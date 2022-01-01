Smallwood Farms

Restaurant header imageView gallery

23090 WA-20

Okanogan, WA 98840

Popular Items

Smoothie
Huckleberry Milkshake
Bull Blaster

Espresso

Drip Coffee

$1.75+

Americano

$2.50+

Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Breve

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.50+

White Chocolate

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.50+

Chai Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Steamers

$2.25+

Tea

$2.50+

Bull Blaster

$4.50+

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Milkshakes

$6.00+

Huckleberry Milkshake

$7.00+

Frappes

$5.00+

Smoothie

$5.50+

Root Beer Float

$5.50+

Hot Cider

$2.50+Out of stock

NA Beverages

Brewed Ice Tea 16oz

$2.50

Brewed Ice Tea 20 oz

$3.00

House Lemonade 16 oz

$3.00

House Lemonade 20 oz

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$3.99

Arnold Palmer 16 oz

$2.75

Arnold Palmer 20oz

$3.25

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade 16oz

$3.50

7up

$1.99

Orange

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Squirt

$1.99

Crystal Ice Can

$1.39

Dole apple juice

$1.99

Dole Cranberry

$1.99

Dole Orange juice

$1.99

pure leaf lemon

$1.99

pure leaf raspberry

$1.99

Calypso

$1.79

Small Milk

$1.49

Naked Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Pure Life

$1.29

Gold Water

$1.29
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Beautiful outdoor seating overlooking our garden. Smokehouse BBQ dinners. Serving breakfast and lunch. Espresso, smoothies and milkshakes too.

Website

Location

23090 WA-20, Okanogan, WA 98840

Directions

