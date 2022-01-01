Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Smashin Crab - Hendersonville, TN

review star

No reviews yet

300 Indian Lake Blvd

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Pastalaya
Head-Off Shrimp
Red Beans & Rice

Apps

Big Eazy

Big Eazy

$30.00
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$9.00
Calamari Strips

Calamari Strips

$8.00
Char Grilled Oysters

Char Grilled Oysters

$17.00+
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.00
Crawfish Etouffee Appetizer

Crawfish Etouffee Appetizer

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$8.00
Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$12.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Gator

Gator

$16.00Out of stock
Gumbo

Gumbo

$10.00
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00
Jambalaya Bites

Jambalaya Bites

$7.00
Raw Oysters

Raw Oysters

$3.00+

Plump & mild Gulf Oysters served on the half shell with cocktail sauce loaded with horseradish.

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$10.00
Wings Basket

Wings Basket

$12.00+

Wings - Served w/Fries

Baskets

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$15.00
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00
Cod Basket

Cod Basket

$12.00Out of stock
Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$15.00
Crawfish Basket

Crawfish Basket

$14.00
Fried Oyster Basket

Fried Oyster Basket

$15.00
Redfish Basket

Redfish Basket

$16.00

Cajun Seasoned and Grilled served with Steamed Rice

Salmon Basket

Salmon Basket

$16.00
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.00
Soft Shell Crab Basket

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$14.00

Snapper Basket

$18.00

Cajun grilled snapper served over a bed of rice.

Boil - Combos

Perfect Storm HEAD OFF

Perfect Storm HEAD OFF

$95.00

1LB King Crab 1LB Head Off Shrimp 1LB Mussels 1/2 LB Veggies 2 Corn 2 Potatoes

Perfect Storm HEAD ON

Perfect Storm HEAD ON

$92.00

Comes with a pound of king crab, pound of head on shrimp, pound of mussels, half pound of veggies, 2 corn and 2 potatoes.

The Catch

The Catch

$180.00

Comes with a pound of king crab, 2 pounds of snow crab, 3 dungenous clusters, 3 corn, 3 potatoes, and an order of sausage.

The Magnolia Head Off

The Magnolia Head Off

$125.00

The Magnolia 1LB Head Off Shrimp 1LB Snow Crab 2 Dungeness Crab Clusters 1 Lobster Tail 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

The Magnolia Head On

The Magnolia Head On

$120.00

The Magnolia 1LB Head On Shrimp 1LB Snow Crab 2 Dungeness Crab Clusters 1 Lobster Tail 2 Corn 2 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

St. Peters Street Head Off

St. Peters Street Head Off

$41.00Out of stock

St Peters St 2LBS Crawfish 1LB Head Off Shrimp 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

St. Peters Street Head On

St. Peters Street Head On

$36.00Out of stock

St Peters St 2LBS Crawfish 1LB Head On Shrimp 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

Boil A La Carte

$1.25

Want a boil with JUST the extra goodies like sausage or lobster tail? Click here to build your bag a la carte!

The Cast Net (Head-Off)

The Cast Net (Head-Off)

$60.00

1lb Head-Off Shrimp 1lb Clams 1/2lb Veggies 1 Lobster Tail 1 Corn 1 Potato

The Cast Net (Head-On)

The Cast Net (Head-On)

$55.00

1lb Head-On Shrimp 1lb Clams 1/2lb Veggies 1 Lobster Tail 1 Corn 1 Potato

Westwego

Westwego

$130.00

1 Queen Crab Cluster 2 Lobster Tails 2lbs Mussels 1lb Veggies 2 Corn 2 Potatoes 4 Pieces of Sausage Hurricane or Margarita Flight Included

West Bank

West Bank

$65.00Out of stock

3lbs Crawfish 1 Queen Crab Cluster 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

Trolley Stop (Head-Off)

Trolley Stop (Head-Off)

$70.00

3lbs Head-Off Shrimp 1 Queen Crab Cluster 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

Trolley Stop (Head-On)

Trolley Stop (Head-On)

$65.00

3lbs Head-On Shrimp 1 Queen Crab Cluster 1 Corn 1 Potato 4 Pieces of Sausage

The Crab Trap (Head-Off)

The Crab Trap (Head-Off)

$121.00

3lbs Snow Crab 1lb Head-On Shrimp 2 Corn 2 Potatoes 4 Pieces of Sausage Hurricane or Margarita Flight Included

The Crab Trap (Head-On)

The Crab Trap (Head-On)

$116.00

3lbs Snow Crab 1lb Head-On Shrimp 2 Corn 2 Potatoes 4 Pieces of Sausage Hurricane or Margarita Flight Included

Boil - Individual

Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$17.00+
Build Your Own Boil

Build Your Own Boil

$1.25

Want to build your boil bag your way?! Here you can choose your proteins, additions, sauce and heat.

Crawfish

Crawfish

$10.00+Out of stock
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$33.00+

Please call restaurant for exact weight of live product prior to ordering.

Head-Off Shrimp

$24.00+

Head-Off Shrimp

Head-On Shrimp

Head-On Shrimp

$20.00+
King

King

$72.00+
Lobster

Lobster

$30.00
Mussels

Mussels

$15.00+
Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$35.00+
Veggies

Veggies

$8.00+

Boil Kits

Bayou St. Jean (Large)

$87.00Out of stock

Bayou St John (Large) Feeds 4-5 - 4LBS of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage - All boil kits come with Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning, and Trinity #0 Butter Sauce!

Bayou St. Jean (Small)

$50.00Out of stock

Bayou St John (Small) Feeds 2-3 - 2LBS of Shrimp, 2 Pieces of Corn, 2 Potatoes, 8 pieces of Sausage - All boil kits come with Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning, and Trinity #0 Butter Sauce!

Bywater (Large)

$175.00

Bywater (Large) Feeds 4-5 - 2LB Snow Crab, 2LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage - All boil kits come with Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning, and Trinity #0 Butter Sauce!

Bywater (Small)

$88.00Out of stock

Bywater (Small) Feeds 2-3 - 1LB Snow Crab, 1LB Dungeness Crab, 1LB of Shrimp, 2 Pieces of Corn, 2 Potatoes, 8 pieces of Sausage - All boil kits come with Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning, and Trinity #0 Butter Sauce!

Grand Isle

$260.00Out of stock

Grand Isle Feeds 6-7 💥 1LB King Crab, 2LB Snow Crab, 1LB Dungeness Crab, 2LB of Shrimp, 1LB Mussels, 2 Lobster Tails, 4 Pieces of Corn, 4 Potatoes, 16 pieces of Sausage - All boil kits come with Boil Seasoning, Classic Seasoning, and Trinity #0 Butter Sauce!

Desserts

Banana Puddin

Banana Puddin

$6.00Out of stock
King Cake

King Cake

$25.00

A Mardi Gras tradition, now available all year long! Gambino's Bakery King Cake!

Peach Cobbler Parfait

$7.00
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.00+
Turtle Brownie ala Mode

Turtle Brownie ala Mode

$5.00

Rich fudgy brownies are crowned with pecans, gooey caramel topping and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Pecan Pie a la mode

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet just like you like it.

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Cold refreshing Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Water

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Refill

$0.50

Kids Meals

All kid meals come with french fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Comes with french fries.

Kids Cod

Kids Cod

$6.00

Comes with french fries.

Kids Corndog

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Comes with french fries.

Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Comes with french fries.

Kids Garlic Butter Pasta

Kids Garlic Butter Pasta

$6.00
Kids Cajun Cream Pasta

Kids Cajun Cream Pasta

$6.00
Kids Garlic Butter Pasta w/ Shrimp

Kids Garlic Butter Pasta w/ Shrimp

$6.00
Kids Garlic Butter Pasta w/ Chicken

Kids Garlic Butter Pasta w/ Chicken

$6.00
Kids Cajun Cream Pasta w/ Shrimp

Kids Cajun Cream Pasta w/ Shrimp

$6.00
Kids Cajun Cream Pasta w/ Chicken

Kids Cajun Cream Pasta w/ Chicken

$6.00

Po' Boys

Catfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.

Combo Po'Boy

$16.00

(Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Crawfish, Oyster)

Crawfish Po'Boy

Crawfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with Cajun Fries and Cole Slaw.

Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.

Sausage Po'Boy

Sausage Po'Boy

$12.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.

Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy

Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy

$15.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a French roll.

Sides

1/2 lb Veggies

$5.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$1.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.00

Crostini

$3.00+
Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$7.00

The good stuff made with beef, pork peppers and onions

Dry Seasoning

$0.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Jambalaya

$10.00

Pint Sauce

$6.00
Potato

Potato

$0.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$1.25
Soppin Bread

Soppin Bread

$3.50

Loaf of toasted French bread for dipping

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Specialties

Cajun Pastalaya

Cajun Pastalaya

$18.00

Sausage, shrimp, chicken, peppers and linguini in a Cajun cream sauce

Catfish Atchafalaya

$18.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Crab formed into two crispy cakes topped with Remoulade and green onion Jumbo Lump

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.00
Fried Lobster Tail Atchafalaya

Fried Lobster Tail Atchafalaya

$35.00

Lobsta Pasta

$26.00

Redfish Atchafalaya

$21.00

Redfish Spillway

$25.00

Shrimp Atchafalaya

$29.00

Shrimp Pasta

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Directions

Gallery
Smashin Crab image
Smashin Crab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosie Food and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
203 Anderson Ln N #107 Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Boston Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,261
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206 Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Southside Grill
orange star5.0 • 1,321
6601 Sugar Valley D Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Mere Bulles
orange star4.6 • 4,593
5201 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Waterfront Grille - Nashville
orange star4.5 • 524
525 Basswood Avenue Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt
orange star4.4 • 1,023
209 Indian Lake Boulevard Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hendersonville

Brixx Pizza - Hendersonville, TN
orange star4.5 • 2,233
300 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt
orange star4.4 • 1,023
209 Indian Lake Boulevard Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hendersonville
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston