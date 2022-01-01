Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoke & Fire

115 West Lake Street

Krum, TX 76249

Sandwiches

Old Fashion

$6.75

7 oz. chargrilled beef patty - mustard or mayo - lettuce, tomato, pickle,s diced onions, on sesame seed bun

Cheese Burger

$7.75

Old Fashion with grated cheddar cheese

Hickory Burger

$8.25

7 oz. chargrilled beef patty smothered in Hickory flavored BBQ sauce, diced onions, grated cheddar cheese

Chili Burger

$8.75

7 oz. chargrilled beef patty covered in Texas Chili, diced onions, grated cheddar cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.75

6 oz. slow smoked pork shoulder - pickles, diced onions, on sesame seed bun

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$8.75

5 oz slow smoked choice brisket, pickle, onion

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.25

4 oz slow smoked turkey breast, sliced thin, served cold. Mustard or mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle on sesame seed bun.

Kid's Burger

$5.25

4 oz. chargrilled beef patty - mustard, mayo or ketchup - pickles, on sesame seed bun

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kid's Burger with sliced American Cheese

BBQ Meats

Sliced Brisket

$11.50

Sides

Small Fries

$2.50

Fresh, handcut Idaho potatoes fried in vegetable oil

Large Fries

$4.00

Fresh, handcut Idaho potatoes fried in vegetable oil

Small Cheese Fries

$3.25

Large Cheese Fries

$5.00

Beans

$2.00

6 oz. cup kettle boiled pinto beans

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Bacon, on the side

$1.00

2 slices of hickory smoked, chargrilled bacon

Jalapenos, on the side

$1.00

6 oz. sliced pickled jalapenos

Extra Patty

$3.00

7 oz. chargrilled beef patty

Chopped Brisket Topping

$3.00

Pulled Pork Topping

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Chili, on the side

$2.00

6 oz. cup of our homemade Texas chili

Hickory Sauce, on the side

$1.00

6 oz. cup of our Famous Hickory Sauce

Ranch Dressing, small side cup

$0.25

6 oz. cup of Ranch Dressing

BBQ Sauce, small side cup

$0.25

Dessert

Ice Cream Cup

$4.00

5 oz. scoop of Beth Marie's Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Ice Cream Bar

$6.00

Brownie

$2.50

Brookie

$2.50

Mini Pie

$3.99

Cookie

$2.00

Mini Cupcake Single

$1.00

Mini Cupcke Pack

$9.99

Drink

24 oz. Fountain Drink, Souvenir Cup

$2.00

32 oz. Fountain Drink in Souvenir Cup

$3.00

12 oz. Canned Soda

$1.50

16 oz. Bottled Water

$1.00

Beer

16 oz. Bud Light

$5.00

16 oz. Coors Light

$5.00

16 oz. Miller Lite

$5.00

16 oz. Lone Star

$5.00

16 oz. Dos Equis

$5.00

16 oz. Michelob Ultra

$5.00

16 oz Shiner Bock

$5.00

Hard Seltzer

16 oz. Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

16 oz. White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Hard Cider

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

Merchandise

T Shirt

$20.00

Cap

$25.00

Koozie

$1.00

Hickory Sauce

$10.00

Denton Dirt

$10.00

Rib Ranger Hot Sauce

$8.00

Krum Football

Meal Deal

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
From burgers chargrilled to perfection, to pork shoulder smoked slower than molasses in winter - there’s something for everyone on our tried and true menu.

115 West Lake Street, Krum, TX 76249

