Smashy's Burgers And Shakes imageView gallery

Smashy's Burgers And Shakes

review star

No reviews yet

1365 East Andrew Johnson HWY

Greeneville, TN 37745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large cheadar poppers
Double Burger
Single Combo

Drinks

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.00+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.00+

Flavored Tea

$1.50+

Mellow Yellow

$1.99+

Pibb Extra

$1.99+

Water

$0.10+

Single Burger

All of our fresh burgers come with mayonnaise, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce And Tomatoes. Mustard and/or ketchup is available upon request

Single

$4.09

1 patty on a slightly toasted bun . Served with mayonnaise, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce And Tomatoes. Mustard and/or ketchup is available upon request.

Single Combo

$7.09

Served with Seasoned fries and a 16 oz drink

Double Burger

Double Combo

$8.29

Served with Seasoned fries and a 16 oz drink

Double Burger

$5.29

2 patties on a slightly toasted bun . Served with mayonnaise, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce And Tomatoes. Mustard and/or ketchup is available upon request

Triple Burger

Triple Combo

$9.49

Served with Seasoned fries and a 16 oz drink

Triple Burger

$6.49

3 patties on a slightly toasted bun . Served with mayonnaise, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce And Tomatoes. Mustard and/or ketchup is available upon request.

Fried Chicken

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.09

Served with Seasoned fries and a 16 oz drink

Chicken Sandwich

$4.09

Our Fried chicken sandwich comes with mayonnaise, Lettuce and Tomatoes. Pickle, ad Onion as well as Mustard and/or ketchup is available upon request

Chicken Nuggets

6 Piece

$3.29

Smashy's breaded chicken nuggets includes 1 of our 2 oz. sauces

12 Piece

$5.99

Smashy's breaded chicken nuggets includes 2 of our 2 oz. sauces

Chicken Nugget Platter

$6.99

6 Chicken nuggets served with Fries and a drink. 1 2 oz sauce is included

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders 3 pece

$3.29

3 Chicken Tenders served with a 2 oz sauce

Chicken Tenders 6 piece

$5.99

6 Chicken Tenders served with a 2 2 oz sauces

Chicken Tender Platter 4 piece

$7.99

4 Fried chicken tenders served with our seasoned fries and a 16 oz drink.. 1 2 oz sauces included

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$1.19

Corn Dog Platter

$5.99

2 deep fried corndogs with our regular seasoned fries and a 16 oz drink

Kids Meal

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

6 chicken nuggets with seasoned fries, a 12 oz. soda and a moon pie.. 2 oz. sauce of your choice is included

Corn Dog

$4.99

2 corn dogs with seasoned fries, a 12 oz drink and a moon pie . 2 oz sauce of your choice included

Chicken Tender

$4.99

3 chicken tenders with seasoned fries, a 12 oz. soda and a moon pie. 2 oz. sauce of your choice is included

Hamburger

$4.99

3 oz burger with seasoned fries, a 12 oz soda and a moon pie

Milkshake

Vanilla

$3.99

Chocalate

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Peanut Butter

$3.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Regular lemonade

$2.89

Large Lemonade

$3.89

Famous Seasoned Fries

Small fry

$2.19

Large fry

$2.99

Cheddar Potato Poppers

Small cheddar poppers

$2.89

Large cheadar poppers

$3.89

Sauces

Ranch 2 oz

$0.40

Bbq 2 oz

$0.40

Honey Mustard 2 oz

$0.40

Buffalo 2 oz

$0.40
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1365 East Andrew Johnson HWY, Greeneville, TN 37745

Directions

Gallery
Smashy's Burgers And Shakes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dairy Dream - Bulls Gap
orange star4.6 • 130
271 Highway 11-E Bulls Gap, TN 37711
View restaurantnext
The Hollywood Hillbilly - Downtown Rogersville TN
orange starNo Reviews
116 EAST MAIN STREET Rogersville, TN 37857
View restaurantnext
Red Dog On Main
orange starNo Reviews
120 E Main St Rogersville, TN 37857
View restaurantnext
Hale Springs Inn
orange starNo Reviews
110 W. Main Street Rogersville, TN 37857
View restaurantnext
The Black Olive, Inc. Jonesborough
orange starNo Reviews
125 E Jackson Blvd Suite 8 Jonesborough, TN 37659
View restaurantnext
Brassa 51 - 2059 Hamilton Pl Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2059 Hamilton Pl Dr Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greeneville

Old Oak Taproom
orange star4.7 • 276
665 Erwin Hwy Greeneville, TN 37745
View restaurantnext
Nova's Sushi Bar And Grille - The Greeneville Commons
orange star4.6 • 217
1337 Tusculum Blvd GREENEVILLE, TN 37745
View restaurantnext
RedEye Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 37
360 E ANDREW JOHNSON HWY GREENEVILLE, TN 37745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greeneville
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston