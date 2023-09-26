Menu

Draft

1. Smittys/Level

$4.00+

2. Rainier

$3.50+

3. Ecliptic astro fresh hopItalian Pils

$6.00+

4. Chuckanut Pils

$6.00+

5. Fracture My Name is Strata

$7.00

6. Uno Mas

$6.00+

7. OktoBEARfestbier

$6.00+

8. Legacy System

$6.00+

9. Gigantic Fresh Hop Strata

$7.00

10. Steeplejack Canadian Lager

$6.00+

11. Ruse Dead Magic Wheat

$6.00+

12. Gutterball Hazy

$4.00+

13. Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$6.00+

14. Loowit Astromech Pale

$6.00+

15. Laser Kiwi

$6.00+

16. Dead Guy IPA

$6.00+

17. Hetta Alice IPA

$6.00+

18. Ruse Glass Shadows

$6.00+

19. Everybodys Fresh N Chronic

$7.00

20. Little Beast Simarillo

$6.00+

21. Fresh outta poprtland

$7.00

22. Fresh Hop Abominable

$6.00+

23. Rosenstadt Octo

$6.00+

24. Weihnenstephaner

$6.00+

25. Raw Cider Coferment

$7.00

26. Little Beast Electric Sunshine

$6.00+

27. Diadala Dry

$7.00+

28. Bull Run blueberry Cider

$6.00+

29. Nitro Cervesa Crema

$6.00+

30. Guinness

$6.00+

Level Fresh Hop IPA

$6.00+

Breakside Fresh Rainbows

$6.00+

Gigantic Pils

$6.00+

Maui Pog Seltzer

$6.00+

Little Beast Fresh Pale

$6.00+

West Coast Best Coast

$6.00+

Via Go Electric Hazy IPA

$6.00+

Van Henion Helles

$6.00+

Wayfinder Strata Pils

$6.00+

Ruse Reverse World Fresh Hop

$6.00+

Anderson Melon Gose

$6.00+

27. Baumans Passionfruit Marg

$6.00+

Crux Pils

$6.00+

Hetty Alice Fresh

$6.00+

Govy 500

$6.00+

Baumans Strawberry Mojito

$6.00+

Reubens Kolsch

$6.00+

Hetty Alice Presto!

$6.00+

Fort George 3 Way

$6.00+

Ruse Wolves in the Rain

$6.00+

In House

$2.00

Littlebeast Pinetop IPA

$6.00+

Occidental Fresh Pils

$6.00+

Pfriem Pils

$6.00+

West Coast Best Coast

$6.00+

Wayfinder Octoberfest

$6.00+

Little Beast Octo

$6.00+

Pfriem Octo

$6.00+

Cans/Bottles

Coors Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Old Boise

$3.00

Montucky

$3.00

PNW

$3.00

High Life

$1.50

Wine

Matua New Zealand Rose

$8.00

Saint Vincent Brut

$8.00

Primarius Pinot Noir

$8.00

Primarius Pinot Gris

$8.00

Sake

$8.00

Togo

Maletis

Bale Breaker Day Break Pale

$2.05

Bauman's Loganberry Cider

$7.99

Baumans Authentic Cider

$4.99

Baumans Boysenberry Lemonande

$7.99

Baumans Forbidden Fruit

$19.99

Baumans Guava Grapefruit

$7.49

Baumans Mountain Rose

$18.25

Baumans Porters Perfection

$18.25

Best Day Kolsch

$2.05

Best Day West Coast IPA

$2.05

Boddingtons Cream Ale

$2.75

Bouy Helles Bock

$3.59

Breakside IPA

$3.59

Breakside Passionfruit Sour

$5.99

Breakside Portlands IPA

$3.59

Breakside Rainbows and Unicorns

$2.25

Breakside Trunk Slammer

$3.29

Breakside Walk Off IPA

$3.69

Breakside Wanderlust

$3.59

Breakside West Coast Best Coast

$3.79

Buoy Czech Pils

$2.05

Buoy DIPA

$3.55

Buoy IPA

$2.05

Buoy Lager

$3.05

Buoy Pride West Coast IPA

$3.55

Ecliptic Carina

$3.29

Ecliptic Flamingo Planet

$2.05

Ecliptic Ligo West Coast

$3.29

Ecliptic Phaser Hazy IPA

$2.09

Ecliptic Starburst

$2.05

Ecliptic Tucana Tangerine

$3.29

Fort George 3-Way IPA

$3.55

Fort George Beach Eagle

$3.09

Fort George City of Dreams

$2.25

Fort George Fancy Raygun IPA

$4.49

Fort George Fanzine IPA

$3.55

Fort George IPA

Fort George Matryoshka

$13.75

Fort George Pier Pilsner

$3.09

Fort George Short Sands Helles Lager

$2.05

Fort George Skies of Wonder

$4.49

Fort George Vortex IPA

$3.29

Further IPA

$3.29

Gigantic Catch 23

$3.99

Gigantic Czech Your Cold IPA

$5.99

Gigantic Kolschtastic

$3.99

Gigantic Mystery Cloud Hazy

$5.99

Gigantic Project Pilsner Motueka

$3.99

Gigantic Sassy Pony

$3.99

Ground Breaker IPA No. 5

$3.99

Incline Prickly Pear

$3.99

Incline White Peach Cider

$3.99

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint

$4.69

Juneshine Strawberry Kiwi Crush

$5.49

Juneshine weekend friend

$5.49

Kokanee

$1.75

Level Bad Hombre

$3.49

Level Game On

$2.05

Level Im Not Hazy

$4.49

Level Lets Play Dry Hop Pilsner

$2.05

Level Never tell me the IBU

$3.99

Level Sweep the Leg

$3.49

Occidental Hefeweizen

$3.09

Occidental Japanese-Sty Dry Lager

$2.89

Occidental Kolsch

$3.09

Occidental Northwest Pilsner

$2.89

Pelican Beak Breaker

$3.09

Pelican Kiwanda Cream

$3.09

Portland Cider Imperial Dry

$4.99

Portland Cider Kinda Dry

$3.39

Portland Passionfruit

$4.49

Radeberger

$3.09

Rationale Citrus Hazy

$2.25

Rationale Mexican Lager

$2.25

Reubens Pilsner

$2.05

Rubens Summer IPA

$2.05

Steeplejack American Pils

$3.09

Steeplejack El Dorado

$3.09

Sunriver Bondi Beach Party

$3.29

Sunriver Fuzztail

$2.05

Sunriver Photo-Electric

$4.09

Sunriver The Life Above

$3.89

Sunriver Yesterdays Enterprise IPA

$4.09

Wellbeing Intential IPA

$3.59

Wellbeing Victory Wheat

$3.59

Zoiglhaul Zoigl-Pils

$2.05

Zoiglhaus Zoigl-Weiss

$2.05

Breakside Fresh Hop Wanderjack

$5.00

Breakside IPA Fresh Hop

$5.00

breakside wanderlust fresh hop

$5.00

sunriver bondi fresh hop

$4.00

ft george fresh ipa

$4.00

Ft George Fields of Green

$4.25

Level Pixelated PaleFresh Hop

$4.00

Ft George Astoria Euphoria

$3.25

Day One Distribution

Beachwood Simcoast to Coast IPA

$4.29

Blossom Barn Cherry Perry

$4.09

Boss Rambler Stokes Light Lager

$2.59

Bull Run Blueberry Lemon

$4.69

Bull Run Strawberry Fields

$4.69

Cascade Honey Ginger Lime

$5.59

Florida Seltzer Blueberry Kumquat

$3.09

Florida Seltzer Meyer Lemon Watermelon

$3.09

Florida Seltzer Pineapple Mango

$3.09

