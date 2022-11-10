Smashed Waffles Oakland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:45 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:45 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:45 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:45 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:45 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:45 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:45 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
NOT YOUR ORDINARY WAFFLE! INSANELY DELICIOUS WAFFLES AND WAFFLE SANDWICHES.
Location
3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Jefe's Taqueria - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh-Oakland
No Reviews
3807 Forbes Ave Pittsburg, PA 15213
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant