Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
711 Reviews
$$
501 w 6th st
lexington, KY 40508
FOOD
SPECIALS
Oysters on the Half Shell
Raw oysters served on the half shell, with cocktail sauce, hot sauce, lemon, ginger soy mignonette, and saltines.
Crab Cakes
Two crispy pan-fried crab cakes served with fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw & your choice of sauce!
Tuna Melt
Tuna melt with house-made fresh tuna salad, FoodChain lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of Midway Bakery bread. Comes with hand cut fries.
SNACKS
Manny's Shrimp Cocktail
shrimp, avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, corn tortilla chips
Classic Shrimp Cocktail
Half a dozen shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon, saltines
Beer Steamed Mussels
W6 amber ale, shallot, garlic, herbs with garlic french bread
Buffalo Catfish Bites
Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, pickles & celery
6 Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken Fingers
1/2 dozen buttermilk marinated KY proud chicken breast strips, rolled and fried til crispy. Served with our banana pepper mustard.
Fried Banana Pepper Rings
Pickled banana pepper rings rolled in Weisenberger Mill seasoned flour & fried. Served with smoked tomato ranch
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Housemade hummus with fresh veggies & saltines
West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese
with fresh veggies & saltines
Nor'easter Chowder
The real deal: Chopped clams, bacon, potatoes, cream & herbs
PLATTERS
Traditional Fish N Chips Platter
West Sixth beer batter dipped fried cod. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
Oyster Platter
1/2 dozen select Gulf oysters rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
Catfish Platter
Western Ky Castfish rolled and fried, Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
Shrimp Platter
Half dozen rolled and fried Gulf shrimp. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
SEAFOOD & GRITS
Shrimp & Grits
1/2 dozen blackened Gulf shrimp with creole butter sauce, over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions
Oyster & Grits
1/2 dozen rolled and fried Gulf select oysters with creole butter sauce over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions
Catfish & Grits
Blackened catfish filet with creole butter sauce, over Weisenberger Mill cheese grits, garnished with crispy tobacco onions and scallions
SANDWICHES
W6 Tap Room Burger
Stone Cross Farm beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, roasted garlic aioli & banana pepper mustard on a bun
Cape Codder
Batter dipped cod on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pop's pickles & side of tartar sauce.
Buffalo Catfish Sandwich
KY proud catfish, tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with blue cheese
Buffalo KY Proud Chicken Sandwich
Rolled & fried KY Proud chicken tossed in Buffalo on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & blue cheese
Shrimp Po Boy
1/2 dozen rolled and fried shrimp with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & remoulade
Oyster Po Boy
1/2 Dozen rolled and fried select oyster with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & remoulade
Vegan Artichoke "Filet of Fish"
Crispy cake of crushed artichoke hearts, dill, onion, smoked paprika & celery on rye bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & vegan tartar sauce
TACOS & WRAPS
One Fish Taco
A single taco with crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Fish Taco Trio
Set of 3. Crispy fried cod in a local corn tortilla, lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
One Seared Shrimp Taco
One shrimp taco with seared shrimp (2) in a local corn tortilla, with lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chile lime yogurt & cilantro
Seared Shrimp Taco Trio
Seared shrimp in a local corn tortilla, with lime scented cabbage, avocado mash, chile lime yogurt & cilantro
Vegan Superfood Salad Wrap
Hummus, FoodChain lettuces, nebbe black eye pea salad, superfood slaw, kale & quinoa salad wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla
Singapore Shrimp Wrap
shrimp, FoodChain lettuces & herbs, pickled superfood slaw, rice noodles, crispy fried onions, roasted peanuts & ginger-soy vinaigrette in a whole wheat tortilla
SALADS
Singapore Salad
FoodChain lettuces, micro greens & herbs pickled superfood slaw, rice noodles, crispy fried onions, & roasted peanuts served in a crispy rice paper bowl with side of ginger-soy vinaigrette
Salad Supper
Food Chain lettuces & micro greens, nebbe black eyed pea salad, superfood slaw, kale & quinoa salad with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Foodchain lettuces & micro greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes, shredded carrots and housemade garlic croutons
KIDS
Willa's Dilla
White cheddar whole wheat quesadilla, shown with veggie sticks.
Ky Mini Beef Burger
Plain all local mini beef patty on whole wheat bun. Toppings available on request. Served with veggie sticks or kettle chips, or upgrade to fries, as shown.
Crispy Ky Catfish Fingers
Crispy fried local catfish fingers served with ketchup (smoked tomato ranch or tartar sauce available on request). Pictured with potato chips.
Crispy Ky Chicken Fingers
Kentucky proud chicken served with kettle chips or veggie sticks. You can upgrade to hand cut fries (as pictured)
SIDES
Hand Cut French Fries
comes with ketchup
Cheese Fries
Hand Cut French Fries drizzled with West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese, served with Ketchup and Smoked Tomato Ranch for dipping
Super Spiced Hand Cut Fries
Loaded Fries
Hand cut fries with house made beer cheese, stone cross bacon, tomatoes and green onions. Served with smoked tomato ranch.
Creamy Slaw
Nebbe Black Eyed Pea Salad
Kale & Quinoa Salad
Classic Potato Salad
Tandra’s classic potato salad
Weisenberger Mill Hushpuppies
set of 4
Weisenberger Mill Cheese Grits
We source our grits from local historic Weisenberger Mill and add white cheddar
Side of Garlic Bread
a la carte Shrimp
$2 per shrimp, cooked how you'd like
a la carte Cod
$8.99 / 6oz piece of cod, cooked how you'd like.
a la carte Catfish
$6.99 / 6oz catfish filet, cooked how you'd like
a la carte Oysters
$2 / each rolled and fried oyster
Kettle Chips
1.375 oz sea salt potato chips
DESSERTS
Midway Bakery 7 Layer Bar
Midway Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie
It’s a huge chocolate chip cookie. You should probably get one.
Midway Bakery Sorghum Crinkle Cookie
An old family recipe from local cookbook author Rona Roberts and her mother, made with the top sorghum in the United States, Woodford County’s own Country Rock Sorghum.
Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Cookie
Crank & Boom Ice Cream
Midway Bakery Lemon Bar
Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Salted espresso chocolate cookie crust with peanut butter cream cheese mousse drizzled with chocolate
Midway Bakery Ginger Gem Cookie
A giant, soft ginger cookie
Midway Bakery Oatmeal Raisin cookie
Midway Bakery Fudgy Brownie
Midway Bakery Cookies and Cream Pie
By the slice!
Vegan Gluten Free Peanut Butter Bliss Bar
DRINKS
Ale-8-One
If you're visiting Kentucky, you should try this local soda! We carry Original, Zero, Orange Cream, Cherry, and Cherry Zero.
Bottled Water
Kentucky Proud Highbridge Springs
Sprite
12oz can
Coke
12oz can
Powerade
20oz Sports drink
Gold Peak Tea
Sweet or unsweet. 18.5 oz bottle.
Fanta
12 oz orange fanta can
Minute-Maid Juice
Minute-Maid Lemonade
12 fl oz can of caffeine free Yellow Lemonade
Pibb Xtra
Formally known as Mr.Pibb 12oz can
Aha Lime Watermelon Sparkling Water
Mello Yello
12 oz can!
Barq’s Root Beer
PANTRY ITEMS
Smithtown Banana Pepper Mustard
Windy Corner Super Spice
Wallace Station Bourbon Mustard
“Just a Few Miles South” First Edition
For twenty years, diners in the Bluegrass have been able to satisfy their cravings for Ouita Michel's sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine at her many acclaimed restaurants. Each restaurant -- from Wallace Station to Holly Hill Inn -- features dishes that combine Kentucky's bounty with Michel's celebrated vision. Diners can enjoy traditional southern staples like buttermilk biscuits, country ham, and Po-Boy sandwiches, or opt for unique variations on international favorites and American classics. Now, readers around the country can experience what makes Ouita Michel a culinary and cultural treasure. Limited copies available.
Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 5.5oz Pack
Kentucky proud. Great on Fish, Chicken & Vegetables! It can be used wet or dry, with just enough seasoning to compliment the flavor of the food you are serving. Use in oven, or deep fry.
Weisenberger Fish Batter Mix 2lb bag
Kentucky proud Dry Mix 32oz Fish Batter. Great on Fish, Chicken & Vegetables! It can be used wet or dry, with just enough seasoning to compliment the flavor of the food you are serving. Use in oven, or deep fry.
Weisenberger Stone Ground Grits 2lb bag
Stone ground old fashioned grits ground from locally grown NON GMO corn that will give you the hearty flavor not found in "short cut" brands.
Cacklin’ Hen Jalapeño Hot Sauce
Made with peppers grown in the sweet Green County, KY sun, Cacklin’ Hen Hot Sauce combines the finest ingredients from the best farmers for a unique and fresh flavor.
Holly Hill Apple Butter
Ouita’s favorite apple butter! A Kentucky autumn has no parallel in its magnificent harvests, including awesome apples from Reed Valley Orchard near Paris, KY. Spread a little apple butter love today!
Weisenberger Mill Hushpuppy Mix 5.5 oz
The perfect marriage of cornmeal, onion, garlic and spices to give you a real hushpuppy. Save all the fuss and musss by adding water to this gem! Serve piping hot; unused batter may be refrigerated for later use.
Yellow Corn Bread Mix 5.5oz pack
You bake perfect cornbread every time, whether it is pan bread, muffins or cornsticks. We include the ingredients and leave the liquid to you. Results? Real southern cornbread, not sweet! Made using locally grown NON GMO corn.
Whole Wheat Banana Bread Mix 1lb bag
Holly Hill Bourbon Balls
Bourbon ~ it’s our native Kentucky spirit! We partnered with Ruth Hunt Candies of Mt. Sterling, Ky. to create these silken confections. Each bourbon ball is made of rich fondant, infused with the flavors of Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey®, and encased in pure chocolate. The finishing touch? A perfect pecan half, placed by hand on every piece. Each box contains 9 bourbon balls. Savor one by itself or kick it up with a pour of Kentucky’s finest. And then check out Ouita’s Bourbon Tasting Tips to learn more about our favorite export.
Holly Hill Bourbon Caramels
T Shirts
Sunday - Thursday 11:00a-9:00p Friday & Saturday 11:00a-10:00p Available for curbside pick up and seating available at West Sixth! Please select how you'll be dining with us today!
501 w 6th st, lexington, KY 40508