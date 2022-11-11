Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Smashing Tomato Hamburg

review star

No reviews yet

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160

Lexington, KY 40509

Popular Items

Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
12" Americano
Original Chopped Salad

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Chicken Soup

Tomato Basil Chicken Soup

$4.95+

Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread

Original Chopped Salad

Original Chopped Salad

$4.55+

Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.55+

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, Garlic & Parmesan Croutons & Caesar dressing

Kentuscany Cobb Salad

Kentuscany Cobb Salad

$10.95

Fresh Greens, Turkey, Prosciutto, Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Ranch dressing

Sicilian Caesar Salad

Sicilian Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, Blackened Chicken, Olives, roasted Red Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.45+

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Fresh Basil. Garnished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Honey Balsamic Reduction, and Basil Pesto Sauce.

Autumn Salad

$10.95

Blackened Chicken, Apple Slices, Cinnamon Maple Pecans over a Spinach and Arugula Mix with a Gorgonzola Dressing.

Summer Corn Salad

Summer Corn Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Corn, Proscuitto, Ricotta Salata over an Arugula Lettuce Blend with a Sweet Lime Dressing.

Starters

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$5.95+

baked in the Wood-Fired Oven & served with Sheet Music Bread

Parmesan Breadsticks

Parmesan Breadsticks

$8.95

Topped with our Parmesan Herb Seasoning and served w/ homemade Ranch, Garlic Butter, Pesto & signature Smashed dipping sauces

Sheet Music Bread

Sheet Music Bread

$4.25

topped with Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Oregano

12" Pizzas

12" Americano

12" Americano

$10.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.95

BBQ Sauce, Blackened Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella & Provolone

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$8.45

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

12" Cheesy Dreams

12" Cheesy Dreams

$12.95

Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, and Pecorino Cheese over a Garlic Butter Base.

12" Cortina

12" Cortina

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Olive Oil

12" Dante

12" Dante

$12.95

Our Signature Smashed Arrabiata sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction

12" Fig'aro

12" Fig'aro

$14.95Out of stock

Gorgonzola Crumbles over a Fig Jam Base, topped with Prosciutto and fresh Arugula.

12” Funghi

$12.95

Wood Fire Roasted Mushrooms, Oregano, Feta Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese over a Garlic Crema Sauce.

12" Garden Pesto

12" Garden Pesto

$12.95

Basil Pesto Sauce base, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella & Provolone.

12" Italiano

12" Italiano

$13.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella & Olives

12" Lemon Asparagus

12" Lemon Asparagus

$12.95Out of stock

Asparagus, Capers, and Fresh Mozzarella over a Lemon Ricotta Base.

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$10.95

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino

12" Marinara

12" Marinara

$7.95

Sauce & Oregano, No Cheese

12" Meat Mania

12" Meat Mania

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, Pecorino, Mozzarella & Provolone

12" Parma

12" Parma

$14.95

Fresh Mozzarella topped w/ La Quercia Prosciutto & Fresh Arugula

12" Puttanesca

12" Puttanesca

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovies, Capers, Onions, Olives, and Oregano

12" Quattro Formagg

12" Quattro Formagg

$11.95

Mozzarella & Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Pecorino cheeses

12” Sweet Beast

$14.95

Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese over our Smashed Arrabiata Tomato Sauce

12" Toscano

12" Toscano

$12.95

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper & Fresh Basil

12" Ultimate Pepperoni

12" Ultimate Pepperoni

$12.95

Traditional Pepperoni, Thick-cut Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses

6" Pizzas

6" Americano

6" Americano

$5.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone

6" BBQ Chicken

6" BBQ Chicken

$7.45

BBQ Sauce, Blackened Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella & Provolone

6" Cheese

6" Cheese

$5.25

Mozzarella & Provolone cheese

6" Cheesy Dreams

6" Cheesy Dreams

$6.95

Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, and Pecorino Cheese over a Garlic Butter Base.

6" Cortina

6" Cortina

$7.45

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Olive Oil

6" Dante

6" Dante

$7.45

Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction

6" Fig'aro

6" Fig'aro

$7.95Out of stock

Gorgonzola Crumbles over a Fig Jam Base, topped with Prosciutto and Fresh Arugula.

6” Funghi

$6.95
6" Garden Pesto

6" Garden Pesto

$6.95

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Peppadew Peppers, and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses

6" Italiano

6" Italiano

$7.45

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella & Olives

6" Lemon Asparagus

6" Lemon Asparagus

$6.95Out of stock

Asparagus, Capers, and Fresh Mozzarella over a Lemon Ricotta Base.

6" Margherita

6" Margherita

$5.95

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino

6" Marinara

6" Marinara

$4.95

Sauce & Oregano, No cheese

6" Meat Mania

6" Meat Mania

$7.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, Pecorino, Mozzarella & Provolone

6" Parma

6" Parma

$7.95

Fresh Mozzarella topped w/ La Quercia Prosciutto & Fresh Arugula

6" Quattro Formaggi

6" Quattro Formaggi

$6.45

Mozzarella & Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Pecorino cheeses

6” Sweet Beast

$7.95

Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese over our Smashed Arrabiata Tomato Sauce

6" Toscano

6" Toscano

$6.95

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper & Fresh Basil

6" Ultimate Pepperoni

6" Ultimate Pepperoni

$6.95

Traditional Pepperoni, Thick-cut Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella and Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses

Specials

Lunch Special

$8.45Out of stock

6" Pizza with a Cup of Soup or Small Salad

Dinner Special

Dinner Special

$16.95

One 12" Pizza (Americano, Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, or Cheese) & One Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)

Family Special

Family Special

$27.95

1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)

Group Special

Group Special

$49.95

ANY 3 Specialty Pizzas & 2 Appetizers Choose from Large Salad (Original or Caesar), Small Artichoke Dip or Quart of Soup +5.00

Pastas & Calzone

Romagna Calzone

Romagna Calzone

$12.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone, Ricotta w/ Smashed sauce

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$10.95

hand rolled Pasta, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce

Penne Romagna

Penne Romagna

$10.95

Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone with Smashed sauce

Penne Chicken Gorgonzola

Penne Chicken Gorgonzola

$10.95

Blackened Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola with Garlic cream sauce

Penne Crema

Penne Crema

$10.95

Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Chilies, Pecorino cheese with Garlic cream sauce

Heirloom Tomato Vera Calzone

Heirloom Tomato Vera Calzone

$13.95Out of stock

Neapolitan-style Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Salami, Fresh Basil, Neapolitan Tomato Puree, Fresh Mozzarella, with Heirloom Tomatoes and Arugula tossed in a Lemon Vinaigrette.

Desserts

Bourbon & Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat
$3.95

$3.95

Cheesecake with Strawberries

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.95

$2.95
Chocolate Malt Brownie

Chocolate Malt Brownie

$3.95

served with Chocolate Syrup

Chocolate Malt Brownie with Gelato
$5.95

$5.95

Lemon Bar

$4.95Out of stock

Nutella Pizza
$8.95

$8.95

Oatmeal Cookie
$2.95

$2.95

Pumpkin Pizza
$8.95

$8.95

Affogato

$4.95

2 Scoops of Gelato
$4.95

$4.95

Kids Meal

Kids Penne Pasta
$5.45

$5.45

Kids Pepperoni Pizza
$5.45

$5.45

Kids Cheese Pizza
$5.45

$5.45

Beverages

Soft Drink/Tea
$2.25

$2.25

Pellegrino

$3.15Out of stock

Dasani

$2.15

Ale - 8

$2.15

Bottle Wine

BT Benvolio Pinot Grigio
$26.00

$26.00

BT Bogle Cabernet
$26.00

$26.00

BT Bolla Merlot

$16.00Out of stock

BT Castello Del Poggio Templar's Red Blend
$26.00

$26.00

BT Coppola Chardonnay
$30.00

$30.00

BT Hogue Riesling
$26.00

$26.00

BT Mirassou Pinot Noir
$26.00

$26.00

BT Ricasoli Chianti
$26.00

$26.00

BT Tutto Mio Rosso

$30.00Out of stock

BT Lamarca Pros

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Born in Lexington with an emphasis on providing traditional, Wood-Fired Neapolitan pizza -- using the freshest ingredients possible -- to our guests.

Website

Location

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington, KY 40509

Directions

