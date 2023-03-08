Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smashed Waffles - Greenville, NC

review star

No reviews yet

718 Dickinson Avenue

Greenville, NC 27834

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Sweet Waffles

Half Dozen Waffles

$17.00

Dozen Waffles

$24.00

Assorted Half Dozen Waffles

$17.00

An assortment of our most popular waffles!

Assorted Dozen Waffles

$24.00

An assortment of our most popular waffles!

OG

$4.25

Honey + cinnamon icing

Swirly Sin

$4.50

Brown sugar butter + cream cheese icing + cinnamon sugar

Quilted Pig

$4.50

Maple butter sauce + candied bacon

Chip Chip Hooray

$4.00

Cookie butter + chocolate sauce + chocolate chips

Cereal Thriller

$4.00

Sweet cream icing + fruity pebbles

Waffle of the Week

$4.25

A new waffle each week!

Campfire

$4.25

Nutella + vanilla icing + graham cracker

Smooth Caramel

$4.25

Caramel + cream cheese icing + cheesecake bites

John Lemon

$4.25

Lemon icing + cream cheese icing + lemon sugar

Hot Stuff

$4.25

An oreo stuffed waffle coated in powdered sugar

3 Waffles

$11.00

Mini Waffles

$4.00

Plain Jane

$3.00

Savory Waffles

The Stinger

$7.50

Chicken sandwich drizzed with hot honey

Happy Go Clucky

$8.50

Chicken, bacon, and cheddar sandwich

The BFF

$6.50

Bacon, egg, and cheddar sandwich

Chatty Patty

$6.50

Sausage, egg, and cheddar sandwich

Swisskey

$7.00

Turkey sausage, egg, and swiss sandwich

That's What Cheese Said

$5.50

Melty double cheddar sandwich

The All Cracked Up

$6.00

Egg and cheddar sandwich

Chicken Lil's

$6.50

Chicken nuggets + mini waffles + maple butter sauce

Catering Packs

Case of the Mondays

$65.00

2 dozen assorted waffles + 2 coffee totes. Coffee accessories sold separately.

Snack Attack

$55.00

24 assorted mini sweet waffles + 24 chicken lils

Hashbrowns

Side of Hashbrowns

$1.50

6 hashbrowns

Toppings + Sauce

Liquid Gold Cup

$0.50

Toppings

Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Drink

Coffee

Latte

$4.75

Espresso + milk

Foam Party

$5.25

Espresso + sweet cold foam

BYOC

$1.50

The Skyler

$5.00

The Bran Bran

$1.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Cool Beans (cold brew)

$5.50

Local Lanoca Cold Brew

Coffee Tote

$15.00

96 oz. of fresh drip brew coffee

Coffee Accessories (for tote)

$1.00

Includes cups, lids, sleeves, cream, sugar, and sweeteners. Per person

Americano

$3.00

Espresso + water

Shot of Espresso

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Insanely delicious waffles and waffle sandwiches.

Location

718 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Native Fine Diner
orange starNo Reviews
907 Dickinson Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Bar - 605 Albemarle Ave
orange starNo Reviews
605 Albemarle Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Starlight Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th st greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Fifth Street GREENVILLE, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Kings Deli
orange starNo Reviews
201 East 5th Street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Quarters Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1011 S Charles Blvd, STE F Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Villa Verde
orange star4.6 • 1,769
2601 East 10th street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana - 511 Red Banks Rd.
orange star4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Greenville
orange star4.2 • 610
1400 Charles Blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange star4.8 • 275
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Villa Verde - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 120
2247 W Arlington Blvd Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston