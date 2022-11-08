  • Home
  • /
  • Arcadia
  • /
  • Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia - 400 South Baldwin Avenue #905
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia 400 South Baldwin Avenue #905

review star

No reviews yet

400 Baldwin Avenue

#905

Arcadia, CA 91007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Pound Brisket
Loaded Mac n Cheese
Prime Brisket Quesadilla

Appetizers

CHICKEN Mountain High Loaded Fries

CHICKEN Mountain High Loaded Fries

$16.00
SMASH Mountain High Loaded Fries

SMASH Mountain High Loaded Fries

$16.00
BRISKET Mountain High Loaded Fries

BRISKET Mountain High Loaded Fries

$16.00
Prime Brisket Quesadilla

Prime Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00
Short Rib Birria Quesadilla

Short Rib Birria Quesadilla

$12.00
Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00
Ay Dios Mio Guacamole

Ay Dios Mio Guacamole

$12.00
Big Texan

Big Texan

$18.00Out of stock
Fundido

Fundido

$14.00

Salads

Craft Caesar Salad

Craft Caesar Salad

$12.00
Harvest Brisket Salad

Harvest Brisket Salad

$17.00
Smoked Turkey Salad

Smoked Turkey Salad

$16.00
Lauren's Salad

Lauren's Salad

$12.00
1/2 Lauren's Salad

1/2 Lauren's Salad

$7.00

Tacos/Burritos

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$14.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$14.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00
Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$17.00
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$16.00
Big Rib-Lowski Burrito

Big Rib-Lowski Burrito

$21.00

Smoked Meats/Prime Steaks

1/2 Pound Brisket

1/2 Pound Brisket

$14.00
1/2 Pound Pastrami

1/2 Pound Pastrami

$14.00
1/2 Pound Turkey

1/2 Pound Turkey

$13.50
Short Rib

Short Rib

$26.00
Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$28.00
Sausage

Sausage

$6.00
Tomahawk

Tomahawk

$135.00
New York

New York

$42.00
All the Smoke

All the Smoke

$120.00
All American Tour

All American Tour

$160.00
The Last Supper

The Last Supper

$220.00

Sandwiches

M.A.C. Rib

M.A.C. Rib

$32.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$12.00
Stockberger

Stockberger

$24.00
Rudy's Vegan

Rudy's Vegan

$16.00
Southern Fried Steak

Southern Fried Steak

$18.00
The Madison

The Madison

$16.00

Sides

Loaded Mac n Cheese

Loaded Mac n Cheese

$5.00
Garlic & Herb Mash Potatoes

Garlic & Herb Mash Potatoes

$5.00
Creamy Blue Cheese Slaw

Creamy Blue Cheese Slaw

$5.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.00
Loaded Brisket Potato Salad

Loaded Brisket Potato Salad

$7.00
Brisket & Grits

Brisket & Grits

$7.00
Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$7.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

Kids

Wyatt's Tenders

Wyatt's Tenders

$9.00
Abe's Burger

Abe's Burger

$9.00
Mila's Quesadilla

Mila's Quesadilla

$7.00
Jaxson's Grilled Cheese

Jaxson's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00
Smoked Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

Smoked Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

$7.00
Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$7.00

Ube Ice Cream

$7.00

Add Ons

Add on tender

Add on tender

$4.00

LTO

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.00

Loaded Buffalo Burrito

$15.00

Brisket Potato Skins

$13.00

Western Smash Burgers

$12.00

Brunch So Hard

$13.00

Brisket Cheesesteak

$16.00

The Tailgate

$25.00

Churro Sandwich

$8.50

Fountain

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Charcoal Lemonade

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Passionfruit Tea

$4.00

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Root Beer!

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"At Craft by Smoke and Fire, we see ourselves as more than a restaurant; our mission is to be a cornerstone in the community. A place where you can find great food made by great people. Craft by Smoke and Fire offers an emotional souvenir in every dish. Craft dishes, Craft cocktails and great entertainment. We don't just feed the body; we focus on the soul."

Location

400 Baldwin Avenue, #905, Arcadia, CA 91007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Julienne
orange starNo Reviews
2649 Mission St San Marino, CA 91108
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
1108 Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Meizhou Dongpo - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
400 S Baldwin Ave #2045 Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia - 846 W. Duarte Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
846 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Tacocita
orange star4.6 • 925
203 S Rosemead Pasadena, CA 91107
View restaurantnext
Hyper Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
203 S 1st Ave Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arcadia

The Derby Arcadia - 233 E Huntington Dr
orange star4.5 • 4,703
233 E Huntington Dr Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arcadia
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monrovia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston