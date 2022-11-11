Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smith & Porter Cafe

428 South 2nd Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular Items

Reuben
3 Meats

Pastry

Donut

$2.00+

Cookie

$1.50

Scone/Danish/Croissant

$3.50

Scone, Danish, Turnover, Croissant

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Bars

$2.50

Sweet Bread

$2.50

Muffin

$2.00+

Cupcake

$2.00

Bagel

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Egg, choice of bacon or sausage (pork or veggie), cheddar cheese, bagel

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon or veggies, potato, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, southwest sauce

All American Classic Breakfast

$8.00

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, potato, toast

Quinoa Scramble

$8.00

Quinoa, scrambled eggs, potato, onion, spinach, peppers, cheddar cheese

Toast

$0.75

1 slice of toasted bread of your choice

Egg

$1.00

1 egg made to your liking

Bacon

$1.50

1 piece of crispy bacon

Sausage

$1.50

1 piece of sausage

Potatoes

$2.50

A handful of potatoes browned on a skillet with minimal salt and pepper

Salad

Small House Salad

$3.50

Mixed greens, tomato, shallot, house vinaigrette, gf, vegan

Large House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, shallot, house vinaigrette, gf, vegan

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing (GF option available)

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, egg, blue cheese dressing, gf

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, red onion, apples, strawberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette, gf

Veggie Salad

$8.99

Soup

Cup of Soup

$6.00

12oz

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

16oz

Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on cranberry wild rice bread (GF option available)

Turkey

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, on sourdough bread (GF option available)

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna salad, cheddar cheese, multi-grain bread (GF option available)

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on rye bread (GF option available)

Italian Combo

$12.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, vinaigrette, swiss, red onion, on a hoagie roll (GF option available)

Wild Chicken

$9.00

Chicken, lettuce, onion, swiss, cranberry chipotle sauce, ciabatta (GF option available)

Caprese

$8.00

Spinach, mozzarella, tomato, herb pesto on focaccia (GF option available), vegetarian

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Chicken, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch

Pizza

Margherita

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella with plum tomatoes, EVOO and basil

3 Meats

$11.00

Local sausage, pepperoni, crumbled meatball

Red White Blu

Out of stock

Mozzarella, Apple, Cranberry, Blue Cheese, Parmesean, Mixed Greens, Red Onion

Build Your Own

$11.00+

Salami, Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Shallots, Onion, Peppers, Pesto Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shredded Cheddar

Beverage

Soda

$3.00

Kombucha

$3.50

Juice

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Grab-n-Go

Salad

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Cheese Plate

$11.99

Goat Cheese, Manchego, Pepper Jack, Dried Fruit Assortment, Rosemary

Ice Cream

$3.50+

Chips

$1.50

Tea

Shaken Iced Tea

$3.95+

Chai Latte

$4.45+

Honey Citrus Mint

$2.95+

Hot Brewed Tea Sachet

$2.45+

Hot Brewed Tea Filterbags

$2.75+

Refresher

$4.25+

Coffee

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.45+

Cold Brew w/ Cold Foam

$4.75+

Creme Frappuchino

$2.65+

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.75+

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$5.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Shaken Espresso

$3.75+

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Americano

$3.50+

Other Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Milk

$2.50

Items

16oz Tumbler

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

This sweet little cafe is located off the busy street of 2nd. Come in and grab a refreshment along with pastries made from scratch. We serve breakfast all day for those wanting an amazing breakfast burrito with some coffee.

Location

428 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