GoW Bar Down Canadian Lager

$2.59

GoW Built fo Speed IPA

$4.49

GoW Frost Hammer Helles

$3.59

HenHouse Hella Stoked! Cold IPA

$4.49

HenHouse Low Culture DH Pils

$4.09

Hetty Alice Belmont Lager

$3.89

Hetty Alice Pilsner

$3.75

Hetty Alice Poof! Hazy

$4.69

Hetty Alice West Coast IPA

$4.00

Living Haus Bethine Helles

$3.35

Living Haus Herman Hazy

$4.19

Mill A Sunsetter Dry Cider

$3.89

Ruse Reverse World IPA

$4.25

Ruse Sediments of Memeory

$4.50

Ruse Translator West Coast IPA

$4.09

Single Hill Frambrosia Fruited Sour

$4.59

Single Hill Fundamental Tone IPA

$4.59

Single Hill Outlaw Country Pilsner

$3.99

Southern Grist Black Currant Lemon Blueberry

$6.25

Southern Grist TEAL Hazy

$3.99

Stoup Mosaic Pale

$3.75

Stoup Robust Porter

$3.75

THINGS ...For Your Head Pina Colada Seltzer

$2.59

Untitled Art Italian Pils

$2.79

Untitled Art Juicy IPA

$2.79

VIA Gemstones West Coast IPA

$4.29

VIA Stratavista Pale

$3.99

Vice Breakfast Club Mimosa Sour

$3.99

Vice Versa IPA Columbus

$4.49

Yonder Coulee

$3.50

Yonder Dry

$3.50

GOW Dystopia Ipa

$4.00

fracture Suppertime IPA

$4.00

Fair Isle Bobbi Saison

$5.25

Fracture Rice Lager

$3.75

ruse glass shadows

$4.50

Yonder Palisades

$3.50

Yonder Vantage

$3.50

Little Beast

Little Beast Green Keeper Fresh Hop

$4.00

Little Beast Country Wizard

$3.39

Little Beast Czech Dark

$3.89

Little Beast Czech Pilsner

$3.89

Little Beast Electric Sunshine

$3.89

Little Beast Hot Break

$3.89

Little Beast Lager

$3.39

Little Beast Maiden West IPA

$3.89

Little Beast Pinetop IPA

$3.89

Little Beast Tiger Team

$4.89

Little Beast Octoberfest

$3.89

Little Beast Little Green Men

$4.00

Baerlic

Baerlic Chili Helles

$3.19

Baerlic Dad Beer

$3.19

Baerlic Eastside

$3.19

Baerlic Good Vibes Only

$4.19

Baerlic Nugs! IPA

$4.19

Baerlic Punk Rock Time IPA

$4.19

Mt Tabor rice Lager

$3.00

Mt Tabor Fresh Hop Pale

$3.25

Alebriated

Arch Rock Pistol River Pale

$3.49

Artisanal Warheads Sour

$4.99

Daidala Hard Cider

$3.99

Draper Melrose Kriek

$9.99

Loowit Shadow Shinobi IPA

$2.15

Matchless Legacy Systems Pils

$3.05

Matchless Trail of Two IPA

$4.49

Peak Light Field Run Cider

$9.99

Propolis Spruce Pale Ale

$4.99

Three Magnets Self Care

$3.79

Urban Family Guava Down

$4.29

Urban Family Surfin Bird

$4.39

Varietal Mighty Juice

$4.49

Varietal Sup Cuz Haze

$4.49

Varietal Twine Climber IPA

$4.49

Woodland Empire Old Boise

$1.69

Point Blank

101 Cider Cactus Rose

$3.29

101 Cider Guava

$3.29

5440 Kascadia Kolsch

$1.79

5440 Red Zeppelin

$2.19

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

$1.89

Anderson Valley Briney Melon Gose

$1.89

Anderson Valley Cherry Gose

$1.89

Anderson Valley Framboise Gose

$1.89

Barrel Mt. Ash Cloud Amber

$2.39

Barrel Mt. Luv Ya Lager

$1.89

Barrel Mt. No Bad Days IPA

$2.39

Bavik Super Pilsner

$2.69

Bend Brewing Camp Beer

$2.89

Bend Brewing Ching Sour

$3.59

Bend Brewing Devil's Cabbage IPA

$3.29

Boneyard Hop Venom IPA

$3.59

Boneyard RPM IPA

$3.39

Boulder Shake Chocolate Porter

$2.29

Caldera Gluten Free Pale

$2.29

Delirum Tremens

$5.69

Double Mountain Go Ask Talus IPA

$4.99

Double Mountain Kolsch

$3.99

Double Mountain Little Spy Pet Nat Cider

$8.99

Double Mountain Vaporizer

$3.99

Everybody's Co Pilot Pils

$2.09

Everybody's Country Boy IPA

$2.09

Everybody's Cryo Chronic IPA

$2.09

Everybody's Early Riser Easy Ipa

$2.09

Everybody's Escape Artist IPA

$2.09

Everybody's Flow State Hazy

$4.09

Everybody's Prickly Pear Sour

$2.29

Good Life Beachlife Pog Pale

$2.09

Good Life High Altitude Lager

$1.49

Good Life Sweet As Pale

$2.09

Maui Bikini Blonde Lager

$2.09

Maui Coconut Porter

$2.79

Maui Seltzer Acai

$1.89

Maui Seltzer Citrus

$1.89

Maui Seltzer Dragonfruit

$1.89

Maui Seltzer POG

$1.89

Maui Sunshine Girl Golden Ale

$1.89

Modern Times Complicated Patterns

$1.99

Modern Times Grapefruit IPA

$1.99

Modern Times Hazy Mosaic IPA

$1.99

Modern Times Tropical Fruit Gose

$1.99

Montucky

$1.75

Pfriem Bright Ale

$3.59

Pfriem Hazy IPA

$2.19

Pfriem IPA

$2.19

Pfriem Lager

$2.19

Pfriem Pale Ale

$2.19

Pfriem Pilsner

$2.19

Premium Northwest PNW Lager

$1.79

Rev Nats Cascadia Dry

$2.59

Rev Nats Revival Hard Apple

$2.29

Rev Nats Sacrilege Sour Cherry

$2.29

Ruzzo Apricot Guava

$3.69

Ruzzo Elderberry Spritz

$3.69

Ruzzo Lime Kick

$3.69

Ruzzo Paradise Kick

$3.69

Ruzzo Razzleberry

$3.69

Swift Blood Orange Cider

$4.99

Swift Honeycrisp Cider

$3.99

Swift Melon Seltzer

$3.09

Swift Peach Blossom

$3.59

Swift Strawberry

$4.09

Terminal Gravity Raspberry Sour

$2.09

Thunder Island Buena Mexican Lager

$3.39

Thunder Island Capri Son IPA

$3.39

Thunder Island Govy 500

$3.99

Thunder Island Post Hike Pilsner

$3.39

Thunder Island Ya Ya EE Juicy IPA

$3.39

Tieton Cranberry Cider

$4.99

Tieton Huckleberry Cider

$4.99

Tieton Lavender Honey Cider

$2.59

Tumalo Dry Cider

$3.29

Tumalo Huckleberry Lemonade Cider

$3.29

Van Henion Helles

$2.29

Van Henion IPA

$2.29

Van Henion Kolsch

$2.29

Von Ebert Geotropic IPA

$3.79

Von Ebert Modern Tropical Pils

$3.79

Von Ebert Sector 7 Hazy

$3.79

Wild Gorilla Snax Juicy IPA

$3.59

Wild Ride Kiefer Magic Hazy

$3.59

Wild Ride Tart to the Party

$3.59

Ground Breaker IPA5

$3.50

Alesmith NA IPA

$1.75

Von Ebert Volatile Substance

$3.75

Alesmith Speedway Stout

$3.50

Alesmith Horny Devil

$3.50

Van Henion Pilsner

$3.25

Swift Pineapple Cider

$3.75

pfriem Mexican Lager

$3.25

Pfriem Japanese Lager

$3.50

Columbia

2 Towns Made Marion Berry

$2.39

2 Towns Pacific Pineapple

$2.39

2 Towns Prickly Paradise

$2.39

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$2.39

Coors Light

$1.79

Dogfish Head 90 Minute IIPA

$3.39

Guinness

$2.69

Harp Lager

$2.25

High Life

$1.00

Hopworks Overland IPA

$2.25

Pabst

$1.79

Paulaner Grapefruit Radler

$2.49

Rogue Batsquatch

$2.25

Rogue Dead Guy Ale 12oz

$2.09

Rogue Dead Guy Ale 19.2 Oz

$3.39

Rogue Dead Guy IPA

$2.09

Rogue Dead Guy Pale Ale

$2.09

Rogue Dead Guy Pilsner

$2.09

Rogue Dreamland

$3.39

Rogue Honey Kolsch

$2.25

Sapporo

$3.79

Topo Chico Variety

$19.99

Non-Alcoholic

Athletic Golden

$2.09

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$2.09

Rationale Citrus Hazy IPA

$2.29

Rationale Mexican Lager

$2.29

Three Magnets Freak Flag Hazy IPA

$3.79

Wellbeing Intentional IPA

$3.59

Wellbeing Victory Wheat

$3.59

Crater Lake Root beer

$2.00

Polar Original Seltzer

$1.00

Polar Strawberry Watermelon

$1.00

Polar Raspberry Lime

$1.00

Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade

$1.79

Polar Cherry limeade

$1.79

Polar Blood Orange Lemonade

$1.79

Liquid Death Lime

$1.79

Liquid Death Mango

$1.79

Liquid Death Mountain water

$1.79

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$1.79

Wyld Blackberry

$3.79

Wyld Lemon

$3.79

Wyld Raspberry

$3.79

Wyld Blood Orange

$3.79

Wyld Grapefruit

$3.79

coke

$1.00

diet coke

$1.00

sprite

$1.00

Best Day Cerveza

$2.05

Liquid Death Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Running Man

Binary Motherboard Milk Stout

$3.49

Binary Pinball Pilsner

$3.49

Binary Quantum Kolsch

$3.49

Binary USB Cream Ale

$3.49

Culmination West Coast Story

$4.09

Ex Novo Eliot IPA

$2.09

Ex Novo Farm League IPA

$4.09

Ex Novo Freshwater Lager

$2.09

Ex Novo Krispy Kolsch

$3.09

Ex Novo Mexican Lager

$1.79

Ex Novo Really Tied the Room

$4.09

Ex Novo Single Hop Pale Series

$3.09

Ex Novo Walk The Bine

$2.49

Public Coast '67 Blonde

$2.09

Public Coast Oswald IPA

$3.79

Merch

Shirts

White

$20.00

Blue Tie Dye

$20.00

Pink Tie Dye

$20.00

Hats

White

$25.00

Gray

$25.00

Glasses

Green Big

$8.00

Tie Die Big

$8.00

White Small

$8.00

Tie Die Small

$8.00

Wine

$5.00

beer

$5.00

Food

Snacks

Onomono Nuts

$5.00