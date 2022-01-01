Smoke & Fire
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
From burgers chargrilled to perfection, to pork shoulder smoked slower than molasses in winter - there’s something for everyone on our tried and true menu.
Location
115 West Lake Street, Krum, TX 76249
Gallery