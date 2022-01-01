Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Smashin Crab - Bandera

216 Reviews

$$

8910 Bandera Rd

#305

San Antonio, TX 78250

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Boil
Combo Basket
Salmon Basket

Featured Menu Items!

Cook at Home Boil Kit - Bywater Large

Cook at Home Boil Kit - Bywater Large

$153.00

Feeds 4-5 with 2LB Snow Crab, 2LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0

Smash'd Margarita To Go

Smash'd Margarita To Go

$15.00+

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Handmade Margarita served on the rocks. Choose your flavor. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!

The Cast Net

The Cast Net

$55.00

1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Clams 1/2LB Veggies 1 Lobster Tail 1 Corn 1 Potato

The Magnolia

The Magnolia

$110.00

1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Snow Crab 2 Dungeness Crab Clusters 1 Lobster Tail 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

Specialties

Cajun Pastalaya

Cajun Pastalaya

$17.00

Sausage, shrimp, chicken, peppers and linguini in a Cajun cream sauce

Catfish Atchafalaya

Catfish Atchafalaya

$18.00

Blackened Catfish smothered in a crawfish cream sauce on a bed of Dirty Rice

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$19.00

Rich creamy crawfish stew served alongside steamed white rice

Dirty Gobbler

Dirty Gobbler

$16.00

Plump, juicy and delicious golden-brown Smoked Turkey legs stuffed with our signature Dirty Rice and topped with a savory gravy

Lobsta Pasta

Lobsta Pasta

$29.00

Grilled lobster tail with garlic butter linguini , parmesan and crostini

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Grilled collassal shrimp with garlic butter linguini, parmesan, and served with a few crostini

Lobster Tchoupitoulas

Lobster Tchoupitoulas

$65.00

Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.

Appetizers

Big Eazy

Big Eazy

$30.00

Have it all! Catfish, shrimp, calamari and soft shelled crab, all golden fried with hush puppies & Cajun Fries

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$8.00

Ground pork, rice and spices rolled into 4 large balls crispy fried served with remoulade

Calamari Strips

Calamari Strips

$9.00

Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce

Chargrilled Oysters

Chargrilled Oysters

$16.00+

Gulf oysters loaded with garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$5.00

Breaded and deep fried okra

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Breaded and deep fried pickles

Gator

Gator

$16.00

Tender white meat alligator nuggets dusted with Cajun spice and served with remoulade

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Deep fried dough that is made from cornmeal batter with extra seasonings

Jambalaya Bites

Jambalaya Bites

$7.00

Bite sized balls of rice, sausage, bell peppers wrapped in panko, deep fried and topped with parmesan

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$25.00

Jumbo Lump Crab formed into two crispy cakes topped with remoulade and green onion

Pick 3 App

Pick 3 App

$18.00

Pick 3 full size appetizers

Raw Oysters

Raw Oysters

$13.00+

Plump, mild and smooth gulf oysters

Redfish Spillway

Redfish Spillway

$25.00

Grilled Redfish & Jumbo Lump Crab tossed in our Spillway Sauce with Parmesan, loaded on to 5 crostini.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$9.00

Creamy yellow grits topped with shrimp, trinity sauce and green onions

Seafood Boils

The Cast Net

The Cast Net

$55.00

1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Clams 1/2LB Veggies 1 Lobster Tail 1 Corn 1 Potato

Trolley Stop

Trolley Stop

$65.00

3LBS Head On Shrimp 1 "Queen" Snow Cluster 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

Perfect Storm

Perfect Storm

$95.00

1LB King Crab 1LB Head-On Shrimp 1LB Mussels 2 Corn 2 Potato

The Magnolia

The Magnolia

$110.00

1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Snow Crab 2 Dungeness Crab Clusters 1 Lobster Tail 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

The Crab Trap

The Crab Trap

$115.00

3LBS Snow Crab 1LB Head On Shrimp 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

Westwego

Westwego

$125.00

1 "Queen" Crab Cluster 2 Lobster Tails 2LBS Mussels 1LB Veggies 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

The Catch

The Catch

$155.00

1LB King Crab 2LBs Snow Crab 1 1/2 LBS Dungeness Crab Clusters 3 Corn 3 Potato 4 Sausage

King's Ransom

King's Ransom

$205.00

3LBS King Crab 1LB Head On Shrimp 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

Build Your Own Boil

Build Your Own Boil

Want to build your boil bag your way?! Here you can choose your proteins, additions, sauce and heat.

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$1.50+

Get an extra side of your favorite sauce!

Po' Boys & Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries

Muffuletta Sandwich

Muffuletta Sandwich

$9.00

Genuine New Orleans sandwich known for its layers of meat, cheese and a spicy tangy olive salad. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips

Bayou Bread

Bayou Bread

$19.00

A sandwich made with Crawfish etouffee and mixed cheeses, on a garlic butter loaf, grilled to perfection! Served with Cajun fries

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$13.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll

Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy

Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy

$14.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll

Combo Po'Boy

Combo Po'Boy

$14.00

Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning served with cocktail sauce

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$14.00

Cornmeal battered and golden fried; served with remoulade

Cod Basket

Cod Basket

$9.00

Beer battered Alaskan cod served with tartar sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.00

Crispy hand battered chicken breast served with homemade ranch

Soft Shell Crab Basket

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$14.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Cajun Fries

Wing Basket

Wing Basket

$12.00+

6 or 12 chicken wings in your favorite flavor!

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$15.00

Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod

Salmon Basket

Salmon Basket

$12.00

Grilled with garlic citrus butter

Redfish Basket

Redfish Basket

$12.00

Grilled with Cajun seasonings

Sides

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.00

French fries dusted in Cajun seasoning

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.00

A creamy soup filled with tender clams, creamy potatoes and smoky bacon

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00

Creamy coleslaw

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.00

Sweet cornbread

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$7.00

The good stuff made with beef, pork peppers and onions

Gumbo

Gumbo

$9.00

Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$10.00

Jambalaya is a one pot recipe with chicken, sausage, shrimp and rice!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Battered and deep fried onion rings

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Red Beans, sausage and ham topped with steamed white rice and green onion

Soppin Bread

Soppin Bread

$3.50

Loaf of toasted French bread for dipping

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

Veggies

Veggies

$5.00

Medley including chopped broccoli, cauliflower, green beans and bell pepper

Side Sauce

Condiments

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Served with fries

Kids Cod

Kids Cod

$6.00

Served with fries

Kids Corndog

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Served with fries

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids pasta in either a Cajun cream sauce or garlic butter sauce. Add grilled chicken or shrimp, served with crostini.

Desserts

Turtle Brownie A La Mode

Turtle Brownie A La Mode

$5.00

Rich fudgy brownies are crowned with pecans, gooey caramel topping and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Banana Puddin

Banana Puddin

$6.00

A sweet treat with layers of creamy vanilla custard and cookie crumbs

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Bread chunks baked with custard sauce and topped with caramel

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Scoops of vanilla ice cream floating in bubbly foamy root beer

Pecan Pie A La Mode

Pecan Pie A La Mode

$5.00

A Southern US specialty, our mini pecan pie includes a filling made of eggs, butter and sugar

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Sprite

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Lemonade

$2.75

Cold refreshing Lemonade

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Brewed and sweetened, just the way you like it!

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75+

Brewed tea

Coca Cola

$3.00

Bottle Drink

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Bottle Drink

Big Red

$3.00

Bottle Drink

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottle Drink

Signature Cocktails (Valid ID Required - Alcohol)

Margarita Flight

Margarita Flight

$22.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! A flight of your SMASH'D Margarita favorites! Classic, Prickly Pear, Mango and Strawberry!

Hurricane Flight

Hurricane Flight

$22.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! A variation of our 4 signature Hurricane drinks!

Bayou Tea

Bayou Tea

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Brewed Sweet Tea spiked with Peach Vodka & lots of Lemon

Smash'd Margarita

Smash'd Margarita

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Handmade Margarita served on the rocks. Choose your flavor: Classic, Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Prickly Pear, Watermelon or Guava

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Shaken mixture of our Signature SMASH’D Margarita Mix, Ancho Reyes Verde Liqueur, and Jalapeno Pepper

Category 5 Hurricane

Category 5 Hurricane

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Dangerous blend of Silver & Gold Rum with Passion Fruit, Mango, OJ & Almond Syrup

The Eye Hurricane

The Eye Hurricane

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Mixture of Silver and Coconut Rums, vodka, orange juice, and pineapple juice

