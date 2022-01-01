A map showing the location of Smashin Crab CommisaryView gallery
Seafood

Smashin Crab Commisary

review star

No reviews yet

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113

San Antonio, TX 78248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Mix - Each
Crab Cakes- 2 each/order
Sausage-10lb

Dairy

Orange Juice-1 gal

$4.19

Parm Grated Dry- 5Ib

$21.70

Boiled Eggs, 8 Dozen/ 96CT

$31.70

Butter, Unsalted-36Ib

$131.74

Margarine, Salted-30Ib

$38.19

Produce

Potatoes, Red, B-50lb

$31.40

Green Onions 1 / 2lb Bag

$20.70

Celery- Bunch

$0.68

Mint 4oz

$1.34

Lemon- CS

$30.00

Lime -CS

$20.40

Tomatoes- 1 Layer

$10.48

Orange - 12CT

$6.05

Lettuce- EACH

$0.92

Minced garlic- 5/Gal

$108.00

Cabbage - Bag

$4.96

Bell Peppers, Green-3ct/bag

$1.85

Bell Peppers, Red-3ct/bag

$1.66

Cauliflower, 12ct

$51.40Out of stock

Green Beans, 1 bag/ 5#

$15.20Out of stock

Green Bell Peppers, Whole, 25lb case

$31.90Out of stock

Red Bell Peppers, Whole, 25lb case

$41.40Out of stock

Can/Dry

Louisiana Crystal-1/6oz

$0.94

Cholula, Bottles-1/5oz

$2.26

Olive Oil Blend, 80/20-1 gal

$14.54

Chablis, Cooking Wine-1 gal

$9.08

Malt Vinegar-1/12oz

$2.12

Soy Sauce-1/5oz

$1.65

Pan Coating-1/17oz

$4.38

Sweet N Low-650ct

$6.50

Raw Sugar Packets-400ct

$8.00

Lyons Caramel Sauce 1/ 17oz Bottle

$2.78

Saltines-500/2pk

$15.40

Oyster Crackers-150/.5oz

$17.59

Ice Tea Bags-32/4oz

$40.81

Peppermint Candy, Starlight Pouch 1/ 10lb Bag

$20.27

Worcestershire-1 gal

$6.33

Lucy's Lemon Juice-1 gal

$6.73

Mustard-1gal

$5.75

Atomic Horseradish-1 gal

$14.10

Mayo-1 gal

$12.41

Pickle, Sliced 1/4" 1/1 Gal

$4.58

Linguine, Barilla 10"-1/10lb Dry

$15.42

Fryer Oil-35lb

$49.80

Ketchup, Pouch-6/7lb2oz

$43.88

Rice, Long Grain-50lb

$27.34

Honey, Pure Clover- 1/5lb

$21.45

Zapps Chips- Each

$1.05

Spices/Heat

Bayou Breading, 5 Gal=30lbs Black Pepper, 1 gal =5.05lbs Boil Pot Seasoning, 5 gal=33.50lbs Cajun (Sauce), 5 gal=29.75lbs Classic Seasoning, 1 gal=6.08lbs Garlic Spice, 1 gal=5.70lbs Old Bay, 1 gal=6.60lbs Paprika, 1 gal=4.40lbs

Sugar 50lb Bag

$42.06

Flour, All Purpose- 50lb

$24.04

Cajun Blend (Sauce side)-5gal

$130.31

Bayou Breading-5gal

$69.30

Boil Pot Season-5gal

$98.83

Old Bay-1gal

$31.15

Paprika-1gal

$14.30

Garlic Spice-1gal

$28.16

Classic Spice-1gal

$21.83

Citrus Pepper- 10 Lbs

$75.00

Kosher Salt, 1/4# Container

$4.48

Table Salt-- 1/6lb Container

$1.44

Black Pepper, Fine-1gal

$20.96

Lawry's Seasoning- 1/ 5lb Container

$17.39

Tempura- 6/5lb

$34.52

McCormick Bayou Cajun, 1/21oz

$14.75

Heat #1 5lbs

$12.50

Heat #2 5Lbs

$37.30

Heat #3 1Lbs

$10.75

Heat #4 2Lbs

$34.10

Heat #5 1Lbs

$33.55

Heat #6 1Lbs

$33.55

Bar

Paddle Pick- 100ct

$3.79

Zing Zang-1/ 32oz

$3.47

Cherry, Maraschino -1/ .5 gal

$14.37

Fabbri Cherries- 1/ 21oz Jar

$18.49

Olives-1/ 1gal

$31.45

Picked Okra-1/ 1/2 gal

$5.28

Chamoy -1/ 32oz

$1.64

Tajin-1/ 5oz

$2.44

Monin Watermelon Syrup- 1/ 1lt

$7.40

Monin Guava Syrup- 1/ 750ml

$6.89

Monin Mango Syrup- 1/ 1lt

$9.08

Monin Passion Fruit Syrup- 1/ 750ml

$6.48

Apple Juice 1/46oz Box Container

$3.33

Red Grapefruit Juice- 1/60oz

$2.72

Pineapple Juice, 1/ 5.5oz Cans

$0.59

Cranberry Juice 1/32oz Container

$1.86

Lime Juice, Fresh 1/64oz

$4.95

Lemon Juice, Fresh Pasteurized 1/ 1/2 Gal

$4.81

Canada Dry-Tonic 6pk/10oz Bottles

$5.67

Apple Juice 1/5.5oz Can

$0.60

Cranberry Juice, 12oz Bottle

$1.83Out of stock

Red Grapefruit Juice 1/15.2

$1.58Out of stock

Soda Bibs & Bottles

Coke Bib

$94.49

Diet Coke Bib

$94.49

Dr. Pepper Bib

$96.89

Sprite Bib

$94.49

Lemonade Bib

$94.49

Fruit Punch Bib

$94.49

Rootbeer Bib

$94.49

Mexican Coke- 24/500ml

$32.99

Big Red 24\20oz Plastic Bottles

$27.35

Fanta Orange- 24/500ml

$32.99

Topo Chico- 24/12oz

$26.55Out of stock

Paper & Disposable

"Use First" Label Roll 2" Trilingual

$9.42

Label Rolls, Dissolve, 2x3-750ct

$13.37

Thermal Paper 3-1/8"-50/200ft

$55.99

Printer Labels, 2.75" x 110'-12ct

$88.13

2oz, Cup Plastic Portion, 12/200Ct

$28.99

2oz, Lid Plastic Ramekin, 24/100Ct

$25.38

4oz, Cup WEB< Plastic Portion Cup, 2500ct

$52.25

4oz, Lid SYSCO< Plastic Ramekin, 4oz-20/100ct

$42.88

4oz, Lid WEB< Plastic Lid, 2500ct- WEB

$37.37

Dessert Plate, 6in, 100CT

$7.00

Birthday Candles- 12pk

$0.57

Crayons- 1,000/ Case

$25.96

Moist Towelettes, Lemon Scent- 1/100ct

$2.00

Boil Bag, Small 8x4x18 1.5 mil

$41.48

Boil Bag, Large 16x24 3.0 mil

$145.80

Butcher Paper, 30" x 1100'

$63.35

Cone Filter- 50Ct

$10.27

Black/Gold Foil with Lid-25ct 8x11"

$26.74

6x6, Container Plastic Hinged- 4/125ct

$55.80

9x9, Container Plastic Hinged- 2/100ct

$76.52

Foil Pan with Lid, 9"- 175ct

$37.08

16oz Gumbo Cup w/ Lid 250ct

$39.99Out of stock

16oz, Cup, Paper Karat- 1,000ct

$59.29

16oz, Lid, Plastic Karat- 1,000ct

$32.04

20oz Plastic Cup-600ct

$56.99

9oz, Cup Squat, 1,000ct

$60.99

20oz & 9oz, Slotted Lid, 1,000ct

$29.31

Water Cup, Paper Conical, 1/4.5oz- 20/200ct

$3.03

Custom Logo Deli Wrap, 12x12-3000ct

$150.60

14x16, Foil liner- 2/500ct

$54.49

2# Brown Paper Bag- 500CT

$9.07

4oz Food Tray -4/250ct

$32.35

18" Plastic Film- 2,000ft- Sysco

$22.04

18" Plastic Film- 2000ft- WEB

$16.99Out of stock

18" Foil Heavy Duty Wrap- 500ft- Sysco

$34.65

18" Foil Heavy Duty Wrap, 500ft- WEB

$27.49Out of stock

Frill Picks-1/1000ct

$34.58

Kit Cutlery, White Fork, Salt & Pepper, Napkin 500/ct

$12.49

Logo Bag-Small

$87.86

Logo Bag- Large

$111.78

Mini Tasting Spoons- 1,000ct

$5.40

Napkins, Sysco< Dining Room- 24/250ct

$49.46

Napkin, WEB< Dining Room- 6000ct

$29.49

Napkins, Beverage White, Bar- 500ct

$3.00

Bibs, Plastic- 1,500ct

$65.20

Portion Bags 8.5x8.5- 2,000ct

$27.63

Straws, 7 3/4 Jumbo Wrapped- 1/ 500ct

$2.40

Toothpicks, Unwrapped, 1/ 800ct

$1.34

Tray, Drink Carrier 4 Cup Fiber, 25 CT

$9.67

Gallon Jug

$2.67

Half Gallon Jug

$1.79

Quart Jug

$0.78

Kraft Bag, Brown, 13x7x17, LG

$67.33Out of stock

Crayons- 800/ Case

$46.38Out of stock

4oz Food Tray, 1000ct

$27.99Out of stock

4oz, Cup SYSCO< Plastic Portion, 4oz-15/20ct

$72.76Out of stock

Retail

Crab Crackers / Each

$1.21

Metal Fork, 12CT

$2.19

Tea Spoon, Long 12ct

$1.50

Bouillon Spoon 12ct

$1.69

Dinner Knife

$4.03

Hammer

$7.97

Smashin Pint Glass 24ct

$93.84

Smashin Shot Glass 12ct

$46.44

Martini, Short Stem, Glasses- 12/ 8oz

$18.23

Classic 1- Retail Tin

$2.92

Classic 2- Retail tin

$2.88

Classic 3- Retail Tin

$4.03

Classic 4- Retail Tin

$4.61

Trinity 0- Retail Tin

$3.48

Trinity 1- Retail Tin

$3.64

Trinity 2- Retail Tin

$4.79

Trinity 3- Retail Tin

$5.37

Trinity 4- Retail Tin

$6.17

Cajun 0- Retail Tin

$3.09

Cajun 1- Retail Tin

$3.03

Cajun 2- Retail Tin

$4.18

Cajun 3- Retail Tin

$4.76

Cajun 4- Retail Tin

$5.57

Kids Menus

Small T-Shirt

$9.50

Medium T-Shirt

$9.50

Large T-Shirt

$9.50

XL T-Shirt

$9.50

XX Large T-Shirt

$10.50

XXX large T- Shirt

$11.50

Smashin Crab Hat

$8.00

Server Apron

$1.99

Guest Check Book, Black

$1.00

Small Smashin Crab Jacket, Black

$35.00

Medium Smashin Crab Jacket, Black

$35.00

Large Smashin Crab Jacket, Black

$35.00

XLarge Smashin Crab Jacket, Black

$35.00

XXL Smashin Crab Jacket, Black

$35.00

Chemical & Janitorial

Paper Towel, Brown, 3/ 1150ft

$43.51

Plastic Aprons-100ct

$17.12

Glove, Medium- 10/ 100ct

$59.79

Glove, Medium 10/100ct- WEB

$35.99Out of stock

Glove, Large- 10/ 100ct

$59.79

Glove, Large 10/100ct-WEB

$35.99Out of stock

Glove, XL Large- 10/ 100ct

$56.33

Glove, XL 10/100ct-WEB

$35.99Out of stock

Trash Bag, SYSCO< 55 gal Can, Black- 100ct

$37.09

Trash Bag, WEB< Black 55-60gal- 100ct

$23.99

Trash Bag, 33 gal Slim Can, White- 150ct

$24.49Out of stock

Trash Bag, 33 gal Slim Can, White- 250ct

$21.49

Beard Net, Black- 100ct

$8.83

Hairnet, Brown- 144ct

$8.49

Toilet Seat Cover- 250ct

$2.30

Bleach-1/1gal

$3.98

Oxy-Bleach Powder, Keystone 1/21oz-

$1.48

XL Solid, Detergent, Machine Disp.- 2/9lb

$92.06

Peroxide, SC1 & SC2, Cleaner- 2/ 2L Pouches

$80.97

Peroxide, SC1 & SC3, Cleaner- 1/ 2gal

$98.37

Stainless Steel, Metal Polish 1/18oz

$4.83

Sanitizer, Multi Quat-2/1gal

$66.44

Detergent Hand/ Pot/Pan- 1/5 gal

$56.60

Boil Out Pouch 1/8oz Good for one fryer

$1.59

Green Scour Pads (scour)-10 each

$3.34

Steel Scrubbers-12ct

$9.49

Hand Soap, Orange Foam-4/750ml

$42.79

Degreaser Heavy Duty- 4/1gal

$28.59

Limeaway, Delimer Descaler 1/1gal

$23.28

Kool Kleene, Cleaner Freezer- 1/1gal

$31.52

Liquid Rinse Additive -1/2.5 gal

$109.04

Keystone, Sanitizer Dish Machine-1/2.5 gal

$27.03

Liquid Dish Machine Detergent

$56.70

Neutral Floor Cleaner-1/2.5 gal

$86.72

Walk N Wash, Clean Floor Sanitizing- 1/2.5gal

$111.94

Toilet Tissue, SC2 & SC3, 360 Hi Cap- 12/ 1,700ft

$30.29

Cleaner, Dip-It XP-1.75lb

$15.83

Freshener Air Mango 6/7.9oz

$44.81

Urinal Screen Cucumber 1/6ct

$19.67

Broom, Sysco

$6.02

Dust Pan, Sysco

$13.79

Squeegee with Handle, WEB

$18.00

Hand Pump Sanitizer 1/8oz Bottle

$0.80

Hand, Gallon Sanitizer 1/1 Gallon

$28.88

Salt Pellets- 50lb Bag

$11.57

Propane Tank, 40lbs

$38.00

Prepped Foods

Boudin Gravy-Gal

$5.39

Cajun Cream Sauce-Gal

$19.32

Clam Chowder-Gal

$27.88

Buffalo Sauce-Gal

$12.07

Hot N Sticky Sauce-Gal

$13.30

Chicken Base 1/ 1lb bag

$1.90

Cocktail Sauce-Gal

$9.83

Ranch-Gal

$11.06

Bleu Cheese Dressing-Gal

$16.93

Lemon Aioli 1/6 Pan

$2.81

Coleslaw Dressing-1/2Gal

$3.53

Tartar - Gal

$13.05

Remoulade -Gal

$12.56

Potato Salad -1/2Gal

$4.82

Linguini, 8oz

$0.27

Pastalaya Portions-Each

$2.30

Muffuletta- Full

$14.18

Veggies 1/2 lbs

$0.80

Broccoli- 1/2lbs

$0.93

Crawfish Bread-Each

$6.47

Garlic Butter-Gal

$7.37

Grits- Gal

$12.20

Gumbo -Gal

$28.40

Redfish Spillway-10oz portion/each

$6.92

Boudin Balls-15 orders/tray

$18.00

Crab Cakes- 2 each/order

$6.16

Jambi Bites-12each

$1.11

Chicken Tenders 10lbs

$17.90

Lump Crab Meat-3oz

$3.32

Lobster Mix - Each

$8.18

Dirty Rice Mix-Gal

$11.31

Etouffee-Gal

$48.32

Jambalya Gal

$9.48

Red Beans- Gal

$10.07

Broccoli 1/ 1/2

Frozen Seafood

Calamari-4.2cs Gator-3.7cs Shrimp, Fried-3.7cs

Head-ON-Shrimp, 31/40, 50lb/cs

$168.18

Head-OFF-Shrimp, 16/20, 40lb/cs

$239.96

Shrimp, Fried, 41/ 50, 7oz-84ct

$188.15

Shrimp 6/8 Peeled & Deveined, Tail On- 5/2lb

$189.89

Snow Crab 5-8. 30lb Case

10 UP -CASE- Snow Clusters 30lb

$359.10

Dungy Clusters- Harbor 25lbs

$211.75

Lobster Tails, 6-7oz, Harbor- 10lb/cs

$216.70Out of stock

King Crab, 36Ib/cs

$1,689.09

Cod, 10Ib

$84.19

Red Fish, 6-8oz-10lb

$90.10

Salmon, 6oz-10lb

$98.09

Catfish-7-9oz- 15lb Case

$111.20

Soft Shell Crab, Whales-4/9ct

$146.76

Calamari Strips- 84ct

$246.08

Gator, Breaded- 70ct

$503.50

Crawfish Tail Meat-1Ib

$13.99

Mussles-20-30ct, 10/lb

$28.47

Harbor- 5/8oz- 30lb- CASE

$253.50

King Crab, 36lb/cs-Harbor

$1,317.60

12 UP- CASE- Snow Clusters 30lb

$665.57

Sysco- Snow Crab 5/8oz- 30lb- CASE

$529.65

Sysco- Snow Crab 5/8oz- 40lb- CASE

$701.96

Dungy Clusters- Sysco 25Ibs

$252.79

Lobster Tail, 6-7oz, Sysco-10lb/cs

$310.29

IQF, oysters, Half Shell 144CT

