SmokinGhosts BBQ SSW

424 S 27th St

#300

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Entree

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$12.95

Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$11.95

Smoked Meat Platter

$19.00

1/2 pound pulled pork, 1/2 pound brisket, 4 St. Louis Style ribs, 2 slices of turkey, brioch buns, pickles and onions

1/2 Rack of St. Louis Style Ribs

$14.50

Full Rack of St. Louis Style Ribs

$28.50

Brisket burnt end

$15.00

Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$11.95

Brioche bun, pickles, pickled red onion

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Brioche bun, chipotle mayo, pickles, tomato, lettuce

Pork Belly Sandwich

$10.95

Brioche bun, cilantro lime slaw, garlic lemon aioli, pickled red onions

Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$9.95

Hoagie bun, peppers & onions, mustard

Smoked Juicy Lucy

$9.95

Smoked burger stuffed with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onion, BBQ mayo brioche bun

The Holy Smokes

$13.95

Pulled pork, brisket, jalapeno cheddar sausage, smoked beer cheese, brioche bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Kids meal

$7.50

Tacos

Pork Belly Burnt End Tacos (2)

$9.95

Flour tortilla, cilantro lime slaw, pickled radish, lemon garlic aioli

Street Tacos (3)

$8.95

Choice of 3: brisket, pulled pork, pork belly, corn tortilla, cilantro, white onion, smoked tomatillo salsa / mix and match options available

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$2.75

Brisket Pinto Beans

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

BBQ Green Beans

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Cornbread Pudding

$2.50

By the Pound

Pulled Pork

$17.50

Meat by the pound

Brisket

$21.00

Meat by the pound

Pork Belly

$17.50

Meat by the pound

Turkey

$16.50

Meat by the pound

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

424 S 27th St, #300, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Directions

