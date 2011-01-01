Smiley's Pub
344 Reviews
$
39 N 8th St
Richmond, IN 47374
FAST BAR
Bud Light Draft
$3.00+
Bud Light Bottle
$3.25
Miller Lite Bottle
$3.25
Coors Light Bottle
$3.25
Corona Bottle
$3.75
Mic Ultra
$3.50
Miller Lite Draft
$3.00
Angry Orchard Draft
$3.75
Yuengling Draft
$3.75
Guinness Draft
$4.50
MoonShine
$5.00
Coors Light Draft
$3.00
Fireball
$4.50
Vaile Viper
$4.25
Blackberry Lemonade
$4.75
Captain Morgan
$4.75
Voo Doo
$5.00
Bourbon Ball
$9.75
Jello Shots
$1.25
Smirnoff Triple Black
$3.50
Spiced Holiday Mule
$9.75
Bourbon Sour
$8.75
Irish Car Bomb
$8.00
Lucky Leprechaun
$6.00
Irish Breakfast
$5.00
Sex In The City
$4.50
Peanut Butter Jelly Shot
$4.50
Hard Truth
$5.00
Mc Gillicuddys Blackberry Lemon-aid
$4.75
Mango Margartia Tuesday Special
$3.99
Domestic Beer Bud Budlght Miller Coors
$3.25
Summer time Chill
$4.50
Perfect Peach
$4.50
Tropical Mermaid Cocktail
$4.50
Crazy Train
$6.00
Soups
Sandwiches
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
$6.49
Bavarian Pretzel Bites
$6.99
Spicy Cheese Bites
$6.49
Wings (5)
$7.49
Wing (10)
$12.99
Wing (15)
$14.99
Mini Tacos
$6.49
Cheesy Bread
$5.49
Chips And Salsa
$4.49
Cheese Sticks
$6.49
Deep Fried Pickle Spears
$6.99
Onion Tanglers
$5.49
Smiley's Nachos
$9.99
Appetizer Combo
$12.99
Chips and Guacamole
$4.99
Brisket Nachos
$11.99
Boom Boom Shrimp
$6.99
Pulled Pork Nachos
$10.99
Taco Chicken Nachos
$9.99
Queso Sm
$3.99
Queso Lrg
$5.99
Smileys Nacho Supreme
$9.99
Fried Ravioli
$4.99
3 South Western Egg Roll With Avacado Ranchb
$8.99
Pickle FF
$4.99
Mac and cheese Bites
$8.99
Cauliflower
$5.99
Salads
Burgers
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.99
Double bacon cheeseburger shown with sidewinder fries
Smiley Deluxe
$7.99
Bacon Ranch Swiss Burger
$8.99
California Burger
$9.49
Mushroom And Swiss Burger
$7.99
Greek Burger
$8.99
Cowboy Burger
$9.49
Picture shown with sidewinder fries
Tom And Jerry Burger
$9.99
Patty Only
$5.49
Patty Melt
$9.99
Sandwiches
Pork Tenderlion
$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$8.99
J-Byrd Blt
$5.99
Philly Steak
$9.49
Club
$9.99
Four Cheese Grilled Cheese
$5.49
Reuben
$8.99
Chicken Ranch Wrap
$7.49
Brisket Au Jus Sub
$10.99
Chicken Salad
$6.99
Italian Sub
$8.99
Pulled Pork Sandwhich
$6.99
Avocado Bacon Wrap
$8.99
Pizza Sub Special
$8.99
Chicken Cordon Blue
$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwhich
$8.99
Ginny's Sandwich
$8.49
Leventhall Sandwhich
$9.99
3 Chili Dogs
$5.99
3 Chili Dogs And French Fries
$7.99
Steak Quesadilla
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
Dinners
Beer Battered Shrimp
$11.49
Captain Larry's Haddock
$11.99
Lobster Mac & Cheese
$10.99
BBQ Rib Dinner
$10.99
Meatloaf Au Gratin Potatoez
$8.99
Brisket Au Jus Sidewinder Fries And Side Salad
$10.99
Buffalo chicken Flatbread
$9.99
Special Captain Larrys Haddock ,sidewinders And Slaw
$10.99
3 Fish Tacos
$8.49
Country Fried Steak Dinner With Mash Potatoes And Green Beans Biscuit
$7.99
9" Stromboli
$8.99
Pulled Pork And Baked Beans Mac Salad
$6.99
Summer Time Fried Chicken Salad
$8.99
3 Southwestern Egg Rolls
$8.99
Stuff Tomato Chicken Salad
$6.99
Italian Sub Kettle Chips And Pickle Spear
$7.99
Broccoli Cheese Baked Potato
$6.99
1\2 Rhuben 1\2 Chef Salad
$8.99
Fish Chips And Slaw
$8.99
1\2 Steak And Cheese Quesadilla Mushroom Green Peppers /side Salad
$8.99
Club Wrap Kettle Chips Pickle Spear
$8.99
Chicken Alfredo (Special Only) Side Salad Bread Stick
$7.99
Beef Manhatten Corn
$7.99
12 Inch Speciality Pizza
$12.99
Smily Delux And Fries
$9.99
Grilled Chicken Alfrado With Caesar Salad And Bread Stick
$7.99
Baskets
French Fry Baskets
Pizza And Stromboli
Sides
Onion Rings
$3.49
Sidewinder Fries
$2.99
Baked Potato
$2.99
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.49
Caesar Salad
$7.49
House Coleslaw
$2.99
Cottage Cheese
$1.99
Side Salad
$3.29
Macaroni N Cheese
$3.99
Pint Of Guacamole
$7.99
Extra Ranch
$0.75
X-tra Pickle
$0.25
X-tra Side Of Sour Cream
$0.75
Extra Side Of Salsa
$0.75
Nacho Cheese
$1.50
Kettle Chips
$1.50
Potato Salad
$1.99
Beer Cheese
$3.29
Onion Tanglers
$3.99
Small Cup Queso
$2.49
Dessert
Soups
Box Lunch
Club sub, chips, potato salad, pickle, cookie
$10.00
Chx strips, slaw, baked beans, brownie
$9.50
Chx ranch wrap, chips, pickle, cookie
$9.00
Chef salad w/ brownie
$9.00
Buff. Wrap, chips, pickle, cookie
$9.00
Club Sandwich, Kettle Chips, Pickle And Cookie
$10.50
Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries,pickle,cookie
$13.00
Quesadilla, Corn Chips Salsa And Sour Cream
$12.50
Philly, Fries, Cookie
$12.50
Hot Italian Sub, Chips, Pickle, Cookie
$11.00
Chicken Salad On Croissant, Chips, Pickle, Cookie
$7.50
Pulled Pork/Chicken Meal
$11.99
Lasagna Meal
$11.99
Lemon Herb Chicken
$11.99
Veggie Burger
$11.00
Southwest Veggie Salad
$10.00
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
$3.75
Buckler
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.25
Bud Light Lime
$3.50
Bud Light Orange
$3.50
Bud Light Platium
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.25
Coors Light
$3.25
Corona
$3.75
Domestic Bucket
$14.00
Dos Equis
$3.75
Dos Equis Amber
$3.75
Dragons Milk
$7.25
Elysian Space Dust
$4.75
Gumball Head
$5.25
Heineken
$3.75
Import Bucket
$15.50
Jim Beam Budweiser
$3.50Out of stock
Leinkugels Summer Shandy
$3.75Out of stock
Mic Light
$3.50
Mic Ultra
$3.50
Mic Ultra Golden
$3.75
Miller Genuine Draft
$3.25
Miller High Life
$3.25
Miller Lite
$3.25
New Castle Brown
$3.75Out of stock
Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale
$6.50Out of stock
Red Stripe
$3.75
Redds
$3.75
Rolling Rock
$3.75
Sam Adams Okt
$3.50Out of stock
Sierra Nevada Pale ALe
$4.50
Smirnoff Apple
$3.75
Smirnoff Berry
$3.75
Smirnoff Grape
$3.75
Smirnoff Ice
$3.75
Smirnoff Triple Black
$3.75
Stella Artois
$3.75
Voodoo Ranger
$5.00
Yuengling Blk N Tan
$3.75
Yuengling Golden
$3.75
Yuengling Light
$3.75
Zombie Dust
$6.00
Cayman Jack
$3.75
$3.75
Yuengling hersheys
$4.00
Modello
$3.75
Draft Beer
Angry Orchard Draft
$3.75+
Bud Light Draft
$3.00+
Coors Light Draft
$3.00+
Summer Shandy
$3.75+
Dragonfly Ipa Draft
$4.00+
Guinness Draft
$4.50+
Killians Draft
$3.00+
Mic Ultra Draft
$3.00+
Miller Lite Draft
$3.00+
Weemac Draft
$4.00+
Yuengling Lager Draft
$3.50+
Domestic Flight
$7.00
Import/Craft Flights
$9.00
Sam Adams Winter Fest
$4.00+
Craft Beer Special
$2.50
Canned Beer
Daredevil Liftoff
$5.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$2.75
Sunking Osiris
$5.00
Wild Ginger
$3.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$3.75
White Claw Black Cherry
$3.75
White Claw Lime
$3.75
White Claw Raspberry
$3.75
White Claw Mango
$3.75
Truly
$3.75
PBR Hard Cold Brew
$5.50
High Noon
$5.50
High Noon Bucket
$22.00
White Claw/Truly Bucket
$15.00
Jack Daniels Honey Lemonade
$5.50
Jack Daniels and Cola
$5.50
Jack Daniels Apple Fizz
$5.50
Ranch Rider Cocktails
$5.50
Jack Daniels Bucket
$22.00
Ranch Rider Bucket
$22.00
Cayman Jack Can
$3.75
$3.75
Bush Lite
$2.75
Liquor
Well Vodka
$3.75
Well Rum
$3.75
Well Tequila
$3.75
Well Gin
$3.75
Well Bourbon
$3.75
Well Amaretto
$3.75
Well Melon
$3.75
Well Peach
$3.75
Well Berry
$3.75
Well Raspberry
$3.75
Well Buttershots
$3.75
Well Watermelon
$3.75
Well Peppermint
$3.75
Well Bananas
$3.75
Well Slo Gin
$3.75
Well Cherry
$3.75
Calico Jack Coconut
$3.75
Calico Jack Spiced
$3.75
Triple Crown
$5.00
Well Triple Sec
$3.75
DBL Well Vodka
$7.50
DBL Well Rum
$7.50
DBL Well Tequila
$7.50
DBL Well Gin
$7.50
DBL Well Triple Sec
$7.50
DBL Well Amaretto
$7.50
DBL Well Melon
$7.00
DBL Well Peach
$7.00
DBL Well Berry
$7.00
DBL Well Raspberry
$7.00
DBL Well Buttershots
$7.00
DBL Well Watermelon
$7.00
DBL Well Peppermint
$7.00
DBL Well Bananas
$7.00
DBL Well Slo Gin
$7.00
DBL Well Cherry
$7.00
DBL Calico Jack Coconut
$7.00
DBL Triple Crown
$9.00
151 Rum
$5.00
2 Gingers Whiskey
$5.25
Absolute
$5.25
Bacardi Silver
$5.25
Bailey’s
$5.75
Blackberry Whiskey
$5.00
Blue Chair Banana Cream
$4.75
Blue Chair Coconut
$4.75
Blue Chair Coconut Spiced
$4.75
Blue Chair Key Lime Cream
$4.75
Blue Chair White
$4.75
Bombay Saphire Gin
$5.75
Boone County Bourbon
$5.75
Bushmills Irish Whiskey
$5.50
Campari
$5.00
Canadian Club
$4.75
Captain Morgan Orange Vanilla Twist
$4.75
Captain Morgan Orange Vanilla Twist
$4.75
Captian Morgan
$4.75
Contradiction Bourbon
$5.50
Coopers Bourbon
$5.75
Crown
$5.75
Crown Apple
$5.75
Crown Peach
$5.75
Crown Vanilla
$5.75
Crown Xo
$6.75
Deep Eddies Lemonade
$4.75
Disaronno Amaretto
$5.75
Fireball
$4.50
Four Roses Bourbon
$5.75
Frangelico
$6.50
Glenlivet
$7.75
Goldschlager
$5.50
Grand Marnier
$7.50
Grey Goose
$6.75
Hard Truth Cinnamon
$5.50
Hard Truth Coconut
$5.50
Hennessey
$7.50
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$6.00
Jager
$5.75
Jameson
$6.50
Jim Beam
$4.75
Jim Beam Red Stag
$5.00