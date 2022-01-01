Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill 601 2nd St
1,610 Reviews
$$
601 2nd St
Hudson, WI 54016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Lodge Platter
Bacon candy, hand-breaded fried pickles and tortilla chips with housemade queso and pico de gallo garnish.
Wisconsin Chedder Cheese Curds
Fried Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds And Served With Ranch Dressing.
Chips & Queso
Housemade Queso, Pico De Gallo And Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips.
Steak Bites
Blackened tenderloin steak bites topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes and onion straws. Served with housemade horseradish sauce.
Walleye Fingers
Wild Caught Walleye, Hand-Cut And Battered In Our Summit Pale Ale Beer Batter. Served With Housemade Tartar And A Lemon Wedge.
Chicken Tenders
Served With Your Choice Of Smilin' Moose BBQ, Carolina Honey BBQ, Smokey BBQ, Ranch Or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Fried Pickles
Hand-Breaded Pickle Spears, Fried And Served With Ranch Dressing.
Nachos Grande
Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with housemade queso, your choice of chicken or taco seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Poutine
Straight From Quebec. It’s A Canadian Favorite, Eh! Skin-On Fries, Cheese Curds And Beef Gravy.
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled herb flour tortilla filled with blackened chicken, tomatoes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Cajun Ranch Tater Tots
Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
Chips and Salsa
Smothered Tots
Tater Tots, Housemade Queso, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon And Scallions.
Sriracha Chicken Bites
Cripsy chicken tender bites tossed with sriracha cream sauce and sesame seeds. Served with spring mix tossed in house vinaigrette, onion straws and a grilled ciabatta toast point.
Bacon Candy
Brown Sugar And Chili Spiced Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Wings
8 Traditional Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
12 Traditional Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
8 Boneless Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
12 Boneless Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
Salads and Soups
The Lodge Steak Salad
Blackened tenderloin, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onion, rustic croutons and bleu cheese dressing.
St Croix Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, house coated coconut chicken breast, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced avocado, artichokes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Spring Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, freshly grilled chicken breast, walnuts, halved purple grapes, bleu cheese crumbles, diced red onion and served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Chopped chicken tenders, mixed greens, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions and rustic croutons.
House Salad
Cup of Wild Rice Soup
Bowl of Wild Rice Soup
Sandwiches and Wraps
Walleye Sandwich
Summit Pale Ale battered Canadian walleye, shredded lettuce and tomato. Served on grilled herb focaccia with housemade tartar and a lemon wedge.
Pot Roast Dip
Slow-cooked pot roast hand-pulled, melted provolone cheese, onion straws, homemade horseradish sauce and warm au jus. Served on grilled ciabatta.
Grilled Chicken Club
Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and red ripe tomatoes. Served on grilled herb focaccia bread.
Focaccia Grilled Cheese
American, swiss, provolone, Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced tomato on parmesan grilled herb focaccia bread.
Classic BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled white Vienna bread.
Cranberry Brie Sandwich
Warm sliced turkey, topped with brie cheese, roasted apples, chipotle aioli and served on grilled cranberry wild rice.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Chopped chicken tenders, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and ranch dressing stuffed in a herb flour tortilla.
Steakhouse Wrap
Montreal seasoned tenderloin tips, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, southwest ranch and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.
Chicken Queso Wrap
Grilled chicken, housemade queso, pico de gallo, southwest ranch and shredded lettuce wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order then brushed with our scratch made Nashville hot sauce and placed on cool ranch dressing and pickles then topped with shredded lettuce. Served on a toasted pub bun.
Specialty Burgers
Stuffed Burger
Stuffed with your choice of pepper jack cheese with bacon and jalapenos or cheddar cheese.
Cheeseburger
Swiss and american cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Melted american cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon.
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Homemade bourbon glaze, Wisconsin aged cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon.
The Moose Is Loose Burger
Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and Smilin' Moose burger sauce.
Hickory Cheddar Burger
Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, Smokey BBQ and onion straws.
Cajun Ranch Burger
Cajun ranch, Wisconsin aged cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon.
Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Melted swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, A1 steak sauce and Smilin' Moose burger sauce.
Avocado Impossible Burger
Vegan veggie impossible burger, pepper jack cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli and organic greens.
Pesto Turkey Burger
Provolone cheese, grilled tomato, pesto aioli, balsamic reduction and organic greens.
PB & J Burger
Bacon candy, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter and grape jelly.
Flatbread Pizzas
Margherita Flatbread
Sliced roma tomates, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, fresh basil and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Roasted chicken & tomatoes, basil, olive oil and mozzarella over our house pesto sauce.
Rosemary Honey & Brie
Grilled chicken, halved purple grapes, brie cheese, rosemary infused honey and balsamic reduction.
Combo Pizza
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Sausage Pizza
Pizza Fries
Comfort Plates
Fish-N-Chips
Wild Caught Walleye, Hand-Cut And Battered In Our Summit Pale Ale Beer Batter. Served With Seasoned Skin-On Fries, Coleslaw, A Lemon Wedge And Housemade Tartar.
Pot Roast Dinner
Slow-roasted pot roast served open-faced on bakery fresh white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered beef gravy.
Slow Roasted Hot Turkey
Smilin' Moose's roasted turkey served open-faced on bakery fresh multigrain bread with mashed potatoes, stuffing and smothered in turkey gravy.
Ribs & Macaroni
Our slow-roasted St. Louis style ribs basted in Smilin' Moose BBQ resting on our oven baked house mac-n-cheese with Monterey cheddar jack then garnished with house fried onion straws. Served with a grilled parmesan ciabatta toast point.
Loaded Mac-N-Cheese
Made from scratch cheese sauce tossed in cavatappi noodles then baked with bread crumb crust, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and chopped Applewood smoked bacon. Served with a grilled parmesan ciabatta toast point.
Chicken and Ribs
Kids Meals
Side Options
Ala Carte
Dessert
Carrot Cake
One pound of deliciously moist layers of carrot cake with coconut and pecans topped with vanilla cream cheese icing and drizzles of caramel sauce.
Apple Crisp
Tart apples lightly spiced with cinnamon and filled in light, flaky pie crust then baked to golden perfection. Topped with 2 scoops of salted caramel ice cream and drizzled with rich caramel sauce.
Smores Brownie
Graham crackers with rich chocolate cake, topped with Hershey's chocolate bars and baked in a skillet. Finished with gooey fire roasted marshmallows and drizzles of chocolate syrup.
Birthday Sundae
Kids Sundae
Side Dressings
Side Sauces
Seasoned Sour Cream
Moose Sauce
Salsa
Sour Cream
Mayo
Tartar
Horsey
BBQ
Carolina Honey BBQ
Smokey BBQ
Buffalo
Jim Beam Buffalo
Nashville Hot
Bourbon Glaze
Cajun Ranch
Caribbean Jerk
Chipotle Aioli
Garlic Parmesan
Side 4oz Queso
Small tin Queso
Small tin salsa
4oz Turkey Gravy
4oz Beef Gravy
4oz Alabama
Appetizers
Lodge Platter
Bacon candy, hand-breaded fried pickles and tortilla chips with housemade queso and pico de gallo garnish.
Nachos Grande
Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with housemade queso, your choice of chicken or taco seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Steak Bites
Blackened tenderloin steak bites topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes and onion straws. Served with housemade horseradish sauce.
Wisconsin Chedder Cheese Curds
Fried Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds And Served With Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Served With Your Choice Of Smilin' Moose BBQ, Carolina Honey BBQ, Smokey BBQ, Ranch Or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Walleye Fingers
Wild Caught Walleye, Hand-Cut And Battered In Our Summit Pale Ale Beer Batter. Served With Housemade Tartar And A Lemon Wedge.
Cajun Ranch Tater Tots
Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
Fried Pickles
Hand-Breaded Pickle Spears, Fried And Served With Ranch Dressing.
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled herb flour tortilla filled with blackened chicken, tomatoes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Poutine
Straight From Quebec. It’s A Canadian Favorite, Eh! Skin-On Fries, Cheese Curds And Beef Gravy.
Chips & Queso
Housemade Queso, Pico De Gallo And Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips.
Smothered Tots
Tater Tots, Housemade Queso, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon And Scallions.
Chips and Salsa
Sriracha Chicken Bites
Cripsy chicken tender bites tossed with sriracha cream sauce and sesame seeds. Served with spring mix tossed in house vinaigrette, onion straws and a grilled ciabatta toast point.
Bacon Candy
Brown Sugar And Chili Spiced Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Wings
8 Traditional Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
12 Traditional Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
8 Boneless Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
12 Boneless Wings
Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.
Salads and Soups
The Lodge Steak Salad
Blackened tenderloin, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onion, rustic croutons and bleu cheese dressing.
St Croix Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, house coated coconut chicken breast, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced avocado, artichokes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Spring Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, freshly grilled chicken breast, walnuts, halved purple grapes, bleu cheese crumbles, diced red onion and served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Chopped chicken tenders, mixed greens, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions and rustic croutons.
House Salad
Cup of Wild Rice Soup
Bowl of Wild Rice Soup
Sandwiches and Wraps
Walleye Sandwich
Summit Pale Ale battered Canadian walleye, shredded lettuce and tomato. Served on grilled herb focaccia with housemade tartar and a lemon wedge.
Pot Roast Dip
Slow-cooked pot roast hand-pulled, melted provolone cheese, onion straws, homemade horseradish sauce and warm au jus. Served on grilled ciabatta.
Grilled Chicken Club
Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and red ripe tomatoes. Served on grilled herb focaccia bread.
Focaccia Grilled Cheese
American, swiss, provolone, Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced tomato on parmesan grilled herb focaccia bread.
Classic BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled white Vienna bread.
Cranberry Brie Sandwich
Warm sliced turkey, topped with brie cheese, roasted apples, chipotle aioli and served on grilled cranberry wild rice.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Chopped chicken tenders, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and ranch dressing stuffed in a herb flour tortilla.
Steakhouse Wrap
Montreal seasoned tenderloin tips, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, southwest ranch and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.
Chicken Queso Wrap
Grilled chicken, housemade queso, pico de gallo, southwest ranch and shredded lettuce wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order then brushed with our scratch made Nashville hot sauce and placed on cool ranch dressing and pickles then topped with shredded lettuce. Served on a toasted pub bun.
Specialty Burgers
Stuffed Burger
Stuffed with your choice of pepper jack cheese with bacon and jalapenos or cheddar cheese.
Cheeseburger
Swiss and american cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Melted american cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon.
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Homemade bourbon glaze, Wisconsin aged cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon.
The Moose Is Loose Burger
Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and Smilin' Moose burger sauce.
Hickory Cheddar Burger
Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, Smokey BBQ and onion straws.
Cajun Ranch Burger
Cajun ranch, Wisconsin aged cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon.
Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Melted swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, A1 steak sauce and Smilin' Moose burger sauce.
Avocado Impossible Burger
Vegan veggie impossible burger, pepper jack cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli and organic greens.
Pesto Turkey Burger
Provolone cheese, grilled tomato, pesto aioli, balsamic reduction and organic greens.
PB & J Burger
Bacon candy, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter and grape jelly.
Flatbread Pizzas
Margherita Flatbread
Sliced roma tomates, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, fresh basil and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Roasted chicken & tomatoes, basil, olive oil and mozzarella over our house pesto sauce.
Rosemary Honey & Brie
Grilled chicken, halved purple grapes, brie cheese, rosemary infused honey and balsamic reduction.
Comfort Plates
Slow Roasted Hot Turkey
Smilin' Moose's roasted turkey served open-faced on bakery fresh multigrain bread with mashed potatoes, stuffing and smothered in turkey gravy.
Fish-N-Chips
Wild Caught Walleye, Hand-Cut And Battered In Our Summit Pale Ale Beer Batter. Served With Seasoned Skin-On Fries, Coleslaw, A Lemon Wedge And Housemade Tartar.
Pot Roast Dinner
Slow-roasted pot roast served open-faced on bakery fresh white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered beef gravy.
Loaded Mac-N-Cheese
Made from scratch cheese sauce tossed in cavatappi noodles then baked with bread crumb crust, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and chopped Applewood smoked bacon. Served with a grilled parmesan ciabatta toast point.
Ribs & Macaroni
Our slow-roasted St. Louis style ribs basted in Smilin' Moose BBQ resting on our oven baked house mac-n-cheese with Monterey cheddar jack then garnished with house fried onion straws. Served with a grilled parmesan ciabatta toast point.
Chicken and Ribs
Kids Meals
Side Options
Ala Carte
Dessert
Carrot Cake
One pound of deliciously moist layers of carrot cake with coconut and pecans topped with vanilla cream cheese icing and drizzles of caramel sauce.
Apple Crisp
Tart apples lightly spiced with cinnamon and filled in light, flaky pie crust then baked to golden perfection. Topped with 2 scoops of salted caramel ice cream and drizzled with rich caramel sauce.
Smores Brownie
Graham crackers with rich chocolate cake, topped with Hershey's chocolate bars and baked in a skillet. Finished with gooey fire roasted marshmallows and drizzles of chocolate syrup.
Kids Sundae
Side Dressings/Sauces
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Seasoned Sour Cream
Moose Sauce
Buffalo
Jim Beam Buffalo
Honey Mustard
BBQ
Carolina Honey BBQ
Chipotle BBQ
Smokey BBQ
Salsa
Sour Cream
Tartar
Mayo
Caribbean Jerk
Cajun Ranch
Chipotle Aioli
Bourbon Glaze
Garlic Parmesan
Horsey
French
Balsamic
1000 Island
Side 4oz Queso
Small tin Queso
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
601 2nd St, Hudson, WI 54016