Sma5h
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
SMA5H The spot for the best SMA5H burgers in town! Our family recipe with halal meat and special SMA5H sauce creates the best SMA5H burger you ever tasted, period.
Location
Martin Luther King Junior Way South , Suite 107, Seattle, WA 98118
