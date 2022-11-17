Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smashed Tennille

100 E South Central Ave

Tennille, GA 31089

Sound Check

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

No Drink

Opening Act

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Smashed Trash Fries

$10.00

Chicken Rolls

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$9.00

10 Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Headliners

Chef Classic Burger

$8.00

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Shrooms N' Swiss

$9.00

Heat Wave

$9.00

Pimento Cheeseburger

$9.00

PB&Jams Burger

$10.00

Big Kahuna

$10.00

Down on the Farm

$10.00

Street Burger

$8.00

Double Street Burger

$10.00

Quesadilla Burger

$9.00

Texas Patty Melt

$9.00

Tennille Burger

$10.00

Mac n Cheese Burger

$9.00

Backstage Tour

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken & Bacon Panini

$10.00

Grilled Pimento Cheese & Ham

$10.00

Jerked Chicken

$10.00

Ultimate Chicken Club

$12.00

Chart Toppers

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Side Pimento Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$2.00

Chicken Picatta

$13.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$11.00

Fettuccini Carbonara

$11.00

Pesto Pasta

$10.00

Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Margherita

$13.00

Chicken Marsala

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hotdog

$5.00

T Shirts

Red XXL

$15.00

Red XL

$15.00

Red L

$15.00

Black XXL

$15.00

Black XL

$15.00

Black L

$15.00

Black M

$15.00

Black S

$15.00

Black 3XL

$20.00

Black 4XL

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet custom burgers, sandwiches and pastas! Come in and enjoy our Rock N Roll theme and Rock music from the 80's, 90's and 2000's!

Location

100 E South Central Ave, Tennille, GA 31089

Directions

