Smitty McGee's Raw Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

37234 Lighthouse Rd

Selbyville, DE 19975

Order Again

Soups

Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$10.99

Served with crackers

Chili with Cheese

$9.99

Served with crackers

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Spicy, creamy cheesy chicken dip served with tortilla chips. It's spicy, No refunds

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

$8.99

Pretzel topped with buffalo chicken dip

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$7.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

5 Traditional chicken fingers fried and served with honey mustard

Crab Dip in a Bread Bowl

Crab Dip in a Bread Bowl

$12.99

Creamy crab dip with Old Bay seasoning served in a bread bowl with melted jack and cheddar cheese

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$12.99

Pretzel topped with our crap dip and mothered in melted jack and cheddar cheese

Crabby Tots

Crabby Tots

$12.99

Tater tots smothered in crab dip and melted jack and cheddar cheese

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.99

2 tacos served with fried grouper with lettuce salsa and cheddar jack cheese with fresh lime

Garlic Crab Toast

Garlic Crab Toast

$12.99

Garlic bread topped crab dip cheddar and jack cheese

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.99

Seasoned skinny fries gently tossed in our secret garlic butter

Grouper Fingers

Grouper Fingers

$10.99

Tender filets of grouper hand breaded and deepr fried to a golden brown and served with tartar sauce

Grouper Tacos

$10.99

2 tacos served with fried grouper lettuce salsa and cheddar jack cheese with fresh lime

Hot Fingers

Hot Fingers

$10.99

5 with choice of sauce

Chili Nachos

$12.99

Nacho chips topped with chili and white queso cheese, salsa, jalapenos and served with sour cream and picante sauce

Leprechaun Legs

Leprechaun Legs

$7.99

Toast onion battered green beans served with ranch wasabi dressing

Loaded Cheese Tots

Loaded Cheese Tots

$9.99

Tater tots topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, bacon and chives

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

Nacho chips topped with white queso cheese, salsa, jalapenos and served with sour cream and picante sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Basket

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$7.99

Pickles fried in a tempura batter with just a touch of spice

Pretzel Sticks and Dip

Pretzel Sticks and Dip

$7.99

3 pretzel sticks served with a side of creamy melted white cheese

Ritzy Mac and Cheese

Ritzy Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Creamy cheesy macaroni topped with buttery crumbled Ritz crackers then baked

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

2 tacos served with shrimp lettuce salsa and cheddar jack cheese with fresh lime

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$6.99

Basket

Crabby Cheese Fries

$13.99

Skinny fries topped with crab dip and melted jack and cheddar cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Served with maple ranch

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.99

Basket

Raw Bar

Oyster Shooter

$4.99

Absolut Citron with cocktail sauce and an oyster rimmed with Old Bay

Raw Oysters

Raw Oysters

$14.99

12 oysters steamed or raw served with cocktail and crackers and a lemon

Steamed Little Neck Clams

Steamed Little Neck Clams

$11.99

12 steamed clams served with melted real butter crackers and a lemon

Steamed Oysters

Steamed Oysters

$14.99
Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

$10.99

Half of A pound of shrimp steamed in Old Bay and cocktail

Wings

10

$14.99

20

$29.99

30

$44.99

40

$59.99

50

$74.99

Can split 2 different flavors not mixed

60

$89.99

70

$104.99

80

$119.99

90

$134.99

100

$149.99

Boneless Wings

$13.99

10 ounces

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$7.99

Romaine shredded parmesan cheese croutons and caesar dressing

Garden

Garden

$7.99

Greens tomatoes onions peppers cucumber egg and croutons

Greek

$8.99

Romaine tomatoes onion cucumber Kalamata olives pepperoncini feta cheese and croutons

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$5.99

Romaine shredded parmesan cheese croutons and caesar dressing

Small Garden

Small Garden

$5.99

Greens tomatoes onions peppers cucumber egg and croutons

Southwest

Southwest

$8.99

Lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber corn black beans cheddar and jack cheese and torilla strips

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Wedge of iceburg lettuce creamy bleu cheese dressing bleu chees crumbles bacon dried cranberries toasted walnuts and balsamic glaze

Toppers

Tenderloin

$9.99

Filet

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

5

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Grilled

Grouper

$8.99

Plain or Fried

Hot Fingers

Hot Fingers

5 with choice of hot sauce

Burgers and Deathburgers

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Choice of cheese served on a kaiser roll

Crabby Patty

Crabby Patty

$12.99

Crab dip served on top of a burger with cheddar and jack cheese

Montreal Bacon Bleuburger

$12.99

Burger topped with montreal steak seasoning bleu cheese crumbles and bacon on a kaiser roll

Death Burger Sliders 3

Death Burger Sliders 3

$11.99

Potato Rolls 3 with american cheese

Death Burger Sliders 6

Death Burger Sliders 6

$15.99

Potato Rolls 6 with american cheese

Death Burger Sliders 12

$23.99

Potato Rolls 12 with american cheese

Chicken Little Sliders 3

Chicken Little Sliders 3

$10.99

Potato Rolls 3 with american cheese

Hot Dogs

Cheese Dog

$8.99

Hot Dog Roll

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.99

Hot Dog Roll

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

Served with chips and a pickle

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot Dog Roll

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Served on white bread with mayo

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.99

Served on a potato roll with tartar sauce

Crabby Chick Sandwich

Crabby Chick Sandwich

$12.99

Crab dip melted over a chicken breast and topped with cheddar and jack cheese

Dirty Chicken Sandwich

Dirty Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken breast spiced topped with ranch and provolone

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$12.99

Roast beef topped with provolone and served with au jus

Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$11.99

Plain or fried

Rueben Corned Beef

Rueben Corned Beef

$10.99

Corned beef served with saurkraut thousand island dressing and swiss cheese

Shrimp Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$10.99

Served on marbled rye bread

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Served on a potato roll

Tenderloin Sandwich

Tenderloin Sandwich

$15.99

Filet served with sauteed onions and horsey sauce

Desserts

Brownie

$4.99

Warm Brownie with Ice Cream

Blondie

$4.99

Warm Blondie with Ice Cream

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.99

NA Beverage

Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Water

Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Fiji Bottle Water

$3.00

Regular Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smitty McGee's is a large Irish themed sports bar at the beach in Fenwick Ireland Delaware. Our menu specializes in wings and comfy pub food. We have the coldest beer and town and the DE Lottery and KENO

Website

Location

37234 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville, DE 19975

Directions

Gallery
Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant image
Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant image
Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant image

