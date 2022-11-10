Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smashed Waffles Oakland

review star

No reviews yet

3501 Forbes Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The BFF
Chatty Patty
Happy Go Clucky

Sweet Waffles

3 Sweet Waffles

3 Sweet Waffles

$9.00
Half Dozen Waffles (6)

Half Dozen Waffles (6)

$18.00
Dozen Waffles (12)

Dozen Waffles (12)

$30.00
The O.G

The O.G

$3.25

Honey + Cinnamon Cream Sauce

Swirly Sin

Swirly Sin

$3.25

Brown Sugar Butter + Cream Cheese Sauce + Cinnamon Sugar

Quilted Pig

Quilted Pig

$3.25

Sweet Maple Sauce + Candied Bacon Crumbles

Cereal Thriller

Cereal Thriller

$3.25

Vanilla Creme Sauce + Fruity pebbles

Chip Chip Hooray

Chip Chip Hooray

$3.25

Cookie Butter Sauce + Chocolate Sauce + Mini Chocolate Chips

Plain Waffle

$3.25
Cinnamon Lil Smashie

Cinnamon Lil Smashie

$3.25+
Powdered Sugar Lil Smashie

Powdered Sugar Lil Smashie

$3.25+
Plain Lil Smashies

Plain Lil Smashies

$3.25+
Panther Waffle

Panther Waffle

$3.25

Vanilla Cream + Blue and Gold Sprinkles

Game Day Waffle Box

Game Day Waffle Box

$9.00

Pitt Waffle, OG Waffle , and Cereal Thriller This box is so special we can’t take special requests.

Fall Waffle

$3.25

Pumpkin Spice - Pumpkin pie mix, cinnamon graham crackers and cream cheese sauce

Breakfast All Day

All Cracked Up

All Cracked Up

$4.49

Egg + Cheese

Chatty Patty

Chatty Patty

$4.95

Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar

The BFF

The BFF

$4.95

Crispy Bacon + Egg + Cheddar

Swisskey

Swisskey

$6.29

Turkey Sausage + Egg + Swiss

Savory Waffles

That's What Cheese Said

That's What Cheese Said

$4.49

Swiss + Cheddar

The Swanson

The Swanson

$4.95

Grilled cheddar + Swiss + Bacon

The Stinger

The Stinger

$8.99

Chicken + Spicy Honey

Happy Go Clucky

Happy Go Clucky

$9.49

Crispy Chicken Breast + Bacon + Cheddar

Chicken Lil

Chicken Lil

$6.79

Sides

Crispy Smashed Brown Bites
Smashed Browns

Smashed Browns

$3.00

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Box of Morning Mojo

$19.95

96 ounces of our Morning Mojo Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.50

Lattes

Just A Latte

Just A Latte

$5.00
Classic Caramel

Classic Caramel

$5.50
The Simple

The Simple

$5.50
Americano

Americano

$3.00

Insane Lattes

Honey Buns

Honey Buns

$5.50

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Honey + Cinnamon Cream + Brown Sugar Butter

The Hazy

The Hazy

$5.50

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Hazelnut + Nutella

Full Moon

Full Moon

$5.50

Dark Chocolate + White Chocolate

Troublemaker

Troublemaker

$5.50

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Bourbon Caramel + Vanilla + Cinnamon Sauce

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.50

Foam Parties

Our Cold Brew blended with Cream Foam and knock-out flavors!
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$5.50

Iced Espresso + Cookie Dough Cold Foam

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Iced Espresso + Cinnamon Cold Foam

Snow Cream

Snow Cream

$5.50

Iced Espresso + Vanilla Cold Foam

Bottles Beverages

Milk

Milk

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Miscellaneous

Use the Passport at multiple coffee shops around Pittsburgh for a free Coffee Drink including Lattes.

Coffee Passport

$30.00
All hours
Sunday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

NOT YOUR ORDINARY WAFFLE! INSANELY DELICIOUS WAFFLES AND WAFFLE SANDWICHES.

Location

3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chikn - Oakland - 3712 Forbes Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3712 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Mario's Oakland Saloon - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
116 Oakland Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Gussy’s Bagels & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3606 5th avenue Oakland, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh-Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
3807 Forbes Ave Pittsburg, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
orange star4.0 • 197
120 Oakland Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
FUKU TEA - Forbes Ave (Near U Pitt)
orange star4.5 • 597
3800 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston