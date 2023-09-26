Smitty's Taphouse 7718 SE 13TH Ave
7718 SE 13TH Ave
Portland, OR 97202
Menu
Draft
1. Smittys/Level
$4.00+
2. Rainier
$3.50+
3. Ecliptic astro fresh hopItalian Pils
$6.00+
4. Chuckanut Pils
$6.00+
5. Fracture My Name is Strata
$7.00
6. Uno Mas
$6.00+
7. OktoBEARfestbier
$6.00+
8. Legacy System
$6.00+
9. Gigantic Fresh Hop Strata
$7.00
10. Steeplejack Canadian Lager
$6.00+
11. Ruse Dead Magic Wheat
$6.00+
12. Gutterball Hazy
$4.00+
13. Rogue Dead Guy Ale
$6.00+
14. Loowit Astromech Pale
$6.00+
15. Laser Kiwi
$6.00+
16. Dead Guy IPA
$6.00+
17. Hetta Alice IPA
$6.00+
18. Ruse Glass Shadows
$6.00+
19. Everybodys Fresh N Chronic
$7.00
20. Little Beast Simarillo
$6.00+
21. Fresh outta poprtland
$7.00
22. Fresh Hop Abominable
$6.00+
23. Rosenstadt Octo
$6.00+
24. Weihnenstephaner
$6.00+
25. Raw Cider Coferment
$7.00
26. Little Beast Electric Sunshine
$6.00+
27. Diadala Dry
$7.00+
28. Bull Run blueberry Cider
$6.00+
29. Nitro Cervesa Crema
$6.00+
30. Guinness
$6.00+
Level Fresh Hop IPA
$6.00+
Breakside Fresh Rainbows
$6.00+
Gigantic Pils
$6.00+
Maui Pog Seltzer
$6.00+
Little Beast Fresh Pale
$6.00+
West Coast Best Coast
$6.00+
Via Go Electric Hazy IPA
$6.00+
Van Henion Helles
$6.00+
Wayfinder Strata Pils
$6.00+
Ruse Reverse World Fresh Hop
$6.00+
Anderson Melon Gose
$6.00+
27. Baumans Passionfruit Marg
$6.00+
Crux Pils
$6.00+
Hetty Alice Fresh
$6.00+
Govy 500
$6.00+
Baumans Strawberry Mojito
$6.00+
Reubens Kolsch
$6.00+
Hetty Alice Presto!
$6.00+
Fort George 3 Way
$6.00+
Ruse Wolves in the Rain
$6.00+
In House
$2.00
Littlebeast Pinetop IPA
$6.00+
Occidental Fresh Pils
$6.00+
Pfriem Pils
$6.00+
West Coast Best Coast
$6.00+
Wayfinder Octoberfest
$6.00+
Little Beast Octo
$6.00+
Pfriem Octo
$6.00+
Wine
Togo
Maletis
Bale Breaker Day Break Pale
$2.05
Bauman's Loganberry Cider
$7.99
Baumans Authentic Cider
$4.99
Baumans Boysenberry Lemonande
$7.99
Baumans Forbidden Fruit
$19.99
Baumans Guava Grapefruit
$7.49
Baumans Mountain Rose
$18.25
Baumans Porters Perfection
$18.25
Best Day Kolsch
$2.05
Best Day West Coast IPA
$2.05
Boddingtons Cream Ale
$2.75
Bouy Helles Bock
$3.59
Breakside IPA
$3.59
Breakside Passionfruit Sour
$5.99
Breakside Portlands IPA
$3.59
Breakside Rainbows and Unicorns
$2.25
Breakside Trunk Slammer
$3.29
Breakside Walk Off IPA
$3.69
Breakside Wanderlust
$3.59
Breakside West Coast Best Coast
$3.79
Buoy Czech Pils
$2.05
Buoy DIPA
$3.55
Buoy IPA
$2.05
Buoy Lager
$3.05
Buoy Pride West Coast IPA
$3.55
Ecliptic Carina
$3.29
Ecliptic Flamingo Planet
$2.05
Ecliptic Ligo West Coast
$3.29
Ecliptic Phaser Hazy IPA
$2.09
Ecliptic Starburst
$2.05
Ecliptic Tucana Tangerine
$3.29
Fort George 3-Way IPA
$3.55
Fort George Beach Eagle
$3.09
Fort George City of Dreams
$2.25
Fort George Fancy Raygun IPA
$4.49
Fort George Fanzine IPA
$3.55
Fort George IPA
Fort George Matryoshka
$13.75
Fort George Pier Pilsner
$3.09
Fort George Short Sands Helles Lager
$2.05
Fort George Skies of Wonder
$4.49
Fort George Vortex IPA
$3.29
Further IPA
$3.29
Gigantic Catch 23
$3.99
Gigantic Czech Your Cold IPA
$5.99
Gigantic Kolschtastic
$3.99
Gigantic Mystery Cloud Hazy
$5.99
Gigantic Project Pilsner Motueka
$3.99
Gigantic Sassy Pony
$3.99
Ground Breaker IPA No. 5
$3.99
Incline Prickly Pear
$3.99
Incline White Peach Cider
$3.99
Juneshine Blood Orange Mint
$4.69
Juneshine Strawberry Kiwi Crush
$5.49
Juneshine weekend friend
$5.49
Kokanee
$1.75
Level Bad Hombre
$3.49
Level Game On
$2.05
Level Im Not Hazy
$4.49
Level Lets Play Dry Hop Pilsner
$2.05
Level Never tell me the IBU
$3.99
Level Sweep the Leg
$3.49
Occidental Hefeweizen
$3.09
Occidental Japanese-Sty Dry Lager
$2.89
Occidental Kolsch
$3.09
Occidental Northwest Pilsner
$2.89
Pelican Beak Breaker
$3.09
Pelican Kiwanda Cream
$3.09
Portland Cider Imperial Dry
$4.99
Portland Cider Kinda Dry
$3.39
Portland Passionfruit
$4.49
Radeberger
$3.09
Rationale Citrus Hazy
$2.25
Rationale Mexican Lager
$2.25
Reubens Pilsner
$2.05
Rubens Summer IPA
$2.05
Steeplejack American Pils
$3.09
Steeplejack El Dorado
$3.09
Sunriver Bondi Beach Party
$3.29
Sunriver Fuzztail
$2.05
Sunriver Photo-Electric
$4.09
Sunriver The Life Above
$3.89
Sunriver Yesterdays Enterprise IPA
$4.09
Wellbeing Intential IPA
$3.59
Wellbeing Victory Wheat
$3.59
Zoiglhaul Zoigl-Pils
$2.05
Zoiglhaus Zoigl-Weiss
$2.05
Breakside Fresh Hop Wanderjack
$5.00
Breakside IPA Fresh Hop
$5.00
breakside wanderlust fresh hop
$5.00
sunriver bondi fresh hop
$4.00
ft george fresh ipa
$4.00
Ft George Fields of Green
$4.25
Level Pixelated PaleFresh Hop
$4.00
Ft George Astoria Euphoria
$3.25
Day One Distribution
Beachwood Simcoast to Coast IPA
$4.29
Blossom Barn Cherry Perry
$4.09
Boss Rambler Stokes Light Lager
$2.59
Bull Run Blueberry Lemon
$4.69
Bull Run Strawberry Fields
$4.69
Cascade Honey Ginger Lime
$5.59
Florida Seltzer Blueberry Kumquat
$3.09
Florida Seltzer Meyer Lemon Watermelon
$3.09
Florida Seltzer Pineapple Mango
$3.09
GoW Bar Down Canadian Lager
$2.59
GoW Built fo Speed IPA
$4.49
GoW Frost Hammer Helles
$3.59
HenHouse Hella Stoked! Cold IPA
$4.49
HenHouse Low Culture DH Pils
$4.09
Hetty Alice Belmont Lager
$3.89
Hetty Alice Pilsner
$3.75
Hetty Alice Poof! Hazy
$4.69
Hetty Alice West Coast IPA
$4.00
Living Haus Bethine Helles
$3.35
Living Haus Herman Hazy
$4.19
Mill A Sunsetter Dry Cider
$3.89
Ruse Reverse World IPA
$4.25
Ruse Sediments of Memeory
$4.50
Ruse Translator West Coast IPA
$4.09
Single Hill Frambrosia Fruited Sour
$4.59
Single Hill Fundamental Tone IPA
$4.59
Single Hill Outlaw Country Pilsner
$3.99
Southern Grist Black Currant Lemon Blueberry
$6.25
Southern Grist TEAL Hazy
$3.99
Stoup Mosaic Pale
$3.75
Stoup Robust Porter
$3.75
THINGS ...For Your Head Pina Colada Seltzer
$2.59
Untitled Art Italian Pils
$2.79
Untitled Art Juicy IPA
$2.79
VIA Gemstones West Coast IPA
$4.29
VIA Stratavista Pale
$3.99
Vice Breakfast Club Mimosa Sour
$3.99
Vice Versa IPA Columbus
$4.49
Yonder Coulee
$3.50
Yonder Dry
$3.50
