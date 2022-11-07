Restaurant info

Chef Guerrieri was born in Napoli, grew up in NY, lived in Lisbon, now back in NY. Smartwich is a combination of these three cultures between a handmade Portuguese bread! We scoop out the bread for less carbs, there are no fatty sauces and no mayo. We are mostly olive oil base. We fly in sardines and octopus from Portugal and prepare them fresh in house. We also carry more common ingredients like chicken and roast beef with a special twist! We are deliciously vegan and vegetarian friendly. In addition, all our SmartWiches turn into salads. Please google us to see what others have shared about their experience at Smartwich. We are located inside of francesco's bakery, in Hicksville. We are now open 7 days a week. We look forward to your visit, The SmartWich Team.