Smiley's Food On The Go 859 Elks Dr

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

BACON, CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO

BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

CAJUN PO BOY SHRIMP PITA

$9.50

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, TARTER SAUCE

CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

2 PATTIES, CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO

FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$6.00

FISH & BUN

FRIED SHRIMP W/FRIES 10 CT

$10.00

GRILLED SHRIMP 10 CT W/FRIES

$10.00

HAMBURGER

$5.50

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO

HOT DOG

$3.00

KETCHUP, MUSTARD, COLESLAW, CHILLI

PERCH SANDWICH

$6.00

FISH & BUN

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PITA

$8.50

STEAK, CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MAYO

PHILLY CHICKEN PITA

$8.50

CHICKEN, CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS

PORK CHOP

$6.00

MAYO

SAUSAGE DOG

$4.00

KETCHUP, MUSTARD, COLESLAW, CHILLI

WHITING SANDWICH

$6.00

FISH & BUN

CHICKEN WINGS

6 WINGS

$8.00

6 WINGS

10 WINGS

$12.50

10 WINGS

CHICKEN WING PLATE

6 WINGS PLATE

$10.00

6 WINGS W/ FRIES

10 WINGS PLATE

$14.50

10 WINGS W/ FRIES

SANDWICH PLATES

HOT DOG PLATE

$5.50

KETCHUP, MUSTARD, COLESLAW, CHILLI W/ FRIES

SAUSAGE DOG PLATE

$6.50

KETCHUP, MUSTARD, COLESLAW, CHILLI W/ FRIES

PORK CHOP PLATE

$8.00

MAYO W/ FRIES

PERCH SANDWICH PLATE

$9.00

FISH & BUN W/ FRIES

WHITING SANDWICH PLATE

$9.00

FISH & BUN W/ FRIES

FLOUNDER SANDWICH PLATE

$9.00

FISH & BUN W/ FRIES

HAMBURGER PLATE

$8.00

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO W/ FIRES

CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$8.50

CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO W/ FRIES

BACON CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$9.50

BACON, CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO W/FRIES

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$11.00

2 PATTIES, CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO & FRIES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PITA PLATE

$10.50

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PITA W/ FRIES

PHILLY CHICKEN PITA PLATE

$10.50

PHILLY CHICKEN PITA W/ FRIES

CAJUN PO BOY SHRIMP PITA PLATE

$11.50

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, TARTER SAUCE

VEGGIE PITA PLATE

$7.50

BROCCOLI, ONIONS, PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS

FRIED SHRIMP AND FRIES PLATE

$11.00

GRILLED SHRIMP AND FRIES PLATE

$11.00

BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER PLATE

$12.00

DRINKS

WATER

$1.00

PEPSI

$1.75

MT DEW

$1.75

GINGER ALE

$1.75

PEPSI

$1.50

MT DEW

$1.50

MT DEW ZERO

$1.50

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$2.00

COLESLAW

$2.00

CHEESE FRIES

$3.50

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$4.50

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$4.50

GRILLED SHRIMP 8CT

$7.00

FRIED SHRIMP 8CT

$7.00

CUPPED ITEMS

RANCH

$0.75

TARTER SAUCE

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

859 Elks Dr, Chester, SC 29706

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

