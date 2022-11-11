Smith & Porter Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Experience a classy dinner with a relaxed ambience! Our staff will provide you with excellent service, as our cooks prepare you a meal you won't forget.
Location
428 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant