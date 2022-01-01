Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill 601 2nd St

1,610 Reviews

$$

601 2nd St

Hudson, WI 54016

Popular Items

The Moose Is Loose Burger
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Lodge Platter

Lodge Platter

$14.99

Bacon candy, hand-breaded fried pickles and tortilla chips with housemade queso and pico de gallo garnish.

Wisconsin Chedder Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Chedder Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fried Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds And Served With Ranch Dressing.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.49

Housemade Queso, Pico De Gallo And Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips.

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$13.99

Blackened tenderloin steak bites topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes and onion straws. Served with housemade horseradish sauce.

Walleye Fingers

Walleye Fingers

$14.99

Wild Caught Walleye, Hand-Cut And Battered In Our Summit Pale Ale Beer Batter. Served With Housemade Tartar And A Lemon Wedge.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Served With Your Choice Of Smilin' Moose BBQ, Carolina Honey BBQ, Smokey BBQ, Ranch Or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Hand-Breaded Pickle Spears, Fried And Served With Ranch Dressing.

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$13.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with housemade queso, your choice of chicken or taco seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Poutine

Poutine

$11.99

Straight From Quebec. It’s A Canadian Favorite, Eh! Skin-On Fries, Cheese Curds And Beef Gravy.

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled herb flour tortilla filled with blackened chicken, tomatoes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Cajun Ranch Tater Tots

Cajun Ranch Tater Tots

$7.49

Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.99
Smothered Tots

Smothered Tots

$9.49

Tater Tots, Housemade Queso, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon And Scallions.

Sriracha Chicken Bites

Sriracha Chicken Bites

$11.99

Cripsy chicken tender bites tossed with sriracha cream sauce and sesame seeds. Served with spring mix tossed in house vinaigrette, onion straws and a grilled ciabatta toast point.

Bacon Candy

Bacon Candy

$7.99

Brown Sugar And Chili Spiced Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Wings

8 Traditional Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$10.99

Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$14.99

Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.

8 Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Marinated in Buttermilk and House Seasonings, Fried Fresh to Order and Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce or Dry Rub.

Salads and Soups

The Lodge Steak Salad

The Lodge Steak Salad

$15.99

Blackened tenderloin, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onion, rustic croutons and bleu cheese dressing.

St Croix Chicken Salad

St Croix Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, house coated coconut chicken breast, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced avocado, artichokes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.

Spring Chicken Salad

Spring Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, freshly grilled chicken breast, walnuts, halved purple grapes, bleu cheese crumbles, diced red onion and served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Crunchy Chicken Salad

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chopped chicken tenders, mixed greens, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions and rustic croutons.

House Salad

$3.99

Cup of Wild Rice Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Wild Rice Soup

$4.99

Sandwiches and Wraps

Walleye Sandwich

Walleye Sandwich

$15.99

Summit Pale Ale battered Canadian walleye, shredded lettuce and tomato. Served on grilled herb focaccia with housemade tartar and a lemon wedge.

Pot Roast Dip

Pot Roast Dip

$14.99

Slow-cooked pot roast hand-pulled, melted provolone cheese, onion straws, homemade horseradish sauce and warm au jus. Served on grilled ciabatta.

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and red ripe tomatoes. Served on grilled herb focaccia bread.

Focaccia Grilled Cheese

Focaccia Grilled Cheese

$11.99

American, swiss, provolone, Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced tomato on parmesan grilled herb focaccia bread.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on grilled white Vienna bread.

Cranberry Brie Sandwich

Cranberry Brie Sandwich

$13.99

Warm sliced turkey, topped with brie cheese, roasted apples, chipotle aioli and served on grilled cranberry wild rice.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Chopped chicken tenders, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and ranch dressing stuffed in a herb flour tortilla.

Steakhouse Wrap

Steakhouse Wrap

$14.99

Montreal seasoned tenderloin tips, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, southwest ranch and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.

Chicken Queso Wrap

Chicken Queso Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, housemade queso, pico de gallo, southwest ranch and shredded lettuce wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order then brushed with our scratch made Nashville hot sauce and placed on cool ranch dressing and pickles then topped with shredded lettuce. Served on a toasted pub bun.

Specialty Burgers

$14.99

Stuffed with your choice of pepper jack cheese with bacon and jalapenos or cheddar cheese.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Swiss and american cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Melted american cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon.

Bourbon Bacon Burger

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.99

Homemade bourbon glaze, Wisconsin aged cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon.

$14.99

Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and Smilin' Moose burger sauce.

Hickory Cheddar Burger

Hickory Cheddar Burger

$14.99

Wisconsin aged cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, Smokey BBQ and onion straws.

Cajun Ranch Burger

Cajun Ranch Burger

$14.99

Cajun ranch, Wisconsin aged cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon.

Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.99

Melted swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, A1 steak sauce and Smilin' Moose burger sauce.

Avocado Impossible Burger

Avocado Impossible Burger

$14.99

Vegan veggie impossible burger, pepper jack cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli and organic greens.

Pesto Turkey Burger

Pesto Turkey Burger

$14.99

Provolone cheese, grilled tomato, pesto aioli, balsamic reduction and organic greens.

PB & J Burger

PB & J Burger

$14.99

Bacon candy, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter and grape jelly.

Flatbread Pizzas

Entrees

Canadian Walleye

$21.99

Crusted Sirloin

$20.99

Salmon Bruschetta

$20.99

Comfort Plates

Fish-N-Chips

Fish-N-Chips

$15.99

Wild Caught Walleye, Hand-Cut And Battered In Our Summit Pale Ale Beer Batter. Served With Seasoned Skin-On Fries, Coleslaw, A Lemon Wedge And Housemade Tartar.

Pot Roast Dinner

$16.99

Slow-roasted pot roast served open-faced on bakery fresh white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered beef gravy.

Slow Roasted Hot Turkey

$16.99

Smilin' Moose's roasted turkey served open-faced on bakery fresh multigrain bread with mashed potatoes, stuffing and smothered in turkey gravy.

Ribs & Macaroni

$18.99

Our slow-roasted St. Louis style ribs basted in Smilin' Moose BBQ resting on our oven baked house mac-n-cheese with Monterey cheddar jack then garnished with house fried onion straws. Served with a grilled parmesan ciabatta toast point.

Loaded Mac-N-Cheese

$13.99

Made from scratch cheese sauce tossed in cavatappi noodles then baked with bread crumb crust, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and chopped Applewood smoked bacon. Served with a grilled parmesan ciabatta toast point.

Chicken and Ribs

Mesquite Roasted Chicken

$17.99

Mesquite Roasted Chicken & Ribs

$28.99

1/2 Order Ribs

$19.99

Full Order Ribs

$24.99

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Side Options

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Tots

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Mashed

$4.99

Side of Veggies

$4.99

Side of Onion Straws

$4.99

Side Coleslaw

$4.99

Apple Sauce

$0.99

Side Rice/Quinoa

$4.99

Side Avocado

$2.49

Side Chips

$2.99

Ala Carte

Side of Salmon

$10.99

Side of Chicken

$3.99

Side of Coco Chicken

$7.99

1 Ciabatta

$0.75

2 Ciabatta

$1.49

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$10.99

One pound of deliciously moist layers of carrot cake with coconut and pecans topped with vanilla cream cheese icing and drizzles of caramel sauce.

Apple Crisp

$7.99

Tart apples lightly spiced with cinnamon and filled in light, flaky pie crust then baked to golden perfection. Topped with 2 scoops of salted caramel ice cream and drizzled with rich caramel sauce.

Smores Brownie

$8.99

Graham crackers with rich chocolate cake, topped with Hershey's chocolate bars and baked in a skillet. Finished with gooey fire roasted marshmallows and drizzles of chocolate syrup.

Kids Sundae

$0.99

Side Dressings

Ranch

$0.49

Blue Cheese

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

French

$0.49

Balsamic

$0.49

1000 Island

$0.49

Italian

$0.49

Side Sauces

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.49

Moose Sauce

$0.49

Salsa

$0.49

Sour Cream

$0.49

Mayo

$0.49

Tartar

$0.49

Horsey

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Carolina Honey BBQ

$0.49

Smokey BBQ

$0.49

Buffalo

$0.49

Jim Beam Buffalo

$0.49

Nashville Hot

$0.49

Bourbon Glaze

$0.49

Cajun Ranch

$0.49

Caribbean Jerk

$0.49

Chipotle Aioli

$0.49

Garlic Parmesan

$0.49

Side 4oz Queso

$1.99

Small tin Queso

$3.99

Small tin salsa

$1.49

4oz Turkey Gravy

$1.49

4oz Beef Gravy

$1.49

4oz Alabama

$0.99

Diet Pepsi Btl

Diet Pepsi Btl

$3.50
Sierra Mist Btl

Sierra Mist Btl

$3.50
Mountain Dew Btl

Mountain Dew Btl

$3.50
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00
