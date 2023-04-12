Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

711 Reviews

$$

501 w 6th st

lexington, KY 40508

Popular Items

Traditional Fish N Chips Platter
Fried Banana Pepper Rings
W6 Tap Room Burger

FOOD

SPECIALS

Oysters on the Half Shell

Oysters on the Half Shell

Raw oysters served on the half shell, with cocktail sauce, hot sauce, lemon, ginger soy mignonette, and saltines.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.00Out of stock

Two crispy pan-fried crab cakes served with fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw & your choice of sauce!

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna melt with house-made fresh tuna salad, FoodChain lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of Midway Bakery bread. Comes with hand cut fries.

SNACKS

Manny's Shrimp Cocktail

Manny's Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

shrimp, avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, corn tortilla chips

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Half a dozen shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon, saltines

Beer Steamed Mussels

Beer Steamed Mussels

$14.00

W6 amber ale, shallot, garlic, herbs with garlic french bread

Buffalo Catfish Bites

Buffalo Catfish Bites

$9.00

Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, pickles & celery

6 Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken Fingers

6 Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken Fingers

$10.00

1/2 dozen buttermilk marinated KY proud chicken breast strips, rolled and fried til crispy. Served with our banana pepper mustard.

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

$8.00

Pickled banana pepper rings rolled in Weisenberger Mill seasoned flour & fried. Served with smoked tomato ranch

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$6.00

Housemade hummus with fresh veggies & saltines

West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese

West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese

$8.00

with fresh veggies & saltines

Nor'easter Chowder

Nor'easter Chowder

$5.00+

The real deal: Chopped clams, bacon, potatoes, cream & herbs

PLATTERS

Traditional Fish N Chips Platter

Traditional Fish N Chips Platter

$14.00

West Sixth beer batter dipped fried cod. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce

Oyster Platter

Oyster Platter

$15.00

1/2 dozen select Gulf oysters rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce

Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter

Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter

$13.00

1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$14.00

Western Ky Castfish rolled and fried, Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Half dozen rolled and fried Gulf shrimp. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce

SEAFOOD & GRITS

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

1/2 dozen blackened Gulf shrimp with creole butter sauce, over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions

Oyster & Grits

$15.00

1/2 dozen rolled and fried Gulf select oysters with creole butter sauce over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions

Catfish & Grits

$14.00

Blackened catfish filet with creole butter sauce, over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions

SANDWICHES

W6 Tap Room Burger

W6 Tap Room Burger

$11.00

Stone Cross Farm beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli & banana pepper mustard on a bun

Cape Codder

Cape Codder

$12.00

Batter dipped cod on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pop's pickles & side of tartar sauce.

Buffalo Catfish Sandwich

Buffalo Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

KY proud catfish, tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with blue cheese

Buffalo KY Proud Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo KY Proud Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Rolled & fried KY Proud chicken tossed in Buffalo on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & blue cheese

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

1/2 dozen rolled and fried shrimp with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & remoulade

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$15.00

1/2 Dozen rolled and fried select oyster with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & remoulade

Vegan Artichoke "Filet of Fish"

Vegan Artichoke "Filet of Fish"

$12.00

Crispy cake of crushed artichoke hearts, dill, onion, smoked paprika & celery on rye bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & vegan tartar sauce

TACOS & WRAPS

One Fish Taco

One Fish Taco

$4.00

A single taco with crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro

Fish Taco Trio

Fish Taco Trio

$11.00

Set of 3. Crispy fried cod in a local corn tortilla, lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro

One Seared Shrimp Taco

$5.00

One shrimp taco with seared shrimp (2) in a local corn tortilla, with lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chile lime yogurt & cilantro

Seared Shrimp Taco Trio

Seared Shrimp Taco Trio

$14.00

Seared shrimp in a local corn tortilla, with lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chile lime yogurt & cilantro

Vegan Superfood Salad Wrap

Vegan Superfood Salad Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, FoodChain lettuces, nebbe black eye pea salad, superfood slaw, kale & quinoa salad wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Singapore Shrimp Wrap

Singapore Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

shrimp, FoodChain lettuces & herbs, pickled superfood slaw, rice noodles, crispy fried onions, roasted peanuts & ginger-soy vinaigrette in a whole wheat tortilla

SALADS

Singapore Salad

Singapore Salad

$10.00

FoodChain lettuces, micro greens & herbs pickled superfood slaw, rice noodles, crispy fried onions, & roasted peanuts served in a crispy rice paper bowl with side of ginger-soy vinaigrette

Salad Supper

Salad Supper

$10.00

Food Chain lettuces & micro greens, nebbe black eyed pea salad, superfood slaw, kale & quinoa salad with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Foodchain lettuces & micro greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes, shredded carrots and housemade garlic croutons

KIDS

Willa's Dilla

Willa's Dilla

$5.00

White cheddar whole wheat quesadilla, shown with veggie sticks.