Storm Surge Hurricane

Storm Surge Hurricane

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Mixture of Silver and Spiced Rums, cranberry juice, orange juice, and pineapple juice

Broken Levee Hurricane

Broken Levee Hurricane

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Mixture of Silver and Dark Rums , orange juice, and passion fruit

Smash'd Mary

Smash'd Mary

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! House made Cajun Bloody mary with Pickled Veg & Crab Leg garnish

Smash'd Daiquiri

Smash'd Daiquiri

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Traditional Rum Daiguiri on the rocks. Choose your flavor: Classic Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Peach and Prickly Pear

Cajun Mule

Cajun Mule

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime, Cajun Rum

Fleur de Lis

Fleur de Lis

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Elderflower Liqueur, Grapefruit, Vodka, Fresh & Refreshing!

Sangria

Sangria

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! White Peach 'Gria or Winter 'Gria, depending on the season!

Oyster Shooter

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Vodka, Bloody mix and a Raw Oyster. Sluuurp!

Red Lemonade

Red Lemonade

$10.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Locally distilled Bourbon, Orange Liqueur, house made Sweet-n-Sour

By The Gallon (Valid ID Required - Alcohol)

Bayou Tea

Bayou Tea

$45.00+

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Brewed Sweet Tea spiked with Deep Eddy Peach Vodka. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!

Smash'd Margarita

Smash'd Margarita

$45.00+

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Handmade Margarita served on the rocks. Choose your flavor. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!

Hurricane

Hurricane

$45.00+

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Dangerous blend of tropical juices with Gold & Silver Rum. Now available by the gallon, half gallon, and quart!

Sangria

Sangria

$15.00+

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! White Peach 'Gria or Winter 'Gria, depending on the season!

Smash'd Margarita Flight Gallon

Smash'd Margarita Flight Gallon

$45.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Take home a flight of SMASH'D Margarita favorites by the gallon! Classic, Prickly Pear, Mango and Strawberry all served by the quart.

Hurricane Flight Gallon

Hurricane Flight Gallon

$45.00

Contains Alcohol, Valid ID Required! Take home a Hurricane Flight by the gallon! You will enjoy one quart of each of our 4 delicious flavors!

Cook at Home Boil Kits

Bayou St. John Small

Bayou St. John Small

$50.00

Feeds 2-3 with 2LBS of Shrimp, 2 Pieces of Corn, 2 Potatoes, 8 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0

Bayou St. John Large

Bayou St. John Large

$87.00

Feeds 4-5 with 4LBS of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0

Bywater Small

Bywater Small

$83.00

Feeds 2-3 with 1LB Snow Crab, 1LB Dungeness Crab, 1LB of Shrimp, 2 Pieces of Corn, 2 Potatoes, 8 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0

Bywater Large

Bywater Large

$153.00

Feeds 4-5 with 2LB Snow Crab, 2LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0

Grand Isle

Grand Isle

$218.00

Feeds 6-7 with 1LB King Crab, 2LB Snow Crab, 1LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 1LB Mussels, 2 Lobster Tails, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage, Crab Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning and Trinity Butter Sauce Heat #0

Extras

Crab Cracker

Crab Cracker

$4.00

Stainless steel

Trinity Seasoning

Trinity Seasoning

$15.00

Trinity Seasoning - Create the Smashin Crab magic in your own kitchen by adding butter, garlic and lemon!

Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Seasoning

$15.00

Cajun Seasoning - Create the Smashin Crab magic in your own kitchen by adding butter!

Classic Seasoning

Classic Seasoning

$15.00

Classic Seasoning - Smashin Crab dry rub seasoning, great on seafood, chicken or pork!

Mallet

Mallet

$4.00

Smash those crabs!

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$11.00

16oz Pint Glass

Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$9.00

1.5oz Shot Glass

Flight Board

Flight Board

$45.00

Smashin Crab Flight Board holds 4-8oz mason jars.

Smashin Crab T-Shirt

Smashin Crab T-Shirt

$16.00+

Various colors available

Necklace

Necklace

$5.00

Its always Mardi Gras at Smashin Crab!

Flex Band Hat

Flex Band Hat

$23.00+

Smashin Crab Flexible Band Hat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8910 Bandera Rd, #305, San Antonio, TX 78250

Directions

Gallery
Smashin Crab image
Smashin Crab image
Smashin Crab image
Map
