Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smith and Betts Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

191 1st Ave SE

Gravette, AR 72736

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded BBQ Fries
Pulled Pork by the Pound
2 Meat Combo Dinner

Dinners

3 Meat Combo Dinner

3 Meat Combo Dinner

$20.39

Triple play with three servings of our signature smoked meats. Choose from Brisket, Pulled Pork, 2 Ribs, Burnt Ends, Smoked Sausage, or Smoked Hot Links. Served with 2 sides and toast.

2 Meat Combo Dinner

2 Meat Combo Dinner

$20.39

Double up with two servings of our signature smoked meats. Choose from Brisket, Pulled Pork, 3 Ribs, Burnt Ends, Smoked Sausage, or Smoked Hot Links. Served with 2 sides and toast.

Brisket Dinner

Brisket Dinner

$20.39

Brisket Dinner served with 2 sides and toast

Burnt Ends Dinner

Burnt Ends Dinner

$20.39

Burnt Ends Dinner served with 2 sides and toast

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$16.99

Treat yourself to our tender Pulled Pork Dinner served with 2 sides and toast

4 Rib Dinner

4 Rib Dinner

$18.99

Four of our slow-smoked "fall off the bone" ribs. Served with 2 sides and toast.

3 Rib Dinner

3 Rib Dinner

$17.99

Three of our slow-smoked "fall off the bone" ribs. Served with 2 sides and toast.

Smoked Sausage Dinner

Smoked Sausage Dinner

$16.99

Smoked Sausage Dinner, served with 2 sides and toast

Hot Link Dinner

Hot Link Dinner

$16.99

Hot Link Dinner, served with 2 sides and toast

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Brisket Sandwich served with chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.79

Pulled Pork Sandwich served with chips

The "Barnyard Slam"

The "Barnyard Slam"

$15.99

Sliced brisket, sliced pickles, grilled onions, cheddar jack cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, and chipotle mayo on a jumbo bun. Served with chips and a pickle.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.79

Smoked Sausage Sandwich served with chips

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.79

Hot Link Sandwich served with chips

Specialties

Barbecue Egg Rolls (2pcs)

Barbecue Egg Rolls (2pcs)

$5.99

Mix it up with our signature Barbecue Egg Rolls. Pair with one of our tangy barbecue sauces. Two per serving.

Loaded BBQ Nachos

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$8.49

Barbecue Nachos

Loaded BBQ Fries

Loaded BBQ Fries

$9.59

Loaded Barbecue Waffle Fries

Mozzarella Sticks (5pcs)

Mozzarella Sticks (5pcs)

$5.99

Irresistible Mozzarella Sticks battered and fried to melty goodness. Served with marinara sauce. Five pieces per serving.

Barbecue Burrito with Pulled Pork

$10.79

A large flour tortilla stuffed with our pulled pork, mac n' cheese, grated cheddar cheese, sour cream and choice of mild or spicy barbecue sauce.

Barbecue Burrito with Brisket

$11.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with our brisket, mac n' cheese, grated cheddar cheese, sour cream and choice of mild or spicy barbecue sauce.

The "Castle"

$39.99

The Castle begins with our loaded fries surrounded by Mac n' cheese, then we pile on hot links, smoked sausage, brisket, and burnt ends, framed by four ribs, topped with nacho cheese and your choice of bbq sauce. Easily feeds 2-3 people.

Cup of Brisket Chili

$5.99Out of stock

Freshly made chili featuring our tender beef brisket

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.99

Round out your meal with our traditional sweet and tangy baked beans.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99

Coleslaw

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.99

Seasoned Green Beans

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$2.99

Our loaded potato salad features sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$2.99

Macaroni and Cheese

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$3.59

House Seasoned Waffle Fries

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.79Out of stock

Freshly made in-house Cheesecake

A la Carte

Brisket by the Pound

Brisket by the Pound

$24.99

Beef Brisket by the Pound

Half Pound Brisket

Half Pound Brisket

$13.99

Beef Brisket by the Pound

Pulled Pork by the Pound

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$9.99

Pulled Pork by the Pound

Half Pound Pulled Pork

Half Pound Pulled Pork

$7.79

Pulled Pork by the Pound

Baked Beans Family Size

Baked Beans Family Size

$6.99

Baked Beans Family Size

Burnt Ends by the Pound

Burnt Ends by the Pound

$24.99

Burnt Ends by the Pound

Cole Slaw Family Size

Cole Slaw Family Size

$6.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw Family Size

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50
Green Beans Family Size

Green Beans Family Size

$6.99

Green Beans Family Size

Hot Links by the Pound

Hot Links by the Pound

$13.79

Hot Links by the Pound

Loaded Potato Salad Family Size

Loaded Potato Salad Family Size

$6.99

Loaded Potato Salad Family Size

Mac N' Cheese Family Size

Mac N' Cheese Family Size

$6.99

Mac N' Cheese Family Size

One Hot Link

One Hot Link

$3.99

One Hot Link

One Rib

One Rib

$3.99

One Pork Rib

One Smoked Sausage

One Smoked Sausage

$3.99

One Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage by the Pound

Smoked Sausage by the Pound

$13.79

Smoked Sausage by the Pound

Waffle Fries Family Size

Waffle Fries Family Size

$6.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries Family Size

Half Rack O' Ribs

Half Rack O' Ribs

$17.99

One Rack of Ribs

Rack Of Ribs

$29.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.40

Quench your thirst with a bottled drink. We serve Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Bottled Water.

Diet Coke

$2.40

Quench your thirst with a bottled drink. We serve Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Bottled Water.

Dr. Pepper

$2.40

Quench your thirst with a bottled drink. We serve Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Bottled Water.

Sprite

$2.40

Quench your thirst with a bottled drink. We serve Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Bottled Water.

Bottled Water

$2.40

Quench your thirst with a bottled drink. We serve Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Bottled Water.

Merch

Smith & Betts Ball Cap

Smith & Betts Ball Cap

$14.99

Smith and Betts Logo Ball Cap. One Size Fits Most.

Baked Potato Day

Loaded Baked Potato with Pulled Pork

$8.99Out of stock

Our load baked potato is filled to the rim with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, cheese (shredded or nacho), and green onions. Topped with mild or spicy barbecue sauce.

Loaded Baked Potato with Brisket

$9.99Out of stock

Our load baked potato is filled to the rim with brisket, butter, sour cream, cheese (shredded or nacho), and green onions. Topped with mild or spicy barbecue sauce.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Savory. Succulent. Tantalizing Barbecue Fare. High Quality Hand-Selected Meats Smoked "Low and Slow" to Perfection.

Website

Location

191 1st Ave SE, Gravette, AR 72736

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bob's Hometown Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
309 Main Street NOEL, MO 64854
View restaurantnext
Caswell & Co. Bakery - 225 Gentry Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
225 Gentry Blvd Gentry, AR 72734
View restaurantnext
Wooden Spoon Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1000 South Gentry Boulevard Gentry, AR 72734
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bentonville AR
orange star4.0 • 95
2500 SW 14th St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Meld Kitchen - Bentonville
orange starNo Reviews
1120 South Walton Blvd. Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
The Fire Truck - 405 SW A Street
orange starNo Reviews
405 SW A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Gravette
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston