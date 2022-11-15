Strange Matter - Downtown

The Early Bird Blend (Lansing Common FC)

$16.00

Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Toasted Almond, Dried Cherry This blend was created in partnership with Lansing Common FC. We strongly believe in their mission as a community-based soccer club. Drinking this coffee will help support their mission. From Lansing Common FC: Your purchase of the Early Bird blend helps support both Lansing Common FC AND our community! $5.17 of every purchase (because we are #ForThe517) will go to Lansing Common FC and the remaining proceeds will go to local fundraising efforts. Lansing Common FC is a community-based soccer club working to bring people together from all over the Lansing area, listen to each other’s ideas, and work collectively to be a club that represents the 517 and strengthens our community. More information about Lansing Common and how you can become a member is available at lansingcommonfc.com.