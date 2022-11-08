Smash House Miami 1550 Northeast 164th Street

  • Home
Order Again

Kids Combo

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$14.00

2 crispy chicken tenders , french fries, drink box, and a prize

Kids Smash

Kids Smash

$14.00

Single Smash Burger on a bun, french fries, drink box, and a prize

Starters

Blooming Onion

Blooming Onion

$12.00

Crispy Fried Whole Blooming Onion served with Honey Mustard on the Side

Crispy Onion

Crispy Onion

$7.00
Fried Wings

Fried Wings

$15.00

Fried NON batter coated wings with your choice of sauce or dry spice

Crispy Coated Wings

Crispy Coated Wings

$16.00

Wings coated in our Signature Batter with option of Spice and Choice of Sauces on the Side

Popcorn Chicken Bites

Popcorn Chicken Bites

$14.00

Bite Size Crispy White Chicken with Option of Sauce Topping

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$16.00

Crispy French Fries topped with Pulled Brisket and Chefs Special Sauce

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Breaded Crispy Chicken Fingers

Smash Burgers & Sandwiches

Single Smash

Single Smash

$6.00

Single Smash Burger top with Smash Sauce served on a Bun - sauce is served on the side

Double Smash

Double Smash

$12.00

Double Smash Vegan Cheese, Burger served on a Bun Smash Sauce on the side

Loaded Smash

Loaded Smash

$18.00

Double Smash Vegan Cheese, Burger topped with Caramelized Onion, Beef bacon, served on a Bun Smash Sauce on the side

Crispity Crunch

Crispity Crunch

$18.00

Crispy Fried white Chicken Cutlet topped with Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Garlic Mayo and Sweet Chili served in a bun

Philly Cheese Sando

Philly Cheese Sando

$18.00

Chopped Steak with Caramelized Onion and Vegan cheese served on a Bun

Attack Smashburger

Attack Smashburger

$16.00

Fried Crispy Bun Single Smash Burger. Vegan Cheese, pulled brisket, crispy onion with Smash Sauce on the side

Titan Tortilla

Titan Tortilla

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped with Lettuce tomatoes, Sweet Chili and Garlic Mayo on the side in Tortilla Wrap

Judd's 100 Dollar Smash Burger

Judd's 100 Dollar Smash Burger

$14.00

Single Smash, Vegan Cheese, made with Judd's signature spice mix, topped with Judd’s Maple Bacon Aioli and our pulled beef

Judd's 100 Dollar Faux Smash

Judd's 100 Dollar Faux Smash

$15.00

Plant Based Cheez Burger spiced with Judd's signature spice blend and his Maple Bacon Aioli

Judd's Fried Chicken Sando

Judd's Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

Judd's famous Fried Dark Chicken topped with pickles, and Judd’s Maple Bacon Aioli served on a bun.

Judd's Memphis Hot Sando - VERY HOT🔥

Judd's Memphis Hot Sando - VERY HOT🔥

$18.00Out of stock

Judd's Original Authentic Memphis Hot - EXTRA HOT Fried Dark Chicken topped with Pickles, coleslaw and Judd’s Maple Bacon Aioli served on a bun. (This is a very spicy cayenne-centric sandwich, made in the style of Authentic Nashville Hot.)

Salads

Smash Cobb Salad

Smash Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken with Greens, tomatoes, Purple Onion, Hard Egg, Grilled corn, and Garlic mayo

Smash Mexican Salad

Smash Mexican Salad

$18.00

Mexican Grilled Chicken with Greens, tomatoes, Purple Onion, Black beans, Grilled corn, and Spicy Mayo On The Side

Premium Salad

Premium Salad

$20.00

Grilled Chopped Steak with Greens, tomatoes, Purple Onion, Fried Onion, and Bbq Sauce on the Side.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

Sauces (8 oz containers)

Sauces (8 oz)

Sauces (8 oz)

Choose 1 sauce

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Brisk

Brisk

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Flavored Sparkling Water

$1.99

Flavored Sparkling Water

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Catering

French Fries 9 x 13

$30.00

French Fries 9 x 13

$30.00
Fried Wings 9 x 13

Fried Wings 9 x 13

$80.00

9/13 TRAY Fride wings

Popcorn Chicken 9 x 13

$85.00

Popcorn Chicken 9 x 13

$85.00
Dirty Fries 9 x 13

$85.00

Dirty Fries 9 x 13

$85.00
Crispy Onion 9 x 13

$45.00

Crispy Onion 9 x 13

$45.00
Mexican Salad 9 x 13

$50.00

Mexican Salad 9 x 13

$50.00
Cobb Salad 9 x 13

$50.00

Cobb Salad 9 x 13

$50.00
Premium Salad 9 x 13

$60.00

Premium Salad 9 x 13

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Smash Burger & Sandwich Spot in North Miami Beach! Kosher - Fresh - Fast

Location

1550 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beac, FL 33162

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

