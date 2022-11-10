Small Towne Lounge 114 Plain St
No reviews yet
114 Plain St
Sharon, WI 53585
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee
Black Coffee
Organic, fair trade coffee. Fresh ground, fresh brewed to order.
Decaf Coffee
Organic, fair trade coffee, decaffeinated using the Swiss water method. Fresh ground, fresh brewed to order.
Iced Coffee
Latte
Organic, fair trade coffee, fresh brewed and blended with steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Bottled Drinks
Qure Alkaline Bottled Water
Pure mountain spring water bottled in an aluminum bottle - plastic free!2
Honest Tea Heavenly Lemon Tulsi
Honest Tea infused organic tulsi (known as "holy basil") with aromatic lemon peel, lemon myrtle and lemon grass for a blend that transcends ordinary herbal tea. It will have you saying "Ahhh," "Ommm" and "Mmmm" all at the same time. 16oz
Honest Tea Black Forest Berry
Honest Tea's inspiration for Black Forest Berry comes from a German fruit dessert known as Rote Grüetze—but they didn’t think that name would fly. With a mix of raspberry juice, hibiscus and blackberry leaves, this should be served at dinner tables everywhere. 16oz
Harney & Sons Peach Tea
Fonti Di Crodo Limonata
Limonata is the number one sparkling lemonade in Italy – and with good reason. Its lively sparkle, its taste of fresh lemons exclusively sourced from Sicilian orchards and its natural spring water base constitute the iconic Limonata experience.
Fonti Di Crodo Aranciata
This sparkling delight is made with real fruit juice and pulp from Sicilian oranges, water from natural springs in the Italian Alps and, best of all, it achieves its delicious taste and appearance without any added color or preservatives. A truly natural refresher.
Fonti Di Crodo Mojito
Fonti di Crodo Mojito, an iconic cuban classic meets Italian craftsmanship. A non-alcoholic sparkling lemonade with fresh taste of mint and lime. Made with juice from Sicilian lemons and limes. And off course the base of Mojito is spring water from Crodo – the natural Italian spring famous for its fine water quality and its balanced mineral contents.
Fonti Di Crodo Sparkling Peach Mineral Water
Fonti di Crodo sparkling water with a hint of peach.This fizzy delight achieves its delicious taste without artificial sweeteners.
Lorina Pink Lemonade Sparkling Soda
The delicate taste of tradition and know-how, Lorina Sparkling Pink Lemonade Soda is made of water from the Vosges sandstone, natural flavor and a touch of sugar. All Lorina Sparkling Premium Sodas, including Lorina Pink Lemonade, are made with all-natural recipes using only the best ingredients: natural fruits flavors and pure crystal sugar. Imported from France, Lorina Sparkling Lemonade is a unique refresher that originated from 3 generations of Maitres Limonadiers in a Munster, a provincial village in the Northeast of France. Lorina Sparkling Pink Lemonade Soda is free of any food coloring, artificial flavoring and preservatives and comes in a 100% recyclable bottle. Enjoy Lorina Pink Lemonade, an effervescent, healthy drink during special occasions or anytime!
Lorina Sparkling Blood Orange Soda
Lorina Blood Orange is a rich and rounded but slightly bitter sparkling blood orange mixed with organic cane sugar to create the perfect beverage for orange fanatics.
Nessalla Kombucha - 12oz Can
Available in- Blueberry Mint Smash, Grapefruit Eucalyptus Spritz, or Lavender Mint
Simply Orange Juice
Simply Orange Pulp Free is a delicious orange juice with a taste that's the next best thing to fresh-squeezed. Try this premium, not-from-concentrate orange juice which is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Simply adheres to strict standards to ensure that the Simply Orange juices are the absolute best and guarantee fresh taste.
Simply Apple Juice
Crisp, fresh-tasting apple juice. That’s exactly what Simply Apple delivers. With Simply Apple, our number-one goal is to take the amazing taste of a freshly picked, perfectly ripe apple and bring it to you in a bottle. Made with 100% apple juice that’s never from concentrate and never sweetened. It’s how we ensure that crisp apple juice taste is nothing less than irresistible. Simply Apple delivers on the delicious and fresh taste you want from apple juice without overcomplicating it. What you see is what you get. In fact, Simply juices and juice drinks always have the “Fresh Taste Guarantee.” Plus, it’s all-natural without GMOs.
Simply Lemonade
Milk - Pint
Pint of Sassy Cow Creamery Milk in 2% or Chocolate
Hot Tea
Rishi Blueberry Hibiscus Tea
An elegantly simple blend of juicy hibiscus, rich red rooibos and sumptuous elderberries creates a wondrous botanical backdrop to highlight the refreshment of real blueberries. Hibiscus is prized throughout the tropics for its quenching sweet-tart flavor and replenishing effect. A touch of adaptogenic schisandra berries adds bright floral notes. Elderberries, commonly enjoyed to soothe coughs and colds, perfectly complement the luscious, fresh-picked-pint-of-blueberries aroma of this fruity blend.
Rishi Earl Grey Tea
Earl Grey dates to the nineteenth century tea trade when Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl Grey, was given a tea scented with local citrus blossoms during his travels in Canton. He shared the gift with friends back home, and before long the tea purveyors of Europe adopted the technique by infusing black tea with bergamot citrus from southern Italy. Rishi's Earl Grey features fragrant essential oil from the exclusive first winter pressing of Calabrian bergamots. Lesser blends rely on bergamot flavor, but Earl Grey enthusiasts know there is a big difference. The comforting lilac and citrus notes of Earl Grey harmonize beautifully with Rishi's signature blend of robust black teas from Southeast Asia.
Rishi Turmeric Ginger Tea
The combination of turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey is an ancient herbal recipe for longevity, stamina and balance. Rishi's iconic Turmeric Ginger blend highlights the awesome anti-inflammatory energy of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and strengthening licorice root. Fragrant lemongrass, citrus peels and essential oils create a lasting lemon drop sweetness to balance the potency of our roots.
Rishi Masala Chai
The name masala means “mixed spices” and chai is Hindi for “tea.” Rishi begins with thoughtfully selected black teas from gardens in South and Southeast Asia that offer a robust, full body and malty flavor. Then they add their signature range of spices to create a hot, yet balanced cup, with central notes of ginger, cardamom and sweet cassia cinnamon.
Rishi Masala Chai Latte
The name masala means “mixed spices” and chai is Hindi for “tea.” Rishi begins with thoughtfully selected black teas from gardens in South and Southeast Asia that offer a robust, full body and malty flavor. Then they add their signature range of spices to create a hot, yet balanced cup, with central notes of ginger, cardamom and sweet cassia cinnamon.
Rishi Turmeric Ginger Latte
The combination of turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey is an ancient herbal recipe for longevity, stamina and balance. Rishi's iconic Turmeric Ginger blend highlights the awesome anti-inflammatory energy of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and strengthening licorice root. Fragrant lemongrass, citrus peels and essential oils create a lasting lemon drop sweetness to balance the potency of our roots.
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Small Towne Lounge features Mike and Jen’s Hot Cocoa, made with just 5 simple, high-quality ingredients. Their recipe is beautifully balanced to produce a rich, deep chocolate flavor in every cup. There is no other cocoa like it, and quite frankly, we think it’s the best cocoa in the world!
Clean Eatz Breakfast
Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites
Bacon and cheese egg bites with spicy potato chunks, served with half a demi baguette.
Chicken Fajita Omelette
Egg omelette with peppers, onions and salsa over sweet potato tater tots, served with half a demi baguette.
Steak and Eggs
Scrambled eggs with shredded beef and diced potatoes, served with half a demi baguette. Glueten free.
Chicken & Waffle
Popcorn chicken and scrambled eggs over a belgian waffle with syrup.
Breakfast Croissants
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant
Egg, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese with a hint of chive in a delicious croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Traditional ham and swiss cheese in a croissant dough. classic and delicious4
Spinach & Ricotta Croissant
Spinach and ricotta cheese baked in a croissant dough.
Pastries
Coffee Cake
Melt-in-your-mouth! Our Classic Coffee Cake is deliciously moist and golden, studded with pockets of gooey cinnamon smear. Topped with loads of crisp, buttery cinnamon' d streusel.
Farmhouse Muffins
Available in Pumpkin or Chocolate The Pumpkin Farmhouse Muffin is made of pumpkin spice with a decadent cream cheese filling and topped with an oat streusel and pumpkin seeds. The Chocolate Farmhouse Muffin tastes as good as it looks. A rich, moist, chocolate muffin with a mix of 22% Callebaut chocolate, a real cream cheese center and garnished with Cacao Noel mini-chocolate chips.
Scones
Available in Blueberry, Cappuccino Walnut, Chocolate Cherry, Vanilla Cream with Strawberry Rhubarb, Lemon Cream, or Pumpkin Walnut with Cream Cheese Frosting. Make it extra special with vanilla or lemon glaze at no extra charge!
Rustic Apple Gallete
This handcrafted apple tart is five inches of buttery, flaky French puff pastry. Fresh, ripe apples are layered and baked to a golden brown.
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting
An American classic made with a delicious brioche dough and topped with a fluffy cream cheese frosting.
Croissant Cheese Danish
Fluffy, light pastry filled with cream cheese with a hint of lemon flavor.
Cookies
Your choice of Oatmeal Raisin Walnut, Ginger Molasses, Double Chocolate Chip, or Chocolate Nemesis.
Seasonal Donuts
Homestyle cake donuts in your favorite fall flavors!
Marble Pound Cake Slice
Caramel Apple Granny Bars
Tart Granny Smith apple chunks and custard in granola shortbread drizzled with caramel.
Breakfast Sides
Hashbrown Patty a la carte
Uncured Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites
Uncured Bacon & Cheese Egg Bite makes traditional breakfast combo of eggs & bacon even better! Our baked egg bites are made with savory antibiotic-free Uncured Bacon and mixed with rbST*-free Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses.
Whole Wheat Toast
2 slices of toasted whole wheat bread served with butter.
Breakfast Meals
Quiche Lorraine
All butter crust filled with eggs, cream, seasoning, Gruyere cheese and bacon.
Bacon & Egg Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, red pepper, scallions, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Sausage & Egg Breakfast Burrito
Made with eggs, Jones Dairy Farm breakfast sausage, roasted red peppers, green onions, cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, paprica, cumin, Moranita chili pepper, red pepper, Queso Fresco, scallions and cilantro.
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, Queso Fresco, red pepper, scallions, cilantro and black beans.
Stuffed French Toast
Fresh fruit, sweet cream cheese, and cinnamon make this a must try!
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Cauliflower crust pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza
Individual sized cauliflower crust pizza with tomato sauce and mozzarella, tomato and basil.
Sausage, Pepperoni, & Mushroom Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms
Green Goddess Pizza
Individual size cauliflower crust pizza with green goddess dressing, mozzarella cheese, bacon, spinach and tomatoes.
Chicken Supreme Pizza
Individual size cauliflower crust pizza with chicken , mushrooms, peppers, and onions.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, pineapple salsa, and cheese.
Clean Eatz Meals
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken in a teriyaki glaze with mandarin oranges over white rice served with a half a demi baguette.
Queso Beef Bowl
Ground beef in spicy queso with peppers and onions over red skin potatoes served with half a demi baguette.
Sweet & Spicy Chili Chicken Mac & Cheese
Chicken tenders in a sweet and spicy sauce with a side of whole wheat mac & cheese served with half a demi baguette.
Sweet & Sour Meatballs
Beef meatballs in sweet & sour sauce with pineapple salsa, carrots and broccoli over white rice, served with half a demi baguette.
Nashville Chicken Tots
Popcorn chicken in a creamy, spicy sauce over sweet potato tots with pickle chips
Philly Cheesesteak Pasta
Shredded beef, peppers and onions with american cheese over pasta
Pot Roast
Shredded beef and carrots over mashed potatoes in a light gravy
Mexican Chili
Taco-seasoned chili over brown rice with corn chips and sour cream
Quesadillas and Burritos
Hot Appetizers
Beef Satay
A succulent strip of beef on a 6" skewer. Perfect plain or paired with your favorite sauce. Plate of five.
Mini Mac & Cheese Bites
Mini diced elbow macaroni, in a rich, satiny blend of Gruyere, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, accented with applewood smoked bacon, and fresh hand cut chives. Plate of five.
Combo Plate
A combination of 1 Egg Roll, 3 Beef Satay, and 3 Mac & Cheese Bites.
Egg Roll
Ground pork and crisp chopped carrots, celery, shredded cabbage, onions and Asian seasonings in a crispy egg roll wrapper.
Potstickers
A delectable blend of pork and spices encased in a delicate crescent shaped wrapper.
Bread
Pastries
Farmhouse Muffins
Available in Pumpkin or Chocolate The Pumpkin Farmhouse Muffin is made of pumpkin spice with a decadent cream cheese filling and topped with an oat streusel and pumpkin seeds. The Chocolate Farmhouse Muffin tastes as good as it looks. A rich, moist, chocolate muffin with a mix of 22% Callebaut chocolate, a real cream cheese center and garnished with Cacao Noel mini-chocolate chips.
Scones
Available in Blueberry, Cappuccino Walnut, Chocolate Cherry, Vanilla Cream with Strawberry Rhubarb, Lemon Cream, or Pumpkin Walnut with Cream Cheese Frosting. Make it extra special with vanilla or lemon glaze at no extra charge!
Coffee Cake
Melt-in-your-mouth! Our Classic Coffee Cake is deliciously moist and golden, studded with pockets of gooey cinnamon smear. Topped with loads of crisp, buttery cinnamon' d streusel.
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting
An American classic made with a delicious brioche dough and topped with a fluffy cream cheese frosting.
Raspberry Bear Paw
Raspberry jam filled croissant pastry.
Croissant Cheese Danish
Fluffy, light pastry filled with cream cheese with a hint of lemon flavor.
Cookies
Your choice of Oatmeal Raisin Walnut, Ginger Molasses, Double Chocolate Chip, or Chocolate Nemesis.
Seasonal Donuts
Homestyle cake donuts in your favorite fall flavors!
Marble Pound Cake Slice
Caramel Apple Granny Bars
Tart Granny Smith apple chunks and custard in granola shortbread drizzled with caramel.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Blonde Brownie Bites
Real pumpkin purée blended into moist vanilla blonde brownie with warming autumn spices and chocolate chips. These bites are reminiscent of dense pumpkin cake studded with rich chocolate chips.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy organic, fair trade coffee made to order, fresh made pastries, nutritious fruit smoothies, or savory small plate appetizers. Wine offerings coming soon!
114 Plain St, Sharon, WI 53585