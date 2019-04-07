Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Smoak BBQ

1,008 Reviews

$$

2291 Commerce Drive NW

Rochester, MN 55901

Popular Items

Cornbread
Smoak'd Sandwich
Sides 1 pint

FOOD

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$12.50

Choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese

Brisket Burnt Ends

$17.50

KC BBQ Sauce and coleslaw

Cheesy Brisket Fries

$11.00

brisket, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onion

Cornbread

Cornbread

$5.50

served with honey butter

Nashville Chicken Strips

Nashville Chicken Strips

$13.50

creamy slaw, pickles, ranch dressing

Pork Nachos

$15.50

tortilla chips topped with quest, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado, served with smoak'd tomato salsa

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.50

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, sour cream, salsa, shredded romaine lettuce and pico de gallo

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$11.50

sweet corn, black beans, smoak'd tomato salsa, guacamole, chips

Texas Twinkies

$13.00

brisket and cream cheese stuffed jalapeños, wrapped in bacon, finished with KC Sweet bbq sauce

Wings

Wings

$15.00

dry rubbed with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Vegan Wings

$12.50

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$11.50

Sweet Potato Puffs

$8.50

Sandwiches

Brisket Philly

$18.50

sliced brisket topped with caramelized onions, peppers and queso served on a hoagie

Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

smoke pastrami, marble rye, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing

Prime Rib Melt

$14.50

smoked prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and au jus on toasted sourdough

Smoak'd Sandwich

Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken, or brisket MP. Add coleslaw at no additional cost

Take a Nap Wrap

$13.50

flour tortilla, mac n cheese, nashville chicken, pickles, pico de gallo, tater tots, and creamy coleslaw

Tornado Sandwich

$17.50

brisket, sausage, pulled pork, cheddar, haystack onions

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$12.50

Flour tortilla, smoked turkey, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy Wednesday\friday Lent Special

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Club

$14.00

Korean

$14.00

The Reaper

$14.00

Alabama Chicken Sand

$14.00

Nashville

$14.00

Bowls & Salads

Pacific

Pacific

$11.50

quinoa, red cabbage slaw, cucumber, avocado, herbs, sesame seeds, soy ginger dressing

Smoak'd Noodle Bowl

$11.50

Sauteed vegetables, soy ginger sauce, egg noodles, sriracha mayo, cilantro and fried egg

Southwest

Southwest

$11.50

romaine, sweet corn-black bean salsa, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing

Thai Noodle

$11.50

chilled sesame soy ginger noodles, peanuts, red cabbage, slaw, carrot, green onion, herbs, peanut sauce

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Tacos

three corn tortillas or lettuce cups, served with pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce

Tacos

Guacamole

$3.00

BBQ Plates

HALF Chicken

HALF Chicken

$14.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$13.00
Prime Brisket

Prime Brisket

$25.00
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$16.50
HALF Rack Ribs

HALF Rack Ribs

$22.00
FULL Rack Ribs

FULL Rack Ribs

$35.00

Salmon

$19.50
Sliced Turkey

Sliced Turkey

$16.50

Combo 2 Meat

$21.50

Combo 3 Meat

$25.50

Combo 4 Meat

$30.50

Pulled Chicken

$16.50

Broasted Chicken Dinners

2 Piece White Broasted Chicken Dinner

$12.00

2 Piece Dark Broasted Chicken Dinner

$11.00

4 Piece White Broasted Chicken Dinner

$15.00

4 Piece Dark Broasted Chicken Dinner

$14.00

4 Piece Mixed Broasted Chicken Dinner

$15.00

4 Piece Tender Broasted Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Broasted Chicken Buckets

8 Piece Tender

$18.00

8 Piece Mixed

$16.00

12 Piece Mixed

$24.00

12 Piece Tender

$27.00

16 Piece Mixed

$32.00

16 Piece Tender

$36.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.50

onion straws, american cheese, bacon, original bbq sauce

Flame Burger

$15.50

French fries, pepper jack cheese, Texas twinkie, Texas spicy bbq, and sriracha slaw

Hawaiian BBQ Burger

$15.50

pulled pork, caramelized pineapple, pepper jack cheese, onion straws, pickled jalapeños, kc sweet bbq sauce

Smash Burger

$13.50

shredded lettuce, shaved onion, smoak'd sauce, pickles, sharp american cheese

Bucket Burger

$26.50

Two grilled cheese sandwiches 2 hamburger patties, pepper jack and american cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork, topped with two texas twinkies, cheese curds, smoked pastrami and served with fries and a bottle of pepsi

Build Burger

$12.50

Sides

Sides 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Sides 1 pint

$6.00

Sides Quart

$11.00

Side Biscuits

$1.50

Small Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$6.50

Small Salad

$5.00

Large Salad

$8.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Queso

$1.50

Premium Sides

1/2 Pint

$5.00

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$15.00

Meat by Pound

1/2 lbs brisket

1/2 lbs brisket

$14.50

1 lbs brisket

$27.50
1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$7.50

Whole Chicken

$14.50
1/2 lbs pork

1/2 lbs pork

$9.50
1 lbs pork

1 lbs pork

$18.50
1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.00

Full Rack Ribs

$29.00

1/2 lbs Salmon

$12.00

1 lbs Salmon

$23.50
1/2 lbs turkey

1/2 lbs turkey

$9.50

1 lbs Turkey

$18.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$5.50

12 Slider Buns

$6.00

12 Brioche Buns

$15.00

1/2 Pulled Chicken

$7.50

1 lbs Pulled Chicken

$14.50

1/2 lbs SMOAK'd Pastrami

$7.50

1 lbs SMOAK'd Pastrami

$15.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Warm apple crisp with crispy oat topping. Served a la mode

Poke Cake-

$7.00

Moist carrot cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting

Lemon Bars (3)

$7.00

Warm biscuits topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream

Side Ice Cream

$1.00

Seasonal Pie-

$5.00

Whole Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$7.00

Kids Turkey

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Dressings

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Soy Ginger

$0.50

Sweet Sesame

$0.50

Extra Hawiian Roll

$0.25

Alabama White Bbq

$0.50

Queso

$1.50

Family Options

SMOAK Sampler Platter

$119.00

Feeds 6-8 People

Family Meal

$85.00+

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Smoak BBQ image

