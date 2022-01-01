Smiley's Saloon
41 Wharf Road
Bolinas, CA 94924
Popular Items
Snacks
Banzo Bites
Spiced, fried, garbanzo beans and hominy
Chips & Salsa
Choice of salsas: Red (Spicy), Green (Medium), Pico de Gallo (Mild)
Escabeche
Traditional pickled vegetables
Golden Nugs
Our version of cracker jack: popcorn, pepitas, dulce de leche
Guacamole
Guacamole plus choice of salsas
Soups & Salads
Kale Salad
Shredded Kale, Cabbage, Carrot, Seasonal Fruit, Quinoa, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Cotija, Pepitas
Pork Pozole Verde
Traditional style - Pork Shoulder, Hominy, Tomatillos; served with soup sides
Vegan Bowl
Seasonal Vegetables, Quinoa Verde, Black Beans, Sautéed Kale, Pico de Gallo
Vegan Tortilla Soup
House Chile Rojo, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Mushrooms, Black Beans, Kale, Soup Sides
Fried & Grilled
Chicken Wings
Medium Spice Chipotle Mango, Ranchero sauce
Chilaquiles
Eggs your way, cheese, salsa, chips
Chile Relleno
Anaheim pepper, cheese, red salsa, egg battered
Elote
Corn on the cob, Chipotle Crema, Cotija, Lime
Nachos
Cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo
Nacho Fries
Seasoned Fries w. Ranchero Sauce
Burritos
Burrito - Pork Carnitas
Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Burrito - Chicken Adobado
Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Burrito - Baja Fish
Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Burrito - Vegan Mushroom Chorizo
Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Burrito - Seasonal Veggie
Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Burrito - Carne Asada
Burrito - Mole Tofu
Burrito - Mole Chicken
Quesadillas
Quesadilla - Cheese Only
Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla - Chicken Adobado
Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla - Pork Carnitas
Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla - Baja Fish
Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla - Vegan Mushroom Chorizo
Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla - Seasonal Veggie
Flour Tortilla, White Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla - Carne Asada
Quesadilla - Mole Tofu
Quesadilla - Mole Chicken
Tacos
Taco - Pork Carnitas
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish
Taco - Chicken Adobado
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish
Taco - Baja Fish
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish, red cabbage, chipotle crema
Taco - Carne Asada
Taco - Vegan Mushroom Chorizo
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish
Taco - Tofu Mole
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish
Taco - Chicken Mole
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish
Taco - Seasonal Veggie
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish
Make it a Plate
Desserts
Sides
Side Black Beans & Cotija
Side Guacamole (small)
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Refried Beans
Side Seasonal Veg
Side Crema
Side Mushroom Chorizo
Side Carnitas
Side Chicken Adobado
Side Chicken Grilled
Side Fish
Side Spanish Rice
Side Quinoa Verde
Side Mole Tofu
Side Mole Chicken
Side Tofu
Side Carne Asada
Side Chapulines
Beer/Cider - CAN/BTL
2 Towns Cider
8 Trill Pils
Booch Craft TALL
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Drakes 1500
HH Manitee Idol
Juneshine 12oz
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
O/Mission Gluten Free
Ocean Air Hazy
Pacifico
PBR
Phantom Bride
Pranqster
Ranch Rita
Red Seal Ale
Red Stripe
Scrimshaw
St Hilde's
Ubadank IPA
Folksy Booch
Wine
GLS Pinot Project
BTL Pinot Project Pinot
Black cherry, five spice, smooth finish; great price.
GLS Marrans Gamay
BTL Marrans Gamay
GLS Daisy Cab
BTL Daisy Cab
GLS Crunchy Roastie
BTL Crunchy Roasty
CAN Dark Horse Pinot
Whisker's Blake, Tawny Port
GLS Rickshaw SB
BTL Rickshaw SB
GLS Barnard Griffin Chard
BTL Barnard Griffin Chard
GLS Terraces Chenin Blanc
BTL Terraces Chenin Blanc
GLS Big Salt
BTL Big Salt
CAN Dark Horse PGrigio
BTL Bollicino Spumante Xtra Dry Rose
Chardonnay, Glera, Pinot Nero; Extra dry. Sunday brunch with friends.
CAN Dark Horse Rose
GLS La Bernarde
BTL La Bernarde
GLS Sea Salt Orange
BTL Sea Salt Orange
BTL Blue Ox
88 pts. Minerality, stone fruit, soft texture. French Champagne.
Prosecco Split
Brunch Bellini
Bottomless Mimosa
BTL Campo Viejo
Non Alcoholic
Agua Fresca
Aqua Panna Med
Aqua Panna Small
Berghoff Rootbeer
Bundaberg
Coffee
Coke - Small Bottles
Coke Can
Diet Coke, Can
Fentimans Lemonade
Fentimens Ginger
Hibiscus Tea
Honest Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Izze
Juice
Med Pellegrino
Mini Mexican Coke
Milk
Pelligrino 500ml
Pelligrino Large
Pelligrino, Aranciata
Red Bull
Revive (Any Flavor)
Soda-Gun
Spritzer
Topo Chico
Upside Dawn NA Beer
Small Perrier
HAPPY
Smileys Merch
Ballcap
100% organic cotton. Embroidered Ship logo on front and "Smiley's" on the back
Bottle Opener
Hoodie (Unisex)
80% organic cotton, 20% recycled polyester. Full zip, ship logo print on front, full logo on back.
Onesie (12 mo)
Combed ringspun cotton, long sleeve, 12 month size
Pareo
100% rayon with Smiley's own "NorCaloha" aloha print
T-Shirt
100% organic cotton; ship logo on the front lapel, full logo on the back
Tote bag
Natural heavy weight tote, logo print on both sides
Tshirt, Youth
100% organic cotton, sizes 4T and 6T
Outdoor
Kitchen
Akamai wrap, SM
Bee Akamai organic cotton wraps are infused with premium Hawaiian bee's Wax, organic coconut oil, and tree resin. Each wrap is artisan made; fabric is cut and waxed by hand to ensure the highest quality. Wraps are naturally antibacterial, reusable, and compostable! *100% BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGING is made of plant based cellulose
Akamai wrap, MED
Akamai wrap, LRG
Akamai wrap, XL
Akamai wrap, XS
Koozie
A beer koozie by Wave Arcade made from recycled wetsuits (sanitized first!). One of a kind, upcycled product. Each unique.
Reuseable straw
Nontoxic, platinum silicone and can be used over and over again. GoSili straws are designed with maximum durability in mind, while also being easy to clean! They are dishwasher safe, can be washed by hand (no brush required!), and can even be boiled to sterilize.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Smiley's is the oldest continuously operated saloon on the West Coast. Est. in 1851, we're still the best party in town!
41 Wharf Road, Bolinas, CA 94924