Smith's Olde Bar

Shots

Jagermeister

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Open Mic Old Forester

$5.00

Shooters

Green Tea

$7.00

Jameson/Peach Schnapps/Sour/Splash of Sprite

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jager/Red Bull

Kamikaze

$7.00

Savannah 88 Vodka/Triple Sec/Simple Syrup/Lime

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Savannah 88 Vodka/Sour/Lemonade

Breakfast Shot

$9.00Out of stock

Squirrel Peanut Butter Whiskey/Butterscotch Schnapps

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Crown Royal/Peach Schnapps/Red Bull

White Tea

$7.00

El Jimador Tequila/Peach Scnapps/Sour/Splash of Sprite

Car Bomb

$8.00

Long Island

$15.00

BEER

Bud Light

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller HighLife

$3.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00Out of stock

Solstice Lager

$6.00

Corona Extra

$5.00Out of stock

Dos Equis

$5.00

New castle

$6.00

Iron City

$6.00

3 Taverns Rapturous

$6.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$6.00Out of stock

Cactus Jack Lime

$6.00

Creature Comfort Athena

$6.00

Creature Comforts Classic City

$6.00

Cutwater Grape

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater Peach Margarita

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater Tequila Paloma

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater Tequila Paloma

$6.00

Cutwater Vodka Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater Whiskey Mule

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater White Russian

$6.00Out of stock

Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

Durrty Girl Transfusion

$5.00

Emergency Drinking

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Gate City Fast Fjord

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Hopsecutioner

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$3.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.00

Long Drink Strong

$7.00

New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour

$6.00

Orpheus Atalanta

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

PBR Shorty

$2.50

Pog Basement

$7.00Out of stock

Scofflaw Basement

$5.00

Scofflaw Mimosa Hard Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00

Sweet Water 420

$6.00

Tecate

$3.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.00

Truly Lemon Tea

$5.00

Truly Straw Lemon

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

MN Blind Pirate

$6.00

MN Taco Tuesday

$6.00

MN Dr. Robot

$6.00

Westbrook Gose

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

SOB Band Beer

$3.00Out of stock

This Euro-style version is refreshingly crisp and dry hopped with Citra and Saaz for a distinct citrus aroma and bite. 5% ABV

Monday NIght Blind Pirate

$6.00Out of stock

Orpheus Transmigration Of Souls

$8.00Out of stock

Gate City Awe Juice

$7.00

A balanced, soft, and juicy IPA. Ripe passion fruit and citrus hop. 6.6% ABV

Wild Leap

$6.00Out of stock

Light in body with good base malt characteristics, hints of lemongrass from the hops, med-dry finish with hop pop at the end. ABV: 5.3%

Scofflaw Basement

$7.00

IPA - Imperial / Double 9.5%

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

A tasty West Coast style Extra Pale Ale accentuated with a stimulating hop character. First conceived on 4/20. 5.7 ABV

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$7.00

Light copper in color, this IPA has an aroma of fresh pine and citrus. A strong malt backbone provides balance to an assertive hop bitterness. 7.3 ABV

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Dr. Robot

$6.00

New Realm United Lager

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Juicy Haze IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Chihuahua

$3.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00Out of stock

Stella

$6.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Urbantree Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Shock Top

$6.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Laguanitas

$6.00

BEER BUCKETS

Blue Moon Bucket

$18.00Out of stock

Bud Light Bucket

$18.00

Budweiser Bucket

$18.00

Coors Light Bucket

$20.00

Corona Lite Bucket

$19.00

Heineken Bucket

$19.00

$15 Bucket

$15.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$18.00

Miller High Life Bucket

$14.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$20.00

PBR Bucket

$15.00

Stella Bucket

$19.00

Tecate Bucket

$14.00

White Claw Black Cherry Bucket

$27.00

White Claw Mango Bucket

$27.00

White Claw Watermelon Bucket

$27.00

Yuengling Bucket

$18.00

High Noon Bucket

$28.00

$2 Wild Heaven Fest Beer Draft

$2.00

Iron City Bucket

$18.00

LIQUOR

Angels Envy

$14.00

Bakers

$14.00

Barrell Armida

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Belle Meade

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulliet

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dickel Rye

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Tip Top Manhat

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Peg Leg Porker

$14.00

Peg Leg Porker 15 Year

$90.00

Peg Leg Porker 8 Year

$20.00

Penelope

$10.00

Rebel Yell

$7.00

Savanannah 88 Bourbon

$8.00

Savannah Honey

$8.00

Savannah Sweet Tea

$8.00

Virgil Kaine

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Tullamore D.E.W

$8.00

Piggy Back Rye

$11.00

Moonrise Georgia Rye

$11.00

Jesse James

$6.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Well bourbon

$6.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Whistlepig 10 Rye

$18.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Dusse'

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy VS

$14.00

Remy 1738

$17.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin Askur

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Fernet

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Bradys

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Anejo

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$9.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Year

$13.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$19.00

Cutwater Rum

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Cutwater Rum

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Dimple Pinch

$10.00

BenRiach 10

$13.00

Dalmore 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 15

$17.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Resposado

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Deleon

$10.00

Well Tequila Jarana

$7.00

Well El Toro

$7.00

Siempre

$8.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Well Tequlia

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy lemon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Savannah Vodka

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose Strawberry and Lemongrass

$14.00

Grey Goose White Peach and Rosemary

$14.00

Grey Goose Watermelon and Basil

$14.00

Well Vodka Barton

$6.00

Cutwater Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

SODAS, JUICES AND BOTTLED WATER

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$3.50

Squirt

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

WINE/CHAMPAGNE

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$30.00Out of stock

ROSE BOTTLE

$30.00Out of stock

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$25.00Out of stock

Champagne

$7.00

14 Hands Can Rose

$9.00

14 Hands Can Red Blend

$9.00

14 Hands Can Pino Grigio

$9.00

Nirvanic

Watermelon

$6.00

Blood Orange

$6.00

Game Day

Truly Bama Bomb

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

JD-Fire, Black, Apple, Fire & Honey

$8.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$20.00

Coors Light Bucket

$20.00

Dos Equis 32oz Drafts

$12.00

Sweetwater 420 16oz

$10.00

Truly Wild Berry Seltzer Draft

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Bucket

$27.00

High Noon Peach, Pineapple

$7.00

Yellow Hammers

$10.00

Jack & Coke

$9.00

Jack Apple Slushie

$9.00

Siempre Tequila-Ritas

$10.00

Savannah Vodka Mules

$10.00

Savannah Sweet Tea Bourbon & Lemonade

$10.00

Bloody Mary Maria

$10.00

Durty Gurl Transfusion

$7.00

Savannah Vodak & Soda with Lime 320z

$18.00

Savannah Tea Bourbon & Lemonade 32oz

$18.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Tennessee Mule

$10.00

Sparkling Paloma

$10.00

Adult Palmer

$10.00

Hail Mary

$11.00

Louisiana Special

Hurricane Buckets

$15.00

Frozen Drinks

Froze

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Sweet Angie

$8.00

Merchandise

SOB T-Shirts

$20.00

Room Rental

$1.00

Koozies

$5.00

Stickers

SOB Straw Hats

$30.00

SOB Hats

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1578 piedmont ave, atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Smith's Olde Bar image

Map
