- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Smashin Crab - Commisary
Seafood
Smashin Crab Commisary
No reviews yet
2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113
San Antonio, TX 78248
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Produce
Potatoes, Red, B-50lb
$31.40
Green Onions 1 / 2lb Bag
$20.70
Celery- Bunch
$0.68
Mint 4oz
$1.34
Lemon- CS
$30.00
Lime -CS
$20.40
Tomatoes- 1 Layer
$10.48
Orange - 12CT
$6.05
Lettuce- EACH
$0.92
Minced garlic- 5/Gal
$108.00
Cabbage - Bag
$4.96
Bell Peppers, Green-3ct/bag
$1.85
Bell Peppers, Red-3ct/bag
$1.66
Cauliflower, 12ct
$51.40Out of stock
Green Beans, 1 bag/ 5#
$15.20Out of stock
Green Bell Peppers, Whole, 25lb case
$31.90Out of stock
Red Bell Peppers, Whole, 25lb case
$41.40Out of stock
Can/Dry
Louisiana Crystal-1/6oz
$0.94
Cholula, Bottles-1/5oz
$2.26
Olive Oil Blend, 80/20-1 gal
$14.54
Chablis, Cooking Wine-1 gal
$9.08
Malt Vinegar-1/12oz
$2.12
Soy Sauce-1/5oz
$1.65
Pan Coating-1/17oz
$4.38
Sweet N Low-650ct
$6.50
Raw Sugar Packets-400ct
$8.00
Lyons Caramel Sauce 1/ 17oz Bottle
$2.78
Saltines-500/2pk
$15.40
Oyster Crackers-150/.5oz
$17.59
Ice Tea Bags-32/4oz
$40.81
Peppermint Candy, Starlight Pouch 1/ 10lb Bag
$20.27
Worcestershire-1 gal
$6.33
Lucy's Lemon Juice-1 gal
$6.73
Mustard-1gal
$5.75
Atomic Horseradish-1 gal
$14.10
Mayo-1 gal
$12.41
Pickle, Sliced 1/4" 1/1 Gal
$4.58
Linguine, Barilla 10"-1/10lb Dry
$15.42
Fryer Oil-35lb
$49.80
Ketchup, Pouch-6/7lb2oz
$43.88
Rice, Long Grain-50lb
$27.34
Honey, Pure Clover- 1/5lb
$21.45
Zapps Chips- Each
$1.05
Spices/Heat
Bayou Breading, 5 Gal=30lbs Black Pepper, 1 gal =5.05lbs Boil Pot Seasoning, 5 gal=33.50lbs Cajun (Sauce), 5 gal=29.75lbs Classic Seasoning, 1 gal=6.08lbs Garlic Spice, 1 gal=5.70lbs Old Bay, 1 gal=6.60lbs Paprika, 1 gal=4.40lbs
Sugar 50lb Bag
$42.06
Flour, All Purpose- 50lb
$24.04
Cajun Blend (Sauce side)-5gal
$130.31
Bayou Breading-5gal
$69.30
Boil Pot Season-5gal
$98.83
Old Bay-1gal
$31.15
Paprika-1gal
$14.30
Garlic Spice-1gal
$28.16
Classic Spice-1gal
$21.83
Citrus Pepper- 10 Lbs
$75.00
Kosher Salt, 1/4# Container
$4.48
Table Salt-- 1/6lb Container
$1.44
Black Pepper, Fine-1gal
$20.96
Lawry's Seasoning- 1/ 5lb Container
$17.39
Tempura- 6/5lb
$34.52
McCormick Bayou Cajun, 1/21oz
$14.75
Heat #1 5lbs
$12.50
Heat #2 5Lbs
$37.30
Heat #3 1Lbs
$10.75
Heat #4 2Lbs
$34.10
Heat #5 1Lbs
$33.55
Heat #6 1Lbs
$33.55
Bar
Paddle Pick- 100ct
$3.79
Zing Zang-1/ 32oz
$3.47
Cherry, Maraschino -1/ .5 gal
$14.37
Fabbri Cherries- 1/ 21oz Jar
$18.49
Olives-1/ 1gal
$31.45
Picked Okra-1/ 1/2 gal
$5.28
Chamoy -1/ 32oz
$1.64
Tajin-1/ 5oz
$2.44
Monin Watermelon Syrup- 1/ 1lt
$7.40
Monin Guava Syrup- 1/ 750ml
$6.89
Monin Mango Syrup- 1/ 1lt
$9.08
Monin Passion Fruit Syrup- 1/ 750ml
$6.48
Apple Juice 1/46oz Box Container
$3.33
Red Grapefruit Juice- 1/60oz
$2.72
Pineapple Juice, 1/ 5.5oz Cans
$0.59
Cranberry Juice 1/32oz Container
$1.86
Lime Juice, Fresh 1/64oz
$4.95
Lemon Juice, Fresh Pasteurized 1/ 1/2 Gal
$4.81
Canada Dry-Tonic 6pk/10oz Bottles
$5.67
Apple Juice 1/5.5oz Can
$0.60
Cranberry Juice, 12oz Bottle
$1.83Out of stock
Red Grapefruit Juice 1/15.2
$1.58Out of stock
Paper & Disposable
"Use First" Label Roll 2" Trilingual
$9.42
Label Rolls, Dissolve, 2x3-750ct
$13.37
Thermal Paper 3-1/8"-50/200ft
$55.99
Printer Labels, 2.75" x 110'-12ct
$88.13
2oz, Cup Plastic Portion, 12/200Ct
$28.99
2oz, Lid Plastic Ramekin, 24/100Ct
$25.38
4oz, Cup WEB< Plastic Portion Cup, 2500ct
$52.25
4oz, Lid SYSCO< Plastic Ramekin, 4oz-20/100ct
$42.88
4oz, Lid WEB< Plastic Lid, 2500ct- WEB
$37.37
Dessert Plate, 6in, 100CT
$7.00
Birthday Candles- 12pk
$0.57
Crayons- 1,000/ Case
$25.96
Moist Towelettes, Lemon Scent- 1/100ct
$2.00
Boil Bag, Small 8x4x18 1.5 mil
$41.48
Boil Bag, Large 16x24 3.0 mil
$145.80
Butcher Paper, 30" x 1100'
$63.35
Cone Filter- 50Ct
$10.27
Black/Gold Foil with Lid-25ct 8x11"
$26.74
6x6, Container Plastic Hinged- 4/125ct
$55.80
9x9, Container Plastic Hinged- 2/100ct
$76.52
Foil Pan with Lid, 9"- 175ct
$37.08
16oz Gumbo Cup w/ Lid 250ct
$39.99Out of stock
16oz, Cup, Paper Karat- 1,000ct
$59.29
16oz, Lid, Plastic Karat- 1,000ct
$32.04
20oz Plastic Cup-600ct
$56.99
9oz, Cup Squat, 1,000ct
$60.99
20oz & 9oz, Slotted Lid, 1,000ct
$29.31
Water Cup, Paper Conical, 1/4.5oz- 20/200ct
$3.03
Custom Logo Deli Wrap, 12x12-3000ct
$150.60
14x16, Foil liner- 2/500ct
$54.49
2# Brown Paper Bag- 500CT
$9.07
4oz Food Tray -4/250ct
$32.35
18" Plastic Film- 2,000ft- Sysco
$22.04
18" Plastic Film- 2000ft- WEB
$16.99Out of stock
18" Foil Heavy Duty Wrap- 500ft- Sysco
$34.65
18" Foil Heavy Duty Wrap, 500ft- WEB
$27.49Out of stock
Frill Picks-1/1000ct
$34.58
Kit Cutlery, White Fork, Salt & Pepper, Napkin 500/ct
$12.49
Logo Bag-Small
$87.86
Logo Bag- Large
$111.78
Mini Tasting Spoons- 1,000ct
$5.40
Napkins, Sysco< Dining Room- 24/250ct
$49.46
Napkin, WEB< Dining Room- 6000ct
$29.49
Napkins, Beverage White, Bar- 500ct
$3.00
Bibs, Plastic- 1,500ct
$65.20
Portion Bags 8.5x8.5- 2,000ct
$27.63
Straws, 7 3/4 Jumbo Wrapped- 1/ 500ct
$2.40
Toothpicks, Unwrapped, 1/ 800ct
$1.34
Tray, Drink Carrier 4 Cup Fiber, 25 CT
$9.67
Gallon Jug
$2.67
Half Gallon Jug
$1.79
Quart Jug
$0.78
Kraft Bag, Brown, 13x7x17, LG
$67.33Out of stock
Crayons- 800/ Case
$46.38Out of stock
4oz Food Tray, 1000ct
$27.99Out of stock
4oz, Cup SYSCO< Plastic Portion, 4oz-15/20ct
$72.76Out of stock
Retail
Crab Crackers / Each
$1.21
Metal Fork, 12CT
$2.19
Tea Spoon, Long 12ct
$1.50
Bouillon Spoon 12ct
$1.69
Dinner Knife
$4.03
Hammer
$7.97
Smashin Pint Glass 24ct
$93.84
Smashin Shot Glass 12ct
$46.44
Martini, Short Stem, Glasses- 12/ 8oz
$18.23
Classic 1- Retail Tin
$2.92
Classic 2- Retail tin
$2.88
Classic 3- Retail Tin
$4.03
Classic 4- Retail Tin
$4.61
Trinity 0- Retail Tin
$3.48
Trinity 1- Retail Tin
$3.64
Trinity 2- Retail Tin
$4.79
Trinity 3- Retail Tin
$5.37
Trinity 4- Retail Tin
$6.17
Cajun 0- Retail Tin
$3.09
Cajun 1- Retail Tin
$3.03
Cajun 2- Retail Tin
$4.18
Cajun 3- Retail Tin
$4.76
Cajun 4- Retail Tin
$5.57
Kids Menus
Small T-Shirt
$9.50
Medium T-Shirt
$9.50
Large T-Shirt
$9.50
XL T-Shirt
$9.50
XX Large T-Shirt
$10.50
XXX large T- Shirt
$11.50
Smashin Crab Hat
$8.00
Server Apron
$1.99
Guest Check Book, Black
$1.00
Small Smashin Crab Jacket, Black
$35.00
Medium Smashin Crab Jacket, Black
$35.00
Large Smashin Crab Jacket, Black
$35.00
XLarge Smashin Crab Jacket, Black
$35.00
XXL Smashin Crab Jacket, Black
$35.00
Chemical & Janitorial
Paper Towel, Brown, 3/ 1150ft
$43.51
Plastic Aprons-100ct
$17.12
Glove, Medium- 10/ 100ct
$59.79
Glove, Medium 10/100ct- WEB
$35.99Out of stock
Glove, Large- 10/ 100ct
$59.79
Glove, Large 10/100ct-WEB
$35.99Out of stock
Glove, XL Large- 10/ 100ct
$56.33
Glove, XL 10/100ct-WEB
$35.99Out of stock
Trash Bag, SYSCO< 55 gal Can, Black- 100ct
$37.09
Trash Bag, WEB< Black 55-60gal- 100ct
$23.99
Trash Bag, 33 gal Slim Can, White- 150ct
$24.49Out of stock
Trash Bag, 33 gal Slim Can, White- 250ct
$21.49
Beard Net, Black- 100ct
$8.83
Hairnet, Brown- 144ct
$8.49
Toilet Seat Cover- 250ct
$2.30
Bleach-1/1gal
$3.98
Oxy-Bleach Powder, Keystone 1/21oz-
$1.48
XL Solid, Detergent, Machine Disp.- 2/9lb
$92.06
Peroxide, SC1 & SC2, Cleaner- 2/ 2L Pouches
$80.97
Peroxide, SC1 & SC3, Cleaner- 1/ 2gal
$98.37
Stainless Steel, Metal Polish 1/18oz
$4.83
Sanitizer, Multi Quat-2/1gal
$66.44
Detergent Hand/ Pot/Pan- 1/5 gal
$56.60
Boil Out Pouch 1/8oz Good for one fryer
$1.59
Green Scour Pads (scour)-10 each
$3.34
Steel Scrubbers-12ct
$9.49
Hand Soap, Orange Foam-4/750ml
$42.79
Degreaser Heavy Duty- 4/1gal
$28.59
Limeaway, Delimer Descaler 1/1gal
$23.28
Kool Kleene, Cleaner Freezer- 1/1gal
$31.52
Liquid Rinse Additive -1/2.5 gal
$109.04
Keystone, Sanitizer Dish Machine-1/2.5 gal
$27.03
Liquid Dish Machine Detergent
$56.70
Neutral Floor Cleaner-1/2.5 gal
$86.72
Walk N Wash, Clean Floor Sanitizing- 1/2.5gal
$111.94
Toilet Tissue, SC2 & SC3, 360 Hi Cap- 12/ 1,700ft
$30.29
Cleaner, Dip-It XP-1.75lb
$15.83
Freshener Air Mango 6/7.9oz
$44.81
Urinal Screen Cucumber 1/6ct
$19.67
Broom, Sysco
$6.02
Dust Pan, Sysco
$13.79
Squeegee with Handle, WEB
$18.00
Hand Pump Sanitizer 1/8oz Bottle
$0.80
Hand, Gallon Sanitizer 1/1 Gallon
$28.88
Salt Pellets- 50lb Bag
$11.57
Propane Tank, 40lbs
$38.00
Prepped Foods
Boudin Gravy-Gal
$5.39
Cajun Cream Sauce-Gal
$19.32
Clam Chowder-Gal
$27.88
Buffalo Sauce-Gal
$12.07
Hot N Sticky Sauce-Gal
$13.30
Chicken Base 1/ 1lb bag
$1.90
Cocktail Sauce-Gal
$9.83
Ranch-Gal
$11.06
Bleu Cheese Dressing-Gal
$16.93
Lemon Aioli 1/6 Pan
$2.81
Coleslaw Dressing-1/2Gal
$3.53
Tartar - Gal
$13.05
Remoulade -Gal
$12.56
Potato Salad -1/2Gal
$4.82
Linguini, 8oz
$0.27
Pastalaya Portions-Each
$2.30
Muffuletta- Full
$14.18
Veggies 1/2 lbs
$0.80
Broccoli- 1/2lbs
$0.93
Crawfish Bread-Each
$6.47
Garlic Butter-Gal
$7.37
Grits- Gal
$12.20
Gumbo -Gal
$28.40
Redfish Spillway-10oz portion/each
$6.92
Boudin Balls-15 orders/tray
$18.00
Crab Cakes- 2 each/order
$6.16
Jambi Bites-12each
$1.11
Chicken Tenders 10lbs
$17.90
Lump Crab Meat-3oz
$3.32
Lobster Mix - Each
$8.18
Dirty Rice Mix-Gal
$11.31
Etouffee-Gal
$48.32
Jambalya Gal
$9.48
Red Beans- Gal
$10.07
Broccoli 1/ 1/2
Frozen Seafood
Calamari-4.2cs Gator-3.7cs Shrimp, Fried-3.7cs
Head-ON-Shrimp, 31/40, 50lb/cs
$168.18
Head-OFF-Shrimp, 16/20, 40lb/cs
$239.96
Shrimp, Fried, 41/ 50, 7oz-84ct
$188.15
Shrimp 6/8 Peeled & Deveined, Tail On- 5/2lb
$189.89
Snow Crab 5-8. 30lb Case
10 UP -CASE- Snow Clusters 30lb
$359.10
Dungy Clusters- Harbor 25lbs
$211.75
Lobster Tails, 6-7oz, Harbor- 10lb/cs
$216.70Out of stock
King Crab, 36Ib/cs
$1,689.09
Cod, 10Ib
$84.19
Red Fish, 6-8oz-10lb
$90.10
Salmon, 6oz-10lb
$98.09
Catfish-7-9oz- 15lb Case
$111.20
Soft Shell Crab, Whales-4/9ct
$146.76
Calamari Strips- 84ct
$246.08
Gator, Breaded- 70ct
$503.50
Crawfish Tail Meat-1Ib
$13.99
Mussles-20-30ct, 10/lb
$28.47
Harbor- 5/8oz- 30lb- CASE
$253.50
King Crab, 36lb/cs-Harbor
$1,317.60
12 UP- CASE- Snow Clusters 30lb
$665.57
Sysco- Snow Crab 5/8oz- 30lb- CASE
$529.65
Sysco- Snow Crab 5/8oz- 40lb- CASE
$701.96
Dungy Clusters- Sysco 25Ibs
$252.79
Lobster Tail, 6-7oz, Sysco-10lb/cs
$310.29
IQF, oysters, Half Shell 144CT
$126.58Out of stock
US Foods- Snow Crab 5/8oz- 30lb- CASE
$235.98
Freezer
French Fries-1.3cs Fried Okra-2.2cs Fried Pickles-4.7cs Hush Puppies-3.9cs Sweet Potato Fry-2.3cs
French Fries-60ct
$53.38
Fried Pickles- 84ct
$226.49
Fried Okra-100ct
$57.84
Hush Puppies-105ct
$78.20
Sweet Potato Fries-56ct
$85.31
Cornbread-2 sheets, 32ct
$18.76
Corndog, Honey Battered- 36ct/2.75oz
$38.13
Corn, Super Sweet-96/3in
$35.37
Bun, White, New England-8/12pk
$33.73
French Bread, Pistolet, 7.75inch-60ct
$27.59
Onion Rings-6/2.5lb
$35.01
Prickly Pear Puree 6/30oz
$76.79
Strawberry Puree 6/30oz
$70.79
Mango Puree 6/30oz
$61.79
Passion Fruit Puree 6/30oz
$119.79
Raspberry Puree 1\30oz
$14.13
Ice Cream, Vanilla 36/4oz Pre Scoop
$30.55
Stickers
"To Go" Sticker
Small, Smashin Crab Logo Sticker
Large, Smashin Crab Logo Sticker
Alcoholic Beverage Sticker
Sweet Tea Sticker
Classic Margarita Sticker
Prickly Pear Margarita Sticker
Strawberry Margarita Sticker
Mango Margarita Sticker
Passion Fruit Margarita Sticker
Out of stock
Classic Hurricane Sticker
Out of stock
Broken Levee Hurricane Sticker
The Eye Hurricane Sticker
Category 5 Hurricane Sticker
Storm Surge Hurricane Sticker
Out of stock
Retail Seasonings
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio, TX 78248
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurant
Crawfish Cafe - San Antonio
No Reviews
12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108 San Antonio, TX 78230
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio
Schertz
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
Boerne
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.