B2 Burger

104 Reviews

$$

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68106

Burgers

Classic Smash

Classic Smash

$14.50

Two ground beef patties smashed to perfection! Served with Fries. | American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and smash sauce.

Spicy Smash

Spicy Smash

$14.50

Two ground beef patties smashed to perfection! Topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, and spicy mayo. Served with Fries

Truffle Smash

Truffle Smash

$14.50

Two ground beef patties smashed to perfection! Served with Fries. | Provolone cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and truffle mayo.

Chicken

Chicken Smash

Chicken Smash

$14.50

Two ground chicken patties like you've never had before! Topped with provolone, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Served with fries

Spicy Chicken Smash

Spicy Chicken Smash

$14.50

Two ground chicken patties like you've never had before! Topped with pepper jack, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, and spicy mayo. Served with Fries

Veggie

Black Bean Smash

Black Bean Smash

$14.50Out of stock

Two housemade black bean and chickpea patties! Topped with provolone, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and smash sauce. Served with fries.

BYOS

Build Your Own Smash

Build Your Own Smash

$14.50

Two patties just the way you like it! Choose your protein (beef, chicken or veggie) | Choose your way (potato bun, lettuce wrap, or rad style) | Choose your toppings (load it up! your choice of toppings, cheese, and rad sauce) Served with Fries

Extras

Side Fries

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Benton's Bacon

$2.00

Kids

Smash Pack

$8.50

Kid's love the single patty burger and fries

Chicken Smash Pack

$9.00

Kid's love the single patty chicken smash and fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smash Omaha is a chef-driven Smash Burger concept created by owners Paul and Ashley Moody. Using locally farmed Tennessee beef, Smash Omaha is serving handcrafted classic and specialty smash burgers as well as buttermilk brined fried chicken sandwiches and house cut fries.

Website

Location

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68106

Directions

