Small's @ Mallory Country Club

review star

No reviews yet

907 Weyanoke Street

Norfolk, VA 23507

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

DRINKS

Coke

$1.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00Out of stock

Honest

$1.00Out of stock

Moutain Dew

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$1.50

Sport Drink

$1.75Out of stock

Sprite

$1.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$1.75Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cup Ice

$0.30

Bag ice

$2.00

Appetizers

Bottle Caps

$4.00Out of stock

fried jalapeños

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

½ lb homestyle chicken tenders

Fried Eastern Shore Oysters

$8.00Out of stock

5 plump eastern shore oysters, lightly breaded and fried golden brown with cocktail sauce

Loaded Fries

$4.00Out of stock

fries topped with your choice of Cheese and/or chili

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.00Out of stock

5 battered fried Mac & cheese with alabama sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.00

Snacks

BBQ Chips

$0.75Out of stock

Contains peanut oil

Cheetos

$0.75Out of stock

Contains peanut oil

Classic Lays

$0.75Out of stock

Contains peanut oil

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$0.75Out of stock

Famous Amos

$0.75Out of stock

Funions

$0.75Out of stock

Contains peanut oil

Honey bun

$1.00Out of stock

Big Rice Krispies

$1.00Out of stock

Sour Cream & Cheddar

$0.75Out of stock

Contains peanut oil

Oreo 6 Pack

$1.00Out of stock

Bits

$0.50

Candy

3 Musketeers

$1.50

Air Heads

$0.30Out of stock

Almond Joy

$1.50

Butterfinger

$1.50Out of stock

Crunch Bar

$1.50Out of stock

Kit Kat

$1.50Out of stock

M&M's

$1.50Out of stock

M&M's Peanut

$1.50Out of stock

Milky Way

$1.50Out of stock

Resse's

$1.50Out of stock

Ring Pop

$0.75Out of stock

Skittles

$1.50Out of stock

Snickers

$1.50Out of stock

Starburst

$1.50Out of stock

Tootsie Pop

$0.30Out of stock

Twix

$1.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

Big Alaska

$2.25Out of stock

Big Vanilla

$2.00Out of stock

Bomb Pop JR

$0.50Out of stock

Chips Galore Sandwich

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cup

$1.25Out of stock

Fat free and no sugar added

Chocolate Eclair Bar

$2.25Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Sandwich

$2.50Out of stock

Freezie Pops

$0.25+Out of stock

Fudge Bar

$1.00Out of stock

Orange Dream Bar

$1.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$2.25Out of stock

Vanilla Cup

$1.25Out of stock

Fat free and no sugar added

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00Out of stock

French Fries

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

all kids menu items come with apple sauce and choice of juice * please see window for current juice options *no substitutions for apple sauce

KIDS Corn Dog

$4.00Out of stock

KIDS Chicken Tender

$4.00Out of stock

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

KIDS PB&J

$4.00Out of stock

Salads & Wraps

Garden Salad

$5.00Out of stock

romaine and spinach topped, with tomatoes, cucumber and onion can add marinated mushrooms, grilled chicken, chicken tenders or fried oysters

BLT Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

spinach topped with tomatoes, cucumber, bacon and chicken salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons tossed in house creamy Caesar dressing. Add ¼ lb marinated mushrooms +3 ¼ lb grilled OR fried chicken +3 5 fried oysters +7

Southwest Steak Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.00Out of stock

1/4 lb bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Build a Burger

$3.00+Out of stock

Build a Dog

$3.00+Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.00Out of stock

Fried chicken tenders, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and ranch on a Kaiser roll

Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

grilled chicken salad with lettuce and tomatoes on sliced bread

Corn Dog

$2.75Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$2.25

Marinated Mushroom

$5.00Out of stock

¼ lb marinated grilled portabella mushroom with LTO on a kaiser roll

N.C Pulled Pork

$4.50Out of stock

Oyster Roll

$10.00Out of stock

5 fried oysters, lettuce, tomatoes and Alabama bbq sauce on a Kaiser roll

PB&J

$2.25

organic peanut butter and wild Maine blueberry jelly

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.50+Out of stock

Daily Specials

St. Louis Pork Ribs Half Rack

$13.00Out of stock

A half rack of st Louis style pork ribs served hotand fresh out of the smoker after 5pm - served with a slice of bread - pairs well with hush puppies OR coleslaw and a soda for an additional $4

Deep Fried Candy Bars

Out of stock

N.C. Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

Soft Beef Tacos

$1.25Out of stock

Rib Meat Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

907 Weyanoke Street, Norfolk, VA 23507

Directions

Gallery
Small's @ Mallory Country Club image

