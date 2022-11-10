  • Home
  • /
  • Riverside
  • /
  • Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Riverside - 5225 Canyon Crest Dr. #9
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Riverside 5225 Canyon Crest Dr. #9

review star

No reviews yet

5225 Canyon Crest Dr. #9

Riverside, CA 92507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Waffle Fries
Brisket Quesadilla

Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$13.99
3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$10.99
Chicken Mac

Chicken Mac

$12.99
Add on Chicken Breast

Add on Chicken Breast

$5.00
Add on Tender

Add on Tender

$3.00
3 Nashville Tacos

3 Nashville Tacos

$13.99
Wyatts Tenders

Wyatts Tenders

$9.00
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Brisket

Stockberger

Stockberger

$19.99
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.99
Texas Style Brisket Fries

Texas Style Brisket Fries

$13.99
Brisket Mac

Brisket Mac

$12.99
3 Brisket Tacos

3 Brisket Tacos

$13.99
Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.99
Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$14.99
1 Lb Of Brisket

1 Lb Of Brisket

$25.00
Add on Brisket (6 oz)

Add on Brisket (6 oz)

$10.00
Add on Brisket (3 oz)

Add on Brisket (3 oz)

$5.00
The Big Texan

The Big Texan

$18.99

Brisket Nachos

$12.99

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$9.99
Smash Burger Fries

Smash Burger Fries

$13.99
Smash Mac

Smash Mac

$13.99
Abes Burger

Abes Burger

$9.00

Meat Free Options

Lauren's Salad

Lauren's Salad

$11.99
Rudy's Vegan Stacked Sando

Rudy's Vegan Stacked Sando

$12.99
Giant Pretzel W/ Cheese Sauce

Giant Pretzel W/ Cheese Sauce

$9.99

Short Rib

The Mac Rib

The Mac Rib

$31.99
Giant Dino Short Rib

Giant Dino Short Rib

$25.00
Short Rib Burrito

Short Rib Burrito

$19.99
Short Rib Mac n Cheese

Short Rib Mac n Cheese

$17.99
Mac Rib-erside

Mac Rib-erside

$30.00

LTO

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.99

Brisket Potato Skins

$12.99

Churro Sandwich

$8.49

Brunch So Hard

$13.99

Western Smash

$11.99

Loaded Buffalo Burrito

$14.99

The Tailgate

$24.99

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.99Out of stock

Sides and Add Ons

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Reina's Mac and cheese

Reina's Mac and cheese

$5.99
Add on Scoop of Mac

Add on Scoop of Mac

$3.00
Add on Cheese Sauce

Add on Cheese Sauce

$1.50
Add on Avocado

Add on Avocado

$1.50
Add on Pickles

Add on Pickles

$1.50
Side Of Ranch

Side Of Ranch

$0.50
Side Of BBQ

Side Of BBQ

$0.50
Side Of Smash Sauce

Side Of Smash Sauce

$0.50
Side Of Comeback Sauce

Side Of Comeback Sauce

$0.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00
Brisket Potato Salad

Brisket Potato Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Smokey Cookies and Cream

Smokey Cookies and Cream

$4.99
Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5225 Canyon Crest Dr. #9, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Krak Boba - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3907 Chicago Ave Suite B Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Ocean Pho #4 - Ocean Pho Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,258
4069 Chicago Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
MF GOOD FOOD
orange starNo Reviews
1464 Stonehaven Ct Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3740 Iowa Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA027 - Riverside (University Ave) NEW
orange star4.5 • 1,119
1201 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston