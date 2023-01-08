Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smitty's Wings Sistrunk 1134 Northwest 6th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1134 Northwest 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Jumbo Wings and Regular Fries
Large Fries
25 Jumbo Wings

Appetizers

Buffaloed Cauliflower

Buffaloed Cauliflower

$7.95

Cauliflower with Buffalo Sauce

Calamari

$12.95
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$7.95
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95
Fried Orka

Fried Orka

$7.95
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95Out of stock
Mozzarella Stick

Mozzarella Stick

$7.95

Wings

6 Jumbo Wings and Regular Fries

$10.95

Wings and Fries

10 Jumbo Wings

$14.95
16 Jumbo Wings

16 Jumbo Wings

$19.95

25 Jumbo Wings

$29.95

50 Jumbo Wings

$59.95

100 Jumbo Wings

$115.95

Sides

Small Fries

$2.95
Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.95
Small Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.95

Tenders

3 Tenders with Regular Fries

3 Tenders with Regular Fries

$10.95

6 Tenders

$13.95

Seafood

6 Fried Jumbo Shrimp and Regular Fries

6 Fried Jumbo Shrimp and Regular Fries

$11.95

10 Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$15.49

16 Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$21.49

Salads

Salad

$10.95

Wings

6 Jumbo Wings and Regular Fries

$10.95

Wings and Fries

10 Jumbo Wings

$14.95
16 Jumbo Wings

16 Jumbo Wings

$19.95

25 Jumbo Wings

$29.95

50 Jumbo Wings

$59.95

100 Jumbo Wings

$115.95

Specials

Chicken Livers

$9.99

Chicken Gizzards

$9.99

Desserts

Smitty's Twist

Smitty's Twist

$6.95

Banana Carmel Cheesecake

Bag O' Donuts

Bag O' Donuts

$3.50

Six Hot Donuts Covered in Powered Sugar

Combos

Surf+Fly

$17.99

Kids Meal

2 Tenders with Fries

$4.99

Condiments

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Texas

$0.50

On the Side

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We have wing flavors & more for the entire family to enjoy. Join us for some finger licking good wings

Website

Location

1134 Northwest 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Den - FTL - 201 sw 2nd street
orange starNo Reviews
201 sw 2nd street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
OB House
orange starNo Reviews
333 Himmarshee Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - FTL - 1 east Broward blvd suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
1 east Broward blvd suite 108 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Revolution Live
orange starNo Reviews
100 SW 3rd Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Broward Center for Performing Arts Food & Beverage
orange starNo Reviews
201 SW 5th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Backyard
orange star3.0 • 225
100 SW 3rd Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston