Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia 400 South Baldwin Avenue #905
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"At Craft by Smoke and Fire, we see ourselves as more than a restaurant; our mission is to be a cornerstone in the community. A place where you can find great food made by great people. Craft by Smoke and Fire offers an emotional souvenir in every dish. Craft dishes, Craft cocktails and great entertainment. We don't just feed the body; we focus on the soul."
Location
400 Baldwin Avenue, #905, Arcadia, CA 91007
Gallery
