Strange Matter - Downtown
337 South Washington Square
Lansing, MI 48933
Popular Items
Brewed Coffee
12oz Hot Coffee
16oz Cold Brew
16oz NOLA Iced Coffee
Our most popular iced drink! Cold brew concentrate steeped with chicory root, combined with milk, and house-made simple syrup! Sweet, creamy, and full of caffeine.
12oz Rwanda Rambagirakawa – Fair Trade, Women’s Lot - Pour Over
Tasting Notes: tamarind, kumquat, key lime Variety: Bourbon Process: Washed Region: Gakenke District, Northern Rwanda The Rambagirakawa women’s group was formed in 2012 with full support from the Dukunde Kawa cooperative in the Gakenke District in Northern Rwanda. Rambagirakawa means “professional women owning and growing coffee trees.” There are currently 70 female members of this expanding group. The cooperative supports these members through farmer training programs, site collector training programs and several women focused initiatives, including a new building specifically built for the Rambagirakawa group.
Espresso
Pumpkin Latte
Brown Sugar Cardamom Latte
House-made brown sugar cardamom syrup with espresso and milk.
Americano
Cortado
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha
Espresso Cola
Mexican Coke + a chilled and shaken double shot of espresso. All the caffeine. All of the sugar.
Cinnamon Honey Latte
Not Coffee
Spiced Apple Cider
Michigan Made Apple Cider, spiced in-house with orange, clove, brown sugar, allspice, nutmeg, and cinnamon.
Chai Latte
Our chai is now vegan friendly when ordered with Oat or Almond! No honey used!
Hibiscus Tea Lemonade
Iced Drink! Half Hibiscus Tea, Half Lemonade with a tiny bit of simple syrup added for sweetness. Hibiscus tea is made in-house. Lemonade is Natalie's Organic Lemonade.
Hot Chocolate
Lemonade 16oz
Lemonade! Ingredients: lemons, cane sugar, water
Matcha Latte
Rishi Tea Matcha, simple syrup, and milk or non-dairy alternative. No espresso. Just tasty matcha. Vegan with non-dairy alt milk!
Mexican Coca-Cola (12oz)
Vanilla Steamer
Steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Caffeine free!
Topo Chico Mineral Water
16oz glass bottle
Loose Leaf Tea
Sourced from: Rishi Tea
Bakery
Blueberry Scone (v)
Pumpkin Scone (v)
Savory Herb Scone (v)
Cinnamon Roll! (v)
Brown Sugar Cinnamon "poptart" (v)
Pumpkin "poptart" (v)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (v)
Double Chocolate Cookie (v+gf)
Pumpkin Bread Slice (v)
Spiced Molasses Cookie (gf/v)
Chewy delicious spiced molasses cookie!
Doughnuts
Wearables
Anniversary T-Shirt
It’s our 8 year anniversary! This illustrated shirt tells the story of Strange Matter over the past 8 years. Printed on Next Level Apparel in Michigan by Alt Printing. Artwork by Sara Pulver Fabric Platform 100% Cotton Jersey Fabric 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Fabric Weight 145g, 4.3oz Thread Weight 32 Singles Binding Self 3/8″ Shoulder To Shoulder Binding Collar Crew Neck Fit Type Classic
Anniversary Long Sleeve
It’s our 8 year anniversary! This illustrated shirt tells the story of Strange Matter over the past 8 years. Printed on Next Level Apparel in Michigan by Alt Printing. Artwork by Sara Pulver Fabric Platform 100% Cotton Jersey Fabric 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Fabric Weight 145g, 4.3oz Thread Weight 32 Singles Binding Self 3/8″ Shoulder To Shoulder Binding Collar Crew Neck Fit Type Classic
Misc Merch
Anniversary Tote
Tote is 5×15 in size with 22″ handles. Printed on black canvas. Printed in Michigan by Alt Printing. Artwork by Sara Pulver. It’s our 8 year anniversary! This illustrated tote tells the story of Strange Matter over the past 8 years. It’s perfect for books, your laptop, groceries, or a few bags of beans.
Holiday Balls are Infrastructure Sticker by Lansing Facts
Lanstronaut Seal Sticker by Lansing Facts
Beans
Honduras COMSA Women's Lot
Tasting Notes: marzipan, vanilla, caramel The COMSA cooperative was founded in Marcala, La Paz in 2001 with just 60 producer-members and has grown to over 1,500. The cooperative is rooted in organic farm management practices, the empowerment of small farmers from the region and meticulous post-harvest standards of hand sorting cherry, cherry floating, proper fermentation and long drying times. Over the years, COMSA has significantly increased the participation of women within the organization, which has resulted in an active women’s group that processes their own community lots. This particular lot is a washed processed coffee, which comes from 15 farms owned by women member-producers. Grower: Honduras COMSA Women's Lot Variety: Cataui, Icatu Process: Washed Region: Marcala, La Paz, Honduras Elevation: 1480-1560 MASL Certification: Fair Trade, Organic
Ethiopia Bombe Washed
Our Ethiopia Bombe Washed is grown and harvested in Bombe, Sidama, a place known for its rich vegetation and climate. The coffee is produced by local farmers and processed at the Qonqana washing station, named for a river that passes through the area. The washing station was the first and largest built by Daye Bensa Coffee, a company run by brothers Asefa and Mulugeta Dukamo that has built numerous mills in the Sidamo region and also exports and grows coffee. Grower: Ethiopia Qonqana Washing Station Variety: Ethiopia Heirloom Process: Washed Region: Bombe, Sidama, Ethiopia Elevation: 1910-2010 MASL Notes:Lime, Orange Blossom Honey, Vanilla
Ethiopia Gera Natural
The GERA Estate is located in the Jimma region of Ethiopia at altitudes over 2,000 meters above sea level. This altitude combined with the nitrogen-rich plants and natural fertilizers used on the estate provide excellent growing conditions for specialty coffee. No chemical fertilizers or insecticides are used; production at GERA focuses on sustainability and good working conditions for its employees. The GERA Estate provides housing, childcare and education, clean drinking water, electricity, healthcare, and recreational facilities for all of its employees free of charge. Elevation 1880 meters Varietals Ethiopian Heirloom Process Natural Harvest September Drying Raised beds Export March Tasting Notes: strawberry, mandarin orange, milk chocolate
Strange Matter Blend
A seasonal blend of exceptional coffees sourced from Latin American and East Africa. Together these coffees are sweet, balanced, and full-bodied, which make for an excellent, crowd-pleasing espresso or brewed coffee. Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Candied Orange, Praline
The Early Bird Blend (Lansing Common FC)
Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Toasted Almond, Dried Cherry This blend was created in partnership with Lansing Common FC. We strongly believe in their mission as a community-based soccer club. Drinking this coffee will help support their mission. From Lansing Common FC: Your purchase of the Early Bird blend helps support both Lansing Common FC AND our community! $5.17 of every purchase (because we are #ForThe517) will go to Lansing Common FC and the remaining proceeds will go to local fundraising efforts. Lansing Common FC is a community-based soccer club working to bring people together from all over the Lansing area, listen to each other’s ideas, and work collectively to be a club that represents the 517 and strengthens our community. More information about Lansing Common and how you can become a member is available at lansingcommonfc.com.
Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Decaf
Decaf Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Process is decaffeinated using Ethyl Acetate (EA). In this method the green beans are steamed or soaked to expand the beans for caffeine extraction. The expanded beans are then soaked in EA, a naturally occurring organic compound found in many fruits and vegetables which can be synthesized for coffee decaffeination. In the presence of EA, caffeine bonds with the compound and is drawn out of the bean. The decaffeinated coffee is then removed from the EA solvent, rinsed thoroughly, re-dried and re-bagged for transport. Ethyl Acetate Decaffeination is one of our favorite methods of decaffeination! It preserves a lot of the original flavor from origin. Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Malt, Soft Pretzel
Rwanda Rambagirakawa - Fair Trade, Women's Lot
Grower: Rambagirakawa Women’s Group Variety: Bourbon Process: Washed Region: Gakenke District, Northern Rwanda Elevation: 1600-1800MASL Certifications: Fair Trade Farm story: The Rambagirakawa women’s group was formed in 2012 with full support from the Dukunde Kawa cooperative in the Gakenke District in Northern Rwanda. Rambagirakawa means “professional women owning and growing coffee trees.” There are currently 70 female members of this expanding group. The cooperative supports these members through farmer training programs, site collector training programs and several women focused initiatives, including a new building specifically built for the Rambagirakawa group. In addition to these educational and social programs, the cooperative continues to improve quality control with the use of their state-of-the-art cupping lab and investment in new processing, sorting, and drying equipment.
Guatemala Huehuetenango FTO Women's Lot
Origin: Huehuetenango, Guatemala Process: Washed Elevation: 1400-1700 MASL Certifications: Organic, Fair Trade, Women’s Lot This lot called Café de Mujeres (Las Dueñas Café) is the culmination of an integrated program for 182 female members of ASOBAGRI. The program includes 5 women technicians providing training and technical support that is appropriately tailored to the needs of the members. Strategies like using coffee pulp to make organic fertilizers reduces the transportation costs associated with purchasing fertilizer from afar and creates an abundant source of plant nutrition that ensures better yields and quality. Income diversification investments in chicken farms, avocado trees and local cafeteria have also strengthened the options for women members.
Colombia Perla De Inza
Cauca, Colombia Variety: Castillo, Caturra, Colombia Process: Washed Elevation: 1800-2100MASL Certifications: Organic Farm story: The municipality of Inzá is nestled in the middle of the great Colombian Massif. A mountainous region where most of the mayor rivers of the country are born, including the Magdalena, the Cauca and the Patia river. Inza is surrounded by volcanoes, plus the altitude and climate of this region make it perfect for growing specialty coffee. Very small producers tend to their land and hold on to their traditions. Many of them have produced coffee with little or no chemicals for generations. The Pillimue Family, crucial members of the community, led a program to certify 80 producers in organic practices. This small group of producers have become leaders in innovative organic practices, leading workshops in the community in order to re-use a lot of the waste created by the farm and to make bio fertilizers that are cheap and useful.
Mexico Huatusco Altura
Tasting Notes: orange, brown sugar, milk chocolate
Coffee roasters, featuring a simple coffee and espresso menu. In-house bakery, featuring freshing made from scratch vegan doughnuts and bakery items.
