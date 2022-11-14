Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill

11,550 Reviews

$$$$

797 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10022

Popular Items

Housemade Wollensky's Burger
Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach
Coconut Cake

S&W Classic Dinner Packages for Two

S&W Lemon Pepper Chicken Pack for Two

S&W Lemon Pepper Chicken Pack for Two

$109.00

S&W Lemon Pepper Chicken Pack for Two: Includes Wedge Salad, Lemon Pepper Chicken, Creamed Spinach, Mac & Cheese, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake

S&W Classic Prime Rib Dinner for Two

S&W Classic Prime Rib Dinner for Two

$159.00

S&W Classic Prime Rib Dinner for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Prime Rib, Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake

S&W Prime Dry-Aged Colorado Rib Steak Pack for Two

S&W Prime Dry-Aged Colorado Rib Steak Pack for Two

$159.00

S&W Colorado Rib Steak Pack for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Colorado Rib Steak (Make it Cajun!), Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake

S&W Prime-Dry Aged Porterhouse Pack for Two

S&W Prime-Dry Aged Porterhouse Pack for Two

$199.00

S&W Porterhouse Pack for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Porterhouse for Two, Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$19.00
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00
Old Fashioned Wedge

Old Fashioned Wedge

$17.00
Shrimp Cocktail-3 Piece

Shrimp Cocktail-3 Piece

$19.00
Shrimp Cocktail-4 Piece

Shrimp Cocktail-4 Piece

$26.00
Tomato & Brooklyn Burrata Salad

Tomato & Brooklyn Burrata Salad

$21.00

Tomato & Vidalia Onion Salad

$17.00

New England Clam Chowder

$16.00
Wollensky's Famous Pea Soup

Wollensky's Famous Pea Soup

$14.00

Zucchini & Onion Ring

$15.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon Steak Salad

Filet Mignon Steak Salad

$29.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$24.00
Cajun Shrimp Cobb

Cajun Shrimp Cobb

$31.00
Housemade Wollensky's Burger

Housemade Wollensky's Burger

$25.00

Served with Waffle Fries

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$31.00

Served with Waffle Fries

Prime Roast Beef Hash

Prime Roast Beef Hash

$29.00

Steaks

Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach

Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach

$49.00

Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort. Served with Small Creamed Spinach

S&W Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin

S&W Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin

$68.00

Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.

Sides

Jumbo Asparagus

Jumbo Asparagus

$16.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$16.00
Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$17.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$16.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$13.00
Hashed Browns

Hashed Browns

$15.00
Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$15.00

Dessert

S&W Famous Carrot Cake

S&W Famous Carrot Cake

$13.00
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$15.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$11.00
Chocolate Ganache Cake

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$15.00

Good Humor Strawberry Cake

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"If Steak were a religion, this would be its cathedral"

Location

797 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill image
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill image
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill image

