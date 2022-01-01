SmokinGhosts BBQ SSW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
424 S 27th St, #300, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side - 2132 E Carson St
No Reviews
2132 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurant
The Colombian Spot - Southside - 2019 E Carson St
No Reviews
2019 E Carson St Carson, PA 15203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant