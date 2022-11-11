Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smith & Porter Steakhouse

428 South 2nd Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Juicy Lucy Sliders
Lollipop Buffalo Chicken
General Tso's Califlower Bites

Appetizer

Popovers

Side Salad

Sub Mini Wedge

General Tso's Califlower Bites

$13.00

Juicy Lucy Sliders

$12.00

Lollipop Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Pulled Pork Nacho Tostados

$14.00
Sesame Seared Tuna

$18.00

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Wild Rice and Mushroom Soup

$10.00

S&P Corn Chowder

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Land

Filet Mignon 8oz

$42.00
Bone-in Rib Eye 12oz

$55.00

The S&P Porterhouse for two 32oz

$105.00

Heritage Pork Chop

$34.00

Brick Roasted Lemon Herb Chicken

$28.00

Tandoori Cauliflower Steaks

$26.00

Plum Glazed Eggplant

$22.00

Kids Tenders&Fries

$10.00

Sea

Crispy Skin Salmon

$35.00

Hamachi

Walleye

$30.00

Prawns

$39.00

Burger

Classic White Cheddar Burger

$18.00

Bacon Onion Jam Burger with Pepper Jack Cheese and Cherry Peppers

$18.00

Seared Tuna Banh Mi with Black Garlic Aioli, Fresh Herb Salad, Cucumbers, and Pickled Carrots

S&P Burger 8oz Signature Blend with Smoked Bacon, Crispy Shallots, White Cheddar and S&P Steak Sauce

$20.00

Sides

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Black Garlic Aioli

$14.00

House Made French Fries

$12.00

Mushrooms with Brown Butter & Sage

$14.00

Creamed Kale

Roasted Yellow and Red Beets with Sea Salt

$12.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Local Herbed Wild Rice

$14.00

Dessert

S&P Brownie

$13.00

Fresh Baked Brownie, Sebastian Joe's Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce

S&P Bread Pudding

$13.00

Panther Pike Street Bourbon Bread Pudding with Bourbon Macerated Currants, Caramel Sauce, Sebastian Joe's Vanilla Ice Cream

Banana Creme Pie

$13.00

Banana Crème Pie, Bruleed Bananas, Whipped Cream

S&P Cheesecake

$13.00

NY Style Cheesecake, Seasonal Fresh Berries, Berry Coulis, Whipped Cream

Sebastian Joe's Hot Fudge Sunday

$13.00

Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream, S&P Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Topped with a Cherry

NA Bevs

Soda

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

NA Chardonnay

$5.00

NA Heineken

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Experience a classy dinner with a relaxed ambience! Our staff will provide you with excellent service, as our cooks prepare you a meal you won't forget.

428 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

