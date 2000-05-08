A map showing the location of Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuildingView gallery

Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding

review star

No reviews yet

5826 Hawk Springs #2

San Antonio, TX 78249

Order Again

Popular Items

Crawfish live
Crab Cakes- Each
Sausage-10lb

Dairy

Butter, Unsalted-36lb

$90.23Out of stock

Ice Cream, Vanilla-36/4oz Pre Scoop

$27.73Out of stock

Margarine, Salted-30lb

$34.11

Parm Grated Dry- 5lb

$18.25

Orange Juice-1 gal

$3.89

Frozen Seafood

Calamari Strips- 3.15cs

$182.35

Catfish-7/9oz-15lb

$104.06Out of stock

Cod, 10lb

$56.59

Crab Meat, Jumbo Lump-12/1lb

$498.00

Crawfish Tail Meat-1lb

$11.99

Dungy Clusters-25lbs

$436.54Out of stock

Gator, Breaded- 3.33Cs

$412.83

King Crab, 36 lb/cs

$1,697.76

Lobster Meat, Claw, Knuckle, Leg-6/2lb

$492.15Out of stock

Lobster Tail, 6-7oz-10lb/cs

$313.29

Mussels-20-30ct, 10/1lb

$21.77

Red fish, 6-8oz-10lb

$78.60Out of stock

Salmon, 6oz-10lb

$84.86

Shrimp- Head-on-50lb/cs

$173.50

Shrimp, 16/20, P&D, Tail-on-4/2.5lb

$78.40Out of stock

Shrimp, Fried 3.6CS 7oz

$188.23

Shrimp, P&D Tail off, 6/8ct-5/2lb

$191.59

Snow Crab-36lb/cs

$633.96

Soft Shell Crab, Whales-4/9ct

$146.32Out of stock

Poultry

Chicken, Randoms-10lb

$26.40

Turkey Legs, Smoked-20/24-31oz

$61.29Out of stock

Chicken Wings/ LB

$3.23

Can/Dry

Atomic Horseradish- 1 gal

$12.90

Chablis, Cooking Wine-1 gal

$7.78Out of stock

Cholula, Bottles-12/5oz

$26.73Out of stock

Flour, All Purpose-50lb

$20.40

Fryer Oil-35lb

$48.86Out of stock

Honey Packets-500ct

$41.84Out of stock

Honey-5#

$17.09Out of stock

Ice Tea Bags-32/4oz

$32.00Out of stock

Ketchup, Pouch-6/7lb2oz

$29.38

Kosher Salt-12/3lb

Lawry's-4/5lb

Lemon Juice-1 gal

$6.52

Linguine, Barilla 10"-1/10lb Dry

$10.95

Louisiana Crystal-4/1 Gal

Out of stock

Malt Vinegar-12/12oz

Out of stock

Mayo-4/1 gal

Mustard-1gal

Out of stock

Olive Oil Blend, 80/20-6/1 gal

Out of stock

Oyster Crackers-150/.5oz

Out of stock

Pan Coating-6/17oz

Pickles, Sliced 1/4"-5 gal

Out of stock

Raw Sugar Packets-1200ct

Out of stock

Rice, Long Grain-50lb

$21.92

Salt-50lb

$11.48

Saltines-500/2pk

Out of stock

Soy Sauce-12/5oz

Out of stock

Starlight Mints-30lb

Out of stock

Sugar-50lb

$39.07

Sweet N Low-2000ct

Out of stock

Tempura-6/5lb

$28.46

White Vinegar-1gal

Worcestershire-4/1 gal

Produce

Potatoes, Red, B-50lb

$32.00

Green Onions-4/2lb

$27.00

Celery- Bunch

$0.75

Mint 4oz

$2.85

Lemon- CS

$31.85

Lime -CS

$34.00

Tomatoes- 1 Layer

$13.00

Orange - 12CT

$6.81

Lettuce- EACH

$1.00

Minced garlic- 5/Gal

$112.00

Cabbage - Bag

$4.11

Broccolini 36ct

$25.00

Bell Peppers, Green-3ct/bag

$0.80

Bell Peppers, Red-3ct/bag

$1.20

Frozen

Bun, White, New England-8/12pk

$30.29Out of stock

Corn, Super Sweet-96/3in

$33.23

Cornbread-2 sheets, 32ct

$16.04

French Bread, Pistolet, 7.75inch-60ct

$27.59

French Fries 1.16 CS

$28.61

Fried Okra- 3.93

$118.41

Fried Pickles-2.4CS

$81.26

Hush Puppies-3.8CS

$70.76

Ice Cream, Vanilla-3 gal

$19.19Out of stock

Onion Rings-12/2lb

$51.09Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries 2.3CS

$77.37

Meat

Corn Dog, 4x1-48/4oz

$36.37Out of stock

Sausage-10lb

$38.89

Live Seafood

Crawfish live

$4.75

Dungeness Live

$10.50

Lobsters-1.5-2lb

$14.00Out of stock

Lobsters-1lb

$13.00Out of stock

Paper & Disposable

20oz Plastic Cup/case Of Sleeve-50ct

$116.20

7 3/4 Jumbo Straws, Wrapped-24/500ct

$56.01Out of stock

Beard nets-100ct

$6.93Out of stock

Boil Bag, Large 16x24 3.0 mil

$121.21

Boil Bag, Small 8x4x18 1.5 mil

$38.60

Butcher Paper, 30" x 1100'

$57.63

Cone Filters, 10in-1/50ct

$10.32

Container Foil Black/Gold w/Lid-50 8x11"

$92.34Out of stock

Container Plastic Hinged 6"-4/125ct

$52.62Out of stock

Container Plastic Hinged 8"-2/100ct

$67.45

Cover Toilet Seat-20/250ct

Out of stock

Crayons-360/4ct

Out of stock

Cup Pet Plastic Clear Squat 9 Ounce 1/65 CT

$3.66

Cup Water Paper Conical, 4.5oz-20/250ct

Out of stock

Custom Logo Deli Wrap, 12x12-3000ct

$150.60

Foil 18" Heavy Duty, 500'

Out of stock

Foil Wrap, 14x16-2/500ct

Out of stock

Food Tray 4oz-4/250ct

$24.96

Food Tray 5lb-2/250ct

Out of stock

Frill Picks-10/1000ct

Out of stock

Gloves, Large-10/100ct

Out of stock

Gloves, Medium-10/100ct

Out of stock

Gloves, XL-10/100ct

Out of stock

Hairnets-10/144ct

Out of stock

Kit Cutlery Black Fork, Salt & Pepper, Napkin 250/CT

Out of stock

Label Roll Use First 2 inch Trilingual

Out of stock

Label Roll, Dissolvable, Friday-1/250ct

Out of stock

Label Roll, Dissolvable, Monday-1/250ct

Out of stock

Label Roll, Dissolvable, Saturday-1/250ct

Out of stock

Label Roll, Dissolvable, Sunday-1/250ct

Out of stock

Label Roll, Dissolvable, Thursday-1/250ct

Out of stock

Label Roll, Dissolvable, Tuesday-1/250ct

Out of stock

Label Roll, Dissolvable, Wednesday-1/250ct

Out of stock

Label Rolls, Dissolve, 2x3-750ct

Out of stock

Lid, Plastic Flat for 16oz Cont-1000ct

Out of stock

Logo Bag- Large

$111.78

Logo Bag-Small

$87.86

Mini Tasting Spoons

Out of stock

Moist Toweletts-1000ct

Out of stock

Napkins-24/250ct

Out of stock

Pan Foil with Board Lid, 9"-175ct

$48.20

Paper Food Container, 16oz-1000ct

$67.65

Paper Towels-3/1150ft

$37.89

Plastic Apron-100ct

$17.12

Plastic Bibs - CS

$65.20

Plastic Film, 12"x2000"

Out of stock

Plastic Film, 18"x2000'

Out of stock

Plastic Ramekin 2oz-12/200ct

Out of stock

Plastic Ramekin 5.5oz-1/250ct

$22.60

Plastic Ramekin Lid 2oz-24/100ct

Out of stock

Plastic Ramekin- Lid 5.5oz-25/100ct

$54.89

Portion Bags 8.5x8.5-2000ct

Out of stock

Printer Labels, 2.75" x 110'-12ct

$88.13

Slotted Lids for 20oz cups Sleeve

$39.46

Steel Scrubbers-12ct

$12.31

Thermal Paper 3-1/8"-50/200ft

Out of stock

Toilet Paper-12/1700ct

Out of stock

Trash Bag, Black, 43x46-100/56gal, 100ct

$36.23

Trash Bag, Natural, 33x40-500/33gal

Out of stock

To-go Jug 1/2gal

$47.43

To-goJug .25gal

$36.92

Chemical & Janitorial

Angle Broom

$5.41Out of stock

Bleach-6/1gal

$23.23

Clean Floor Sanitizing Walk N Wash 1/2.5gal

$98.78Out of stock

Cleaner Freezer Kool Kleene-4/1gal

$126.09Out of stock

Cleaner Fryer Boil Out Ready To Use 26/8oz

$41.34Out of stock

Cleaner, Dip-It XP-1.75lb

$15.83Out of stock

Degreaser-4/1gal

$25.48Out of stock

Detergent Hand/ Pot/Pan- 1/5 gal

$167.98

Detergent, Solid XL-2/9lb (XL)

$81.29

Dishwasher Sanitizer-1/2.5 gal

Out of stock

Green Scour Pads (scour)-20ct

Out of stock

Hand Soap-4/750ml

Out of stock

Liquid Rinse Aid-1/2.5 gal

Multi-Purpose-2/2L

Out of stock

Neutral Floor Cleaner-1/2.5 gal

$76.60Out of stock

Plastic Aprons-5/100ct

Salt Pellets Water Softener-1/50 LB

Out of stock

Sanitizer, Multi Quat-2/1gal

Out of stock

Satin Shine-6/16oz

Out of stock

Steel Scrubbers (scrub)-12ct

$12.31

Liquid Dish Machine Detergent

$53.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding-Each

$0.60

Bread Pudding -Each

$1.32

Ice Cream Sandwich

$0.80Out of stock

NY Cheesecake-Each

$3.75Out of stock

Peach Crisp Cheesecake -Each

$3.75Out of stock

Pecan Pie-Each

$3.75

Three Chocolate Cheesecake -Each

$3.75Out of stock

Turtle Brownie-Each

$1.30

Turtle Cheesecake -Each

$3.75Out of stock

Spices/Heat

Bayou Breading, 5 Gal=6.5lbs Black Pepper, 1 gal =5.05lbs Boil Pot Seasoning, 5 gal=33.50lbs Cajun (Sauce), 5 gal=29.75lbs Classic Seasoning, 1 gal=6.08lbs Garlic Spice, 1 gal=5.70lbs Old Bay, 1 gal=6.60lbs Paprika, 1 gal=4.40lbs

Bayou Breading-5gal

$52.00

Black Pepper, Fine-1gal

$20.98

Boil Pot Season-5gal

$80.40

Cajun Blend (Sauce side)-5gal

$130.30

Citrus Pepper- 10 Lbs

$70.00

Classic Spice-1gal

$21.82

Garlic Spice-1gal

$24.17

Heat #1 5lbs

$22.50

Heat #2 5Lbs

$37.30

Heat #3 1Lbs

$10.75

Heat #4 2Lbs

$34.10

Heat #5 1Lbs

$33.55

Heat #6 1Lbs

$33.55

McCormick Bayou Cajun, 6/21oz

Old Bay-1gal

$29.11

Boudin/Soft Shell Breading

Out of stock

Paprika-1gal

$14.39

Sugar 50lb Bag

$39.07

Prepped Foods

Boudin Balls- 15 orders/tray

$16.80

Boudin Gravy-Gal

$0.42

Buffalo Sauce-Gal

$10.66

Cajun Cream Sauce-Gal

$17.30

Clam Chowder-Gal

$25.81

Cocktail Sauce-Gal

$8.11

Coleslaw Dressing- .25 Gal

$2.87

Crab Cakes- Each

$6.47

Dirty Rice Mix-Gal

$10.43

Etouffee-Gal

$52.13

Garlic Butter-Gal

$6.86

Grits- Gal

$9.90

Gumbo -Gal

$14.46

Hot N Sticky Sauce-Gal

$8.98

Jambalya Gal

$9.23

Jambi Bites-12each

$0.82

Lump Crab Meat-3oz

$7.09

Lemon Aioli 1/6 Pan

$2.65

Linguini, 8oz

$0.64

Muffuletta- Full

$12.13

Nola- Gal

$21.41

Pastalaya Portions-Each

$2.38

Potato Salad -1/2Gal

$6.83

Ranch-Gal

$9.64

Red Beans- Gal

$7.29

Redfish Spillway- 3 orders/tray

$10.60

Remoulade -Gal

$10.35

Tartar - Gal

$5.07

Veggies 1/2 lbs

$0.80

Lobster Mix - Each

$12.82

Chicken Tenders 10lbs

$26.40

Crawfish Roll Mix - 1/4 Gal

$24.53

Crawfish Bread-Each

$4.25

Shrimp Creole

Boil Kits

Grand Isle - Each

$155.14

Bywater-Small-Each

$56.31

Bywater-Large-Each

$97.96

Bayou St. John-Small-Each

$24.49

Bayou St. John-Large -Each

$34.45

Boil Kit, Classic-2oz

Out of stock

Boil Kit, Boil Base-4oz

Out of stock

Boil Kit, Trinity 0-16oz

Out of stock

Retail

Crab Crackers / Each

$2.34

Smashin Pint Glass 24ct

$93.84

Smashin Shot Glass 12ct

$46.44

Retail Seasoning

$2.90+

Paddle Picks

$3.79

Employee Jacket

$35.00

Event Food

Open Food

Bar

Zing Zang-32oz

$3.77

Cherry, Maraschino -1/2 gal

$11.56

Olives-1gal

$19.02

Picked Okra-1/2 gal

$5.02

Chamoy -32oz

$1.84

Fabbri Cherries

$17.99

Tajin-5oz

$2.18
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5826 Hawk Springs #2, San Antonio, TX 78249

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

