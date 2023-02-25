BG picView gallery

Smash Pizza Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

7054 Avon Belden Rd

North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

LG - Classico
LG - Dilly Dilly
LG - Butcher


Starters

Small Cheezy Stix

$12.00

Garlic butter & mozzarella finished with a parmesan & italian blend. Served with a side of house marinara

Large Cheezy Stix

$18.00

Garlic butter & mozzarella finished with a parmesan & italian blend. Served with a side of house marinara

Small Signature Pizzas

S - Just Cheese

$12.95

Red sauce with extra mozzarella finished with a parmesan & italian blend

S - Classico

$12.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, loaded with pepperoni, finished with a parmesan & italian blend

S - Pizza Steve

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese finished with a honey drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

S - Devil's Kiss

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers & crushed red pepper finished with a parmesan & italian blend

S - Butcher

$16.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & bacon finished with a parmesan & italian blend

S - Dilly Dilly

$16.95

Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, bacon, finished with a ranch drizzle

S - Rooster

$16.95

Garlic butter, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, finished with a ranch drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

S - Ranger

$16.95

Garlic butter, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, finished with a ranch drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

S - Chuck Norris

$16.95

Red sauce, mozzarellla, bacon, chicken, red onion, finished with a BBQ drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

S - Margherita

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella finished with a balsamic & pesto drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

S - Veggie Supreme

$16.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, finished with a parmesan & italian blend

Large Signature Pizzas

Feeds 3-4 people

LG - Just Cheese

$20.95

Red sauce with extra mozzarella finished with a parmesan & italian blend

LG - Classico

$20.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, loaded with pepperoni, finished with a parmesan & italian blend

LG - Pizza Steve

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese finished with a honey drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

LG - Devil's Kiss

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers & crushed red pepper finished with a parmesan & italian blend

LG - Butcher

$23.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & bacon finished with a parmesan & italian blend

LG - Dilly Dilly

$23.95

Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, bacon, finished with a ranch drizzle

LG - Rooster

$23.95

Garlic butter, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, finished with a ranch drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

LG - Ranger

$23.95

Garlic butter, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, finished with a ranch drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

LG - Chuck Norris

$23.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, red onion, finished with a BBQ drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

LG - Margherita

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella finished with a balsamic & pesto drizzle, parmesan & italian blend

LG - Veggie Supreme

$23.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, finished with a parmesan & italian blend

Featured Pizza Special

Small - Pierogi Pizza

$16.95

Garlic mashed potatoes, mozzarella & cheddar blend and red onions. Topped with a sour cream drizzle and green onion garnish.

Small GF - Pierogi Pizza

$19.95

Garlic mashed potatoes, mozzarella & cheddar blend and red onions. Topped with a sour cream drizzle and green onion garnish.

Large - Pierogi Pizza

$23.95

Garlic mashed potatoes, mozzarella & cheddar blend and red onions. Topped with a sour cream drizzle and green onion garnish.

Build Your Own Pizza

Small BYO Pizza

$12.50

Limit of 4 toppings

Small BYO GF Pizza

$15.50

Gluten Free Crust Only Available In Small Size Pizzas. Limit of 4 toppings

Large BYO Pizza

$18.50

Limit of 4 toppings

Side Dippers

Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Marinara

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small family owned pizza kitchen serving up pizzas with a unique and flavorful twist! ONLINE ORDERS -OR- WALK INS ONLY!! **WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE ORDERS**

Website

Location

7054 Avon Belden Rd, North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hop Brothers Brewing Co. - 32650 Lorain Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
32650 Lorain Rd. North Ridgeville, OH 44039
View restaurantnext
Bullfrog’s Sports Cafe - 33137 Center Ridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
33137 Center Ridge Rd North Ridgeville, OH 44039
View restaurantnext
Dirty Donkey Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
656 Sugar Lane Elyria, OH 44035
View restaurantnext
Avon Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 931
37040 Detroit Rd Avon, OH 44011
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
36931 DETROIT ROAD Avon, OH 44011
View restaurantnext
Avon Brewing Company- Taproom
orange star4.5 • 931
37063 Colorado Avenue Avon, OH 44011
View restaurantnext
Map
More near North Ridgeville
Elyria
review star
No reviews yet
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston