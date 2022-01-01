Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smiley's Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

41 Wharf Road

Bolinas, CA 94924

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Kids Burrito
Taco - Baja Fish
Taco - Chicken Adobado

Snacks

Banzo Bites

$4.00

Spiced, fried, garbanzo beans and hominy

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Choice of salsas: Red (Spicy), Green (Medium), Pico de Gallo (Mild)

Escabeche

Escabeche

$4.00

Traditional pickled vegetables

Golden Nugs

$4.00

Our version of cracker jack: popcorn, pepitas, dulce de leche

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Guacamole plus choice of salsas

Soups & Salads

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.00

Shredded Kale, Cabbage, Carrot, Seasonal Fruit, Quinoa, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Cotija, Pepitas

Pork Pozole Verde

Pork Pozole Verde

$14.00

Traditional style - Pork Shoulder, Hominy, Tomatillos; served with soup sides

Vegan Bowl

$14.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Quinoa Verde, Black Beans, Sautéed Kale, Pico de Gallo

Vegan Tortilla Soup

Vegan Tortilla Soup

$10.00

House Chile Rojo, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Mushrooms, Black Beans, Kale, Soup Sides

Fried & Grilled

Medium Spiced Chipotle Mango with Ranchero Sauce

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Medium Spice Chipotle Mango, Ranchero sauce

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Eggs your way, cheese, salsa, chips

Chile Relleno

$9.00

Anaheim pepper, cheese, red salsa, egg battered

Elote

$7.00

Corn on the cob, Chipotle Crema, Cotija, Lime

Nachos

$13.00

Cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo

Nacho Fries

$13.00

Seasoned Fries w. Ranchero Sauce

$7.00

Burritos

Burrito - Pork Carnitas

Burrito - Pork Carnitas

$14.00

Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese

Burrito - Chicken Adobado

$14.00

Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese

Burrito - Baja Fish

$16.00

Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese

Burrito - Vegan Mushroom Chorizo

$13.00

Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese

Burrito - Seasonal Veggie

$13.00

Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese

Burrito - Carne Asada

$16.00

Burrito - Mole Tofu

$13.00

Burrito - Mole Chicken

$14.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla - Cheese Only

Quesadilla - Cheese Only

$10.00

Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla - Chicken Adobado

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla - Pork Carnitas

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla - Baja Fish

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla - Vegan Mushroom Chorizo

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla - Seasonal Veggie

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla - Carne Asada

$15.00

Quesadilla - Mole Tofu

$12.00

Quesadilla - Mole Chicken

$13.00

Tacos

Taco - Pork Carnitas

$6.00

Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish

Taco - Chicken Adobado

Taco - Chicken Adobado

$6.00

Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish

Taco - Baja Fish

$7.00

Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish, red cabbage, chipotle crema

Taco - Carne Asada

$7.00

Taco - Vegan Mushroom Chorizo

$6.00

Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish

Taco - Tofu Mole

$6.00

Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish

Taco - Chicken Mole

$6.00

Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish

Taco - Seasonal Veggie

$6.00

Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish

Make it a Plate

Choose Any Two

Plate Black Beans

$1.50

Choose Any Two

Plate Refried Beans

$1.50

Choose Any Two

Plate Spanish Rice

$1.50

Choose Any Two

Plate Quinoa Verde

$1.50

Choose Any Two

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled tortilla, Jack Cheese

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Black Beans, Cheese, Rice

Desserts

Chocolate Pot De creme

$3.00Out of stock

Deep fried batter with cinnamon sugar and Dulce de leche for dipping.

Churro

$4.00

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Custard Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Black Beans & Cotija

$3.00

Side Guacamole (small)

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Mushroom Chorizo

$5.00

Side Carnitas

$6.00

Side Chicken Adobado

$6.00

Side Chicken Grilled

$5.00

Side Fish

$7.00Out of stock

Side Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Quinoa Verde

$4.00

Side Mole Tofu

$5.00

Side Mole Chicken

$6.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

Side Carne Asada

$7.00

Side Chapulines

$5.00Out of stock

Beer/Cider - CAN/BTL

2 Towns Cider

$6.00

8 Trill Pils

$9.00

Booch Craft TALL

$9.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Drakes 1500

$6.00

HH Manitee Idol

$9.00
Juneshine 12oz

Juneshine 12oz

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

O/Mission Gluten Free

$5.00

Ocean Air Hazy

$9.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Phantom Bride

$9.00

Pranqster

$8.00

Ranch Rita

$6.00

Red Seal Ale

$6.00

Red Stripe

$5.00
Scrimshaw

Scrimshaw

$5.00

St Hilde's

$9.00

Ubadank IPA

$9.00

Folksy Booch

$11.00

Wine

GLS Pinot Project

$9.00
BTL Pinot Project Pinot

BTL Pinot Project Pinot

$32.00

Black cherry, five spice, smooth finish; great price.

