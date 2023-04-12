Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

Holly Hill Bourbon Balls

$16.00

Bourbon ~ it’s our native Kentucky spirit! We partnered with Ruth Hunt Candies of Mt. Sterling, Ky. to create these silken confections. Each bourbon ball is made of rich fondant, infused with the flavors of Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey®, and encased in pure chocolate. The finishing touch? A perfect pecan half, placed by hand on every piece. Each box contains 9 bourbon balls. Savor one by itself or kick it up with a pour of Kentucky’s finest. And then check out Ouita’s Bourbon Tasting Tips to learn more about our favorite export.