheese and balsamic vinegarette

BLT

BLT

$8.49

Bacon Lettuce tomato mayo

Turkey Deluxe

Turkey Deluxe

$7.49

Turkey lettuce tomatoes and swiss cheese

Club sandwich

Club sandwich

$9.49

ham turkey lettuce tomatoes swiss cheese and bacon

Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad lettuce tomatoes sunflower seeds sprouts, swiss cheese

Apple Walnut Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Tuna salad contains apples and walnuts on the sandwich we sprinkle sunflowers seeds and sprouts with lettuce tomatoes and swiss cheese

Frozen Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Regular Lemonade

$2.49

Frozen Yogurts & Gelato

Apple Pie Yogurt 16 oz.

Apple Pie Yogurt 16 oz.

$8.99

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Birthday yogurt 12 oz.

Birthday yogurt 12 oz.

$6.49

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Cake Batter Gelato 12 oz.

Cake Batter Gelato 12 oz.

$6.49

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Choc Gelato 12 oz.

Choc Gelato 12 oz.

$6.49

Our frozen gelato are made with less calories but more flavors than ever try it today!

Cookie and cream yogurt 12 oz.

Cookie and cream yogurt 12 oz.

$6.49

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Peanut Butter Oreo 12 oz.

Peanut Butter Oreo 12 oz.

$6.49
Peanut Butter Yogurt 12 oz.

Peanut Butter Yogurt 12 oz.

$6.49

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Strawberry Yogurt 12 oz.

Strawberry Yogurt 12 oz.

$6.49

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Vanilla Gelato 12 oz.

Vanilla Gelato 12 oz.

$6.49

Our frozen Gelatos are Certified and made with real milk but less calories

Vanilla NAS sugar 16 oz.

Vanilla NAS sugar 16 oz.

$8.99

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Watermelon Sorbet 12 oz.

Watermelon Sorbet 12 oz.

$6.49

no dairy sorbet

16 Oz. Tart

16 Oz. Tart

$8.99

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

12 Oz. Tart

12 Oz. Tart

$6.49

Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.

Apple Pie Frozen Yogurt 16 oz.

Apple Pie Frozen Yogurt 16 oz.

$8.99

12 oz.

Whole Cakes

call to order 6 to 12 inch cakes
6 -12 inch whole cakes call to order

6 -12 inch whole cakes call to order

$57.00+

you must call to order

Cupcakes and Cheesecakes

Box of 4

Box of 4

$19.96

4 Delicious standard size cupcakes of your choice no worries if you do not select we can do it for you

Box of 6

Box of 6

$28.75
Box of 12

Box of 12

$51.60

12 assorted flavors of bakers choice, we will give you our best flavors!!

6 med. Gluten free cupcakes

$18.75

Deli

Ham and Swiss

Ham and Swiss

$8.49

Ham and Swiss and Mayo on a croissant bun with a bag of potato chips

Turkey Deluxe

Turkey Deluxe

$8.49

Turkey swiss cheese lettuce tomatoes mayo on a croissant bun and a bag of potato chips or Lays snack

Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Freshly baked chicken made into a chicken salad our secret recipe, on a croissant bun Swiss cheese lettuce tomatoes, and sunflower seeds

Apple Walnut Tuna Sandwhich

$8.49

Tuna Salad with lettuce tomatoes Swiss cheese and sunflower seeds on a croissant bun with potato chips pickle on the side

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.49

Ham, Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and 2 strips of bacon on a croissant bun with a bag of potato chips or Lays snack

BLT

$8.49

Bacon lettuce tomato and chips mayo

Frozen Lemonade with Strawberries

$2.99

Lemonade With Strawberry Poppers

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

Soup And Salads Bar

Chef Salad and soup

Chef Salad and soup

$13.11

Romaine lettuce, ham turkey tomatoes sharp cheddar cheese croutons and sunflowers seeds, and a cup of vegetable beef soup

Apple Walnut Tuna Salad and soup

$13.11

tun salad on a croissant bun with apples walnuts lettice tomatoes sunflower seeds Swiss cheese and a c I p of vegetable soup

Cafe Chicken Salad and soup

$13.11

fresh chicken salad we mix it when you order it romaine lettuce tomatoes Swiss cheese sprouts sunflowed seeds on a croissant bun with a cup of vegetable soup

Side salad

$6.61

Vegetable Beef Soup

$6.24

12 oz. Vegetable Beef Soup Hearty Beef and fresh green beans corn carrots onions

Funnel Cakes, Cheesecakes, Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.49Out of stock

delicious vanilla cake with whip cream and fresh strawberries

Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake

$9.99

Fried fresh to ensure a great taste

New York Style Cheesecake

$11.24

Our homemade cheesecake is delicious with nothing on top, bake fresh to ensure a worth wile visit

Caramel cheesecake

Caramel cheesecake

$11.86

choc cheesecake

$11.86
Blueberry cheesecake

Blueberry cheesecake

$11.86
strawberry cheese cake slice

strawberry cheese cake slice

$11.86

Frozen Yogurts & Gelato

16 oz. Vanilla Yogurt no sugar added

16 oz. Vanilla Yogurt no sugar added

$13.49

vanilla yogurt NAS our base come from the Farm of Honey Hills made with real fresh dairy, fresh milk, real fruit purees, and high counts of beneficial live yogurts cultures including probiotic and secrets recipe to ensure a smooth and creamy taste

16 oz. Tart Yogurt

16 oz. Tart Yogurt

$13.49
16 oz. Watermelon Sorbet

16 oz. Watermelon Sorbet

$13.49

no dairy sorbet taste refreshing and like no other sorbet

16 oz. Apple Pie yogurt

16 oz. Apple Pie yogurt

$13.49

16 oz. Apple Pie yogurt, our base come from the Farm of Honey Hills made with real fresh dairy, fresh milk, real fruit purees, and high counts of beneficial live yogurts cultures including probiotic and secrets recipe to ensure a smooth and creamy taste

12 oz. Strawberry yogurt

12 oz. Strawberry yogurt

$9.74

12 oz. strawberry yogurt, our base come from the Farm of Honey Hills made with real fresh dairy, fresh milk, real fruit purees, and high counts of beneficial live yogurts cultures including probiotic and secrets recipe to ensure a smooth and creamy taste

12 oz. Birthday Cake Yogurt

12 oz. Birthday Cake Yogurt

$9.74

12 oz. Birthday Cake yogurt, our base come from the Farm of Honey Hills made with real fresh dairy, fresh milk, real fruit purees, and high counts of beneficial live yogurts cultures including probiotic and secrets recipe to ensure a smooth and creamy taste

Vanilla Gelato

$8.11
Choc. Gelato 12 oz.

Choc. Gelato 12 oz.

$8.11
Cake Batter Gelato 12 oz.

Cake Batter Gelato 12 oz.

$8.11
Peanut Butter Yogurt 12 oz.

Peanut Butter Yogurt 12 oz.

$8.11
Cookie And Cream 12 oz.

Cookie And Cream 12 oz.

$8.11

20 oz .Boba Tea

2 24 ounce drinks with tapioka pearls or poppers

Flavors

$7.49

mango

$7.49

coconut

$7.49

ceylon

$7.49

avacado

$7.49

thai tea

$7.49

taro

$7.49

peach

$7.49

grass jelly

$7.49
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bakery And Sandwiches

11016 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest, NC 27587