GLS Marrans Gamay

$14.00

BTL Marrans Gamay

$52.00

GLS Daisy Cab

$11.00

BTL Daisy Cab

$40.00

GLS Crunchy Roastie

$13.00

BTL Crunchy Roasty

$48.00

CAN Dark Horse Pinot

$12.00

Whisker's Blake, Tawny Port

$11.00

GLS Rickshaw SB

$9.00

BTL Rickshaw SB

$32.00

GLS Barnard Griffin Chard

$9.00

BTL Barnard Griffin Chard

$32.00

GLS Terraces Chenin Blanc

$13.00

BTL Terraces Chenin Blanc

$48.00

GLS Big Salt

$12.00

BTL Big Salt

$44.00

CAN Dark Horse PGrigio

$12.00
BTL Bollicino Spumante Xtra Dry Rose

BTL Bollicino Spumante Xtra Dry Rose

$32.00

Chardonnay, Glera, Pinot Nero; Extra dry. Sunday brunch with friends.

CAN Dark Horse Rose

$12.00

GLS La Bernarde

$11.00

BTL La Bernarde

$40.00

GLS Sea Salt Orange

$14.00

BTL Sea Salt Orange

$52.00
BTL Blue Ox

BTL Blue Ox

$65.00

88 pts. Minerality, stone fruit, soft texture. French Champagne.

Prosecco Split

$12.00

Brunch Bellini

$14.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

BTL Campo Viejo

$28.00

Non Alcoholic

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Aqua Panna Med

$4.00Out of stock

Aqua Panna Small

$2.00

Berghoff Rootbeer

$5.00

Bundaberg

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke - Small Bottles

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke, Can

$2.50
Fentimans Lemonade

Fentimans Lemonade

$5.00

Fentimens Ginger

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Honest Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Izze

$4.00

Juice

$4.50

Med Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Mexican Coke

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Pelligrino 500ml

$4.00

Pelligrino Large

$8.00

Pelligrino, Aranciata

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00
Revive (Any Flavor)

Revive (Any Flavor)

$6.00

Soda-Gun

$2.50

Spritzer

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock
Upside Dawn NA Beer

Upside Dawn NA Beer

$5.00

Small Perrier

$4.00

HAPPY

Jameson & PBR

$11.00

Smileys Merch

Ballcap

Ballcap

$25.00

100% organic cotton. Embroidered Ship logo on front and "Smiley's" on the back

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$5.00
Hoodie (Unisex)

Hoodie (Unisex)

$60.00

80% organic cotton, 20% recycled polyester. Full zip, ship logo print on front, full logo on back.

Onesie (12 mo)

Onesie (12 mo)

$20.00

Combed ringspun cotton, long sleeve, 12 month size

Pareo

Pareo

$40.00

100% rayon with Smiley's own "NorCaloha" aloha print

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$30.00

100% organic cotton; ship logo on the front lapel, full logo on the back

Tote bag

Tote bag

$20.00

Natural heavy weight tote, logo print on both sides

Tshirt, Youth

Tshirt, Youth

$25.00

100% organic cotton, sizes 4T and 6T

Outdoor

Tick Key

$7.00

Kitchen

Akamai wrap, SM

Akamai wrap, SM

$10.00

Bee Akamai organic cotton wraps are infused with premium Hawaiian bee's Wax, organic coconut oil, and tree resin. Each wrap is artisan made; fabric is cut and waxed by hand to ensure the highest quality. Wraps are naturally antibacterial, reusable, and compostable! *100% BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGING is made of plant based cellulose

Akamai wrap, MED

$12.00

Akamai wrap, LRG

$15.00

Akamai wrap, XL

$18.00
Akamai wrap, XS

Akamai wrap, XS

$8.00

Koozie

$5.00

A beer koozie by Wave Arcade made from recycled wetsuits (sanitized first!). One of a kind, upcycled product. Each unique.

Reuseable straw

$3.00

Nontoxic, platinum silicone and can be used over and over again. GoSili straws are designed with maximum durability in mind, while also being easy to clean! They are dishwasher safe, can be washed by hand (no brush required!), and can even be boiled to sterilize.

Gift Card

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Hearsay News

Hearsay News

$0.50

Tide Logs

2021 Tide Log

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smiley's is the oldest continuously operated saloon on the West Coast. Est. in 1851, we're still the best party in town!

Website

Location

41 Wharf Road, Bolinas, CA 94924

Directions

Gallery
Smiley's Saloon image
Smiley's Saloon image

