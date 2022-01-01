Smith and Betts Barbecue
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Savory. Succulent. Tantalizing Barbecue Fare. High Quality Hand-Selected Meats Smoked "Low and Slow" to Perfection.
191 1st Ave SE, Gravette, AR 72736
