Smitty's Cafe and Bakery
No reviews yet
4355 Hwy 290 W
Brenham, TX 77833
Breakfast
Early Bird Special
$14.00
Chicken Fried Steak Platter
$14.50+
Kline's Kitchen Sink
$12.00
Country Breakfast
$11.00
Chicken and Waffles
$17.00
Chicken and Biscuits
$14.00
Chuck's Crazy Eggs
$9.00
Pork Chop Platter
$17.00
2 Biscuits and Gravy
$8.00
Pancake Breakfast
$12.00
French Toast Plate
$12.00
BYO Omelet
$10.00
BYO Scramble
$10.00
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
$12.00
Golden-fried pickle planks, cut fresh daily from our pickle tree out back, served with a side of ranch. If you believe that, I've got some...
Fried Mac & Cheese
$14.00
Onion Ring Basket
$11.00
Reynolds' Lil' Winglettes
$16.00
Tammy's Whippersnapper
$12.00
Fried Veggies
$11.00
Boudin Eggrolls
$12.00
Travis Buddy's Baco-Cheddars
$13.00
"Travis Thinks He's" Special
$13.00
Entrees
Side Orders
FF
$4.00
HSF
$4.50
Mash
$3.50
Chips
$4.00
O Ring
$5.00
Sweet FF
$4.00
Ok & Tom
$4.50
SOD (leftovers)
$3.50
Skillet Potatoes
$4.00
F Okra
$4.00
G B
$4.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Extra Dressing
$1.00
No side
Naked Patty
$5.00
Plain Chk Breast
$6.00
Side Queso
$3.50
Side Avocado
$2.00
Single Served Chicken Salad
$6.25
Extra Gravy
$1.00
Sausage Gravy
$3.00
Extra roll
$1.00
Extra Hushpuppies
$1.75
Potatoe
$2.00
Corn
$2.00
Burgers
Sandwiches
Salads
Breakfast Sides
2 toast
$4.00
1 egg
$1.65
Bacon
$3.00
Sausage
$3.25
Skillet potato
$4.00
Hash Brown
$4.00
Biscuit
$2.50
2 French Toast
$5.50
1 Pancake
$2.75
2 Pancake
$5.75
Fruit Cup
$4.00
Fruit Bowl
$6.50
Breakfast Sandwhich
$6.50
1 Toast
$2.00
1 French toast
$3.50
1 meat omelet
$6.00
Waffle
$6.00
Side Avocado
$2.00
Biscuit Sandwich
$5.25
Sausage Biscuit
$5.25
Pork chop
$6.50
Bakery
Cookie
$1.95
Dozen Cookies
$19.00
Slice of pie
$4.50
Mer/Flat pie
$22.00
Nut/Fruit Pie
$25.00
Whoopie
$4.00
Loaf of bread
$7.00
Bakery Bar
$4.50
6 Jalapeño Buns
$9.00
6 Buns
$8.00
Dozen Rolls
$12.00
Cupcake
$4.50
Slice of cake
$5.00
Kid meal cookie
Small Cupcake
$2.25
Half off Pies slices
$2.25
Half off cookies
$0.98
Cinnamon Roll
$6.00
Turnover
$5.00
Half off whole Pies
$12.00
1\2 off Whoopie
$2.00
1\2 off Cupcake
$2.25
Cake balls
$3.00
Half off cake balls
$1.50
Kids
$2.00 Off Apps
Specials
Turkey & Dressing
$12.00
Fried Fish
$12.00
Meatloaf
$12.00
Hamburger Steak
$12.00
CFS Special
$10.00
French Dip
$12.00Out of stock
Shepherds pie
$12.00Out of stock
3 meat cass
$12.00Out of stock
Broc & Cheese Soup
$12.00Out of stock
Birria tacos
$13.00
Baked Spag
$12.00
Turkey stew
$12.00Out of stock
French toast casserole
$12.00Out of stock
Chilli
$12.00
Flautas
$12.00
Carne Asada
$12.00
Soup
$12.00
Beef quesodilla
$12.00
Taco soup
$10.00
Loaded nachos
$12.00
Street tacos
$12.00
Enchiladas
$12.00
BEEF TIPS
$12.00
Philly sandwich
$12.00
Loaded philly fries
$12.00
Chicken &dumplings
$10.00
taco soup
$10.00
3 soft beef tacos
$10.00
NA Beverages
Beer
HH Dom Bottle
$3.25
HH Imp Bottle
$4.25
HH Dom Bucket
$16.25
HH Imp Bucket
$21.25
Dom Bottle
$4.00
Imp Bottle
$5.00
Dom Bucket
$20.00
Imp Bucket
$25.00
Dom Draft 16
$5.00
Dom Draft 20
$5.50
Craft Draft 16
$6.00
Craft Draft 20
$6.50
Dom Pitcher
$12.00
Craft Pitcher
$15.00
Wheel Spin
$4.00
1.50 Natty
$1.50
2.50 white claw
$2.50
$2 Estrella
$2.00
Beer Roulette
$1.00
Wine
Barefoot Moscato
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
Robert Mondavi Merlot
Castello Moscato
Clos Du Bois Cabernet
Cavit Pinot Grigio
Cupcake Sauvignon Blac
Korbel Champagne
Ecco Pinot Grigio
Kendell Jackson Chardonnay
Mark West Pinot Noir
Roblar Cabernet Sauvignon
Schmitt Riesling
Lamarca Prosecco
Mimosa Special (Copy)
$5.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Mimosa Pitcher
$35.00
Mimosa Special
$5.00
Liquor
$3 Longnecks
Hat
Air Freshner
Pickles
Jams/Butters
Soap/Scrub
Coozie
Staff shirts
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4355 Hwy 290 W, Brenham, TX 77833