GOW Dystopia Ipa
$4.00
fracture Suppertime IPA
$4.00
Fair Isle Bobbi Saison
$5.25
Fracture Rice Lager
$3.75
ruse glass shadows
$4.50
Yonder Palisades
$3.50
Yonder Vantage
$3.50
Little Beast
Little Beast Green Keeper Fresh Hop
$4.00
Little Beast Country Wizard
$3.39
Little Beast Czech Dark
$3.89
Little Beast Czech Pilsner
$3.89
Little Beast Electric Sunshine
$3.89
Little Beast Hot Break
$3.89
Little Beast Lager
$3.39
Little Beast Maiden West IPA
$3.89
Little Beast Pinetop IPA
$3.89
Little Beast Tiger Team
$4.89
Little Beast Octoberfest
$3.89
Little Beast Little Green Men
$4.00
Baerlic
Alebriated
Arch Rock Pistol River Pale
$3.49
Artisanal Warheads Sour
$4.99
Daidala Hard Cider
$3.99
Draper Melrose Kriek
$9.99
Loowit Shadow Shinobi IPA
$2.15
Matchless Legacy Systems Pils
$3.05
Matchless Trail of Two IPA
$4.49
Peak Light Field Run Cider
$9.99
Propolis Spruce Pale Ale
$4.99
Three Magnets Self Care
$3.79
Urban Family Guava Down
$4.29
Urban Family Surfin Bird
$4.39
Varietal Mighty Juice
$4.49
Varietal Sup Cuz Haze
$4.49
Varietal Twine Climber IPA
$4.49
Woodland Empire Old Boise
$1.69
Point Blank
101 Cider Cactus Rose
$3.29
101 Cider Guava
$3.29
5440 Kascadia Kolsch
$1.79
5440 Red Zeppelin
$2.19
Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose
$1.89
Anderson Valley Briney Melon Gose
$1.89
Anderson Valley Cherry Gose
$1.89
Anderson Valley Framboise Gose
$1.89
Barrel Mt. Ash Cloud Amber
$2.39
Barrel Mt. Luv Ya Lager
$1.89
Barrel Mt. No Bad Days IPA
$2.39
Bavik Super Pilsner
$2.69
Bend Brewing Camp Beer
$2.89
Bend Brewing Ching Sour
$3.59
Bend Brewing Devil's Cabbage IPA
$3.29
Boneyard Hop Venom IPA
$3.59
Boneyard RPM IPA
$3.39
Boulder Shake Chocolate Porter
$2.29
Caldera Gluten Free Pale
$2.29
Delirum Tremens
$5.69
Double Mountain Go Ask Talus IPA
$4.99
Double Mountain Kolsch
$3.99
Double Mountain Little Spy Pet Nat Cider
$8.99
Double Mountain Vaporizer
$3.99
Everybody's Co Pilot Pils
$2.09
Everybody's Country Boy IPA
$2.09
Everybody's Cryo Chronic IPA
$2.09
Everybody's Early Riser Easy Ipa
$2.09
Everybody's Escape Artist IPA
$2.09
Everybody's Flow State Hazy
$4.09
Everybody's Prickly Pear Sour
$2.29
Good Life Beachlife Pog Pale
$2.09
Good Life High Altitude Lager
$1.49
Good Life Sweet As Pale
$2.09
Maui Bikini Blonde Lager
$2.09
Maui Coconut Porter
$2.79
Maui Seltzer Acai
$1.89
Maui Seltzer Citrus
$1.89
Maui Seltzer Dragonfruit
$1.89
Maui Seltzer POG
$1.89
Maui Sunshine Girl Golden Ale
$1.89
Modern Times Complicated Patterns
$1.99
Modern Times Grapefruit IPA
$1.99
Modern Times Hazy Mosaic IPA
$1.99
Modern Times Tropical Fruit Gose
$1.99
Montucky
$1.75
Pfriem Bright Ale
$3.59
Pfriem Hazy IPA
$2.19
Pfriem IPA
$2.19
Pfriem Lager
$2.19
Pfriem Pale Ale
$2.19
Pfriem Pilsner
$2.19
Premium Northwest PNW Lager
$1.79
Rev Nats Cascadia Dry
$2.59
Rev Nats Revival Hard Apple
$2.29
Rev Nats Sacrilege Sour Cherry
$2.29
Ruzzo Apricot Guava
$3.69
Ruzzo Elderberry Spritz
$3.69
Ruzzo Lime Kick
$3.69
Ruzzo Paradise Kick
$3.69
Ruzzo Razzleberry
$3.69
Swift Blood Orange Cider
$4.99
Swift Honeycrisp Cider
$3.99
Swift Melon Seltzer
$3.09
Swift Peach Blossom
$3.59
Swift Strawberry
$4.09
Terminal Gravity Raspberry Sour
$2.09
Thunder Island Buena Mexican Lager
$3.39
Thunder Island Capri Son IPA
$3.39
Thunder Island Govy 500
$3.99
Thunder Island Post Hike Pilsner
$3.39
Thunder Island Ya Ya EE Juicy IPA
$3.39
Tieton Cranberry Cider
$4.99
Tieton Huckleberry Cider
$4.99
Tieton Lavender Honey Cider
$2.59
Tumalo Dry Cider
$3.29
Tumalo Huckleberry Lemonade Cider
$3.29
Van Henion Helles
$2.29
Van Henion IPA
$2.29
Van Henion Kolsch
$2.29
Von Ebert Geotropic IPA
$3.79
Von Ebert Modern Tropical Pils
$3.79
Von Ebert Sector 7 Hazy
$3.79
Wild Gorilla Snax Juicy IPA
$3.59
Wild Ride Kiefer Magic Hazy
$3.59
Wild Ride Tart to the Party
$3.59
Ground Breaker IPA5
$3.50
Alesmith NA IPA
$1.75
Von Ebert Volatile Substance
$3.75
Alesmith Speedway Stout
$3.50
Alesmith Horny Devil
$3.50
Van Henion Pilsner
$3.25
Swift Pineapple Cider
$3.75
pfriem Mexican Lager
$3.25
Pfriem Japanese Lager
$3.50
Columbia
2 Towns Made Marion Berry
$2.39
2 Towns Pacific Pineapple
$2.39
2 Towns Prickly Paradise
$2.39
Bells Two Hearted IPA
$2.39
Coors Light
$1.79
Dogfish Head 90 Minute IIPA
$3.39
Guinness
$2.69
Harp Lager
$2.25
High Life
$1.00
Hopworks Overland IPA
$2.25
Pabst
$1.79
Paulaner Grapefruit Radler
$2.49
Rogue Batsquatch
$2.25
Rogue Dead Guy Ale 12oz
$2.09
Rogue Dead Guy Ale 19.2 Oz
$3.39
Rogue Dead Guy IPA
$2.09
Rogue Dead Guy Pale Ale
$2.09
Rogue Dead Guy Pilsner
$2.09
Rogue Dreamland
$3.39
Rogue Honey Kolsch
$2.25
Sapporo
$3.79
Topo Chico Variety
$19.99
Non-Alcoholic
Athletic Golden
$2.09
Athletic Run Wild IPA
$2.09
Rationale Citrus Hazy IPA
$2.29
Rationale Mexican Lager
$2.29
Three Magnets Freak Flag Hazy IPA
$3.79
Wellbeing Intentional IPA
$3.59
Wellbeing Victory Wheat
$3.59
Crater Lake Root beer
$2.00
Polar Original Seltzer
$1.00
Polar Strawberry Watermelon
$1.00
Polar Raspberry Lime
$1.00
Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade
$1.79
Polar Cherry limeade
$1.79
Polar Blood Orange Lemonade
$1.79
Liquid Death Lime
$1.79
Liquid Death Mango
$1.79
Liquid Death Mountain water
$1.79
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
$1.79
Wyld Blackberry
$3.79
Wyld Lemon
$3.79
Wyld Raspberry
$3.79
Wyld Blood Orange
$3.79
Wyld Grapefruit
$3.79
coke
$1.00
diet coke
$1.00
sprite
$1.00
Best Day Cerveza
$2.05
Liquid Death Arnold Palmer
$2.00
Running Man
Binary Motherboard Milk Stout
$3.49
Binary Pinball Pilsner
$3.49
Binary Quantum Kolsch
$3.49
Binary USB Cream Ale
$3.49
Culmination West Coast Story
$4.09
Ex Novo Eliot IPA
$2.09
Ex Novo Farm League IPA
$4.09
Ex Novo Freshwater Lager
$2.09
Ex Novo Krispy Kolsch
$3.09
Ex Novo Mexican Lager
$1.79
Ex Novo Really Tied the Room
$4.09
Ex Novo Single Hop Pale Series
$3.09
Ex Novo Walk The Bine
$2.49
Public Coast '67 Blonde
$2.09
Public Coast Oswald IPA
$3.79
Food
Snacks
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7718 SE 13TH Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
