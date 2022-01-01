Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Smok - The Source Hotel & Market Hall

review star

No reviews yet

3350 Brighton Blvd

Denver, CO 80216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Brisket
Burnt Ends

LB MEAT

served over white bread, includes bbq sauce
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$8.00

served on white bread, bbq sauce on side

Brisket

Brisket

$8.00

served on white bread, bbq sauce on side

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$5.00

served on white bread, bbq sauce on side

Chicken

Chicken

$3.00

dark meat, bone-in , served on white bread, bbq sauce on side

Turkey

Turkey

$5.50

served on white bread, bbq sauce on side

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$6.00

served on white bread, bbq sauce on side

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

pork spare ribs served by the pound

Sausage

$7.00
Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$9.50

seasoned Atlantic salmon filet, sliced, served warm over white bread

SANDWICHES

all sandwiches are served on a brioche bun with a choice of one side
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

sliced brisket, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of side

Burnt End Sandwich

Burnt End Sandwich

$17.00

brisket burnt ends, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of side

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

chopped brisket, bbq sauce, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of side

Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Carolina style pulled pork, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pulled chicken (dark meat), ginger slaw, Alabama white sauce, brioche bun, choice of side

Smoked Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

Smoked Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$14.00

smoked portabella mushroom, onion ring, provolone, bbq sauce, brioche bun, choice of side

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked turkey breast slices, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, brioche bun and choice of side

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

smoked Atlantic salmon, tartar sauce, ginger slaw, house pickles, broiche bun and choice of side

TO SHARE

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$17.00

3 pork fat-flour tortillas, chopped brisket, salsa, guacamole, pickled red onion, queso fresco

Brisket Queso & Chips

Brisket Queso & Chips

$12.00

queso, brisket, elote spice, pickled jalapenos, served with tortilla chips

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

5 pcs per order. pickled jalapeno, elote spice

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, wrapped in bacon, smoked, fried, served with bbq ranch

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$17.00

brisket, tortilla chips, queso blanco, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, green onion, beans

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

3 pork fat-flour tortillas, Carolina-style pulled pork, salsa, guacamole, ginger slaw

Smoked Hot Wings

Smoked Hot Wings

$16.00

served with celery, carrots and choice of dipping sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

house red chili and queso poured over a bed of house cut fries, topped with sour cream, jalapenos, green onion, shredded cheese

SALADS

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

smoked dark meat chicken, cheddar, tomato, deviled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing

Barbecue Brisket Chopped Salad

Barbecue Brisket Chopped Salad

$15.00

brisket, corn, carrots, pickled red onion, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, bbq ranch dressing

SIDES

8 oz each
Cornbread

Cornbread

$6.00

2 pcs per order. hatch chile, cheddar, honey butter

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

white cheddar, black pepper

Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$6.00

classic bbq baked bean: brisket, pork, hatch chile

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

bacon, mustard, mayo, celery, eggs

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Handcut fries tossed in our house seasoning blend. Served with a side of ketchup.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00

mayo, vinegar, scallion, cabbage, carrots, ginger

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Lightly salted and served with a side of ketchup.

Side Salad

$6.00

romaine, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, carrots, choice of dressing

Fried Okra

$6.00

breaded slices, deep fried, lightly salted and served with bbq ranch

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$6.00

corn, cream, lime, elote spice, queso fresco

3oz House Pickles

3oz House Pickles

$2.00

3oz Pickled Jalapenos

$3.00
Side Of Pickles

Side Of Pickles

$4.00

assortment of our house pickles, red onions & jalapenos

Side Of Chips

Side Of Chips

$3.00

corn tortilla chips

Side Of Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Toasted Brioche Bun

$3.00

Toasted Gluten Free Bun

$4.00

Tortilla

$2.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.50

nilla wafers, vanilla pudding, banana, whipped cream

Apple Hand Pie

$5.00

seasonal flavor & sugar glazed

SAUCES

2 oz containers

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Smok Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Want extra sauce? Go crazy. 2 oz each

Side Of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Carolina Gold Sauce

$1.00

Dijon mustard, molasses, worcestershire

Side Of Alabama White Sauce

$1.00

mayo, cream, vinegar, horseradish

Family Sized Barbecue Sauce

$4.00

8 oz cup - Always have Smok sauce available at home!

Side Of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Ketchup

$0.35

Side of Honey Butter

$1.25

Side of BBQ Ranch

$1.00

6 Oz Queso

$6.00

Side Of Dijon Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Of Mayo

$1.00

3 Oz Queso

$3.00

Shallot Vinagrette

$1.00

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Margarita

Jungle Rumble

Signature Cocktails

Smoked Old Fashioned

Smoked Old Fashioned

$10.00

J. Rieger's Kansas City Whiskey, turbinado sugar, Angostura bitters, lemon twist, oak smoke

Burnt End Bloody Mary

Burnt End Bloody Mary

$13.00

Smok's secret Bloody Mary recipe, The Family Jones House Vodka, pickles slice, 3oz of burnt ends

Smokin Daisy

$9.00

Arette tequila, Ancho Reyes verde liqueur, Bougie pineapple syrup, lime,

Bill's G&T

$7.00

Beefeater Gin, Licor 43, tonic, lime, Wildfire spicy pepper lime bitters

Bramble on Brighton

Bramble on Brighton

$8.00

The Family Jones House vodka, Giffard's blackberry liquor, ginger beer, lemon

Mystery Shot

$5.00

It's a mystery, It's a shot. It's a mystery shot!

Smok Water

$8.00

Cruzan rum, Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette, agave and lime.

Orange Hazy Tea

$7.00

Witch's Blue

$9.00Out of stock

Blood Mule

$12.00Out of stock

Wine

12oz canned wine from Grand Valley, CO
White Canterris Wine Can

White Canterris Wine Can

$10.00
Rose Canterris Wine Can

Rose Canterris Wine Can

$10.00
Red Canterris Wine Can

Red Canterris Wine Can

$10.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume. Provide an ID at the restaurant.

Avery American Lager

$6.00
Unfiltered Boulevard

Unfiltered Boulevard

$5.00

12 oz can - Kansas City, Missouri 4.4% abv

Ratio Oktoberfest Lager

$6.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

$7.00

12 oz can - Denver, Colorado 6.2% abv

Berry Noir

$6.00

Union Jack IPA

$7.00

New Belgium Terp Wars

$11.00

Space Camper IPA

$7.00

New Belgium 1554

$6.00

Great Divide Yeti

$7.00

High Noon Seltzer Peach

$8.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

12 oz can - Golden, CO 4.2%

Hamm's

Hamm's

$3.00

12 oz can - St. Paul, Minnesota "Dad Beer"

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$3.00

12 oz can - Milwaukee, Wisconsin "Dad Beer"

PBR

PBR

$3.00

12 oz can - Milwaukee, Wisconsin "Dad Beer"

Tecate

Tecate

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz can - Mexico 4.5% abv

Montucky Cold Snack

$3.00

Coors Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer Watermelon

$8.00

Snow Capped Brut

$8.00

Snow Capped Gold Rush

$8.00

Quirk Strawberry Lemon & Basil

$4.00

Snow Capped Peach

$8.00

N/A Bev

Fountain Beverages

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.00

sparkling mineral water - btl

Take Out Fountain Drink

$3.00

Blueberry Fizzy

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Take out Water

Clothing

Smok Bandana

Smok Bandana

$12.00

100% cotton - gray with white Smok details. Great for people or dogs.

Black Short-Sleeved Tee

Black Short-Sleeved Tee

$25.00

100% cotton - printing done by Denver Screen Print & Embroidery

Black Long-Sleeved Tee

Black Long-Sleeved Tee

$30.00

100% cotton - printing done by Denver Screen Print & Embroidery

Tie-Dye Short-Sleeved Tee

Tie-Dye Short-Sleeved Tee

$25.00

New! 100% cotton - printing done by Denver Screen Print & Embroidery

Hats

Ball Cap

$25.00Out of stock

Grey Smok Beanie

$18.00

Black Smok Beanie

$18.00Out of stock

Sauce

Bottled Smok Barbecue Sauce

Bottled Smok Barbecue Sauce

$10.00

12 fl oz - glass bottle Our classic house sauce is now available to take home!

Bottled Smok Hot Sauce

Bottled Smok Hot Sauce

$10.00

8 fl oz - glass bottle Our classic house hot sauce is now available to take home!

Smok Spice Rub

$10.00

Other

Smok BBQ Spice Pack

$8.00Out of stock

If barbecuing at home, apply rub before cooking.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Classic barbecue in a modern setting paired with craft cocktails.

Website

Location

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Directions

Gallery
Smok image
Smok image
Smok image
Smok image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grabowski's - RiNo
orange star4.6 • 2,025
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
3636 Chestnut Place Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3563 Wazee St. Denver, CO 80219
View restaurantnext
Globe Hall BBQ & Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 58
4483 Logan St Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
DIo MIo
orange star4.3 • 801
3264 A. Larimer ST Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Beckon
orange star4.6 • 234
2843 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Grabowski's - RiNo
orange star4.6 • 2,025
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Work & Class
orange star4.6 • 1,985
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
DIo MIo
orange star4.3 • 801
3264 A. Larimer ST Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Mister Oso - 201
orange star4.6 • 659
3163 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Cart-Driver RiNo
orange star4.5 • 570
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston