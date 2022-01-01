Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Smok - The Source Hotel & Market Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Classic barbecue in a modern setting paired with craft cocktails.
Location
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant