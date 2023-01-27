Smashin Crab imageView gallery
Smashin Crab Food Truck 2

review star

No reviews yet

3523 General Hudnell Drive

San Antonio, TX 78226

Popular Items

Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket
Muffuletta Sandwich
Shrimp Basket

Appetizers & Sides

Crawfish Etouffee

$10.00

Gumbo

$9.00

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00+

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Served with Cajun Fries

Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket

$15.00

Served with Cajun Fries

Po'Boys & More

Muffuletta Sandwich

$9.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Served with coleslaw and Cajun Fries

Bayou Bread

$14.00

Crawfish Roll

$14.00

Served with Coleslaw

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.00

Specialties

Cajun Pastalaya

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
We will be accepting online orders between 4-8 PM (CST).

3523 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226

Smashin Crab image

