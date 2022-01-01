Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smashed

review star

No reviews yet

12 W Main Street, Suite 1

Rexburg, ID 83440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.00+

Build your own gourmet grilled cheese sandwich! Choose your bread, up to two cheeses, one meat, and load it with stuffings and sauces to make it one of a kind and just right for you!

Sammies

$5.00+

The cousin of our gourmet grilled cheese, as sammie is a traditional sandwich, not grilled. Choose your bread, cheese, meat, stuffings and sauces to build a deliciously refreshing sandwich!

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00

A childhood classic, but with that signature Smashed twist! Build your own yummy PB&J and load it with extra goodness like bananas, nutella or cookie butter!

Chicken Wings

Traditional Wings

$4.00+

Salads

FREAKY GREEK

$6.00

GRANNY'S NUTTY

$6.00

Side Kicks

Fries

$2.00

Our signature fries with a perfectly golden crisp and season with love. Pair them with our smash sauce or try our wing sauces as a dip.

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$2.00

Mexican Street Corn

$1.00

Some call it Elote, we call it freaking amazing! We start by roasting a corn on the cob then we put a light mayonnaise spread, smother it with freshly grated parmesan cheese, then sprinkle some chili powder and garnish with green onion and a lime wedge to make this classic street food from the south of the border!

Battered Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

Munchie Fries

$4.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.00

Kids Meals

CHEESY CLASSIC

$6.00

KID'S PB&J

$5.00

MAC MEALIO

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Homemade Lemonade

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Bottled Beverages

Mexican Coke

$1.99

Mexican Sprite

$1.99

Monster Green

$1.25

Tear into a can of the meanest energy supplement on the planet, MONSTER energy. We went down to the lab and cooked up a double shot of our killer energy brew. It´s a wicked mega hit that delivers twice the buzz of a regular energy drink. MONSTER packs a vicious punch but has a smooth flavor you can really pound down. Unleash The Beast

Monster White

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.99

Smart Water

$1.99

Tum-E Yummy

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$1.00Out of stock

YUP! Chocolate Milk

$1.99Out of stock

YUP! Vanilla Milk

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Fried Goodness

Deep Fried Oreo

$1.00

Deep Fried Twinkie

$1.00

Deep Fried Snickers

$0.80

Free Deep Fried Oreo

Ice Cream Treats

Ice Cream Treats

$0.50

Hats

Hat

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come get Smashed! Build your own grilled cheese and try our signature chicken wings! We have sports on the tv, fresh salads and homemade lemonade! You can order online for pickup, or call your order in ahead.

Website

Location

12 W Main Street, Suite 1, Rexburg, ID 83440

Directions

Gallery
Smashed image
Smashed image
Smashed image

Similar restaurants in your area

001 Pizza Pie Cafe - Rexburg ID
orange star4.0 • 187
240 N 2nd E Rexburg, ID 83440
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Grill - Rexburg - RRG - Rexburg
orange starNo Reviews
155 West Main Street Rexburg, ID 83440
View restaurantnext
The Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
485 N. 2nd E. #105 Rexburg, ID 83440
View restaurantnext
Righteous Slice
orange star4.5 • 647
175 W. 2nd South Ste 100 Rexburg, ID 83440
View restaurantnext
Teton Vu Drive In
orange starNo Reviews
1114 North Yellowstone Highway Rexburg, ID 83440
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Olé - 2110 E 17th St
orange starNo Reviews
2110 E 17th St Idaho Falls, ID 83404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rexburg

Righteous Slice
orange star4.5 • 647
175 W. 2nd South Ste 100 Rexburg, ID 83440
View restaurantnext
001 Pizza Pie Cafe - Rexburg ID
orange star4.0 • 187
240 N 2nd E Rexburg, ID 83440
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rexburg
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston