Barbeque
Chicken

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

1327 W Whittier Blvd

La Habra, CA 90631

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Waffle Fries
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$13.99
Chicken Mac

Chicken Mac

$12.99
3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$10.99
Add on Tender

Add on Tender

$3.00
Wyatt's Tenders

Wyatt's Tenders

$9.00
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$14.99
Nashville Tacos

Nashville Tacos

$13.99
Add on Chicken Breast

Add on Chicken Breast

$5.00

Brisket

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.99
Texas Style Brisket Fries

Texas Style Brisket Fries

$13.99
Double Brisket

Double Brisket

$19.99
Brisket Mac

Brisket Mac

$12.99
Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$14.99
Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.99
Stockberger

Stockberger

$19.99
3 Brisket Tacos

3 Brisket Tacos

$13.99
The Big Texan

The Big Texan

$18.99

Brisket Nachos

$12.99

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$9.99
Smash Burger Fries

Smash Burger Fries

$13.99
Abe's Burger

Abe's Burger

$9.00
Smash Mac

Smash Mac

$13.99

Meat Free Options

Lauren's Salad

Lauren's Salad

$11.99
Rudy's Vegan Stacked Sando

Rudy's Vegan Stacked Sando

$12.99
Giant Pretzel W/ Cheese Sauce

Giant Pretzel W/ Cheese Sauce

$9.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides and Add Ons

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Reina's Mac N Cheese

Reina's Mac N Cheese

$5.99
Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Slice of Texas Toast

Slice of Texas Toast

$0.50
Side Of Ranch

Side Of Ranch

$0.50
Side Of BBQ

Side Of BBQ

$0.50
Side Of Smash Sauce

Side Of Smash Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Add on Avocado

$1.50

Add on Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Add on Pickles

$1.50

Add on Scoop of Elote

$3.90

Brisket Loaded Potato Salad

$7.00

The Tailgate

$24.99

Dessert

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$5.99
Smokey Cookies and Cream

Smokey Cookies and Cream

$4.99

LTO

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.99

Brisket Potato Skins

$12.99

Churro Sandwich

$8.49

Brunch So Hard

$13.99Out of stock

Western Sandwich

$11.99

Loaded Buffalo Burrito

$14.99

The Tailgate

$24.99Out of stock

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.99Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Smoked Lemonade

Smoked Lemonade

$3.99
Fire Strawberry Lemonade

Fire Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tradition. Done. Right.

Website

Location

1327 W Whittier Blvd, La Habra, CA 90631

Directions

Gallery
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery image
Banner pic
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery image
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery image

