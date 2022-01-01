Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smaltimore

2522 Fait Ave

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Angus Beef Burger
Wings 10
Smaltimore's Bowl

Small Bites

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Fleet Street Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried Raviolis

$8.00

Hudson Street Pickles

$9.00

Pierogis

$7.00

Pretzel with Cheese Sauce

$9.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Shareables

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Burger Sliders

$9.00

Chicken Tender Sliders

$9.00

Crab Cake Sliders

$16.00

Crab Dip

$17.00

Dillion Street Quesadilla

$11.00

Nachos

$10.00

Wings 10

$15.00

Wings 6

$9.00

Wings Bonesless

$11.00

Tots

Bacon Cheeseburger Tots

$12.00

Crab Tots

$16.00

Loaded Tots

$11.00

BYOB

Build Your Own Angus Beef Burger

$12.00

Build Your Own Black Bean Burger

$9.00

Build Your Own Cripsy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Build Your Own Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Build Your Own Turkey Burger

$8.00

Build Your Own Wagyu Burger

$12.00

Handhelds

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Boston Sreet Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Canton's Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Charm City City Sandwich

$29.00

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Crispy Cesar Wrap

$13.00

Destiny Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Cesar Wrap

$13.00

Slider Combo

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tacos Angus Beef

$13.00

Tacos Chicken

$13.00

Tacos Filet Tips

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Low Calorie Menu

Beyond Burger Platter

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$10.00

Salmon Platter

$15.00

Strip Steak Platter

$15.00

Turkey Burger Platter

$11.00

Signature Burgers

Big Mick

$14.00

Down Under Burger

$16.00

Little Double

$11.00

Maryland Burger

$15.00

Skirt Burger

$11.00

Smaltimore Burger

$12.00

Wagyu Burger

$15.00

Sushi Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Gyoza + Stream Shrimp Dumplings (6)

$6.00

Seaweed Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Tako + Vinaigrette Octopus + Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Sushi Burritos

Crunchy Burrito

$12.00

Fresh Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Smokey Tuna Burrito

$13.00

Sweet Salmon Burrito

$11.00

Sushi Bowls

Crunch Bowl

$11.00

Smaltimore's Bowl

$12.00

Smokey Bowl

$13.00

Volcano Bowl

$13.00

Traditional Rolls

Avacado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Grilled Salmon + Cream Cheese Roll

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Shiitake Mushroom Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Shrimp + Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Unagi Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Yellow Tail Roll

$7.00

Specialty Rolls

Bahama Roll

$11.00

Baltimore Roll

$11.00

Bermuda Triangle Roll

$11.50

Double Tuna Roll

$13.00

Oriole Roll

$11.00

Patterson Park Roll

$11.00

Trio Roll

$13.00

Volcano Roll

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Kids Waffles

$5.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

Weekly Food Specials

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$13.00

Destiny Pasta

$14.00

Destiny Tacos

$13.00

Ruben Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp Cesar Wrap

$13.00

Bottle Beer

Absolut Seltzer

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Mom Water

$5.50

Mystery Beer

$3.00

Natty Light

$2.75

White Claw

$5.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Non-Alc Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemon Up

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Shirts

Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2522 Fait Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Smaltimore image
Smaltimore image
Smaltimore image

