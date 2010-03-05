Main picView gallery

Smithville Brewing Co. 661 NW Loop 230

665 NW Loop 230

Smithville, TX 78957

Order Again

16oz

16oz House 1

$6.00

16oz House2

$6.00

Coors

$3.50

Austin East Ciders Original Dry Cider

$5.00

Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout

$4.00

Biergarten Pils

$5.00

Michalada upcharge

$1.50

Pre War Pils

$5.75

Shiner IPA

$4.50

F&A Hazy IPA

$5.50

Hefe

$5.50

Amber

$4.75

5oz

5oz House 1

$2.50

5oz House2

$2.50

5oz Coors Original

$2.50

5oz Austin East Ciders Origina Dry Cider

$2.50

5oz Biergarden Pils

$2.50

5oz Shiner Octoberfest

$2.50

5oz Hazy IPA

$2.50

5oz Austin Amber

$2.50

5oz Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout

$2.50

5oz Real Ale Hans Pils

$2.50

5oz Shiner TexHex IPA

$2.50

5oz Live Oak Pre War Pils

$2.50

5oz Native Texan

$2.50

64oz

64oz House 1

$24.00

64oz House2

$20.00

64oz Coors Original

$10.50

64oz Austin East Ciders Origina Dry Cider

$15.00

64oz Live Oak Gold

$18.00

64oz Live Oak Hefe

$16.50

64oz McConauhaze

$15.00

64oz Austin Amber

$12.00

64oz Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout

$13.50

64oz Real Ale Hans Pils

$15.00

Live Oak Pre War Pils

$15.00

Shiner Tex Hex IPA

$12.50

64 oz Native Texan

$12.00

Govalle IPA

$16.00

Dress Any Beer

Michalob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Lonestar

$2.75

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Lite Bottle

$3.00

Pabst

$2.75

Busch

$2.50

Karbach Ranch Water

$4.00

Michalada upcharge

$1.50

Dos XX

$4.00

Dos XX Micha

$4.75

Community Citra Slice IPA

$3.75

Allstadt Kolsch

$3.75

Hefe Live Oak

$4.25

Topo Chico Selzter

$3.75

Modelo

$4.00

F&A Berlinerweisse

$3.75

F&A Fresh Coast IPA

$4.00

Pilsner Urquell

$4.00

Dressed

$0.35

Red

GLS Becker Cabernet

$7.00

BTL Becker Reserve Merlot

$27.00

BTL Becker Cabernet Sauvignon Iconoclast

$21.00

White

GLS White Liar

$8.50

GLS Peach

$9.00

BTL Fall Creek Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Becker Chardonnay

$12.00

BTL Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Rosé

Rose Gold

$9.50

Rose Gold SUNDAY SPECIAL

$7.00

BTL Texas Rose

$28.50

Sparkling

Mimosa

$3.00

Champagne

$4.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$18.00

BTL Mumm Napa Brut Rose

$24.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$4.00

White

$4.00

Slushie

Sangria Slushie

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Rambler Sparking Water Original

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade & Tea)

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Honest Juice for Kids

$2.00

Saint Arnold's Root Beer

$3.25

A&W Root Beer

$1.50

Happy Hour Drafts

HH 16oz House 1

$6.00

HH 16oz House2

$6.00

Coors Original

$2.00

Austin East Ciders Original Dry Cider

$4.00

Live Oak Hefe

$3.50

Hazy IPA

$4.50

Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout

$3.50

Shiner TexHex IPA

$3.75

Biergarten Pils

$4.00

Pre War

$4.75

Shiner Oktoberfest

$3.50

Happy Hour Wine

Rose Gold

$8.00

Slushie

$6.00

Becker Cabernet

$5.50

Merchandise

Hat-Cap

$25.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Koozie

$5.00

Sun Hat

$50.00

Growler

$9.00

To Go Carrier

$1.00

Sticker

$2.00

Stein Glass

$25.00

Snacks

Goldfish

$1.00

Chex Mix or Gardettos

$2.50

Pickles

$2.50

HillShire meat and cheese pack

$4.75

Sargento cheese and nut pack

$2.50

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.50

Jumbo Pretzel w/ Works

$15.59

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Plus Jalepino

$0.75

Sausage Wrap

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

665 NW Loop 230, Smithville, TX 78957

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

