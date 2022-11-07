A map showing the location of SmartWichView gallery

SmartWich

640a South Broadway

Hicksville, NY 11801

Popular Items

Roast Beef
Sausage
Chicken

SmartWich

Mozzarella

Mozzarella

$12.99

mozzarella, cooked sweet peppers, tomato, arugala, vinaigrette

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.99

roast beef, cooked onions, watercress, tomato, banana peppers, herbed horseradish-relish

Chicken

Chicken

$12.99

chicken breast, pastrami spread, avocado, cooked onions, watercress, rosemary olive oil

Tuna

Tuna

$12.99

tuna marinade, avocado, cucumbers, red onion, celery, watercress

Bacon

Bacon

$12.99

smoked portuguese bacon, tomato, seasoned lettuce, honey dijon yogurt sauce

Sardines

Sardines

$13.99

homemade pickled sardines, pickled onions, pickled tomatoes, cilantro, olive oil

Sausage

Sausage

$12.99

crumbled sausage, kale, tomato, peperoncino, melted mozzarella, garlic, olive oil

Turkey

Turkey

$12.99

turkey, arugala, homemade pickled cabbage, cooked onions, tomato, honey mustard

Crudo (Vegan)

Crudo (Vegan)

$12.99

chopped kale, seasoned squash, carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, red beans, mustard herbed vinaigrette

Omelette

Omelette

$10.00

eggs, cooked onions, herbs, melted mozzarella, arugala, vinaigrette

Whites

Whites

$10.00

egg whites, cooked onions, spinach, tomato, melted brie

Octopus

Octopus

$14.99Out of stock

tender octopus, diced red peppers, diced green peppers, diced onions, parsley, vinegar, olive oil

Nutella

Nutella

$8.00

nutella spread, crispy warm portuguese bread, powdered sugar

Handmade Portuguese Bread

$1.75Out of stock

Smart Salads

Signature Kale Salad

Signature Kale Salad

$10.95

shredded kale, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, peanut-berry vinaigrette

Dessert

Pastel De Nata

$3.00

warm creamy custard nestled in a flaky croissant-like crust

Pastel De Nata 2x 5

$5.00

Smart Sauce

Rosemary Olive Oil

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Mustard-Herbed Vinaigrette

$0.75

Honey Dijon Yogurt Sauce

$0.75

Herbed horseradish Sweet Relish

$0.75

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Add-Ons

$Add Bacon

$3.50

$Add Crumbled Sausage

$3.50

$Add Chicken

$3.50

$Add Turkey

$3.50

$Add Roast Beef

$3.50

$Add Pastrami Spread

$3.00

$Add Sauteed Peppers

$2.00

$Add Tomato

$2.00

$Add Arugula

$2.00

$Add Kale

$2.00

$Add Spinach

$2.00

$Add Roasted Onions

$2.00

$Add Watercress

$2.00

$Add Banana Peppers

$2.00

$Add Avocado

$3.00

$Add Pickled Cabbage

$2.00

$Add Octopus

$6.00

$Add Sardines

$6.00

$Add Eggs

$1.75

$Add Egg whites

$2.50

$Add Mozzarella

$3.00

$Add Brie

$3.00

$Add Rosemary Olive Oil

$0.75

$Add Vinaigrette

$0.75

$Add Mustard Herbed Vinaigrette

$0.75

$Add Honey Dijon Yogurt Sauce

$0.75

$Add Herbed Horseradish Sweet Relish

$0.75

Make it a Salad

$2.00

CATERING SMART'WICH LABELED BOXES

EACH BOX HOLDS 5 WHOLE SMART'WICH HERO’S CUT INTO 3 PARTS ALLOWING 15 CATERING SIZED PORTIONS. EACH BOX SERVES 6-8 PERSONS DEPENDING ON THE OTHER FOOD ITEMS ORDERED. WE RECOMMEND ONE HERO PER PERSON IF ORDERING ONLY FROM THIS SECTION!

BOX 5x MOZZARELLA

$76.95

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x CRUDO (VEGGIE)

$76.95

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x ROAST BEEF

$76.95

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x CHICKEN

$76.95

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x TURKEY

$76.95

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x TUNA

$76.95

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x BACON

$76.95

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x SARDINE

$82.45

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x OCTOPUS

$89.05Out of stock

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

BOX 5x NUTELLA

$49.50

Each box holds 5 smatwiches which are cut into 3 parts totaling 15 catering sized smartwiches.

INDIVIDUAL CATERING SMART'WICHES

8 INCH HERO CUT IN 1/2 INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED AND LABELLED

MOZZARELLA

$14.29

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

CRUDO (VEGGIE)

$14.29

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

ROAST BEEF

$14.29

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

CHICKEN

$14.29

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

TURKEY

$14.29

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

BACON

$14.29

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

TUNA

$14.29

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

SARDINE

$15.39

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

OCTOPUS

$16.49Out of stock

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

NUTELLA

$8.80

Individually wrapped catering smartwich, labeled and cut into 3 parts.

SALADS

ALL SALADS SERVE 8-12 PERSONS

CRUDO SALAD

$65.00

KALE SALAD

$65.00

FRUIT SALAD

$65.00

PASTEL DE NATA

BOX OF 12

$38.50

BOX OF 24

$71.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Guerrieri was born in Napoli, grew up in NY, lived in Lisbon, now back in NY. Smartwich is a combination of these three cultures between a handmade Portuguese bread! We scoop out the bread for less carbs, there are no fatty sauces and no mayo. We are mostly olive oil base. We fly in sardines and octopus from Portugal and prepare them fresh in house. We also carry more common ingredients like chicken and roast beef with a special twist! We are deliciously vegan and vegetarian friendly. In addition, all our SmartWiches turn into salads. Please google us to see what others have shared about their experience at Smartwich. We are located inside of francesco's bakery, in Hicksville. We are now open 7 days a week. We look forward to your visit, The SmartWich Team.

Location

640a South Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

