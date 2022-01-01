  • Home
Smith and River 50 N. Sierra St. Suite 104

No reviews yet

50 N. Sierra St. Suite 104

Reno, NV 89501

COFFEE

Tableside French Press

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$8.00

Affagatto

$12.00

Iced Shaken Espresso

$8.00

Espresso

$4.00

Peppermint Mocha

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Pellagrino

$9.00

Soda

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.00

BEV ADDS

SYRUPS

$1.00

BAR MODS

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

N/A

Mocktail

$6.00

Lyers Gin

$10.00

Lyers Bourbon

$10.00

Lyers Tequila

$10.00

Lyers Apertif

$2.50+

Ginger Beer

$4.00

BEER

Modelo

$8.00

Stash Panda Hop Valley Hazy

$9.00

Sculpin Ipa

$9.00

Dirty Wookie Brewers Cabinet

$9.00

Heinken 0% Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Pfriem Pilsner

$7.00

805

$8.00

Bluevan Blueberry Wheat Ale

$8.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Revision IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

LAUGINITAS

Knee Deep Deep Clarity IPA

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Boneyard Blood Orange

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Lead Dog PB Stout

$8.00

Black Rabbit Mead

$9.00

Great Basin Mystic Sour

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$7.00

Wild Roots Lemon

$8.00

Wild Roots Peach

$8.00

Pacific Mango Cider

$8.00

Pacific Bone Dry Cider

$8.00

10 Torr Lavendar Lemonade

$7.00

Wine BY THE GLASS

LA MARCA prosecco

$9.00

ANGELINE rose

$8.00

J pinot gris

$9.00

LONG MEADOW Sauv Blanc

$12.00

A to Z Reisling

$11.00

WILD THING Chardonnay

$15.00

DECOY Chardonnay

$11.00

FIRESTEED Pinot Noir

$11.00

TALBOTT Pinot Noir

$15.00

ANCIENT PEAKS cabernet

$13.00

Locations Blend

$12.00

Markham Merlot

$13.00

Quilt Cabernet

$18.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$13.00

Collusion Red Blend

$11.00

RED Bottles

ROTH CAB

$58.00

ANCIENT PEAKS CAB

$56.00

FRANCISCIAN CAB

$48.00

QUILT CAB

$80.00

MNT. VEEDER CAB

$90.00

GIRARD CAB

$76.00

ROBERT MONDAVI CAB

$68.00

WHITEHALL CAB

$85.00

GROTH CAB

$110.00

JOSEPH PHELPS CAB

$130.00

SILVER OAK CAB

$122.00

CHATEAU MONTELELENA CAB

$115.00

FIRESTEED PINOT

$48.00

J (375ml) PINOT NOIR

$22.00

BELLE GLOS P.NOIR

$80.00

DOMAINE DROUHIN P.NOIR

$85.00

EN ROUTE P.NOIR

$112.00

SANFORD P. NOIR

$86.00

GOLDEN EYE P. NOIR

$100.00

TALLBOT

$64.00

EMMOLO MERLOT

$110.00

GRICH HILLS MERLOT

$95.00

RODNEY STRONG MERLOT

$40.00

PRISONER BLEND

$95.00

HANDS OF TIME BLEND

$62.00

LOCATIONS IT BLEND

$48.00

Tres Leoni

$80.00

OVERTURE BLEND

$240.00

DRY CREEK HERRITAGE ZIN

$54.00

Klinker Brick 375 Ml

$22.00

SEGESHIO

$76.00

GRGICH HILLS ZIN

$80.00

RAVENSWOOD ZIN

$118.00

Collusion Red Blend

$40.00

Perro Callejero Malbec

$60.00

Montecillo Rioja

$55.00

Zestos Garnacha

$42.00

Markham Merlot

$52.00

Walt Pinot Noir

$92.00

SPARKLING Bottles

LA MARCA PROSECCO

$38.00

MUMM BRUT

$58.00

TAITTINGER BRUT

$86.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT

$120.00

G.H. MUMM CHAMP

$112.00

BEAU JOIE CHAMP

$218.00

BEAU JOIE ROSE BRUT

$255.00

Freixenet Brut (187ml)

$9.00

Laurent Perrier Brut (187ml)

$25.00

Moet&Chandon Rose Brut (187ml)

$28.00

WHITE bottles

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$52.00

ST SUPERY SAV BLANC

$46.00Out of stock

Groth

$58.00

Long Meadow

$42.00

Domaine Fouassier Sauv Blanc

$80.00

Whitehaven Demi Bottle

$28.00

A-Z

$32.00

J Pinot Gris

$38.00

Terra D'oro

$38.00

Angeline

$32.00

Hans Wirshing

$50.00

Decoy

$48.00

Wild Thing By Carol Shelton

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$50.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$46.00

Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$62.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$96.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay

$65.00

Patz And Hall Chardonnay

$82.00

Daou Reserve Chardonnay

$100.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$100.00

Harken Demi Bottle

$24.00

VODKA

Smirnoff Well

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Tahoe Blue

$10.00

Skyy

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Belevedere

$14.00

10 Torr

$10.00

Kettle One Citron

$10.00

GIN

NEW AMSTERDAM WELL GIN

$8.00

AVIATION

$10.00

SIPSMITH

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

HENDRIX

$14.00

Empress

$12.00

TEQUILLA

LUNA AZUL WELL

$8.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$10.00

HORNITOS PLATA

$10.00

HORNITOS REPO

$10.00

CASADORES REPO

$12.00

CALI ROSA

$12.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$14.00

PATRON REPO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

RUM

Bacardi Silver Well

$8.00

Cruzan Aged Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$10.00

Shipwreck Spiced Rum

$12.00

Malibu Rum

$10.00

Flor De Cana 12 Year

$16.00

BOURBON/WHISKY

JIM BEAM

$8.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

EVAN WILLIAMS BONDED

$8.00

KILLEBEGGAN

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

JAMESON

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

SMOKE WAGON

$10.00

HIGHWEST BOURBON

$10.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$12.00

FREY RANCH

$12.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON

$12.00

Whistlepig

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

FOUR ROSES Single Barrel

$14.00

MCCARTHY SINGLE MALT

$14.00

MICHTERS

$14.00

BLANTONS

$17.00

NIKKA COFFEY BOURBON

$14.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

OFF KILTUR PEANUT BUTTER

$8.00

SCOTCH

DEWERS SCOTCH

$8.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$12.00

BALVENIE 14 YEAR

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH

$14.00

MACALLAN 12 YR

$14.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$15.00

Ardebeg

$12.00

RYE WHISKEY

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL RYE

$8.00

BULLIET RYE

$10.00

HIGHWEST RYE

$10.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$16.00

COGNAC

HENNESSY

$14.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$14.00

REMY MARTIN

$14.00

Christain Brothers Brandy

$9.00

Happy Hour

HH Sangria Glass

$7.00

HH Draft Beer

$6.00

Well Cocktails HH

$6.00

HH Wine By Glass

$8.00

Sangria On The Patio

$8.00

Sangria On The Patio Pitcher

$28.00

STARTERS

The Spaniard

$18.00

Manchego,Spanish chorizo, apricots,marcona almonds,membrillo,pickled vegetable, crostini

Baked Brie

$19.00

Apples,triple cream brie,honey,pecans,crackers,apple butter, finnochino

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

Turkey, Apples, Celery Root, Pecans, Apple cider Vinegrette, Celery Leaves

Hamachi Crudo

$18.00

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$12.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

The Butter

$10.00

Bibb Lettuce, Peaches, Queso Fresco, Candied Pecans, Pickled Red Onions, White Balsamic Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$19.00

Wild Mushroom Flatbread, Truffle Ricotta, Shitake Mushroom "Bacon" , Fontana Cheese, Spinach

Prosciutto and Burrata Flatbread

$18.00

Wood fired olive oil sea salt bread, burrata,prosciutto, arugula, white balsamic aioli, evoo

Marybeth pizza

$18.00

Simple tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tear drop tomatoes and Italian sausgae

Thai Butternut Squash Soup BOWL

$11.00

Cup Of Thai Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Salmon Cakes

$14.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

ENTREES

Rigatoni

$28.00

Rigatoni, Chorizo, shrimp, Corn, Tomato, Jalapeno, Garlic, Cilantro and Cream

Conchiglie

$24.00

Cauliflower Risotto

$24.00

Marys Chicken

$29.00

1/2 Wood Roasted Organic Chicken, Pommes Puree, Roasted Heirloom Carrots, Rosemary Chicken jus

Moms Italian Chicken

$27.00

Braised Chicken Thighs, Fennel, Peppers, Tomato Parmesan Brodo, Creamy Polenta, Olive Oil and grilled sourdough

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Pork

$33.00

Rack of Pork, Bacon Greens, Crispy Pork Chicharon, Grilled Sweet Potatoe, Apple Butter

Flat Iron

$33.00

Slow Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

Grilled Angus Burger

$20.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$19.00

Pistachio Crusted Lamb

$38.00Out of stock

Sweets

White Chocolate Risotto

$10.00

White Chocolate Risotto, Raspberry Grand Marnier Berries

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake with Cereal milk Ice cream

Maple Panna Cotta

$10.00

Banana Foster

$11.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Black & Tan Gelato, Carmeland chocolate

Apple Galette

$10.00

Peach Galette, Frangipine, Ameretto Ice Cream

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$11.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$11.00

Weekend Lunch

BBQ Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$19.00

SIDES

Plain Fries

$5.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$10.00

Berries

$5.00

KIDS

Kids Rigatoni Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Cheese Pizza Kids

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kids Sea Shell Pasta

$9.00

Starters

Lamb Ball Tray

Party Deposit

$200.00

Entrees

Tri Tip

$60.00

Marys Chicken

$60.00

Desserts

White Chocolate Rissotto

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

50 N. Sierra St. Suite 104, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

