  • Basye
  • Smileys Kustard - 1618 Orkney Grade
A map showing the location of Smileys Kustard 1618 Orkney GradeView gallery

Smileys Kustard 1618 Orkney Grade

No reviews yet

1618 Orkney Grade

Basye, VA 22810

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Kiddie Cone

$2.80

Small Cone

$3.50

Medium Cone

$4.25

Large Cone

$5.00

Small Cup

$4.25

Medium/Large Cup

$4.75

20oz Cup

$7.00

Doggie Dish

$2.95

Small Sundae

$5.00

Large Sundae

$5.75

Waffle Bowl Sundae

$6.25

1 Scoop

$2.95

2 Scoop

$4.35

Banana Split

$6.50

Big Chill

$5.85

Floats & Ice cream Sodas

$5.25

Smoothies

$6.00

Sno Cones

$2.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.75

Milkshake 16oz

$4.85

Milkshake 20oz

$5.75

Plain Frozen Coffee

$5.50

Mocha & Caramel Frozen Coffee

$6.15

Waffle Cone/Bowl

$5.00

Toppings

$0.75

Rt 11 Chips

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Affogato

$6.50

Nitro Coffee

$5.50

Dairy Free Treat

$3.50

Dairy Free Bites

$8.00

Putt-Putt

Kids( 6-12)

$8.00

Adults (13->)

$10.00

Shirts

T-Shirts

$22.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

$25.00

Gem Mining

Paydirt

$6.00

Emerald Strike

$12.50

Mother Load

$26.60

Bonanza Bucket

$65.00

Putt-Putt & Mining

Adult- Paydirt

$15.00

Adult- Emerald Strike

$21.00

Adult- Motherload

$35.00

Kids- Paydirt

$13.00

Kids- Emerald Strike

$19.00

Kids- Motherload

$33.00

Adult Bonanza

$70.00

Kids Bonanza

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1618 Orkney Grade, Basye, VA 22810

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

