Smitty McGee's Raw Bar & Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Smitty McGee's is a large Irish themed sports bar at the beach in Fenwick Ireland Delaware. Our menu specializes in wings and comfy pub food. We have the coldest beer and town and the DE Lottery and KENO
Location
37234 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville, DE 19975
Gallery