Ky Mini Beef Burger

Ky Mini Beef Burger

$6.00

Plain all local mini beef patty on whole wheat bun. Toppings available on request. Served with veggie sticks or kettle chips, or upgrade to fries, as shown.

Crispy Ky Catfish Fingers

Crispy Ky Catfish Fingers

$6.00

Crispy fried local catfish fingers served with ketchup (smoked tomato ranch or tartar sauce available on request). Pictured with potato chips.

Crispy Ky Chicken Fingers

Crispy Ky Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kentucky proud chicken served with kettle chips or veggie sticks. You can upgrade to hand cut fries (as pictured)

SIDES

Hand Cut French Fries

$5.00

comes with ketchup

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Hand Cut French Fries drizzled with West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese, served with Ketchup and Smoked Tomato Ranch for dipping

Super Spiced Hand Cut Fries

$6.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries with house made beer cheese, stone cross bacon, tomatoes and green onions. Served with smoked tomato ranch.

Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$3.00
Nebbe Black Eyed Pea Salad

Nebbe Black Eyed Pea Salad

$3.00
Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$3.00
Classic Potato Salad

Classic Potato Salad

$3.00

Tandra’s classic potato salad

Weisenberger Mill Hushpuppies

Weisenberger Mill Hushpuppies

$3.00

set of 4

Weisenberger Mill Cheese Grits

Weisenberger Mill Cheese Grits

$3.00Out of stock

We source our grits from local historic Weisenberger Mill and add white cheddar

Side of Garlic Bread

$1.00
a la carte Shrimp

a la carte Shrimp

$2.00

$2 per shrimp, cooked how you'd like

a la carte Cod

$9.00

$8.99 / 6oz piece of cod, cooked how you'd like.

a la carte Catfish

$7.00

$6.99 / 6oz catfish filet, cooked how you'd like

a la carte Oysters

$2.00

$2 / each rolled and fried oyster

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.50

1.375 oz sea salt potato chips

DESSERTS

Midway Bakery 7 Layer Bar

Midway Bakery 7 Layer Bar

$5.00
Midway Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie

Midway Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

It’s a huge chocolate chip cookie. You should probably get one.

Midway Bakery Sorghum Crinkle Cookie

Midway Bakery Sorghum Crinkle Cookie

$1.75

An old family recipe from local cookbook author Rona Roberts and her mother, made with the top sorghum in the United States, Woodford County’s own Country Rock Sorghum.

Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00
Crank & Boom Ice Cream

Crank & Boom Ice Cream

$7.00
Midway Bakery Lemon Bar

Midway Bakery Lemon Bar

$5.00
Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$6.00

Salted espresso chocolate cookie crust with peanut butter cream cheese mousse drizzled with chocolate

Midway Bakery Ginger Gem Cookie

Midway Bakery Ginger Gem Cookie

$3.00

A giant, soft ginger cookie

Midway Bakery Oatmeal Raisin cookie

$3.00
Midway Bakery Fudgy Brownie

Midway Bakery Fudgy Brownie

$5.00
Midway Bakery Cookies and Cream Pie

Midway Bakery Cookies and Cream Pie

$6.00

By the slice!

Vegan Gluten Free Peanut Butter Bliss Bar

$4.00

DRINKS

Ale-8-One

Ale-8-One

$1.49

If you're visiting Kentucky, you should try this local soda! We carry Original, Zero, Orange Cream, Cherry, and Cherry Zero.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.94

Kentucky Proud Highbridge Springs

Sprite

Sprite

$1.41

12oz can

Coke

Coke

$1.41

12oz can

Powerade

Powerade

$2.00

20oz Sports drink

Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$2.00

Sweet or unsweet. 18.5 oz bottle.

Fanta

Fanta

$1.41

12 oz orange fanta can

Minute-Maid Juice

$2.00Out of stock
Minute-Maid Lemonade

Minute-Maid Lemonade

$1.41

12 fl oz can of caffeine free Yellow Lemonade

Pibb Xtra

$1.41Out of stock

Formally known as Mr.Pibb 12oz can

Aha Lime Watermelon Sparkling Water

Aha Lime Watermelon Sparkling Water

$2.00

Mello Yello

$1.41Out of stock

12 oz can!

Barq’s Root Beer

Barq’s Root Beer

$1.41

PANTRY ITEMS

Smithtown Banana Pepper Mustard

$8.99Out of stock

Windy Corner Super Spice

$9.99

Wallace Station Bourbon Mustard

$9.99
“Just a Few Miles South” First Edition

“Just a Few Miles South” First Edition

$24.95

For twenty years, diners in the Bluegrass have been able to satisfy their cravings for Ouita Michel's sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine at her many acclaimed restaurants. Each restaurant -- from Wallace Station to Holly Hill Inn -- features dishes that combine Kentucky's bounty with Michel's celebrated vision. Diners can enjoy traditional southern staples like buttermilk biscuits, country ham, and Po-Boy sandwiches, or opt for unique variations on international favorites and American classics. Now, readers around the country can experience what makes Ouita Michel a culinary and cultural treasure. Limited copies available.

Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 5.5oz Pack

Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 5.5oz Pack

$2.99

Kentucky proud. Great on Fish, Chicken & Vegetables! It can be used wet or dry, with just enough seasoning to compliment the flavor of the food you are serving. Use in oven, or deep fry.

Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 2lb bag

Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 2lb bag

$4.99

Kentucky proud Dry Mix 32oz Fish Batter. Great on Fish, Chicken & Vegetables! It can be used wet or dry, with just enough seasoning to compliment the flavor of the food you are serving. Use in oven, or deep fry.

Weisenberger Stone Ground Grits 2lb bag

Weisenberger Stone Ground Grits 2lb bag

$4.99

Stone ground old fashioned grits ground from locally grown NON GMO corn that will give you the hearty flavor not found in "short cut" brands.

Cacklin’ Hen Jalapeño Hot Sauce

Cacklin’ Hen Jalapeño Hot Sauce

$8.00

Made with peppers grown in the sweet Green County, KY sun, Cacklin’ Hen Hot Sauce combines the finest ingredients from the best farmers for a unique and fresh flavor.

Holly Hill Apple Butter

$11.99Out of stock

Ouita’s favorite apple butter! A Kentucky autumn has no parallel in its magnificent harvests, including awesome apples from Reed Valley Orchard near Paris, KY. Spread a little apple butter love today!

Weisenberger Mill Hushpuppy Mix 5.5 oz

Weisenberger Mill Hushpuppy Mix 5.5 oz

$2.16

The perfect marriage of cornmeal, onion, garlic and spices to give you a real hushpuppy. Save all the fuss and musss by adding water to this gem! Serve piping hot; unused batter may be refrigerated for later use.

Yellow Corn Bread Mix 5.5oz pack

Yellow Corn Bread Mix 5.5oz pack

$2.99

You bake perfect cornbread every time, whether it is pan bread, muffins or cornsticks. We include the ingredients and leave the liquid to you. Results? Real southern cornbread, not sweet! Made using locally grown NON GMO corn.

Whole Wheat Banana Bread Mix 1lb bag

Whole Wheat Banana Bread Mix 1lb bag

$8.00Out of stock
Holly Hill Bourbon Balls

Holly Hill Bourbon Balls

$16.00

Bourbon ~ it’s our native Kentucky spirit! We partnered with Ruth Hunt Candies of Mt. Sterling, Ky. to create these silken confections. Each bourbon ball is made of rich fondant, infused with the flavors of Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey®, and encased in pure chocolate. The finishing touch? A perfect pecan half, placed by hand on every piece. Each box contains 9 bourbon balls. Savor one by itself or kick it up with a pour of Kentucky’s finest. And then check out Ouita’s Bourbon Tasting Tips to learn more about our favorite export.

Holly Hill Bourbon Caramels

$16.00

T Shirts

Smithtown TShirt

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sunday - Thursday 11:00a-9:00p Friday & Saturday 11:00a-10:00p Available for curbside pick up and seating available at West Sixth! Please select how you'll be dining with us today!

Website

Location

501 w 6th st, lexington, KY 40508

Directions

