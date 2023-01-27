Seafood
Smashin Crab Food Truck 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We will be accepting online orders between 4-8 PM (CST).
Location
3523 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
No Reviews
847 S General McMullen Dr San Antonio, TX 78237
View restaurant