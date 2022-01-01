Restaurant header imageView gallery
Smitty's Smash Burger

7 Reviews

3501 Rice Street

Lihue, HI 96766

Smitty's Burger
Kauai Burger
Salem Burger

Burger

Smitty's Burger

$11.50

Kauai raised 100% beef patty, American cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, topped with Smitty's special sauce on a locally made bun.

Kauai Burger

$12.00

Kauai raised 100% beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Kalua pork, caramelized pineapple, onions, topped with an island BBQ sauce on a locally made bun.

Kalapaki Burger

$12.00

Kauai raised 100% beef patty, spam, Swiss cheese, bacon, onions, topped with a sweet teriyaki sauce on a locally made bun.

Salem Burger

$12.00

Kauai raised 100% beef patty, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with a smokey island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun.

Smash Challenge

$50.00

Smitty's gut busting challenge. Not one, not two, three Big Braddah Smitty's with 3 full sides, mozzarella sticks and a coke. eat it in 15 mins and its yours. No help, can't get up and no feeding the chickens. *MUST BE DONE AT LOCATION*

Double Smitty

$13.00

Two Kauai raised 100% beef patties,, American cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, topped with Smitty's special sauce on a locally made bun.

Double Kauai

$14.50

Two locally raised 100% beef patties, Cheddar cheese, Kalua pork, caramelized pineapple, onions, topped with an island BBQ sauce on a locally made bun.

Double Kalapaki

$14.50

Two locally raised 100% beef patties, spam, two slices of Swiss cheese, bacon, onions, topped with a sweet teriyaki sauce on a locally made bun.

Double Salem

$14.50

Two Locally raised 100% beef patties, two Slices of Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with an island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun

Kiane Rye Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Momma's classic grilled cheese on dark rye bread. Melted shredded cheese, bacon and pickles. Served with your favorite dipping sauce. (we recommend the BBQ)

Big Braddah Smitty

$15.50

Three Kauai raised 100% beef patties, American cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, topped with Smitty's special sauce on a locally made bun.

Big Braddah Kauai

$16.50

Three locally raised 100% beef patties, Cheddar cheese, Kalua pork, caramelized pineapple, onions, topped with an island BBQ sauce on a locally made bun.

Big Braddah Kalapaki

$16.50

Three locally raised 100% beef patties, spam, three slices of Swiss cheese, bacon, onions, topped with a sweet teriyaki sauce on a locally made bun.

Big Braddah Salem

$16.50

Three Kauai raised 100% beef patties, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with a smokey island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun.

Messy Mike

$8.00Out of stock

Messy Mike Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Kalua Special

$11.00

Kapaa Chop Steak

$13.00

Smitty Fries

$11.50Out of stock

Our classic fries topped with tomato, grilled onions, pickles, covered with Smitty's special sauce .

Salem Fries

$11.50Out of stock

Our classic fries topped with grilled onions, bacon with a smokey BBQ.

Kalapaki Fries

$11.50Out of stock

Our classic fries topped with spam, crispy bacon, onions with a sweet teriyaki sauce.

Kauai Fries

$11.50Out of stock

Our classic fries topped with, Kalua pork, caramelized pineapple, onions, with house made BBQ sauce.

Bizkits & Gravyy

$380.00

Loco

$380.00

Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Fries

$8.00

1\2 Rings

$4.00Out of stock

1\2 fries

$4.00

Sauce It

$0.50

Add SoS

$0.50

Soft drink

$2.50

BTL Water

$2.50Out of stock

Juice

$2.50

Diet

$2.50Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Keiki Burger

$5.00

Meat..ketchup...bun simple

Keiki Cheese Burger

$6.00

Meat..cheese..ketchup...bun simple

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Dino Nuggets

$10.00

Hat

$22.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Kauai's new local Burger spot... Featuring local flavors and a fun twist on an old favorite.

3501 Rice Street, Lihue, HI 96766

