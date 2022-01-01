Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
American

Smitty's Cafe and Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

4355 Hwy 290 W

Brenham, TX 77833

Popular Items

Kids Tender
The Original Chicken Fried Steak
Slice of pie

Breakfast

Early Bird Special

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak Platter

$14.50+

Kline's Kitchen Sink

$12.00

Country Breakfast

$11.00

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Chicken and Biscuits

$14.00

Chuck's Crazy Eggs

$9.00

Pork Chop Platter

$17.00

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

French Toast Plate

$12.00

BYO Omelet

$10.00

BYO Scramble

$10.00

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Golden-fried pickle planks, cut fresh daily from our pickle tree out back, served with a side of ranch. If you believe that, I've got some...

Fried Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Onion Ring Basket

$11.00

Reynolds' Lil' Winglettes

$16.00

Tammy's Whippersnapper

$12.00

Fried Veggies

$11.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$12.00

Travis Buddy's Baco-Cheddars

$13.00

"Travis Thinks He's" Special

$13.00

Entrees

The Original Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00+

Firecracker Chicken Fried Steak

$19.50+

The Cow Patty

$16.00

Country Cordon Bleu

$17.00

The Yardbird

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$15.00

The Miss Piggy

$16.00

Bubba's Liver and Onions

$13.00

Tacogate

$18.00

No Bread, No Problem

$14.00

Crawfish

$7.50+

Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp sampler

$17.50

Side Orders

FF

$4.00

HSF

$4.50

Mash

$3.50

Chips

$4.00

O Ring

$5.00

Sweet FF

$4.00

Ok & Tom

$4.50

SOD (leftovers)

$3.50

Skillet Potatoes

$4.00

F Okra

$4.00

G B

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

No side

Naked Patty

$5.00

Plain Chk Breast

$6.00

Side Queso

$3.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Single Served Chicken Salad

$6.25

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Extra roll

$1.00

Extra Hushpuppies

$1.75

Potatoe

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$13.00

The Firecracker Burger

$15.00

Twitch's Patty Melt

$13.00

The Ugly Coyote Burger

$15.00

PB&J Burger

$13.00

Hannah's Mac Attack

$15.00

Lee's German Burger

$14.00

Cowboyburger

$14.00

Caliburger

$14.00

Mexiburger

$14.00

Bluebonnet Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$15.00

The "Callie'" Club

$16.00

CFS Sand

$12.50

Fire CFS Sand

$15.00

My Daddy's CJ Special

$11.00

Mama's Chicken Salad

$13.00

Katie Jo's BLT

$11.00

Cowboy's Spicy Reuben

$14.00

Full Grill Chz

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.00

Chicken Salad w/ fresh fruit

$14.50

Cobb Chicken Salad

$16.00

Stuffed Avocado

$14.00

Stuffed Tomato

$14.00

Breakfast Sides

2 toast

$4.00

1 egg

$1.65

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.25

Skillet potato

$4.00

Hash Brown

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.50

2 French Toast

$5.50

1 Pancake

$2.75

2 Pancake

$5.75

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.50

Breakfast Sandwhich

$6.50

1 Toast

$2.00

1 French toast

$3.50

1 meat omelet

$6.00

Waffle

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Biscuit Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage Biscuit

$5.25

Pork chop

$6.50

Bakery

Cookie

$1.95

Dozen Cookies

$19.00

Slice of pie

$4.50

Mer/Flat pie

$22.00

Nut/Fruit Pie

$25.00

Whoopie

$4.00

Loaf of bread

$7.00

Bakery Bar

$4.50

6 Jalapeño Buns

$9.00

6 Buns

$8.00

Dozen Rolls

$12.00

Cupcake

$4.50

Slice of cake

$5.00

Kid meal cookie

Small Cupcake

$2.25

Half off Pies slices

$2.25

Half off cookies

$0.98

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Turnover

$5.00

Half off whole Pies

$12.00

1\2 off Whoopie

$2.00

1\2 off Cupcake

$2.25

Cake balls

$3.00

Half off cake balls

$1.50

Kids

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids Egg Breakfast

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Tender

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Kids Jr. Burger

$5.99

$2.00 Off Apps

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Onion Ring Basket

$6.00

Reynolds' Lil' Winglettes

$10.00

Tammy's Whippersnapper

$8.00

Fried Averkerderrrrrrrrrr

$8.00

Fried Veggies

$6.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$8.00

Travis Buddy's Baco-Cheddars

$8.00

Specials

Turkey & Dressing

$12.00

Fried Fish

$12.00

Meatloaf

$12.00

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

CFS Special

$10.00

French Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Shepherds pie

$12.00Out of stock

3 meat cass

$12.00Out of stock

Broc & Cheese Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Birria tacos

$13.00

Baked Spag

$12.00

Turkey stew

$12.00Out of stock

French toast casserole

$12.00Out of stock

Chilli

$12.00

Flautas

$12.00

Carne Asada

$12.00

Soup

$12.00

Beef quesodilla

$12.00

Taco soup

$10.00

Loaded nachos

$12.00

Street tacos

$12.00

Enchiladas

$12.00

BEEF TIPS

$12.00

Philly sandwich

$12.00

Loaded philly fries

$12.00

Chicken &dumplings

$10.00

taco soup

$10.00

3 soft beef tacos

$10.00

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Coffee

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Small Juice

$3.00

Large Juice

$4.50

Small Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

Beer

HH Dom Bottle

$3.25

HH Imp Bottle

$4.25

HH Dom Bucket

$16.25

HH Imp Bucket

$21.25

Dom Bottle

$4.00

Imp Bottle

$5.00

Dom Bucket

$20.00

Imp Bucket

$25.00

Dom Draft 16

$5.00

Dom Draft 20

$5.50

Craft Draft 16

$6.00

Craft Draft 20

$6.50

Dom Pitcher

$12.00

Craft Pitcher

$15.00

Wheel Spin

$4.00

1.50 Natty

$1.50

2.50 white claw

$2.50

$2 Estrella

$2.00

Beer Roulette

$1.00

Wine

Barefoot Moscato

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

Robert Mondavi Merlot

Castello Moscato

Clos Du Bois Cabernet

Cavit Pinot Grigio

Cupcake Sauvignon Blac

Korbel Champagne

Ecco Pinot Grigio

Kendell Jackson Chardonnay

Mark West Pinot Noir

Roblar Cabernet Sauvignon

Schmitt Riesling

Lamarca Prosecco

Mimosa Special (Copy)

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$35.00

Mimosa Special

$5.00

Liquor

Mix drink

$6.00

$3 Longnecks

Longnecks

$3.00

Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X Large

$20.00

Candle

Candle

$9.00

Candle w/ Lid

$12.00

Honey

Small

$6.95

Medium

$8.95

Large

$12.95

Hat

Hat

$25.00

Air Freshner

Air Freshner

$9.00

Cup

Small cup

$35.00

Big cup

$40.00

Pickles

Pickles

$9.95

Jams/Butters

Jam/Butter

$6.95

Soap/Scrub

Soap

$6.00

Scrub

$15.00

Coozie

Coozie

$5.00

Staff shirts

Staff shirt

$10.00

Sweat shirt

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

Xlarge

$30.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4355 Hwy 290 W, Brenham, TX 77833

Directions

Gallery
Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc image
Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc image

