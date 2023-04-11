- Home
Small Cupcakes / Deli and Creamery 11016 Capital Blvd
No reviews yet
11016 Capital Blvd
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Regular
Cupcakes Funnel Cake and Strawberry Shortcake
Funnel Cake powered sugar
Funnel vake with powder sugar fried fresh
Funnel Cake strawberries, whip cream
Funnel Cake chocolate whip cream
freshly fried when you order , velvet top cream and powdered sugar and chocolate
Funnel cake caramel whip cream
Freshly fried when you order gharedelli caramel and velvet top cream
Funnel Cake white choc, and whip cream
4 Cupcakes
4 delicious cupcakes baked fresh guaranteed texture and flavor will suit your taste
6 Cupcakes
6 delicious cupcakes baked fresh guaranteed texture and flavor will suit your taste
12 Cupcakes
12 bakers choice cupcakes delicious cupcakes baked fresh guaranteed texture and flavor will suit your taste
1 slice of strawberry shortcake
Vanilla cake velvet top whip cream and fresh strawberries
Cheesecakes Slices and Smoothies
Strawberry Banana
all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has fresh strawberries and banana
Pina Colada
all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has fresh pineapple and coconut
Blueberry
All smoothies are made with tart original yogurt base and fresh fruit and honey
Pineapple
all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has fresh pineapple
P B and berries
all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one has peanut butter and strawberries
Peanut Butter
all smoothies are made with tart yogurt honey and the fruit of the name of the smoothie this one is made with jiffy peanut butter
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Cheesecake 1 slice
homeade cheesecake with whip velvet top cream and strawberries
Blueberry Cheesecake 1 slice
1 slice of blueberry cheesecake loaded with fresh blueberries and velvet top whip cream and baked fresh
Caramel cheesecake
1 slice of caramel cheesecake drizzled with Ghirardelli caramel, baked fresh here at Smallcupcakes
Chocolate cheesecake
All cheesecakes are baked fresh chocolate contains Gharadellis chocolate
White chocolate cheesecake
Cheesecake with velvet top whip cream and Garidelli white chocolate
Strawberry Smoothie
Tart base strawberries and banana and honey
Banana smoothie
Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie
Banana and Peanut Butter, and tart plus honey
Pina Colada
Strawberry Banana
Island Strawberry
Deli
Ham and Swiss
Ham and Swiss and Mayo on a croissant bun with a bag of potato chips
Turkey Deluxe
Turkey swiss cheese lettuce tomatoes mayo on a croissant bun and a bag of potato chips or Lays snack
Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich
Freshly baked chicken made into a chicken salad our secret recipe, on a croissant bun Swiss cheese lettuce tomatoes, and sunflower seeds
Apple Walnut Tuna Sandwhich
Tuna Salad with lettuce tomatoes Swiss cheese and sunflower seeds on a croissant bun with potato chips pickle on the side
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese 2 strips of bacon on bun and a bag of potato chips or Lays snack
BLT
Bacon lettuce tomato and chips mayo
Cup of vegetable soup
avocado slices
BLT sandwich
bacon lettuce tomato mayo on a croissant or ciabatta bread select your bread please
Gluten Free
Boba Tea 24 ounce
Avacado Boba tea
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Coconut Boba tea
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Coffee Boba tea
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and non dairy cream tapioca or strawberries must be selected
Cylon Boba tea
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Honey Dew Boba tea
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Peach
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
strawberry poppers
tapioca pearls
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Taro Boba tea
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Thai Tea Boba tea
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Mango
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Raspberry
your drink will include the flavor of your tea sugar and nondairy cream tapioca or strawberries poppers must be selected
Grass Jelly
Sandwiches and drinks
Ham and Swiss
ham lettuce tomatoes and swiss cheese
Garden Turkey
Turkey lettuce tomatoes spring mix avocado swiss cheese and balsamic vinegarette
BLT
Bacon Lettuce tomato mayo
Turkey Deluxe
Turkey lettuce tomatoes and swiss cheese
Club sandwich
ham turkey lettuce tomatoes swiss cheese and bacon
Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad lettuce tomatoes sunflower seeds sprouts, swiss cheese
Apple Walnut Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad contains apples and walnuts on the sandwich we sprinkle sunflowers seeds and sprouts with lettuce tomatoes and swiss cheese
Frozen Pink Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Regular Lemonade
Frozen Yogurts & Gelato
Apple Pie Yogurt 16 oz.
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Birthday yogurt 12 oz.
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Cake Batter Gelato 12 oz.
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Choc Gelato 12 oz.
Our frozen gelato are made with less calories but more flavors than ever try it today!
Cookie and cream yogurt 12 oz.
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Peanut Butter Oreo 12 oz.
Peanut Butter Yogurt 12 oz.
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Strawberry Yogurt 12 oz.
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Vanilla Gelato 12 oz.
Our frozen Gelatos are Certified and made with real milk but less calories
Vanilla NAS sugar 16 oz.
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Watermelon Sorbet 12 oz.
no dairy sorbet
16 Oz. Tart
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
12 Oz. Tart
Our frozen yogurts are Certified Live and Active Cultures. We use the following Live Active Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, B. Bifidus, and L. Casei.
Apple Pie Frozen Yogurt 16 oz.
12 oz.
Whole Cakes
Soup And Salads Bar
Chef Salad and soup
Romaine lettuce, ham turkey tomatoes sharp cheddar cheese croutons and sunflowers seeds, and a cup of vegetable beef soup
Apple Walnut Tuna Salad and soup
tun salad on a croissant bun with apples walnuts lettice tomatoes sunflower seeds Swiss cheese and a c I p of vegetable soup
Cafe Chicken Salad and soup
fresh chicken salad we mix it when you order it romaine lettuce tomatoes Swiss cheese sprouts sunflowed seeds on a croissant bun with a cup of vegetable soup
Side salad
Vegetable Beef Soup
12 oz. Vegetable Beef Soup Hearty Beef and fresh green beans corn carrots onions
Funnel Cakes, Cheesecakes, Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Shortcake
delicious vanilla cake with whip cream and fresh strawberries
Funnel Cake
Fried fresh to ensure a great taste
New York Style Cheesecake
Our homemade cheesecake is delicious with nothing on top, bake fresh to ensure a worth wile visit
Caramel cheesecake
choc cheesecake
Blueberry cheesecake
strawberry cheese cake slice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bakery And Sandwiches
11016 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest, NC 27587