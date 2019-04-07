Smoak BBQ
1,008 Reviews
$$
2291 Commerce Drive NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese
Brisket Burnt Ends
KC BBQ Sauce and coleslaw
Cheesy Brisket Fries
brisket, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onion
Cornbread
served with honey butter
Nashville Chicken Strips
creamy slaw, pickles, ranch dressing
Pork Nachos
tortilla chips topped with quest, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado, served with smoak'd tomato salsa
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, sour cream, salsa, shredded romaine lettuce and pico de gallo
Queso Dip
sweet corn, black beans, smoak'd tomato salsa, guacamole, chips
Texas Twinkies
brisket and cream cheese stuffed jalapeños, wrapped in bacon, finished with KC Sweet bbq sauce
Wings
dry rubbed with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Vegan Wings
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Sweet Potato Puffs
Sandwiches
Brisket Philly
sliced brisket topped with caramelized onions, peppers and queso served on a hoagie
Pastrami Reuben
smoke pastrami, marble rye, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing
Prime Rib Melt
smoked prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and au jus on toasted sourdough
Smoak'd Sandwich
Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken, or brisket MP. Add coleslaw at no additional cost
Take a Nap Wrap
flour tortilla, mac n cheese, nashville chicken, pickles, pico de gallo, tater tots, and creamy coleslaw
Tornado Sandwich
brisket, sausage, pulled pork, cheddar, haystack onions
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Flour tortilla, smoked turkey, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Salmon BLT
Shrimp Po Boy Wednesday\friday Lent Special
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Bowls & Salads
Pacific
quinoa, red cabbage slaw, cucumber, avocado, herbs, sesame seeds, soy ginger dressing
Smoak'd Noodle Bowl
Sauteed vegetables, soy ginger sauce, egg noodles, sriracha mayo, cilantro and fried egg
Southwest
romaine, sweet corn-black bean salsa, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing
Thai Noodle
chilled sesame soy ginger noodles, peanuts, red cabbage, slaw, carrot, green onion, herbs, peanut sauce
Burrito Bowl
Tacos
BBQ Plates
Broasted Chicken Dinners
Broasted Chicken Buckets
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
onion straws, american cheese, bacon, original bbq sauce
Flame Burger
French fries, pepper jack cheese, Texas twinkie, Texas spicy bbq, and sriracha slaw
Hawaiian BBQ Burger
pulled pork, caramelized pineapple, pepper jack cheese, onion straws, pickled jalapeños, kc sweet bbq sauce
Smash Burger
shredded lettuce, shaved onion, smoak'd sauce, pickles, sharp american cheese
Bucket Burger
Two grilled cheese sandwiches 2 hamburger patties, pepper jack and american cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork, topped with two texas twinkies, cheese curds, smoked pastrami and served with fries and a bottle of pepsi
Build Burger
Sides
Premium Sides
Meat by Pound
1/2 lbs brisket
1 lbs brisket
1/2 Chicken
Whole Chicken
1/2 lbs pork
1 lbs pork
1/2 Rack Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
1/2 lbs Salmon
1 lbs Salmon
1/2 lbs turkey
1 lbs Turkey
Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage
12 Slider Buns
12 Brioche Buns
1/2 Pulled Chicken
1 lbs Pulled Chicken
1/2 lbs SMOAK'd Pastrami
1 lbs SMOAK'd Pastrami
Desserts
Kids Menu
Dressings
3RD PARTY DELIVERY Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers(Delivery)
Boneless Wings(Delivery)
Choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese
Brisket Burnt Ends(Delivery)
KC BBQ Sauce and coleslaw
Cheesy Brisket Fries(Delivery)
brisket, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onion
Cornbread(Delivery)
served with honey butter
Nashville Chicken Strips(Delivery)
creamy slaw, pickles, ranch dressing
Pork Nachos(Delivery)
tortilla chips topped with quest, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado, served with smoak'd tomato salsa
Pulled Pork Quesadilla(Delivery)
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, sour cream, salsa, shredded romaine lettuce and pico de gallo
Queso Dip(Delivery)
sweet corn, black beans, smoak'd tomato salsa, guacamole, chips
Texas Twinkies(Delivery)
brisket and cream cheese stuffed jalapeños, wrapped in bacon, finished with KC Sweet bbq sauce
Wings(Delivery)
dry rubbed with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Vegan Wings (Delivery)
White Cheddar Cheese Curds (Delivery)
Sweet Potato Puffs (Delivery)
BBQ Plates(Delivery)
Half Chicken(Delivery)
Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage(Delivery)
Prime Brisket(Delivery)
Pulled Pork(Delivery)
HALF Rack Ribs(Delivery)
FULL Rack Ribs (Delivery)
Salmon(Delivery)
Sliced Turkey(Delivery)
Pulled Chicken (Delivery)
Pastrami
Broasted Chicken(Delivery)
2 Piece White Broasted Chicken Dinner(Delivery)
2 Piece Dark Broasted Chicken Dinner(Delivery)
4 Piece White Broasted Chicken Dinner(Delivery)
4 Piece Dark Broasted Chicken Dinner(Delivery)
4 Piece Mixed Broasted Chicken Dinner(Delivery)
8 Piece Mixed(Delivery)
12 Piece Mixed(Delivery)
16 Piece Mixed(Delivery)
8 Piece Tender(Delivery)
12 Piece Tender(Delivery)
16 Piece Tender(Delivery)
Bowls & Salads(Delivery)
Pacific(Delivery)
quinoa, red cabbage slaw, cucumber, avocado, herbs, sesame seeds, soy ginger dressing
Smoak'd Noodle Bowl(Delivery)
Southwest(Delivery)
romaine, sweet corn-black bean salsa, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing
Thai Noodle(Delivery)
chilled sesame soy ginger noodles, peanuts, red cabbage, slaw, carrot, green onion, herbs, peanut sauce
Burrito Bowl
Burgers(Delivery)
BBQ Bacon Burger(Delivery)
onion straws, american cheese, bacon, original bbq sauce
Flame Burger(Delivery)
Hawaiian BBQ Burger(Delivery)
pulled pork, caramelized pineapple, pepper jack cheese, onion straws, pickled jalapeños, kc sweet bbq sauce
Smash Burger(Delivery)
shredded lettuce, shaved onion, smoak'd sauce, pickles, sharp american cheese
Bucket Burger(Delivery)
Two grilled cheese sandwiches 2 hamburger patties, pepper jack and american cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork, topped with two texas twinkies, cheese curds, smoked pastrami and served with fries and a bottle of pepsi
Sandwiches(Delivery)
Brisket Philly(Delivery)
sliced brisket topped with caramelized onions, peppers and queso served on a hoagie
Pastrami Reuben(Delivery)
smoke pastrami, marble rye, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing
Prime Rib Melt(Delivery)
smoked prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and au jus on toasted sourdough
Smoak'd Sandwich(Delivery)
Take a Nap Wrap(Delivery)
flour tortilla, mac n cheese, nashville chicken, pickles, pico de gallo, tater tots, and creamy coleslaw
Tornado Sandwich(Delivery)
brisket, sausage, pulled pork, cheddar, haystack onions
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap(Delivery)
Fried Chicken Sandwiches(Delivery)
Tacos(Delivery)
Meat by Pound(Delivery)
1/2 lbs brisket(Delivery)
1 lbs brisket(Delivery)
1/2 Chicken(Delivery)
Whole Chicken(Delivery)
1/2 lbs pork(Delivery)
1 lbs pork(Delivery)
1/2 Rack Ribs(Delivery)
Full Rack Ribs(Delivery)
1/2 lbs Salmon(Delivery)
1 lbs Salmon(Delivery)
1/2 lbs turkey(Delivery)
1 lbs Turkey(Delivery)
Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage(Delivery)
12 Slider Buns(Delivery)
12 Brioche Buns(Delivery)
1/2 Pulled Chicken (Delivery)
1 lbs Pulled Chicken (Delivery)
Sides(Delivery)
Premium Sides(Delivery)
Desserts(Delivery)
Kids Menu
Family Options (delivery)
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901