$126.58Out of stock

US Foods- Snow Crab 5/8oz- 30lb- CASE

$235.98

Freezer

French Fries-1.3cs Fried Okra-2.2cs Fried Pickles-4.7cs Hush Puppies-3.9cs Sweet Potato Fry-2.3cs

French Fries-60ct

$53.38

Fried Pickles- 84ct

$226.49

Fried Okra-100ct

$57.84

Hush Puppies-105ct

$78.20

Sweet Potato Fries-56ct

$85.31

Cornbread-2 sheets, 32ct

$18.76

Corndog, Honey Battered- 36ct/2.75oz

$38.13

Corn, Super Sweet-96/3in

$35.37

Bun, White, New England-8/12pk

$33.73

French Bread, Pistolet, 7.75inch-60ct

$27.59

Onion Rings-6/2.5lb

$35.01

Prickly Pear Puree 6/30oz

$76.79

Strawberry Puree 6/30oz

$70.79

Mango Puree 6/30oz

$61.79

Passion Fruit Puree 6/30oz

$119.79

Raspberry Puree 1\30oz

$14.13

Ice Cream, Vanilla 36/4oz Pre Scoop

$30.55

Meat

Sausage-10lb

$41.89

Poultry

Chicken, Wings- 40lb Case

$72.52

Turkey Legs, 29oz

$5.80

Chicken, Randoms-10lb

$17.90Out of stock

Live Seafood

Crawfish live 1/50lb Tote

$139.50Out of stock

Dungeness Live

$8.95

Lobsters-1.5-2lb

$11.75Out of stock

Lobsters-1lb

$11.00Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding-Each

$0.82

Turtle Brownie-Each

$0.83

Bread Pudding -Each

$0.76

Pecan Pie-Each

$0.98

Boil Kits

Bayou St. John-Small-Each

$24.47Out of stock

Bayou St. John-Large -Each

$37.42

Bywater-Small-Each

$49.13

Bywater-Large-Each

$86.46

Grand Isle - Each

$151.20

Boil Kit, Classic-2oz

$0.19Out of stock

Boil Kit, Boil Base-4oz

$0.50Out of stock

Boil Kit, Trinity 0-16oz

$2.84Out of stock

First Aid

Blue Detectable Adhesive Strips- 1/130ct Box

$5.51

Blue Finger Cots- 1/144ct Box

$15.00

Burn Cream Pouches- 144ct Box

$9.41

Stickers

"To Go" Sticker

Small, Smashin Crab Logo Sticker

Large, Smashin Crab Logo Sticker

Alcoholic Beverage Sticker

Sweet Tea Sticker

Classic Margarita Sticker

Prickly Pear Margarita Sticker

Strawberry Margarita Sticker

Mango Margarita Sticker

Passion Fruit Margarita Sticker

Out of stock

Classic Hurricane Sticker

Out of stock

Broken Levee Hurricane Sticker

The Eye Hurricane Sticker

Category 5 Hurricane Sticker

Storm Surge Hurricane Sticker

Out of stock

Retail Seasonings

Trinity 0

$15.00

Trinity 1

$15.00

Trinity 2

$15.00

Trinity 3

$15.00

Trinity 4

$15.00

Cajun 0

$15.00

Cajun 1

$15.00

Cajun 2

$15.00

Cajun 3

$15.00

Cajun 4

$15.00

Classic 1

$15.00

Classic 2

$15.00

Classic 3

$15.00

Classic 4

$15.00

Boil Kits

Bayou St. John Small

$50.00

Bayou St. John Large

$87.00

By Water Small

$83.00

By Water large

$153.00

Grand Isle

$218.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio, TX 78248

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
orange star4.5 • 2,382
16505 BLANCO RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
orange star4.0 • 445
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
orange star4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Crawfish Cafe - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108 San Antonio, TX 78230
View restaurantnext
Pinch Boil House - 5130 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
5130 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
orange star4.5 • 443
7210 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78245
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston